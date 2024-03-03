LASUED Cut Off Marks 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know

LASUED Cut Off Marks: Gaining admission into your desired program at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) goes beyond just having the basic entry requirements. You need to score competitive cut off marks that enhance your chances of admission.

The LASUED departmental cut off marks for the 2024/2025 admission exercise are key considerations for all applicants. In this article, we provide a detailed look at the expected JAMB, Post-UTME, and Direct Entry cut off marks for all LASUED programs and faculties.

You will find important information on the scoring system, factors that determine cut off marks, and tips to meet or exceed the admission cut off points. Whether you are applying for arts, sciences, education, social sciences, or any other program, this guide will help you understand the mark thresholds to aim for.

Telegram Channel Join Now

Overview of LASUED Cut Off Marks

The Lagos State University of Education being a state university conducts its admission processes in line with guidelines from JAMB, the state government, and its internal admission board. The admission requirements are based on merit, catchment areas, program quotas, diversity factors and more.

To select the most qualified candidates within limited slots, cut off marks are set by departments. Applicants who score up to or surpass set cut off points stand a higher chance of admission. Those below the cut off marks may be denied admission.

LASUED cutoff marks differ for various programs and entry paths like UME, Direct Entry, Pre-degrees, JUPEB, Masters, Ph.D, and more. We will highlight the expected cut offs for each category in detail.

Also, Check Out LASUED School Fees Schedule

LASUED Cut Off Marks for UTME Admission

The management of the Lagos State University of Education has pegged the LASUED JAMB Cut Off Marks at 170. Candidates seeking admission through JAMB UME into LASUED must aim for the departmental cutoff marks in the UTME exam to stand a chance. Let’s look at the cut off marks for all LASUED faculties and departments:

Telegram Channel Join Now

College Program Cut-off Mark College Of Humanities Education (COHED) B.A. Ed. Christian Religious Studies 170 B.A. Christian Religious Studies 170 B.A. Ed. History & Diplomatic Studies 170 B.A. History & Diplomatic Studies 170 B.A. Ed. Islamic Studies 170 B.A. Islamic Studies 170 B.A. Ed. Fine Arts 170 B.A. Fine Arts 170 B.A. Theatre & Performing Arts 170 B.A. Ed. Music 170 B.A. Music 170 College Of Science Education (COSED) B.Sc. Ed. Biology 180 B.Sc. Chemistry 190 B.Sc. Ed. Mathematics 180 B.Sc. Statistics 180 B.Sc. Ed. Health Education 180 B.Sc. Biology 190 B.Sc. Ed. Physics 180 B.Sc. Mathematics 180 B.Sc. Ed. Integrated Science 180 B.Sc. Ed. Chemistry 180 B.Sc. Physics 180 B.Sc. Ed. Statistics 180 B.Sc. Ed. Human Kinetics 190 College Of Languages and Communication Arts Education (COLCAED) B.A Ed English 180 B.A French 170 B.A Ed Yoruba 170 B.A Igbo 170 B.A English 180 B.A Ed. Arabic 170 B.A Yoruba 180 B.A Ed Hausa 180 B.A Ed French 180 B.A Arabic 180 B.A Ed Igbo 180 B.A Hausa 180 College Of Specialized and Professional Education (COSPED) B.Ed Early Childhood Care Education 180 B.Ed Special Education 180 B.Ed Primary Education Studies 180 B.Ed Adult Education B.Ed Counselling Psychology 180 College Of Vocational and Entrepreneur Education (COVED) B.Sc. Ed. Agriculture Science 180 B.Sc. Ed. Business Education 180 B.Sc. Accounting 180 B.Sc. Ed. Home Economics 180 B.Sc. Ed. Secretarial Administration 180 B. Ed. Entrepreneurship 180 B Sc. Home Economics 180 B.Sc. Ed. Accounting 180 College Of Management and Social Science Education (COMSSED) B.Sc Ed. Economics 180 B.Sc. Ed. Political Science 180 B.Sc. Geography 180 B.Sc. Ed. Civic and Citizenship 180 B.Sc. Economics 180 B.Sc. Political Science 180 B.Sc. Transport Management 180 B.Sc. Ed. Educational Management 180 B.Sc. Ed Geography 180 B.Sc. Ed. Social Studies 180 College Of Information and Technology Education (COITED) B.Sc. Ed. Computer Science 180 B.Sc. Ed. Educational Technology 180 B.Sc. Ed. Metalwork Technology 180 B.Sc. Computer Science 180 B.Sc. Ed. Electrical Technology 180 B.Sc. Ed. Woodwork Technology 180 B.Sc. Ed. Educational Technology 180 B.Sc. Ed. Automobile Technology 180 BLIS Library and Information Science 180 See also Yobe State University Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025 Session

The LASUED cut off marks range from 170 and above depending on the program’s competitiveness. Applicants are to aim for scores from 200 and above to boost admission chances. Check Out List of Courses Offered in LASUED

What are the LASUED Cut Off Marks for Post UTME?

