LASUED Admission Requirements 2024/2025 | Undergraduate, JUPEB & Postgraduate

LASUED Admission Requirements: Gaining admission into Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) is the dream of many applicants. However, achieving this requires meeting the admission requirements for your desired program. From OND to Ph.D levels, LASUED sets specific entry criteria that candidates must satisfy to be eligible for admission.

In this detailed guide, we provide comprehensive information on LASUED admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic session. You will learn about the accepted qualifications per faculty, required documents, admission processes, and tips for successful applications. Whether you are seeking undergraduate, postgraduate, pre-degree, diploma, or JUPEB admission, this article covers key details to guide you.

Overview of LASUED

The Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) is a leading tertiary institution established in 2005 to train quality teachers and educationists. The university offers academic programs across 6 faculties – Arts, Education, Management Sciences, Science, Social Sciences, Vocational and Technical Education.

Also, Check Out LASUED School Fees Schedule

LASUED operates on JAMB quotas for undergraduate entries, while also conducting direct entry admissions for OND/NCE holders. Postgraduate admissions into PGD, Masters, MBA and Ph.D degrees are equally open to qualified candidates. The school prides itself on academic excellence, having produced over 50,000 graduates making global impact. See the List of Courses Offered in LASUED

Below are the undergraduate and postgraduate programs available at LASUED:

Undergraduate Programs

B.Ed degrees: Education & Arts related courses

B.Sc degrees: Sciences

B.A degrees: Social Sciences & Arts

OND/NCE: Diploma and Basic Education Certificate

Postgraduate Programs

PGD and Masters degrees

MBA

Ph.D

To secure admission into your desired program, you must meet specific admission requirements, crucial for becoming a part of LASUED’s dynamic academic community.

LASUED Admission Requirements for Various Programmes

LASUED admission requirements vary depending on the programme you are applying for. Below are some of the specific requirements for some of the programmes offered by LASUED.

Undergraduate Programme

Candidates seeking admission through JAMB into 100 level at LASUED must meet these requirements:

Choose LASUED as your first choice institution during JAMB registration. Achieve a minimum UTME score of 170. See LASUED Cut Off Marks Here Possess five (5) O’Level credits in relevant subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, obtained in not more than two (2) sittings. Be at least 16 years old by October 1st 2024.

Direct Entry Admission Requirements for OND & NCE Holders

Candidates who already hold an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) or Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) can apply for direct entry admission into the higher levels at LASUED. Here are the requirements:

For OND Admission

OND with at least Lower Credit from a recognized polytechnic

Minimum of 5 credits at SSCE/GCE O’ Level including English and Mathematics

Relevant OND discipline for the intended LASUED program

NYSC discharge certificate

Birth certificate

For NCE Admission

NCE with minimum of Lower Credit grade

5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’ Level including English & Mathematics

English C grade at NCE

Relevant NCE discipline for intended LASUED program

Birth certificate

General Direct Entry Requirements:

JAMB registration is optional

Age within required bracket (not above 28 years for UG)

Good moral record and character reference

Payment of requisite application fee

HND holders may also apply but must present their NYSC discharge certificates. Candidates are to upload all documents, including completed admission forms to the LASUED portal.

Pre-Degree Program

To qualify for LASUED’s pre-degree program, you need to meet these requirements:

Attempt the UTME examination and score a minimum of 140. Hold four (4) O’Level passes in relevant subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, from not more than two (2) sittings. Register for the pre-degree program on the LASUED admission portal and pay the application fee of N10,000. Participate in the entrance examination conducted by LASUED.

JUPEB Program

For admission into LASUED‘s JUPEB program, you must meet the following prerequisites:

Complete your secondary school education and possess the necessary certificates. Attain a minimum of five (5) O’Level credits in relevant subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, obtained in not more than two (2) sittings. Register for the JUPEB program on the LASUED admission portal and pay the application fee of ₦15,000. Participate in the entrance examination conducted by LASUED.

LASUED Postgraduate Admission Requirements

Admission into any Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), Masters, MBA or Ph.D program at LASUED requires:

For PGD Programs

Bachelor’s degree with at least 3rd class grade

NYSC certificate

Birth certificate

Under 35 years old

Payment of application fee

For Master’s Programs

Bachelor’s degree with minimum 2nd class lower grade

NYSC discharge certificate

Birth certificate

Not above 40 years old

Payment of application fee

For MBA Program

Bachelor’s degree minimum 2nd class lower

3-5 years relevant work experience

NYSC certificate

Birth certificate

Not more than 40 years old

Pay application fee

For Ph.D Programs

Master’s degree from accredited university

NYSC certificate (or Exemption letter)

Birth certificate

Not more than 45 years old

Payment of application fee

All candidates must complete postgraduate admission forms online and provide supporting documents. Relevant academic transcripts are also required.

