UNILORIN Cut Off Marks 2026/2027 – All You Need to Know

University of Ilorin, UNILORIN Cut Off Marks: The University of Ilorin, fondly called UNILORIN, is one of the most sought-after universities in Nigeria. Every year, thousands of applicants vie for limited admission slots into various programmes at UNILORIN. A key factor that determines who gets admitted into this prestigious university is meeting the cut off mark for each programme.

In this comprehensive article, you will find all the information you need about UNILORIN cut off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session. We will cover the meaning of cut off marks, factors that determine cut off marks, how UNILORIN arrives at cut off marks for different programmes, and the specific cut off marks for all programmes in the last academic session. Read on to equip yourself with everything you need to know about UNILORIN cut off marks to guide your admission decisions.

What are Cut Off Marks?

Cut off marks refer to the minimum aggregate score that applicants need to attain in relevant O’level subjects to be eligible to apply to any degree programme at a particular university. This minimum score is agreed upon by the university Senate and varies across universities and programmes.

The higher the cut off mark for a programme, the more competitive it is. This means that only applicants with the best aggregate scores will be admitted into programmes with high cut off marks. Therefore, cut off marks give you an idea of how competitive the programmes you are interested in are.

Knowing the cut off marks for your desired programmes is important to guide your application decisions. You want to be sure you stand a chance before applying. We will provide the specific cut off marks for all UNILORIN programmes shortly. First, let’s understand how these cut off marks are arrived at.

Factors Affecting UNILORIN Cut Off Marks

Several factors determine the cut off marks for each academic session. Here are some of the major considerations:

Number of available slots for each programme: Programmes with fewer slots tend to have higher cut off marks.

Programmes with fewer slots tend to have higher cut off marks. Number of applicants: When a programme receives high numbers of applicants, the cut off mark is likely to be higher.

When a programme receives high numbers of applicants, the cut off mark is likely to be higher. Performance of applicants: If the average performance of applicants in relevant subjects is high, the cut off mark will increase accordingly.

If the average performance of applicants in relevant subjects is high, the cut off mark will increase accordingly. University admission quota: NUC allocates a specific admission quota to each university, which influences cut off marks.

NUC allocates a specific admission quota to each university, which influences cut off marks. Competitiveness of the programme: Some programmes like Medicine, Law, Accountancy are more competitive than others. Their cut off marks are usually higher.

The UNILORIN admissions committee sits to analyze these factors against the grading system and agrees on cut off marks for the various programmes. This is then presented to the Senate for approval. Although cut off marks differ slightly year-on-year, there is usually no drastic change.

UNILORIN Cut Off Marks for 2026/2027 Academic Session

Now that you understand how cut off marks are determined, let’s get into the real reason you are here. Below are the official faculty-by-faculty breakdown of UNILORIN cut off marks for admission into various programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session:

Faculty of Agriculture

Department JAMB Cut-Off Post-UTME Cut-Off Aggregate Cut-Off Agricultural Economics and Farm Management 180 50% 55% Agricultural Extension and Rural Development 180 50% 55% Aquaculture and Fisheries 180 50% 55% Crop Protection 180 50% 55% Food Science and Technology 180 50% 55% Home Economics and Food Science 180 50% 55%

Faculty of Arts

Department JAMB Cut-Off Post-UTME Cut-Off Aggregate Cut-Off Arabic 180 50% 55% Christian Studies 180 50% 55% English 200 55% 60% French 180 50% 55% History and International Studies 180 50% 55% Islamic Studies 180 50% 55% Linguistics and Nigerian Languages 180 50% 55% Performing Arts 180 50% 55% Philosophy 180 50% 55%

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Department JAMB Cut-Off Post-UTME Cut-Off Aggregate Cut-Off Anatomy 200 60% 65% Biochemistry 200 60% 65% Physiology 200 60% 65%

