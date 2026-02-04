Complete List of Courses Offered in Al-Ansar University 2026/2027

Complete List of Courses Offered in Al-Ansar University: Selecting your course of study is one of the most important decisions you will make when applying to university. At Al-Ansar University, located in Mubi, Adamawa State, Nigeria, students can choose from a wide range of academic programs across 6 faculties.

As an aspirant seeking admission into Al-Ansar University, you likely want to learn all you can about the available degree options before picking your field of specialization. This guide provides a comprehensive overview of all courses offered at Al-Ansar University for the 2026/2027 academic session to help you find the right program for your career goals.

Overview of Al-Ansar University

Founded in 2019, Al-Ansar University is a private institution focused on delivering sound education anchored in community service and morals. The university has quickly grown to serve over 10,000 students pursuing certificates, diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

With two campuses in Mubi, Al-Ansar University comprises the following colleges/faculties:

College of Arts

College of Management and Social Sciences

College of Medicine and Health Sciences

College of Science Information and Communication Technology

Each college offers in-demand programs covering diverse academic disciplines. Students also enjoy modern facilities, scholarships, hostel accommodation and more.

Undergraduate Courses Offered in Al-Ansar University

Al-Ansar University runs bachelor’s degree programs spanning 4-6 years of study depending on the discipline. Here is an overview of undergraduate courses available in each faculty:

College of Arts

B.A. Arabic

B.A. Islamic Studies

B.A. English Language and Literary Studies

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. Political Science and Conflict Resolution

B.Sc. Sociology

B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies

College of Management and Social Sciences

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Banking and Finance

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Economics/Commerce Entrepreneurship

B.Sc. Management/Procurement

B.Sc. Human Resources Management

B.Sc. Public Administration

Faculty of Law

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

College of Medicine and Health Sciences

B.Sc. Human Anatomy

B.Sc. Human Physiology

B.Sc. Nursing

B.Sc. Public Health

B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Science

College of Science Information and Communication Technology

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Biotechnology

B.Sc. Petrochemical Chemistry

B.Sc. Industrial Mathematics

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Physics with Electronics

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Cyber Security

B.Sc. Data Science

B.Sc. Information Technology

B.Sc. Software Engineering

This extensive range of bachelor’s programs equips students with the knowledge and training to launch careers in diverse fields.

Postgraduate Courses Offered in Al-Ansar University

Al-Ansar also offers postgraduate studies for graduates seeking to further specialize. The following postgraduate diplomas, master’s and doctorate degrees are available:

