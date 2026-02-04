UNILORIN Cut Off Marks 2026/2027 – All You Need to Know

University of Ilorin, UNILORIN Cut Off Marks: The University of Ilorin, fondly called UNILORIN, is one of the most sought-after universities in Nigeria. Every year, thousands of applicants vie for limited admission slots into various programmes at UNILORIN. A key factor that determines who gets admitted into this prestigious university is meeting the cut off mark for each programme.
- What are Cut Off Marks?
- Factors Affecting UNILORIN Cut Off Marks
- UNILORIN Cut Off Marks for / Academic Session
- How to Calculate UNILORIN Aggregate Score
- What to Know About UNILORIN Cut Off Marks
- What to Do If You Don’t Meet UNILORIN Cut-Off Marks
- How to Apply with the Right Cut Off Mark
- Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
- Wrapping Up
In this comprehensive article, you will find all the information you need about UNILORIN cut off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session. We will cover the meaning of cut off marks, factors that determine cut off marks, how UNILORIN arrives at cut off marks for different programmes, and the specific cut off marks for all programmes in the last academic session. Read on to equip yourself with everything you need to know about UNILORIN cut off marks to guide your admission decisions.
What are Cut Off Marks?
Cut off marks refer to the minimum aggregate score that applicants need to attain in relevant O'level subjects to be eligible to apply to any degree programme at a particular university. This minimum score is agreed upon by the university Senate and varies across universities and programmes.
The higher the cut off mark for a programme, the more competitive it is. This means that only applicants with the best aggregate scores will be admitted into programmes with high cut off marks. Therefore, cut off marks give you an idea of how competitive the programmes you are interested in are.
Knowing the cut off marks for your desired programmes is important to guide your application decisions. You want to be sure you stand a chance before applying. We will provide the specific cut off marks for all UNILORIN programmes shortly. First, let’s understand how these cut off marks are arrived at.
Factors Affecting UNILORIN Cut Off Marks
Several factors determine the cut off marks for each academic session. Here are some of the major considerations:
- Number of available slots for each programme: Programmes with fewer slots tend to have higher cut off marks.
- Number of applicants: When a programme receives high numbers of applicants, the cut off mark is likely to be higher.
- Performance of applicants: If the average performance of applicants in relevant subjects is high, the cut off mark will increase accordingly.
- University admission quota: NUC allocates a specific admission quota to each university, which influences cut off marks.
- Competitiveness of the programme: Some programmes like Medicine, Law, Accountancy are more competitive than others. Their cut off marks are usually higher.
The UNILORIN admissions committee sits to analyze these factors against the grading system and agrees on cut off marks for the various programmes. This is then presented to the Senate for approval. Although cut off marks differ slightly year-on-year, there is usually no drastic change.
UNILORIN Cut Off Marks for 2026/2027 Academic Session
Now that you understand how cut off marks are determined, let's get into the real reason you are here. Below are the official faculty-by-faculty breakdown of UNILORIN cut off marks for admission into various programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session:
Faculty of Agriculture
|Department
|JAMB Cut-Off
|Post-UTME Cut-Off
|Aggregate Cut-Off
|Agricultural Economics and Farm Management
|180
|50%
|55%
|Agricultural Extension and Rural Development
|180
|50%
|55%
|Aquaculture and Fisheries
|180
|50%
|55%
|Crop Protection
|180
|50%
|55%
|Food Science and Technology
|180
|50%
|55%
|Home Economics and Food Science
|180
|50%
|55%
Faculty of Arts
|Department
|JAMB Cut-Off
|Post-UTME Cut-Off
|Aggregate Cut-Off
|Arabic
|180
|50%
|55%
|Christian Studies
|180
|50%
|55%
|English
|200
|55%
|60%
|French
|180
|50%
|55%
|History and International Studies
|180
|50%
|55%
|Islamic Studies
|180
|50%
|55%
|Linguistics and Nigerian Languages
|180
|50%
|55%
|Performing Arts
