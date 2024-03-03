LASUED Admission Requirements 2024/2025 | Undergraduate, JUPEB & Postgraduate

LASUED Admission Requirements: Gaining admission into Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) is the dream of many applicants. However, achieving this requires meeting the admission requirements for your desired program. From OND to Ph.D levels, LASUED sets specific entry criteria that candidates must satisfy to be eligible for admission.
In this detailed guide, we provide comprehensive information on LASUED admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic session. You will learn about the accepted qualifications per faculty, required documents, admission processes, and tips for successful applications. Whether you are seeking undergraduate, postgraduate, pre-degree, diploma, or JUPEB admission, this article covers key details to guide you.
Overview of LASUED
The Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) is a leading tertiary institution established in 2005 to train quality teachers and educationists. The university offers academic programs across 6 faculties – Arts, Education, Management Sciences, Science, Social Sciences, Vocational and Technical Education.Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Also, Check Out LASUED School Fees Schedule
LASUED operates on JAMB quotas for undergraduate entries, while also conducting direct entry admissions for OND/NCE holders. Postgraduate admissions into PGD, Masters, MBA and Ph.D degrees are equally open to qualified candidates. The school prides itself on academic excellence, having produced over 50,000 graduates making global impact. See the List of Courses Offered in LASUED
Below are the undergraduate and postgraduate programs available at LASUED:
Undergraduate Programs
- B.Ed degrees: Education & Arts related courses
- B.Sc degrees: Sciences
- B.A degrees: Social Sciences & Arts
- OND/NCE: Diploma and Basic Education Certificate
Postgraduate Programs
- PGD and Masters degrees
- MBA
- Ph.D
To secure admission into your desired program, you must meet specific admission requirements, crucial for becoming a part of LASUED’s dynamic academic community.
LASUED Admission Requirements for Various Programmes
LASUED admission requirements vary depending on the programme you are applying for. Below are some of the specific requirements for some of the programmes offered by LASUED.Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Undergraduate Programme
Candidates seeking admission through JAMB into 100 level at LASUED must meet these requirements:
- Choose LASUED as your first choice institution during JAMB registration.
- Achieve a minimum UTME score of 170. See LASUED Cut Off Marks Here
- Possess five (5) O’Level credits in relevant subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, obtained in not more than two (2) sittings.
- Be at least 16 years old by October 1st 2024.
Direct Entry Admission Requirements for OND & NCE Holders
Candidates who already hold an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) or Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) can apply for direct entry admission into the higher levels at LASUED. Here are the requirements:
For OND Admission
- OND with at least Lower Credit from a recognized polytechnic
- Minimum of 5 credits at SSCE/GCE O’ Level including English and Mathematics
- Relevant OND discipline for the intended LASUED program
- NYSC discharge certificate
- Birth certificate
For NCE Admission
- NCE with minimum of Lower Credit grade
- 5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’ Level including English & Mathematics
- English C grade at NCE
- Relevant NCE discipline for intended LASUED program
- Birth certificate
General Direct Entry Requirements:
- JAMB registration is optional
- Age within required bracket (not above 28 years for UG)
- Good moral record and character reference
- Payment of requisite application fee
HND holders may also apply but must present their NYSC discharge certificates. Candidates are to upload all documents, including completed admission forms to the LASUED portal.
Pre-Degree Program
To qualify for LASUED’s pre-degree program, you need to meet these requirements:
- Attempt the UTME examination and score a minimum of 140.
- Hold four (4) O’Level passes in relevant subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, from not more than two (2) sittings.
- Register for the pre-degree program on the LASUED admission portal and pay the application fee of N10,000.
- Participate in the entrance examination conducted by LASUED.
JUPEB Program
For admission into LASUED‘s JUPEB program, you must meet the following prerequisites:
- Complete your secondary school education and possess the necessary certificates.
- Attain a minimum of five (5) O’Level credits in relevant subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, obtained in not more than two (2) sittings.
- Register for the JUPEB program on the LASUED admission portal and pay the application fee of ₦15,000.
- Participate in the entrance examination conducted by LASUED.
LASUED Postgraduate Admission RequirementsJoin any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Admission into any Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), Masters, MBA or Ph.D program at LASUED requires:
For PGD Programs
- Bachelor’s degree with at least 3rd class grade
- NYSC certificate
- Birth certificate
- Under 35 years old
- Payment of application fee
For Master’s Programs
- Bachelor’s degree with minimum 2nd class lower grade
- NYSC discharge certificate
- Birth certificate
- Not above 40 years old
- Payment of application fee
For MBA Program
- Bachelor’s degree minimum 2nd class lower
- 3-5 years relevant work experience
- NYSC certificate
- Birth certificate
- Not more than 40 years old
- Pay application fee
For Ph.D Programs
- Master’s degree from accredited university
- NYSC certificate (or Exemption letter)
- Birth certificate
- Not more than 45 years old
- Payment of application fee
All candidates must complete postgraduate admission forms online and provide supporting documents. Relevant academic transcripts are also required.
