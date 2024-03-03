Cut-Off Marks

LASUED Cut Off Marks 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know

LASUED Cut Off Marks
LASUED Cut Off Marks

LASUED Cut Off Marks: Gaining admission into your desired program at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) goes beyond just having the basic entry requirements. You need to score competitive cut off marks that enhance your chances of admission.

Table Of Contents
Overview of LASUED Cut Off MarksLASUED Cut Off Marks for UTME AdmissionWhat are the LASUED Cut Off Marks for Post UTME?Direct Entry (DE) Cut Off MarksPostgraduate (PG) Cut Off PointsHow are LASUED Cut Off Marks Calculated?How LASUED Determines Cut Off MarksWrapping Up

The LASUED departmental cut off marks for the 2024/2025 admission exercise are key considerations for all applicants. In this article, we provide a detailed look at the expected JAMB, Post-UTME, and Direct Entry cut off marks for all LASUED programs and faculties.

You will find important information on the scoring system, factors that determine cut off marks, and tips to meet or exceed the admission cut off points. Whether you are applying for arts, sciences, education, social sciences, or any other program, this guide will help you understand the mark thresholds to aim for.

Overview of LASUED Cut Off Marks

The Lagos State University of Education being a state university conducts its admission processes in line with guidelines from JAMB, the state government, and its internal admission board. The admission requirements are based on merit, catchment areas, program quotas, diversity factors and more.

To select the most qualified candidates within limited slots, cut off marks are set by departments. Applicants who score up to or surpass set cut off points stand a higher chance of admission. Those below the cut off marks may be denied admission.

LASUED cutoff marks differ for various programs and entry paths like UME, Direct Entry, Pre-degrees, JUPEB, Masters, Ph.D, and more. We will highlight the expected cut offs for each category in detail.

LASUED Cut Off Marks for UTME Admission

The management of the Lagos State University of Education has pegged the LASUED JAMB Cut Off Marks at 170. Candidates seeking admission through JAMB UME into LASUED must aim for the departmental cutoff marks in the UTME exam to stand a chance. Let’s look at the cut off marks for all LASUED faculties and departments:

CollegeProgramCut-off Mark
College Of Humanities Education (COHED)B.A. Ed. Christian Religious Studies170
B.A. Christian Religious Studies170
B.A. Ed. History & Diplomatic Studies170
B.A. History & Diplomatic Studies170
B.A. Ed. Islamic Studies170
B.A. Islamic Studies170
B.A. Ed. Fine Arts170
B.A. Fine Arts170
B.A. Theatre & Performing Arts170
B.A. Ed. Music170
B.A. Music170
College Of Science Education (COSED)B.Sc. Ed. Biology180
B.Sc. Chemistry190
B.Sc. Ed. Mathematics180
B.Sc. Statistics180
B.Sc. Ed. Health Education180
B.Sc. Biology190
B.Sc. Ed. Physics180
B.Sc. Mathematics180
B.Sc. Ed. Integrated Science180
B.Sc. Ed. Chemistry180
B.Sc. Physics180
B.Sc. Ed. Statistics180
B.Sc. Ed. Human Kinetics190
College Of Languages and Communication Arts Education (COLCAED)B.A Ed English180
B.A French170
B.A Ed Yoruba170
B.A Igbo170
B.A English180
B.A Ed. Arabic170
B.A Yoruba180
B.A Ed Hausa180
B.A Ed French180
B.A Arabic180
B.A Ed Igbo180
B.A Hausa180
College Of Specialized and Professional Education (COSPED)B.Ed Early Childhood Care Education180
B.Ed Special Education180
B.Ed Primary Education Studies180
B.Ed Adult Education B.Ed Counselling Psychology180
College Of Vocational and Entrepreneur Education (COVED)B.Sc. Ed. Agriculture Science180
B.Sc. Ed. Business Education180
B.Sc. Accounting180
B.Sc. Ed. Home Economics180
B.Sc. Ed. Secretarial Administration180
B. Ed. Entrepreneurship180
B Sc. Home Economics180
B.Sc. Ed. Accounting180
College Of Management and Social Science Education (COMSSED)B.Sc Ed. Economics180
B.Sc. Ed. Political Science180
B.Sc. Geography180
B.Sc. Ed. Civic and Citizenship180
B.Sc. Economics180
B.Sc. Political Science180
B.Sc. Transport Management180
B.Sc. Ed. Educational Management180
B.Sc. Ed Geography180
B.Sc. Ed. Social Studies180
College Of Information and Technology Education (COITED)B.Sc. Ed. Computer Science180
B.Sc. Ed. Educational Technology180
B.Sc. Ed. Metalwork Technology180
B.Sc. Computer Science180
B.Sc. Ed. Electrical Technology180
B.Sc. Ed. Woodwork Technology180
B.Sc. Ed. Educational Technology180
B.Sc. Ed. Automobile Technology180
BLIS Library and Information Science180
The LASUED cut off marks range from 170 and above depending on the program’s competitiveness. Applicants are to aim for scores from 200 and above to boost admission chances. Check Out List of Courses Offered in LASUED

What are the LASUED Cut Off Marks for Post UTME?

