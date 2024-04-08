Al-Hikmah University Postgraduate School Fees 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

Al-Hikmah University Postgraduate School Fees: Are you looking to pursue postgraduate studies at the prestigious Al-Hikmah University in Nigeria? As you consider various universities and programs, knowing the school fees is a crucial part of your planning and decision-making.

This comprehensive guide provides extensive details on Al-Hikmah University postgraduate fees to help you make an informed choice. Read on to learn all about the fee structure, payment options, financial aid opportunities, and more.

Overview of Al-Hikmah University

Al-Hikmah University is a top-ranked private university located in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria. Established in 2005, the university prides itself in providing high-quality education with an emphasis on moral discipline and excellent character.

Al-Hikmah University commenced full academic operations in January 2006 after receiving operational license from the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC). The university has grown significantly over the years and now operates 7 faculties, offering postgraduate diploma, masters and PhD programs.

What are the Postgraduate Programmes Offered at Al-Hikmah University?

Al-Hikmah University offers postgraduate programmes at the diploma, master’s, and doctoral levels in the following faculties:

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Management Sciences

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

Some of the postgraduate programmes available at Al-Hikmah University are:

Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)

Master of Education (M.Ed) in Educational Management, Guidance and Counselling, Curriculum Studies, Islamic Studies Education, Arabic Education, English Education, History Education, etc.

Master of Arts (M.A) in Arabic Language and Literature, Islamic Studies, History and International Relations, Mass Communication, etc.

Master of Science (M.Sc) in Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, etc.

Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Education, Arabic Language and Literature, Islamic Studies, History and International Relations, Mass Communication, etc.

Al-Hikmah University is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and all programs are recognized globally. Its postgraduate offerings equip students with advanced knowledge and professional skills for career success.

How Much is Al-Hikmah University Postgraduate School Fees 2024/2025

The Al-Hikmah University postgraduate school fees range from ₦171,000 to ₦710,000 depending on the programme, level, and mode of study. The following table shows the approved Al-Hikmah University postgraduate school fees schedule for the 2024/2025 academic session:

S/N DESCRIPTION TUITION Fees Admin Charges Project Supervision (Pay Once throughout the program) Total 1. POSTGRADUATE DIPLOMA ₦96,000.00 ₦50,000.00 ₦25,000.00 ₦171,000.00 2. M.ED, MA ₦180,000.00 ₦50,000.00 ₦35,000.00 ₦265,000.00 3. M.Sc (Bio-Chemistry, Statistics) ₦180,000.00 ₦50,000.00 ₦35,000.00 ₦265,000.00 4. M.Sc (Computer Science, Economics, Mass Comm, Accounting, Finance, Bus Admin, Geology & Mineral Science, Library Information Science (LIS) ₦300,000.00 ₦50,000.00 ₦35,000.00 ₦385,000.00 5. LL.M ₦420,000.00 ₦50,000.00 ₦35,000.00 ₦505,000.00 6. M.Phill ₦300,000.00 ₦50,000.00 ₦35,000.00 ₦385,000.00 7. MBA/MPA ₦300,000.00 ₦50,000.00 ₦45,000.00 ₦395,000.00 8. MBA (Executives) ₦500,000.00 ₦60,000.00 ₦100,000.00 ₦660,000.00 9. Ph.D ₦300,000.00 ₦50,000.00 ₦60,000.00 ₦410,000.00 10. M.PhiLL/Ph.D – LAW ₦600,000.00 ₦50,000.00 ₦60,000.00 ₦710,000.00

Breakdown of Admin Charges

Breakdown of Admin charges PGD Master Ph.D MBA (Exe) PGS/Department Administrative Charges ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 Library Fees Per Annum ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 Students Identity Card ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 Soft Skill ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦20,000.00 Medical fees/Drug Test ₦20,000.00 ₦20,000.00 ₦20,000.00 ₦20,000.00 Total ₦50,000.00 ₦50,000.00 ₦50,000.00 ₦60,000.00

Note: All fees are to be paid via the e-portal. The University does not accept payment through any other means. PAYMENTS MADE ARE NOT REFUNDABLE.

