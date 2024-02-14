Courses Offered at UNIZIK 2024/2025 | Undergraduate and Postgraduate

The Complete List of Courses Offered at UNIZIK: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, popularly known as UNIZIK, is one of the federal universities in Nigeria located in Awka, Anambra State. The university has a range of academic programs and courses across various faculties and departments for undergraduate and postgraduate students. In this blog post, we provide a comprehensive list of all the courses offered at UNIZIK for the 2024/2025 academic session.
Overview of UNIZIK
Nnamdi Azikiwe University was established in 1991 when the Anambra State University of Technology which had been established in 1980 was taken over by the Federal Government. The university was named after Nigeria’s first president, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe. UNIZIK has three campuses – Awka, Nnewi and Agulu campuses. Also Check out UNIZIK School Fees Schedule
UNIZIK offers a wide range of courses across various disciplines through its 12 faculties which include:
- Faculty of Arts
- Faculty of Biological Sciences
- Faculty of Business Administration
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Engineering
- Faculty of Environmental Sciences
- Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology
- Faculty of Law
- Faculty of Management Sciences
- Faculty of Physical Sciences
- Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Faculty of Social Sciences
In addition, UNIZIK has a School of Postgraduate Studies and an Institute of Education.
With this robust academic structure, UNIZIK provides diverse undergraduate and postgraduate academic programs for students to choose from. Also, Check out UNIZIK Admission Requirements
Complete List of Undergraduate Courses Offered at UNIZIK
Here is the comprehensive list of all the undergraduate courses available at UNIZIK for the 2024/2025 academic year and the faculties that offer them:
Faculty of Arts Courses
- B.A English Language
- B.A Linguistics
- B.A Igbo
- B.A Philosophy
- B.A Religion
- B.A History & International Relations
- B.A Fine & Applied Arts
- B.A Music
- B.A Theatre & Film Studies
Faculty of Biological Sciences Courses
- B.Sc. Biochemistry
- B.Sc. Microbiology
- B.Sc. Botany
- B.Sc. Zoology
- B.Sc. Genetics
Faculty of Business Administration Courses
- B.Sc. Accounting
- B.Sc. Banking & Finance
- B.Sc. Business Administration
- B.Sc. Cooperative Economics & Management
- B.Sc. Insurance
- B.Sc. Marketing
Faculty of Education Courses
- B.A English
- B.A Igbo
- B.A History
- B.A Christian Religious Studies
- B.A Islamic Religious Studies
- B.Sc. Mathematics
- B.Sc. Geography
- B.Sc. Biology
- B.Sc. Chemistry
- B.Sc. Physics
- B.Sc. Integrated Science
- B.Sc. Home Economics
- B.Ed Early Childhood Education
- B.Ed Primary Education
- B.Ed Education Economics
Faculty of Engineering Courses
- B.Eng Civil Engineering
- B.Eng Electrical Engineering
- B.Eng Electronic Engineering
- B.Eng Mechanical Engineering
- B.Eng Metallurgical & Materials Engineering
- B.Eng Polymer & Textile Engineering
Faculty of Environmental Sciences Courses
- B.Sc. Architecture
- B.Sc. Building
- B.Sc. Quantity Surveying
- B.Sc. Urban & Regional Planning
- B.Sc. Estate Management
Faculty of Health Sciences & Technology Courses
- MBBS Surgery
- BMLS Medical Lab Science
- B.Sc. Human Anatomy
- B.Sc. Physiology
- B.Sc. Nursing Science
- B.Sc. Medical Rehabilitation
Faculty of Law Courses
- LL.B Law
Faculty of Management Sciences Courses
- B.Sc. Accounting
- B.Sc. Banking & Finance
- B.Sc. Business Administration
- B.Sc. Public Administration
- B.Sc. Cooperative Economics & Management
- B.Sc. Marketing
- B.Sc. Insurance
Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences Courses
- B.Pharm Pharmacy
Faculty of Physical Sciences Courses
- B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry
- B.Sc. Pure & Industrial Mathematics
- B.Sc. Geology
- B.Sc. Geophysics
- B.Sc. Physics/Electronics
- B.Sc. Statistics
- B.Sc. Computer Science
Faculty of Social Sciences Courses
- B.Sc. Economics
- B.Sc. Mass Communication
- B.Sc. Sociology & Anthropology
- B.Sc. Psychology
- B.Sc. Political Science
- B.Sc. Social Work
- B.Sc. Industrial Relations & Personnel Management
- B.Sc. Public Administration
- B.Sc Library & Information Science
This covers the complete list of all undergraduate programs available at UNIZIK. From humanities to sciences to arts to engineering courses, UNIZIK offers a wide range of options for undergraduates to choose from. See UNIZIK Cut Off Marks | JAMB and Departmental.