The LASUED Post UTME cut off marks for 2024/2025 have not been officially released by the university management as of the time of writing this post. However, based on previous years’ trends and projections, we can estimate what they might be for some of the popular courses or programs offered by the university. Here are some of them:

  • Education and English Language55%
  • Education and Mathematics: 50%
  • Education and Biology: 50%
  • Education and Chemistry: 50%
  • Education and Physics: 50%
  • Education and Economics: 55%
  • Education and Geography: 50%
  • Education and History: 50%
  • Education and Political Science: 55%
  • Education and Religious Studies: 50%
  • Education and Yoruba: 50%
  • Education and French: 50%
  • Education and Islamic Studies: 50%
  • Education and Christian Religious Studies: 50%
  • Education and Computer Science: 55%
  • Education and Business Studies: 55%
  • Education and Accounting: 55%
  • Education and Educational Management: 55%
  • Education and Guidance and Counseling: 55%

Please note that these are only estimates and not official figures. The actual LASUED cut off marks for 2024/2025 may be higher or lower than these estimates. Therefore, candidates are advised to check the university’s official website or contact the admissions office for updates.

Direct Entry (DE) Cut Off Marks

Here are the expected cut off marks for direct entry candidates applying to 200 level at LASUED:

OND Cut Off Point

  • Lower Credit grade – 3.00 – 3.49 CGPA

NCE Cut Off Points

  • Minimum of C grade or 60% average
  • Credit pass in Education/Teaching Practice

JUPEB Cut Off Point

  • Minimum of C grade or 2.00 CGPA

HND Cut Off Point

  • Lower Credit or 3.00 – 3.49 CGPA

Direct entry applicants need to present original transcripts, not statements of results, to prove they meet these cutoffs. Direct Entry slots into LASUED are also very limited.

Postgraduate (PG) Cut Off Points

To be eligible for masters and PhD admission, here are the expected cut off classes for bachelor’s and master’s degrees:

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD)

  • 3rd class/Pass division bachelor’s degree

Master’s Programs

  • 2nd class lower bachelor’s degree

MBA

  • 2nd class lower degree

PhD

  • 60% average master’s result

Meeting the stated PG cutoffs enhances your chances but does not guarantee automatic admission. Competition is stiff for limited postgraduate slots.

How are LASUED Cut Off Marks Calculated?

LASUED cut off marks are calculated by using a formula that combines the UTME score and the Post-UTME score of a candidate. The formula is as follows:

LASUED Cut Off Mark = (UTME Score / 8) + (Post-UTME Score / 2)

For example, if a candidate scored 200 in UTME and 50 in Post-UTME, then his or her LASUED cut off mark would be:

LASUED Cut Off Mark = (200 / 8) + (50 / 2) = 25 + 25 = 50

The higher the LASUED cut off mark of a candidate, the higher his or her chances of gaining admission into the university.

How LASUED Determines Cut Off Marks

Wondering how LASUED arrives at these admission cut off marks yearly? Here are key factors that influence the cutoff scores:

1. JAMB National Cut Off Marks

The national benchmark set by JAMB for all universities significantly impacts the program cut offs. If JAMB pegs minimum score at 200, LASUED will adjust accordingly.

2. Competitiveness of the Programs

Cut off marks are higher for programs with few slots compared to a large number of applicants. Highly sought-after courses like Law, Medicine, Engineering require very competitive cut off marks.

3. Availability of Facilities

Programs whose faculties or departments have limited facilities and resources will also set higher cut off to select the best candidates.

4. Previous Admission Trends

Statistics from prior admission exercises regarding scores and enrollment are used to determine new cut offs. Programs with a history of high scores will maintain similar cut offs.

5. LASUED Admission Quota

The admission slots allocated to each department by the management also affects cut off marks. Programs with small quotas set higher marks to fill limited spaces competitively.

6. Catchment Area Quota

Admission slots reserved for candidates from the catchment area around the university also impact cut off marks for other applicants.

These and other factors are used by the LASUED admission board to determine the acceptance score.

Wrapping Up

The LASUED cut off marks shared in this article will guide you in setting a realistic target for your UTME/Direct Entry exams. To summarize:

  • Cut off marks range from 170 to 210+ for courses depending on competitiveness
  • External factors like JAMB cutoff, admission quota, facilities, etc. affect cut offs
  • Applicants should aim much higher than borderline cut off marks
  • Post UTME and PG cut off marks are also key considerations
  • Revise adequately with resources to excel beyond the cutoff mark

We hope this detailed look at LASUED’s admission cut off marks will help you gauge your readiness. The higher you score compared to the cutoff mark, the higher your admission chances.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about LASUED Cut Off Marks 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don't hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

Leave a review

Leave a review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
