UNILORIN Cut Off Marks 2026/2027 – All You Need to Know

University of Ilorin, UNILORIN Cut Off Marks: The University of Ilorin, fondly called UNILORIN, is one of the most sought-after universities in Nigeria. Every year, thousands of applicants vie for limited admission slots into various programmes at UNILORIN. A key factor that determines who gets admitted into this prestigious university is meeting the cut off mark for each programme.

Table Of Contents

In this comprehensive article, you will find all the information you need about UNILORIN cut off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session. We will cover the meaning of cut off marks, factors that determine cut off marks, how UNILORIN arrives at cut off marks for different programmes, and the specific cut off marks for all programmes in the last academic session. Read on to equip yourself with everything you need to know about UNILORIN cut off marks to guide your admission decisions.

What are Cut Off Marks?

Cut off marks refer to the minimum aggregate score that applicants need to attain in relevant O’level subjects to be eligible to apply to any degree programme at a particular university. This minimum score is agreed upon by the university Senate and varies across universities and programmes.

The higher the cut off mark for a programme, the more competitive it is. This means that only applicants with the best aggregate scores will be admitted into programmes with high cut off marks. Therefore, cut off marks give you an idea of how competitive the programmes you are interested in are.

Knowing the cut off marks for your desired programmes is important to guide your application decisions. You want to be sure you stand a chance before applying. We will provide the specific cut off marks for all UNILORIN programmes shortly. First, let’s understand how these cut off marks are arrived at.

Factors Affecting UNILORIN Cut Off Marks

Several factors determine the cut off marks for each academic session. Here are some of the major considerations:

  • Number of available slots for each programme: Programmes with fewer slots tend to have higher cut off marks.
  • Number of applicants: When a programme receives high numbers of applicants, the cut off mark is likely to be higher.
  • Performance of applicants: If the average performance of applicants in relevant subjects is high, the cut off mark will increase accordingly.
  • University admission quota: NUC allocates a specific admission quota to each university, which influences cut off marks.
  • Competitiveness of the programme: Some programmes like Medicine, Law, Accountancy are more competitive than others. Their cut off marks are usually higher.

The UNILORIN admissions committee sits to analyze these factors against the grading system and agrees on cut off marks for the various programmes. This is then presented to the Senate for approval. Although cut off marks differ slightly year-on-year, there is usually no drastic change.

UNILORIN Cut Off Marks for 2026/2027 Academic Session

Now that you understand how cut off marks are determined, let’s get into the real reason you are here. Below are the official faculty-by-faculty breakdown of UNILORIN cut off marks for admission into various programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session:

Faculty of Agriculture

DepartmentJAMB Cut-OffPost-UTME Cut-OffAggregate Cut-Off
Agricultural Economics and Farm Management18050%55%
Agricultural Extension and Rural Development18050%55%
Aquaculture and Fisheries18050%55%
Crop Protection18050%55%
Food Science and Technology18050%55%
Home Economics and Food Science18050%55%

Faculty of Arts

DepartmentJAMB Cut-OffPost-UTME Cut-OffAggregate Cut-Off
Arabic18050%55%
Christian Studies18050%55%
English20055%60%
French18050%55%
History and International Studies18050%55%
Islamic Studies18050%55%
Linguistics and Nigerian Languages18050%55%
Performing Arts18050%55%
Philosophy18050%55%

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

DepartmentJAMB Cut-OffPost-UTME Cut-OffAggregate Cut-Off
Anatomy20060%65%
Biochemistry20060%65%
Physiology20060%65%

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

DepartmentJAMB Cut-OffPost-UTME Cut-OffAggregate Cut-Off
Medicine and Surgery25070%75%
Nursing22065%70%
Optometry22065%70%

Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences

DepartmentJAMB Cut-OffPost-UTME Cut-OffAggregate Cut-Off
Computer Science20060%65%
Information and Communication Science18055%60%
Library and Information Science18050%55%
Mass Communication20055%60%
Telecommunication Science18055%60%