College of Arts

M.A. Arabic

M.A. Islamic Studies

M.A. English Language and Literary Studies

M.Sc. Mass Communication

M.Sc. Political Science and Conflict Resolution

M.Sc. Sociology

M.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies

Ph.D. Arabic

Ph.D. Islamic Studies

Ph.D. English Language and Literary Studies

Ph.D. Mass Communication

Ph.D. Political Science and Conflict Resolution

Ph.D. Sociology

Ph.D. Criminology and Security Studies

College of Management and Social Sciences

M.Sc. Accounting

M.Sc. Banking and Finance

M.Sc. Business Administration

M.Sc. Economics

M.Sc. Economics/Commerce Entrepreneurship

M.Sc. Management/Procurement

M.Sc. Human Resources Management

M.Sc. Public Administration

Ph.D. Accounting

Ph.D. Banking and Finance

Ph.D. Business Administration

Ph.D. Economics

Ph.D. Economics/Commerce Entrepreneurship

Ph.D. Management/Procurement

Ph.D. Human Resources Management

Ph.D. Public Administration

College of Medicine and Health Sciences

M.Sc. Human Anatomy

M.Sc. Human Physiology

M.Sc. Nursing

M.Sc. Public Health

M.Sc. Medical Laboratory Science

Ph.D. Human Anatomy

Ph.D. Human Physiology

Ph.D. Nursing

Ph.D. Public Health

Ph.D. Medical Laboratory Science

College of Science Information and Communication Technology

M.Sc. Biochemistry

M.Sc. Biotechnology

M.Sc. Petrochemical Chemistry

M.Sc. Industrial Mathematics

M.Sc. Microbiology

M.Sc. Physics with Electronics

M.Sc. Computer Science

M.Sc. Cyber Security

M.Sc. Data Science

M.Sc. Information Technology

M.Sc. Software Engineering

Ph.D. Biochemistry

Ph.D. Biotechnology

Ph.D. Petrochemical Chemistry

Ph.D. Industrial Mathematics

Ph.D. Microbiology

Ph.D. Physics with Electronics

Ph.D. Computer Science

Ph.D. Cyber Security

Ph.D. Data Science

Ph.D. Information Technology

Ph.D. Software Engineering

Pursuing postgraduate studies at Al-Ansar University allows students to become experts in niche areas within their field. The array of options caters to diverse academic and professional interests.

How to Choose the Best Course for You

Choosing the best course for you is a very important decision that can affect your future career and life. Therefore, you should consider the following factors before you make your choice:

Your passion and interest: You should choose a course that you are genuinely interested in and passionate about. Do not choose a course because of peer pressure, parental influence, or popularity. Choose a course that you enjoy learning and doing, and that will make you happy and fulfilled.

Your ability and aptitude: You should choose a course that matches your academic ability and aptitude. Do not choose a course that is too easy or too difficult for you. Choose a course that challenges you and helps you grow. You can assess your ability and aptitude by looking at your O'level and UTME results, taking online tests, or consulting a career counsellor.

Your career prospects and goals: You should choose a course that aligns with your career prospects and goals. Do not choose a course that has no relevance or demand in the job market. Choose a course that prepares you for the career that you want to pursue and that offers you opportunities for advancement and development. You can research the career prospects and goals of each course by looking at the curriculum, the alumni network, the industry trends, or the employment statistics.

Your personality and values: You should choose a course that suits your personality and values. Do not choose a course that conflicts with your personal or moral beliefs. Choose a course that reflects your interests, passions, strengths, and values. You can discover your personality and values by taking personality tests, doing self-reflection, or seeking feedback from others.

By considering these factors, you can narrow down your choices and select the best course for you. Remember that there is no perfect course, and that you can always change your course if you are not satisfied or comfortable with it. The most important thing is to follow your heart and your dreams, and to make the most of your education.

How to Apply for Admission into Al-Ansar University

To apply for admission into Al-Ansar University, candidates must follow these steps:

Visit the university’s official website at www.aum.edu.ng and click on the admission portal.

and click on the admission portal. Create an account with a valid email address and phone number, and log in with your username and password.

Fill out the online application form with your personal and academic details, and upload your passport photograph, O’level results, and other relevant documents.

Pay the application fee of N10,000 for undergraduate programmes, N15,000 for direct entry programmes, and N20,000 for postgraduate programmes, using the online payment platform or bank deposit.

Print out the acknowledgement slip and the payment receipt, and keep them for future reference.

Wait for the screening date and venue to be announced by the university, and attend the screening exercise with the required documents.

Check the admission list on the university’s website or the admission portal, and accept or reject the offer of admission.

Pay the acceptance fee and the school fees, and complete the online clearance and registration process.

Report to the university for physical verification and orientation.

Following these steps carefully will ensure your application to Al-Ansar University is smooth and successful.

Wrapping Up

Al-Ansar University offers a vast array of academic programs spanning undergraduate and postgraduate levels. By outlining all the courses available across the faculties of Medicine, Pharmacy, Law, Arts, Sciences, and Management Sciences, this guide equips you with insights to choose the right program for your career aspirations. Feel free to explore exciting fields like Economics, English, Microbiology, Law, Pharmacy, Nursing and more. Advance your knowledge and realize your full potential by selecting your preferred area of study at Al-Ansar University.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Complete List of Courses Offered in Al-Ansar University 2026/2027, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!