Important Notes about LASUED Admission Requirements

While going through the admission process, here are some vital notes to take into consideration:

JAMB : Candidates who don’t choose LASUED as first choice university may still be considered on request.

: Candidates who don’t choose LASUED as first choice university may still be considered on request. Subject combination : Some programs like Medicine, Law, Engineering require extra subjects like Physics, Chemistry etc beyond the basics.

: Some programs like Medicine, Law, Engineering require extra subjects like Physics, Chemistry etc beyond the basics. WAEC/NECO credits : For art students, Literature-in-English is Compulsory for JAMB entry. Commerce students require Economics.

: For art students, Literature-in-English is Compulsory for JAMB entry. Commerce students require Economics. Direct Entry : HND holders may be admitted but limited slots are allocated. Priority is given to OND/NCE holders.

: HND holders may be admitted but limited slots are allocated. Priority is given to OND/NCE holders. Part-time : Candidates applying for part-time or sandwitch programs have higher age limits.

: Candidates applying for part-time or sandwitch programs have higher age limits. PGD : Holders of HND/BSC/BA degree who skipped NYSC can’t be admitted for PGD. Only Bachelor’s degree graduates are eligible.

: Holders of HND/BSC/BA degree who skipped NYSC can’t be admitted for PGD. Only Bachelor’s degree graduates are eligible. Ph.D: Candidates without Master’s degree need to apply for the MPhil/Ph.D program instead of Ph.D only.

Always confirm you meet requirements for your desired faculty and program early. This ensures your application has the best chance of success.

Required Supporting Documents for LASUED Admission

To complete admission applications, candidates need to provide supporting documents alongside their forms. Below are the key credentials required:

– SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB Results

Submit online copies of result slip or certificate

– JAMB Details

Printed JAMB registration profile

– Birth Certificate

Recently issued Birth Certificate

– Educational Credentials

Diploma, NCE, Degree certificates, and transcripts

– NYSC Certificate

For graduates who completed service

– Passport Photographs

Clean white background

– Letters of Reference

At least 2 character referee letters

Having these documents readily available online or as soft copies will make your application process much easier.

How to Apply for LASUED Admission Form

If you are interested in applying for the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) admission form for the 2024/2025 academic session, here are some steps you can follow to make the process easier:

Visit the LASUED admission portal at www.lasued.edu.ng and click on the Post UTME registration link. Fill in the required details and create a profile. You will need to provide your JAMB registration number, email address, phone number, and password. Generate a payment invoice. You can complete the payment process using any of the payment options that are available. The application fee is ₦2,000 (excluding bank charges). After making the payment, return to the admission portal and log in with your email and password. You will be able to access the application form and fill it with your personal and academic information. Upload your passport photograph, O’level results, and other relevant documents. Make sure they are clear and legible. Review your application form and submit it online. You will receive a confirmation message and an application number. Print out your application form and payment receipt for future reference.

You have successfully applied for the LASUED admission form. You can check your admission status on the admission portal using your application number. You can also visit this page for more information on the eligibility criteria, available programmes, and screening dates.

Tips on How to Prepare for LASUED Admission

To increase your chances of getting admitted into LASUED, you need to prepare well for the admission process. Here are some tips on how to prepare for LASUED admission:

Study hard for your UTME or DE examination and aim for a high score that will give you an edge over other applicants.

Choose your preferred course wisely and ensure that you meet the specific requirements for that course.

Review your O’Level results and ensure that you have the required credits in relevant subjects. If you have any deficiency, you can remedy it by registering for another O’Level examination before applying for LASUED admission.

Visit the LASUED website regularly and follow their social media platforms to get updates on their admission news, events, and activities.

Practice past questions and mock tests for the online screening exercise and entrance examination. You can get some of these materials from the LASUED admission portal or other online sources.

Prepare well for the oral interview if you are applying for the postgraduate programme. You should be able to demonstrate your knowledge, skills, and interest in your chosen field of study.

Be confident, honest, and courteous during the admission process. Avoid any form of malpractice or falsification of documents as this may lead to disqualification or prosecution.