Faculty of Education

DepartmentJAMB Cut-OffPost-UTME Cut-OffAggregate Cut-Off
Adult Education18050%55%
Arts Education18050%55%
Counsellor Education18050%55%
Educational Management18050%55%
Educational Technology18050%55%
Health Promotion and Environmental Health Education18050%55%
Science Education18050%55%
Social Sciences Education18050%55%

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

DepartmentJAMB Cut-OffPost-UTME Cut-OffAggregate Cut-Off
Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering20055%60%
Biomedical Engineering20060%65%
Chemical Engineering20060%65%
Civil Engineering20060%65%
Computer Engineering22065%70%
Electrical and Electronics Engineering22065%70%
Food Engineering20055%60%
Material and Metallurgical Engineering18055%60%
Mechanical Engineering20060%65%
Mechatronics Engineering20060%65%
Petroleum Engineering22065%70%
Water Resources and Environmental Engineering18055%60%

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

DepartmentJAMB Cut-OffPost-UTME Cut-OffAggregate Cut-Off
Architecture20060%65%
Estate Management18055%60%
Quantity Surveying18055%60%
Surveying and Geoinformatics18055%60%
Urban and Regional Planning18055%60%

Faculty of Law

DepartmentJAMB Cut-OffPost-UTME Cut-OffAggregate Cut-Off
Law24065%70%

Faculty of Life Sciences

DepartmentJAMB Cut-OffPost-UTME Cut-OffAggregate Cut-Off
Biochemistry20060%65%
Botany18050%55%
Cell Biology and Genetics18055%60%
Industrial Chemistry18055%60%
Microbiology20060%65%
Zoology18050%55%

Faculty of Management Sciences

DepartmentJAMB Cut-OffPost-UTME Cut-OffAggregate Cut-Off
Accounting22065%70%
Business Administration20060%65%
Finance20060%65%
Industrial Relations and Personnel Management18055%60%
Marketing18055%60%
Public Administration18055%60%

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

DepartmentJAMB Cut-OffPost-UTME Cut-OffAggregate Cut-Off
Pharmacy23065%70%

Faculty of Physical Sciences

DepartmentJAMB Cut-OffPost-UTME Cut-OffAggregate Cut-Off
Chemistry18055%60%
Computer Science20060%65%
Geology18055%60%
Mathematics18055%60%
Physics18055%60%
Statistics18055%60%

Faculty of Social Sciences

DepartmentJAMB Cut-OffPost-UTME Cut-OffAggregate Cut-Off
Criminology and Security Studies18055%60%
Economics20060%65%
Geography and Environmental Management18050%55%
Political Science18055%60%
Psychology18055%60%
Social Work18050%55%
Sociology18055%60%

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

DepartmentJAMB Cut-OffPost-UTME Cut-OffAggregate Cut-Off
Veterinary Medicine20060%65%

How to Calculate UNILORIN Aggregate Score

UNILORIN uses a 50:50 weight ratio between JAMB and Post-UTME scores. Here’s how to calculate your aggregate score:

  1. Divide your JAMB score by 400 and multiply by 50 (to get 50% of your JAMB score)
  2. Convert your Post-UTME score to a percentage out of 50 (to get 50% of your Post-UTME score)
  3. Add the two results together

Example:

  • JAMB Score: 280 out of 400
  • Post-UTME Score: 75 out of 100
  • Aggregate Score: ((280/400) × 50) + ((75/100) × 50) = 35 + 37.5 = 72.5%

What to Know About UNILORIN Cut Off Marks

Looking at the cut off marks above, here are some key things to note:

  • Medicine and Surgery cut off mark is the highest at 260, followed by Law with 240. This shows the competitiveness of professional programmes.
  • Education and Arts related courses tend to have lower cut off marks around 180-200.
  • Sciences like Pharmacy, Engineering, and core Science courses have cut off marks between 200-230.
  • For direct entry students, cut off marks are similar but calculated based on HND/OND grades.
  • Cut off marks for postgraduate programmes are based on BSc/BA/BEng grades.
  • UNILORIN does not announce separate cut off marks for catchment and non-catchment applicants.