Al-Hikmah University Postgraduate School Fees for Faculty of Health Science (Public Health)

The Al-Hikmah University postgraduate school fees for the Faculty of Health Science (Public Health) range from ₦280,000 to ₦460,000 depending on the programme, level, and mode of study. The following table shows the approved Al-Hikmah University postgraduate school fees schedule for the Faculty of Health Science (Public Health) for the 2024/2025 academic session:

S/N DESCRIPTION TUITION Fees Admin Charges Project Supervision (Pay Once throughout the program) Total 1. POST GRADUATE DIPLOMA ₦180,000 ₦75,000 ₦25,000 ₦280,000 2. M.Sc (Public Health) ₦300,000 ₦50,000 ₦35,000 ₦385,000 3. MPH (Public Health) ₦300,000 ₦100,000 ₦45,000 ₦445,000 4. Ph.D ₦300,000 ₦100,000 ₦60,000 ₦460,000

Breakdown of Admin Charges for the Faculty of Health Science (Public Health)

Breakdown of Admin charges PGD M.Sc MPH Ph.D PGS/Department Administrative Charges ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 Library Fees Per Annum ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 Students Identity Card ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 ₦5,000.00 Practicum ₦25,000.00 NIL ₦50,000.00 ₦50,000.00 Soft Skill ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 ₦10,000.00 Medical fees/Drug Test ₦20,000.00 ₦20,000.00 ₦20,000.00 ₦20,000.00 Total ₦75,000.00 ₦50,000.00 ₦100,000.00 ₦100,000.00

Note: All fees are to be paid via the e-portal. The University does not accept payment through any other means. PAYMENTS MADE ARE NOT REFUNDABLE.

How to Pay the Al-Hikmah University Postgraduate School Fees?

To pay the Al-Hikmah University postgraduate school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session, follow these steps:

Visit the university website at www.alhikmah.edu.ng and log in to your student portal with your username and password.

and log in to your student portal with your username and password. Click on “ Pay Fees ” and select the programme, level, and mode of study.

” and select the programme, level, and mode of study. Generate an invoice with the amount to be paid and print it out.

Pay the invoice online using an ATM card or bank transfer or offline at any branch of Jaiz Bank Plc or Zenith Bank Plc with the account details provided on the invoice.

Upload the payment receipt to your student portal and print out the confirmation slip.

Present the confirmation slip to the bursary unit of the postgraduate school for clearance.

Al-Hikmah University Postgraduate School Fees Payment Deadline and Options

Al-Hikmah University postgraduate school fees are due for payment at the start of each academic semester according to the following schedule:

First semester – On or before resumption day

Second semester – Before the start of first semester exams

The payment options available include:

Full upfront payment with 5% discount

Two installments per semester

Payments can be made directly at the university’s accounts office or via bank transfer and draft. Students can also pay online using the school portal.

How to Apply for Al-Hikmah University Postgraduate Admission?

To apply for Al-Hikmah University postgraduate admission for the 2024/2025 academic session, follow these steps:

Visit the university website at www.alhikmah.edu.ng and click on “ Admission “.

and click on “ “. Select “ Postgraduate ” and fill out the online application form with your personal and academic details.

” and fill out the online application form with your personal and academic details. Pay the application fee of 20,000 (Twenty Thousand) naira only using an ATM card or bank transfer.

Print out the application form and the payment receipt.

Submit the completed application form along with the following documents to the postgraduate school: Original and photocopies of your O’Level and A’Level certificates or equivalents. Original and photocopies of your degree certificates and transcripts. Original and photocopies of your NYSC discharge or exemption certificate. Three recent passport photographs. Three letters of recommendation from academic or professional referees.

Wait for the screening test and interview dates to be announced by the university.

Check your admission status on the university website or the postgraduate school notice board.

Answers to Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some key questions prospective students often ask about Al-Hikmah postgraduate fees:

Q: How much are the fees for PhD programs?

A: The Al-Hikmah University postgraduate school fees range from ₦171,000 to ₦710,000 depending on the programme, level, and mode of study

Q: Do I get a fee refund if I withdraw from the program?

A: No, you cannot get a refund after the school fees have been paid.

Q: Is accommodation provided for postgraduate students?

A: Yes, there are dedicated hostels for postgraduate students with fees starting from ₦50,000 per session.

Q: When will I get my postgraduate student ID card?

A: The ID cards are issued during the orientation program before resumption of classes.

Q: Can I pay my fees in multiple installments?

A: Yes, you can pay in 2 or 4 installments per semester. But a 5% charge applies on unpaid balances.