|180
|50%
|55%
|Philosophy
|180
|50%
|55%
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
|Department
|JAMB Cut-Off
|Post-UTME Cut-Off
|Aggregate Cut-Off
|Anatomy
|200
|60%
|65%
|Biochemistry
|200
|60%
|65%
|Physiology
|200
|60%
|65%
Faculty of Clinical Sciences
|Department
|JAMB Cut-Off
|Post-UTME Cut-Off
|Aggregate Cut-Off
|Medicine and Surgery
|250
|70%
|75%
|Nursing
|220
|65%
|70%
|Optometry
|220
|65%
|70%
Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences
|Department
|JAMB Cut-Off
|Post-UTME Cut-Off
|Aggregate Cut-Off
|Computer Science
|200
|60%
|65%
|Information and Communication Science
|180
|55%
|60%
|Library and Information Science
|180
|50%
|55%
|Mass Communication
|200
|55%
|60%
|Telecommunication Science
|180
|55%
|60%
Faculty of Education
|Department
|JAMB Cut-Off
|Post-UTME Cut-Off
|Aggregate Cut-Off
|Adult Education
|180
|50%
|55%
|Arts Education
|180
|50%
|55%
|Counsellor Education
|180
|50%
|55%
|Educational Management
|180
|50%
|55%
|Educational Technology
|180
|50%
|55%
|Health Promotion and Environmental Health Education
|180
|50%
|55%
|Science Education
|180
|50%
|55%
|Social Sciences Education
|180
|50%
|55%
Faculty of Engineering and Technology
|Department
|JAMB Cut-Off
|Post-UTME Cut-Off
|Aggregate Cut-Off
|Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering
|200
|55%
|60%
|Biomedical Engineering
|200
|60%
|65%
|Chemical Engineering
|200
|60%
|65%
|Civil Engineering
|200
|60%
|65%
|Computer Engineering
|220
|65%
|70%
|Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|220
|65%
|70%
|Food Engineering
|200
|55%
|60%
|Material and Metallurgical Engineering
|180
|55%
|60%
|Mechanical Engineering
|200
|60%
|65%
|Mechatronics Engineering
|200
|60%
|65%
|Petroleum Engineering
|220
|65%
|70%
|Water Resources and Environmental Engineering
|180
|55%
|60%
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
|Department
|JAMB Cut-Off
|Post-UTME Cut-Off
|Aggregate Cut-Off
|Architecture
|200
|60%
|65%
|Estate Management
|180
|55%
|60%
|Quantity Surveying
|180
|55%
|60%
|Surveying and Geoinformatics
|180
|55%
|60%
|Urban and Regional Planning
|180
|55%
|60%
Faculty of Law
|Department
|JAMB Cut-Off
|Post-UTME Cut-Off
|Aggregate Cut-Off
|Law
|240
|65%
|70%
Faculty of Life Sciences
|Department
|JAMB Cut-Off
|Post-UTME Cut-Off
|Aggregate Cut-Off
|Biochemistry
|200
|60%
|65%
|Botany
|180
|50%
|55%
|Cell Biology and Genetics
|180
|55%
|60%
|Industrial Chemistry
|180
|55%
|60%
|Microbiology
|200
|60%
|65%
|Zoology
|180
|50%
|55%
Faculty of Management Sciences
|Department
|JAMB Cut-Off
|Post-UTME Cut-Off
|Aggregate Cut-Off
|Accounting
|220
|65%
|70%
|Business Administration
|200
|60%
|65%
|Finance
|200
|60%
|65%
|Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
|180
|55%
|60%
|Marketing
|180
|55%
|60%
|Public Administration
|180
|55%
|60%
Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
|Department
|JAMB Cut-Off
|Post-UTME Cut-Off
|Aggregate Cut-Off
|Pharmacy
|230
|65%
|70%
Faculty of Physical Sciences
|Department
|JAMB Cut-Off
|Post-UTME Cut-Off
|Aggregate Cut-Off
|Chemistry
|180
|55%
|60%
|Computer Science
|200
|60%
|65%
|Geology
|180
|55%
|60%
|Mathematics
|180
|55%
|60%
|Physics
|180
|55%
|60%
|Statistics
|180
|55%
|60%
Faculty of Social Sciences
|Department
|JAMB Cut-Off
|Post-UTME Cut-Off
|Aggregate Cut-Off
|Criminology and Security Studies
|180
|55%
|60%
|Economics
|200
|60%
|65%
|Geography and Environmental Management
|180
|50%
|55%
|Political Science
|180
|55%
|60%
|Psychology
|180
|55%
|60%
|Social Work
|180
|50%
|55%
|Sociology
|180
|55%
|60%
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
|Department
|JAMB Cut-Off
|Post-UTME Cut-Off
|Aggregate Cut-Off
|Veterinary Medicine
|200
|60%
|65%
How to Calculate UNILORIN Aggregate Score
UNILORIN uses a 50:50 weight ratio between JAMB and Post-UTME scores. Here’s how to calculate your aggregate score:
- Divide your JAMB score by 400 and multiply by 50 (to get 50% of your JAMB score)
- Convert your Post-UTME score to a percentage out of 50 (to get 50% of your Post-UTME score)
- Add the two results together
Example:
- JAMB Score: 280 out of 400
- Post-UTME Score: 75 out of 100
- Aggregate Score: ((280/400) × 50) + ((75/100) × 50) = 35 + 37.5 = 72.5%
What to Know About UNILORIN Cut Off Marks
Looking at the cut off marks above, here are some key things to note:
- Medicine and Surgery cut off mark is the highest at 260, followed by Law with 240. This shows the competitiveness of professional programmes.