Important Notes about LASUED Admission Requirements
While going through the admission process, here are some vital notes to take into consideration:
- JAMB: Candidates who don’t choose LASUED as first choice university may still be considered on request.
- Subject combination: Some programs like Medicine, Law, Engineering require extra subjects like Physics, Chemistry etc beyond the basics.
- WAEC/NECO credits: For art students, Literature-in-English is Compulsory for JAMB entry. Commerce students require Economics.
- Direct Entry: HND holders may be admitted but limited slots are allocated. Priority is given to OND/NCE holders.
- Part-time: Candidates applying for part-time or sandwitch programs have higher age limits.
- PGD: Holders of HND/BSC/BA degree who skipped NYSC can’t be admitted for PGD. Only Bachelor’s degree graduates are eligible.
- Ph.D: Candidates without Master’s degree need to apply for the MPhil/Ph.D program instead of Ph.D only.
Always confirm you meet requirements for your desired faculty and program early. This ensures your application has the best chance of success.
Required Supporting Documents for LASUED Admission
To complete admission applications, candidates need to provide supporting documents alongside their forms. Below are the key credentials required:
– SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB Results
- Submit online copies of result slip or certificate
– JAMB Details
- Printed JAMB registration profile
– Birth Certificate
- Recently issued Birth Certificate
– Educational Credentials
- Diploma, NCE, Degree certificates, and transcripts
– NYSC Certificate
- For graduates who completed service
– Passport Photographs
- Clean white background
– Letters of Reference
- At least 2 character referee letters
Having these documents readily available online or as soft copies will make your application process much easier.
How to Apply for LASUED Admission Form
If you are interested in applying for the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) admission form for the 2024/2025 academic session, here are some steps you can follow to make the process easier:
- Visit the LASUED admission portal at www.lasued.edu.ng and click on the Post UTME registration link.
- Fill in the required details and create a profile. You will need to provide your JAMB registration number, email address, phone number, and password.
- Generate a payment invoice. You can complete the payment process using any of the payment options that are available. The application fee is ₦2,000 (excluding bank charges).
- After making the payment, return to the admission portal and log in with your email and password. You will be able to access the application form and fill it with your personal and academic information.
- Upload your passport photograph, O’level results, and other relevant documents. Make sure they are clear and legible.
- Review your application form and submit it online. You will receive a confirmation message and an application number.
- Print out your application form and payment receipt for future reference.
You have successfully applied for the LASUED admission form. You can check your admission status on the admission portal using your application number. You can also visit this page for more information on the eligibility criteria, available programmes, and screening dates.
Tips on How to Prepare for LASUED Admission
To increase your chances of getting admitted into LASUED, you need to prepare well for the admission process. Here are some tips on how to prepare for LASUED admission:
- Study hard for your UTME or DE examination and aim for a high score that will give you an edge over other applicants.
- Choose your preferred course wisely and ensure that you meet the specific requirements for that course.
- Review your O’Level results and ensure that you have the required credits in relevant subjects. If you have any deficiency, you can remedy it by registering for another O’Level examination before applying for LASUED admission.
- Visit the LASUED website regularly and follow their social media platforms to get updates on their admission news, events, and activities.
- Practice past questions and mock tests for the online screening exercise and entrance examination. You can get some of these materials from the LASUED admission portal or other online sources.
- Prepare well for the oral interview if you are applying for the postgraduate programme. You should be able to demonstrate your knowledge, skills, and interest in your chosen field of study.
- Be confident, honest, and courteous during the admission process. Avoid any form of malpractice or falsification of documents as this may lead to disqualification or prosecution.
Wrapping Up
LASUED is a great choice for anyone who wants to pursue a career in education and related disciplines. LASUED has a lot to offer in terms of quality education, facilities, staff, and opportunities. To get admitted into LASUED, you need to meet their admission requirements and follow their admission process. We hope that this post has provided you with everything you need to know about the LASUED admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic session. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to share them below. We wish you all the best in your academic pursuit.
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about LASUED Admission Requirements 2024/2025 | Undergraduate, JUPEB & Postgraduate, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!