Complete List of Postgraduate Courses Offered at UNIZIK
UNIZIK also offers a variety of postgraduate programs through its School of Postgraduate Studies. Here is a comprehensive list of all the postgraduate courses available at UNIZIK for the 2024/2025 academic session:
Faculty of Arts
- M.A English
- M.A Linguistics
- M.A Igbo
- M.A Philosophy
- M.A Religion
- M.A History & International Relations
- M.A Theatre & Film Studies
- M.A Music
Faculty of Biological Sciences
- M.Sc. Microbiology
- M.Sc. Botany
- M.Sc. Biochemistry
- M.Sc. Zoology
Faculty of Business Administration
- M.Sc. Accounting
- M.Sc. Banking & Finance
- M.Sc. Business Administration
- M.Sc. Cooperative Economics & Management
- M.Sc. Marketing
Faculty of Education
- M.Ed Education Management
- M.Ed Business Education
- M.Ed Early Childhood Education
- M.Ed Primary Education
- M.Ed Educational Psychology
- M.Ed Curriculum & Teaching
- M.Ed Science Education
- M.Ed Arts Education
- M.Ed Educational Measurement & Evaluation
- M.Ed Social Studies Education
- M.Ed Guidance & Counseling
- M.Ed Special Education
- M.Ed Adult & Community Education
- M.Ed Library Science Education
- M.Ed Computer Science Education
- M.Ed Igbo
- M.Ed English
Faculty of Engineering
- M.Eng Civil Engineering
- M.Eng Electrical Engineering
- M.Eng Electronic Engineering
- M.Eng Mechanical Engineering
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
- M.Sc. Architecture
- M.Sc. Building Technology
- M.Sc. Quantity Surveying
- M.Sc. Urban & Regional Planning
- M.Sc. Estate Management
Faculty of Health Sciences & Technology
- M.Sc. Nursing Science
- M.Sc. Medical Lab Sciences
- M.Sc. Human Anatomy
- M.Sc. Human Physiology
Faculty of Law
- LLM Law
Faculty of Management Sciences
- M.Sc. Accounting
- M.Sc. Banking & Finance
- M.Sc. Business Administration
- M.Sc. Cooperative Economics & Management
- M.Sc. Insurance
- M.Sc. Marketing
- M.Sc. Public Administration
Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
- M.Pharm Pharmacy
Faculty of Physical Sciences
- M.Sc. Industrial Chemistry
- M.Sc. Industrial Mathematics
- M.Sc. Geology
- M.Sc. Geophysics
- M.Sc. Statistics
- M.Sc. Computer Science
- M.Sc. Physics Electronics
Faculty of Social Sciences
- M.Sc. Economics
- M.Sc. Mass Communication
- M.Sc. Political Science
- M.Sc. Psychology
- M.Sc. Sociology
- M.Sc. Social Work
- M.Sc. Public Administration
- M.Sc. Library & Information Science
Institute of Education
- M.Ed Guidance & Counseling
- M.Ed Educational Management
- M.Ed Curriculum & Teaching
- M.Ed Science Education
- M.Ed Measurement & Evaluation
- M.Ed Social Studies
- M.Ed Educational Psychology
- M.Ed Early Childhood Education
- M.Ed Primary Education
- M.Ed Igbo
- M.Ed English
This completes the exhaustive list of all postgraduate programs available at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University. From PG Diplomas to Masters to Doctorate degrees, UNIZIK offers a wide range of options for postgraduates to advance academically.
Wrapping Up
The University of Nigeria, Nsukka offers a comprehensive range of courses across diverse fields and disciplines. From humanities to sciences and professional programs, UNIZIK provides quality undergraduate and postgraduate education.
Prospective students now have a detailed overview of all the programs available for the 2024/2025 academic session. With reputable faculties and departments, UNIZIK promises to equip students with the knowledge and skills to excel in their chosen careers.
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Courses Offered at UNIZIK 2024/2025 | Undergraduate and Postgraduate, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!