- Education and Arts related courses tend to have lower cut off marks around 180-200.
- Sciences like Pharmacy, Engineering, and core Science courses have cut off marks between 200-230.
- For direct entry students, cut off marks are similar but calculated based on HND/OND grades.
- Cut off marks for postgraduate programmes are based on BSc/BA/BEng grades.
- UNILORIN does not announce separate cut off marks for catchment and non-catchment applicants.
These cut off marks are a guide to the typical scores required for admission. However, meeting the cut off mark does not guarantee admission. Applicants who score up to 5 marks below the cut off may also be considered based on availability of slots. See the complete University of Ilorin, UNILORIN Admission Requirements.
What to Do If You Don’t Meet UNILORIN Cut-Off Marks
- Consider Change of Course: If your score is close to the cut-off for other departments within UNILORIN, you may apply for a change of course.
- Look into Other Institutions: Research other universities with lower cut-off marks for your desired course.
- Wait for Supplementary Admission: UNILORIN occasionally conducts supplementary admissions with potentially lower cut-off marks.
- Consider Direct Entry: If you already have an NCE, OND, or equivalent qualification, you might qualify for Direct Entry admission, which often has different requirements.
- Prepare for Next Year: If you’re determined to study at UNILORIN, consider taking JAMB again next year and working to achieve a higher score.
Now that you know the UNILORIN cut off marks to expect for the 2026/2027 admission, here are tips to apply successfully:
Now that you know the UNILORIN cut off marks to expect for the 2026/2027 admission, here are tips to apply successfully:
- Check the cut off mark for all the programmes you are interested in applying for.
- Confirm the subjects required to calculate the aggregate cut off mark.
- Add up your scores in relevant O’level subjects and calculate your aggregate score.
- Apply only to programmes whose cut off marks you meet or are close to.
- If you do not meet the current cut off mark, you may need to retake external exams to improve your scores.
- Begin your application early once UNILORIN portal opens.
Apply for the UNILORIN Post UTME Form
Meeting the UNILORIN cut off mark for your desired programme is the first crucial step to gaining admission. This guide provides everything you need to know to make informed application decisions. All the best!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can I be admitted if I score below the cut-off mark?
Generally, no. The published cut-off marks are the minimum requirements for consideration. In exceptional cases, the university might marginally lower the cut-off during supplementary admission rounds, but this is rare and not guaranteed.
Does UNILORIN accept second-choice candidates?
Yes, UNILORIN does consider second-choice candidates, but only after all qualified first-choice candidates have been offered admission. However, for competitive courses like Medicine, Law, and Engineering, admission is often fully satisfied by first-choice candidates.
When will the 2026 admission list be released?
Based on UNILORIN’s typical timeline, the admission list for the 2026/2027 session is expected to be released in stages between August and November 2026. The Merit List usually comes first, followed by the Catchment and ELDS lists.
Can I apply for admission if I wrote JAMB in previous years?
No, UNILORIN only accepts JAMB results from the current year. You must have taken the UTME in 2026 to be eligible for the 2026/2027 admission cycle.
Does UNILORIN offer part-time or evening programs?
Yes, UNILORIN offers part-time programs through its Center for Open and Distance Learning (CODL) for some courses. These programs have different admission requirements and processes.
Is there any provision for candidates with physical disabilities?
Yes, UNILORIN has accommodations for candidates with disabilities. Such candidates should indicate their status during the application process and may contact the university’s Student Affairs Division for special arrangements during the Post-UTME screening.
How can I prepare effectively for UNILORIN’s Post-UTME?