The LASUED Post UTME cut off marks for 2024/2025 have not been officially released by the university management as of the time of writing this post. However, based on previous years’ trends and projections, we can estimate what they might be for some of the popular courses or programs offered by the university. Here are some of them:

Education and English Language: 55%

Education and Mathematics: 50%

Education and Biology: 50%

Education and Chemistry: 50%

Education and Physics: 50%

Education and Economics: 55%

Education and Geography: 50%

Education and History: 50%

Education and Political Science: 55%

Education and Religious Studies: 50%

Education and Yoruba: 50%

Education and French: 50%

Education and Islamic Studies: 50%

Education and Christian Religious Studies: 50%

Education and Computer Science: 55%

Education and Business Studies: 55%

Education and Accounting: 55%

Education and Educational Management: 55%

Education and Guidance and Counseling: 55%

Please note that these are only estimates and not official figures. The actual LASUED cut off marks for 2024/2025 may be higher or lower than these estimates. Therefore, candidates are advised to check the university’s official website or contact the admissions office for updates.

Direct Entry (DE) Cut Off Marks

Here are the expected cut off marks for direct entry candidates applying to 200 level at LASUED:

OND Cut Off Point

Lower Credit grade – 3.00 – 3.49 CGPA

NCE Cut Off Points

Minimum of C grade or 60% average

Credit pass in Education/Teaching Practice

JUPEB Cut Off Point

Minimum of C grade or 2.00 CGPA

HND Cut Off Point

Lower Credit or 3.00 – 3.49 CGPA

Direct entry applicants need to present original transcripts, not statements of results, to prove they meet these cutoffs. Direct Entry slots into LASUED are also very limited.

Postgraduate (PG) Cut Off Points

Telegram Channel Join Now

To be eligible for masters and PhD admission, here are the expected cut off classes for bachelor’s and master’s degrees:

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD)

3rd class/Pass division bachelor’s degree

Master’s Programs

2nd class lower bachelor’s degree

MBA

2nd class lower degree

PhD

60% average master’s result

Meeting the stated PG cutoffs enhances your chances but does not guarantee automatic admission. Competition is stiff for limited postgraduate slots.

How are LASUED Cut Off Marks Calculated?

LASUED cut off marks are calculated by using a formula that combines the UTME score and the Post-UTME score of a candidate. The formula is as follows:

LASUED Cut Off Mark = (UTME Score / 8) + (Post-UTME Score / 2)

For example, if a candidate scored 200 in UTME and 50 in Post-UTME, then his or her LASUED cut off mark would be:

LASUED Cut Off Mark = (200 / 8) + (50 / 2) = 25 + 25 = 50

The higher the LASUED cut off mark of a candidate, the higher his or her chances of gaining admission into the university.

How LASUED Determines Cut Off Marks

Wondering how LASUED arrives at these admission cut off marks yearly? Here are key factors that influence the cutoff scores:

1. JAMB National Cut Off Marks

The national benchmark set by JAMB for all universities significantly impacts the program cut offs. If JAMB pegs minimum score at 200, LASUED will adjust accordingly.

2. Competitiveness of the Programs

Cut off marks are higher for programs with few slots compared to a large number of applicants. Highly sought-after courses like Law, Medicine, Engineering require very competitive cut off marks.

3. Availability of Facilities

Programs whose faculties or departments have limited facilities and resources will also set higher cut off to select the best candidates.

4. Previous Admission Trends

Statistics from prior admission exercises regarding scores and enrollment are used to determine new cut offs. Programs with a history of high scores will maintain similar cut offs.

5. LASUED Admission Quota

The admission slots allocated to each department by the management also affects cut off marks. Programs with small quotas set higher marks to fill limited spaces competitively.

6. Catchment Area Quota

Admission slots reserved for candidates from the catchment area around the university also impact cut off marks for other applicants.

These and other factors are used by the LASUED admission board to determine the acceptance score.

Wrapping Up

The LASUED cut off marks shared in this article will guide you in setting a realistic target for your UTME/Direct Entry exams. To summarize:

Cut off marks range from 170 to 210+ for courses depending on competitiveness

External factors like JAMB cutoff, admission quota, facilities, etc. affect cut offs

Applicants should aim much higher than borderline cut off marks

Post UTME and PG cut off marks are also key considerations

Revise adequately with resources to excel beyond the cutoff mark

We hope this detailed look at LASUED’s admission cut off marks will help you gauge your readiness. The higher you score compared to the cutoff mark, the higher your admission chances.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about LASUED Cut Off Marks 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!