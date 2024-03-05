FULOKOJA Post-UTME Form 2024/2025: How to Apply, Eligibility and Deadline

FULOKOJA Post-UTME Form: The Federal University Lokoja (FULOKOJA) is setting the stage for its next academic session, and with it comes the opportunity for prospective students to take the first step towards becoming part of this esteemed institution. The Post-UTME form for the 2024/2025 session is a critical component of the admissions process, and in this blog post, we will guide you through the application procedure, eligibility requirements, and the all-important deadline.

To participate in the Post-UTME screening exercise, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have selected FULOKOJA as their first choice in the JAMB application or be willing to change their institution to FUL as their first choice.

Direct Entry candidates must have selected FULOKOJA as their first choice and are required to upload their biodata, O’level result(s), and academic records.

Note: Applicants who initially selected programs with higher score requirements but did not meet the necessary marks should consider changing to a suitable alternative before registering for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Computer-based test (CBT) Screening

Both UTME and DE applicants will undergo a comprehensive Computer-Based Test (CBT) Screening Exercise, designed to assess their aptitude and preparedness for the rigorous academic programs at FULOKOJA. This crucial assessment will take place at the university’s state-of-the-art Centre for ICT, located at the permanent site in Felele Campus, Lokoja, Kogi State.

To ensure a smooth and organized process, applicants will be assigned to batches and provided with specific dates and times for their tests. Adherence to the designated schedules is crucial, and candidates are expected to arrive at the venue at least two hours before their scheduled time slot.

How to Apply for FULOKOJA Post-UTME Form

FULOKOJA has streamlined the application process, making it accessible and user-friendly for all candidates. Follow these steps to complete your online screening exercise:

Ensure you have a valid personal email address before beginning the application process. Visit the university’s official website at www.fulokoja.edu.ng . Click on “Admissions – Undergraduate – Post-UTME Portal” and log in with your valid 2024 JAMB Registration number to confirm eligibility. Update your personal information and examination records, including O-level details and previous academic records (for DE candidates). Generate your RRR (Remita Retrieval Reference) payment invoice of ₦2,000.00 (Post-UTME Screening Charges) using REMITA services (card or bank payment). Proceed to the payment page and confirm your payment. On the Eligibility Page, select your preferred program and ensure your UTME score and O-level subjects align with the eligibility criteria, following FULOKOJA’s guidelines. Upload a new O-level Examination (NECO/NABTEB) Scratch Card for verification or follow the provided steps for WAEC result verification. Proceed to the Post-UTME Screening page and select your most preferred choice of program, ensuring your UTME and O-level subjects qualify you for the chosen course. Wait for confirmation of result verification and print out the screening exercise result.

Key Dates and Deadlines

Application Opening Date : Friday, August 18, 2024.

: Friday, August 18, 2024. CBT Screening Details : Scheduled by the university and conducted strictly by the time/date on the screening slip.

: Scheduled by the university and conducted strictly by the time/date on the screening slip. Application Deadline: The online screening exercise/portal closes by midnight on Friday, October 20, 2024.

Please take note of the following important information:

Candidates must possess five (5) O’ level credits in relevant subjects, obtained in a maximum of two sittings. English Language is compulsory for admission into all courses at FULOKOJA.

Candidates awaiting O-level results may apply, but only those with O-level results will be considered for admission once the process begins.

Only candidates who uploaded their O-level results on the JAMB e-Facility will be eligible for admission.

Only candidates who participated in the Screening Exercise will be considered for admission in the 2024/2025 academic session.

MBBS candidates will be scheduled for a separate Computer-Based Test (CBT), and only those who selected MBBS as their first choice on the JAMB portal will be considered.

Successful completion of the screening exercise does not guarantee admission. FULOKOJA’s Central Admissions Committee will apply additional admission modalities in considering applications.

FULOKOJA encourages all candidates to adhere strictly to the provided instructions to ensure a seamless and successful Post-UTME screening process.

The Federal University Lokoja presents an exceptional opportunity for aspiring students to unlock their academic dreams and embark on a transformative educational journey. By meeting the eligibility criteria and successfully navigating the Post-UTME screening exercise, candidates can pave the way for a future filled with endless possibilities at this prestigious institution.