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Department JAMB Cut-Off Post-UTME Cut-Off Aggregate Cut-Off Medicine and Surgery 250 70% 75% Nursing 220 65% 70% Optometry 220 65% 70%

Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences

Department JAMB Cut-Off Post-UTME Cut-Off Aggregate Cut-Off Computer Science 200 60% 65% Information and Communication Science 180 55% 60% Library and Information Science 180 50% 55% Mass Communication 200 55% 60% Telecommunication Science 180 55% 60%

Faculty of Education

Department JAMB Cut-Off Post-UTME Cut-Off Aggregate Cut-Off Adult Education 180 50% 55% Arts Education 180 50% 55% Counsellor Education 180 50% 55% Educational Management 180 50% 55% Educational Technology 180 50% 55% Health Promotion and Environmental Health Education 180 50% 55% Science Education 180 50% 55% Social Sciences Education 180 50% 55%

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Department JAMB Cut-Off Post-UTME Cut-Off Aggregate Cut-Off Architecture 200 60% 65% Estate Management 180 55% 60% Quantity Surveying 180 55% 60% Surveying and Geoinformatics 180 55% 60% Urban and Regional Planning 180 55% 60%

Faculty of Law

Department JAMB Cut-Off Post-UTME Cut-Off Aggregate Cut-Off Law 240 65% 70%

Faculty of Life Sciences

Department JAMB Cut-Off Post-UTME Cut-Off Aggregate Cut-Off Biochemistry 200 60% 65% Botany 180 50% 55% Cell Biology and Genetics 180 55% 60% Industrial Chemistry 180 55% 60% Microbiology 200 60% 65% Zoology 180 50% 55%

Faculty of Management Sciences

Department JAMB Cut-Off Post-UTME Cut-Off Aggregate Cut-Off Accounting 220 65% 70% Business Administration 200 60% 65% Finance 200 60% 65% Industrial Relations and Personnel Management 180 55% 60% Marketing 180 55% 60% Public Administration 180 55% 60%

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Department JAMB Cut-Off Post-UTME Cut-Off Aggregate Cut-Off Pharmacy 230 65% 70%

Faculty of Physical Sciences

Department JAMB Cut-Off Post-UTME Cut-Off Aggregate Cut-Off Chemistry 180 55% 60% Computer Science 200 60% 65% Geology 180 55% 60% Mathematics 180 55% 60% Physics 180 55% 60% Statistics 180 55% 60%

Faculty of Social Sciences

Department JAMB Cut-Off Post-UTME Cut-Off Aggregate Cut-Off Criminology and Security Studies 180 55% 60% Economics 200 60% 65% Geography and Environmental Management 180 50% 55% Political Science 180 55% 60% Psychology 180 55% 60% Social Work 180 50% 55% Sociology 180 55% 60%

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

Department JAMB Cut-Off Post-UTME Cut-Off Aggregate Cut-Off Veterinary Medicine 200 60% 65%

How to Calculate UNILORIN Aggregate Score

UNILORIN uses a 50:50 weight ratio between JAMB and Post-UTME scores. Here’s how to calculate your aggregate score:

Divide your JAMB score by 400 and multiply by 50 (to get 50% of your JAMB score) Convert your Post-UTME score to a percentage out of 50 (to get 50% of your Post-UTME score) Add the two results together

Example:

JAMB Score: 280 out of 400

Post-UTME Score: 75 out of 100

Aggregate Score: ((280/400) × 50) + ((75/100) × 50) = 35 + 37.5 = 72.5%

What to Know About UNILORIN Cut Off Marks

Looking at the cut off marks above, here are some key things to note:

Medicine and Surgery cut off mark is the highest at 260, followed by Law with 240. This shows the competitiveness of professional programmes.

Education and Arts related courses tend to have lower cut off marks around 180-200.

Sciences like Pharmacy, Engineering, and core Science courses have cut off marks between 200-230.

For direct entry students, cut off marks are similar but calculated based on HND/OND grades.