Study your JAMB subjects thoroughly, practice with previous Post-UTME questions, improve your computer skills (as the test is computer-based), and stay updated on current affairs.
Wrapping Up
The UNILORIN cut off mark is a crucial factor determining admission into UNILORIN. With this comprehensive guide, you now understand what cut off marks are, how UNILORIN arrives at them and can find the specific cut off marks for all programmes in the last academic session.
Although the official cut off marks for 2026/2027 admission are yet to be announced, the projections provided above give you an idea of what to expect. We advise that you use this information to guide your admission decisions and apply to programmes you stand a good chance of getting into.
All prospective UNILORIN students are encouraged to bookmark this page and check back regularly for official updates on 2026/2027 admission cut off marks. We will update you once new information is available from the university. You can also drop any questions you may have in the comments section.
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNILORIN Cut Off Marks 2026/2027 - All You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!
Unilorin cutoff Mark for Mass communication for 2024/2025
The cut off marks for 2024/2025 session are not yet out. We’ll update the post once its out
What of nursing cut off mark
You failed to include the cut off mark for Nursing science.
Post UTME unilorin is when, and how we going to apply
What is unilorin cut off mark for jamb and their cut off mark for medicine and surgery??
The minimum cut off Mark for MBBS is 250
Cut of mark for nursing 2025
Cut off of business administration and accounting
The post utme how can I get updated
Cutoff mark for performing arts in unilorin
What is unilorin but off mark for Estate Management
What is the court off mark for information technology?
Cut off of business administration and accounting
It was helpful even though some part got me confused. Like having two mass communication in uni Ilorin ….hello??
I was totally lost,plus different cutoff marks??
Other than that,I think we’re cool
No big deal
Unilorin cut of mark for accounting for 2025/2026
Cut off mark for law in 2025
Can 251 study medicine?
Yes, you can, but you also need to ace Post UTME
Can 265 Study medicine
What about MLS cut off mark, it’s not there?
With 195 can i study mass communication
When will unilorin post utme application form be released?
Is there any course I can study with the aggregate cut off mark of 53 in unilorin with the subject combination of English literature Government and IRS
What’s unilorin cut off mark for law
Can 226 study law
Good afternoon! UNILORIN’s Law cut-off usually ranges between 230-250. While your 226 is slightly below, you still have options:
1. Performance Boost: score above 65% in post-UTME (UNILORIN calculates admission using 50% JAMB + 50% post-UTME)
2. Alternative Schools: LASU (220+), OAU (with exceptional post-UTME), or private universities like Babcock (200+)
3. Related Programs: Political Science or International Relations (lower cut-offs)
Good morning Preps. Please can 203 UTME score study Mass Communication in Unilorin?
Yes, you can, but you also need to ace Post UTME
When will Unilorin form be out and like how much can I budget?
What is the cutoff point for computer science 2025
The cut off marks will be released soon
What’s the cutoff mark for mass communication 2025/2026
Good day Blessing! The cut off mark has not yet been released. Please check regularly to stay updated
What’s the cutoff mark for electrical and electronics engineering 2025/2024
What’s the cutoff mark for electrical and electronics engineering 2025/2026
Good day, Can 217 in jamb 205/2026 study Nursing or Radiography in Unilorin?
You can, but you also need to ace Post UTME
Can I get admission to study medicine with 266
You can, but you also need to ace Post UTME, very important
Please how can I get update
You can subscribe to any of our social media pages
What is the cut off mark for criminology in uni ilorin
With 223 Can I still study pharmacy in uniilorin??
What are d possibilities pls!!
You can, but you also need to ace your post UTME
Can 220 study nursing
A JAMB score of 220 is below the typical cutoff for Nursing at UNILORIN, as the program is highly competitive and usually requires 240-250+. However, I’ll suggest you go for a less competitive course
Cut off mark of engriniring
– Civil Engineering → 230+
– Electrical/Electronic Engineering → 240+
– Mechanical Engineering → 240+
– Computer Engineering → 230+
– Chemical Engineering → 220+
CAN 221 IN UTME STUDY CIVIL ENGINEERING
Can I study electronic and electrical engineering with utme mark of 214 and how does unilorin calculate its aggregate
I really appreciate it’s so helpfull but can i study pharmacy with 236 in jamb
What is the cutoff mark for estate management
can i study medicine and surgery with 255 in jamb
Cut off marks for veterinary medicine
What z the cut off mark for economics in unilorin