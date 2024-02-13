JAMB Subject Combination for Communication and Language Arts: Are you interested in languages, writing, public speaking and developing professional communication skills? If you desire a career in communication and language arts, you need to pick suitable subjects for your JAMB UTME/Direct Entry exam to gain admission into a degree program.

Choosing the right subjects according to your university’s requirements is key to getting into competitive communication and language arts courses.

This comprehensive guide explores the core and optional JAMB subject combinations for communication and language arts to help you make the best choices.

Telegram Channel Join Now

An Overview of Studying Communication & Language Arts in Nigeria

Communication and language arts focuses on using language effectively to inform, persuade, engage and entertain. As a student, you will learn:

Professional writing skills

Principles of effective communication

Speech writing and delivery

Language development and phonetics

Performing arts

Foreign languages

Literature analysis

Media and journalism

This equips you for diverse roles in fields like:

Public relations

Advertising

Journalism

Teaching

Publishing

Media

Communications consulting

Speechwriting

Gaining admission starts with picking suitable subjects for your JAMB exam. Let’s explore your options.

Compulsory JAMB Subject Combination for Communication and Language Arts

For university communication and language arts programs, there are 2 compulsory JAMB subjects you must take:

1. English Language

A good command of the English language is essential for studying communication and excelling in your writing and speech courses. English tests your proficiency in areas like vocabulary, comprehension, logical reasoning and summary writing.

Telegram Channel Join Now

2. Literature in English

Studying literary works enables critical analysis of prose, drama and poetry. Literature in English develops your appreciation of language use and expression.

For UTME candidates, these 2 subjects are combined with 2 other arts/social science subjects.

For direct entry students, 1 other arts subject is added to the combination.

So in summary, the core subjects are English Language and Literature in English.

Optional JAMB Subjects for Communication and Language Arts

To complete your combination, this program requires 2 additional arts/social science subjects. Great options include:

History/Government

Telegram Channel Join Now

History and Government provide useful context on humanities, political systems and public administration which influences professional communication.

C.R.K/I.R.K

Studying these helps understand the role of language in different religions and builds intercultural communication skills.

French/other foreign language

Having a foundation in French or another foreign language is highly advantageous for improved cultural awareness and communication skills.

Economics/Commerce

For students interested in corporate communication, studying economics/commerce adds useful business knowledge in areas like marketing, accounting, consumer behaviour etc.

So in summary, you can pick from:

History/Government

C.R.K/I.R.K

French/other foreign language

Economics/Commerce

This provides a diverse arts and humanities combination.

For direct entry, 1 arts/social science subject is sufficient to complete the requirements.

Complete JAMB Subject Combinations for Communication and Language Arts

Based on the above, ideal combinations include:

For UTME (100 Level Entry)

English, Literature in English, Government and C.R.K/I.R.K

English, Literature in English, History and French

English, Literature in English, Economics and Government

For Direct Entry (200 Level Entry)

English, Literature in English, History

English, Literature in English, C.R.K/I.R.K

English, Literature in English, French

Pick a combination that caters to your strengths and interests.

Tips to Excel in Communication and Language Arts Subjects

To achieve top grades in your JAMB subjects, here are some handy tips:

Subject-Specific Tips

For English Language:

Improve your vocabulary, comprehension and summary writing skills.

Brush up on English grammar rules and syntax.

Practice essay and letter writing using effective language.

For Literature in English:

Read widely – African and international works by renowned authors.

Learn how to analyze themes, plot, characters, literary devices in prose and drama.

For History/Government:

Revise past political systems, constitutions, public administration structures and policies.

Stay updated on current affairs.

For C.R.K/I.R.K:

Understand the role and influence of religion in society.

Learn about interfaith relations and religious philosophy.

For French:

Master French grammar rules, conjugation of verbs, gender of nouns.

Improve listening, speaking, reading and writing skills.

General Tips

Purchase recommended textbooks for adequate syllabus coverage.

Form study groups to collaborate with peers.

Take past JAMB questions to assess your proficiency levels.

Practice answering questions within stipulated time limits.

Using these tips will help you achieve high scores in your communication and language arts subjects.

FAQs on JAMB Combinations for Communication and Language Arts

Here are some answers to frequent questions on JAMB subjects for this program:

Is English Language compulsory?

Yes, English is mandatory for all university courses including this program.

Can I combine sciences like Biology or Agriculture Science?

You need arts/social science subjects mainly. Sciences may not be widely accepted.

Is Literature in English mandatory?

Yes, Literature in English is compulsory. It develops analytical skills.

Can I use Fine Arts or Music instead of Literature?

Most schools accept Literature specifically. Other arts may not be allowed.

Can I apply without Literature in English?

It is not advisable as it is usually compulsory. Literature builds vital language skills.

I hope these clarifications help you avoid mistakes when picking your combination.

Wrapping Up

The key to gaining admission into competitive communication and language arts programs lies in choosing suitable arts/social science subjects for your JAMB exam . With core English Language, Literature in English and two other relevant subjects, you will have the knowledge base required to excel. Use this guide to make the best choices based on your strengths.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about JAMB Subject Combination for Communication and Language Arts, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!