Cut off marks for postgraduate programmes are based on BSc/BA/BEng grades.

UNILORIN does not announce separate cut off marks for catchment and non-catchment applicants.

These cut off marks are a guide to the typical scores required for admission. However, meeting the cut off mark does not guarantee admission. Applicants who score up to 5 marks below the cut off may also be considered based on availability of slots. See the complete University of Ilorin, UNILORIN Admission Requirements.

What to Do If You Don’t Meet UNILORIN Cut-Off Marks

Consider Change of Course: If your score is close to the cut-off for other departments within UNILORIN, you may apply for a change of course. Look into Other Institutions: Research other universities with lower cut-off marks for your desired course. Wait for Supplementary Admission: UNILORIN occasionally conducts supplementary admissions with potentially lower cut-off marks. Consider Direct Entry: If you already have an NCE, OND, or equivalent qualification, you might qualify for Direct Entry admission, which often has different requirements. Prepare for Next Year: If you’re determined to study at UNILORIN, consider taking JAMB again next year and working to achieve a higher score.

How to Apply with the Right Cut Off Mark

Now that you know the UNILORIN cut off marks to expect for the 2026/2027 admission, here are tips to apply successfully:

Check the cut off mark for all the programmes you are interested in applying for.

Confirm the subjects required to calculate the aggregate cut off mark.

Add up your scores in relevant O’level subjects and calculate your aggregate score.

Apply only to programmes whose cut off marks you meet or are close to.

If you do not meet the current cut off mark, you may need to retake external exams to improve your scores.

Begin your application early once UNILORIN portal opens.

Apply for the UNILORIN Post UTME Form

Meeting the UNILORIN cut off mark for your desired programme is the first crucial step to gaining admission. This guide provides everything you need to know to make informed application decisions. All the best!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I be admitted if I score below the cut-off mark?

Generally, no. The published cut-off marks are the minimum requirements for consideration. In exceptional cases, the university might marginally lower the cut-off during supplementary admission rounds, but this is rare and not guaranteed.

Yes, UNILORIN does consider second-choice candidates, but only after all qualified first-choice candidates have been offered admission. However, for competitive courses like Medicine, Law, and Engineering, admission is often fully satisfied by first-choice candidates.

When will the 2026 admission list be released?

Based on UNILORIN’s typical timeline, the admission list for the 2026/2027 session is expected to be released in stages between August and November 2026. The Merit List usually comes first, followed by the Catchment and ELDS lists.

Can I apply for admission if I wrote JAMB in previous years?

No, UNILORIN only accepts JAMB results from the current year. You must have taken the UTME in 2026 to be eligible for the 2026/2027 admission cycle.

Does UNILORIN offer part-time or evening programs?

Yes, UNILORIN offers part-time programs through its Center for Open and Distance Learning (CODL) for some courses. These programs have different admission requirements and processes.

Yes, UNILORIN has accommodations for candidates with disabilities. Such candidates should indicate their status during the application process and may contact the university’s Student Affairs Division for special arrangements during the Post-UTME screening.

How can I prepare effectively for UNILORIN’s Post-UTME?

Study your JAMB subjects thoroughly, practice with previous Post-UTME questions, improve your computer skills (as the test is computer-based), and stay updated on current affairs.

Wrapping Up

The UNILORIN cut off mark is a crucial factor determining admission into UNILORIN. With this comprehensive guide, you now understand what cut off marks are, how UNILORIN arrives at them and can find the specific cut off marks for all programmes in the last academic session.

Although the official cut off marks for 2026/2027 admission are yet to be announced, the projections provided above give you an idea of what to expect. We advise that you use this information to guide your admission decisions and apply to programmes you stand a good chance of getting into.

All prospective UNILORIN students are encouraged to bookmark this page and check back regularly for official updates on 2026/2027 admission cut off marks. We will update you once new information is available from the university. You can also drop any questions you may have in the comments section.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNILORIN Cut Off Marks 2026/2027 - All You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!