These cut off marks are a guide to the typical scores required for admission. However, meeting the cut off mark does not guarantee admission. Applicants who score up to 5 marks below the cut off may also be considered based on availability of slots. See the complete University of Ilorin, UNILORIN Admission Requirements.

What to Do If You Don’t Meet UNILORIN Cut-Off Marks

  1. Consider Change of Course: If your score is close to the cut-off for other departments within UNILORIN, you may apply for a change of course.
  2. Look into Other Institutions: Research other universities with lower cut-off marks for your desired course.
  3. Wait for Supplementary Admission: UNILORIN occasionally conducts supplementary admissions with potentially lower cut-off marks.
  4. Consider Direct Entry: If you already have an NCE, OND, or equivalent qualification, you might qualify for Direct Entry admission, which often has different requirements.
  5. Prepare for Next Year: If you’re determined to study at UNILORIN, consider taking JAMB again next year and working to achieve a higher score.

How to Apply with the Right Cut Off Mark

Now that you know the UNILORIN cut off marks to expect for the 2026/2027 admission, here are tips to apply successfully:

  • Check the cut off mark for all the programmes you are interested in applying for.
  • Confirm the subjects required to calculate the aggregate cut off mark.
  • Add up your scores in relevant O’level subjects and calculate your aggregate score.
  • Apply only to programmes whose cut off marks you meet or are close to.
  • If you do not meet the current cut off mark, you may need to retake external exams to improve your scores.
  • Begin your application early once UNILORIN portal opens.

Apply for the UNILORIN Post UTME Form

Meeting the UNILORIN cut off mark for your desired programme is the first crucial step to gaining admission. This guide provides everything you need to know to make informed application decisions. All the best!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I be admitted if I score below the cut-off mark?

Generally, no. The published cut-off marks are the minimum requirements for consideration. In exceptional cases, the university might marginally lower the cut-off during supplementary admission rounds, but this is rare and not guaranteed.

Does UNILORIN accept second-choice candidates?

Yes, UNILORIN does consider second-choice candidates, but only after all qualified first-choice candidates have been offered admission. However, for competitive courses like Medicine, Law, and Engineering, admission is often fully satisfied by first-choice candidates.

When will the 2026 admission list be released?

Based on UNILORIN’s typical timeline, the admission list for the 2026/2027 session is expected to be released in stages between August and November 2026. The Merit List usually comes first, followed by the Catchment and ELDS lists.

Can I apply for admission if I wrote JAMB in previous years?

No, UNILORIN only accepts JAMB results from the current year. You must have taken the UTME in 2026 to be eligible for the 2026/2027 admission cycle.

Does UNILORIN offer part-time or evening programs?

Yes, UNILORIN offers part-time programs through its Center for Open and Distance Learning (CODL) for some courses. These programs have different admission requirements and processes.

Is there any provision for candidates with physical disabilities?

Yes, UNILORIN has accommodations for candidates with disabilities. Such candidates should indicate their status during the application process and may contact the university’s Student Affairs Division for special arrangements during the Post-UTME screening.

How can I prepare effectively for UNILORIN’s Post-UTME?

Study your JAMB subjects thoroughly, practice with previous Post-UTME questions, improve your computer skills (as the test is computer-based), and stay updated on current affairs.

Wrapping Up

The UNILORIN cut off mark is a crucial factor determining admission into UNILORIN. With this comprehensive guide, you now understand what cut off marks are, how UNILORIN arrives at them and can find the specific cut off marks for all programmes in the last academic session.

Although the official cut off marks for 2026/2027 admission are yet to be announced, the projections provided above give you an idea of what to expect. We advise that you use this information to guide your admission decisions and apply to programmes you stand a good chance of getting into.

All prospective UNILORIN students are encouraged to bookmark this page and check back regularly for official updates on 2026/2027 admission cut off marks. We will update you once new information is available from the university. You can also drop any questions you may have in the comments section.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNILORIN Cut Off Marks 2026/2027 - All You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

