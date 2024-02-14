Courses Offered at UNIZIK 2024/2025 | Undergraduate and Postgraduate

The Complete List of Courses Offered at UNIZIK: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, popularly known as UNIZIK, is one of the federal universities in Nigeria located in Awka, Anambra State. The university has a range of academic programs and courses across various faculties and departments for undergraduate and postgraduate students. In this blog post, we provide a comprehensive list of all the courses offered at UNIZIK for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Overview of UNIZIK

Nnamdi Azikiwe University was established in 1991 when the Anambra State University of Technology which had been established in 1980 was taken over by the Federal Government. The university was named after Nigeria’s first president, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe. UNIZIK has three campuses – Awka, Nnewi and Agulu campuses. Also Check out UNIZIK School Fees Schedule

UNIZIK offers a wide range of courses across various disciplines through its 12 faculties which include:

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Biological Sciences

Faculty of Business Administration

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Management Sciences

Faculty of Physical Sciences

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Faculty of Social Sciences

In addition, UNIZIK has a School of Postgraduate Studies and an Institute of Education.

With this robust academic structure, UNIZIK provides diverse undergraduate and postgraduate academic programs for students to choose from. Also, Check out UNIZIK Admission Requirements

Complete List of Undergraduate Courses Offered at UNIZIK

Here is the comprehensive list of all the undergraduate courses available at UNIZIK for the 2024/2025 academic year and the faculties that offer them:

Faculty of Arts Courses

B.A English Language

B.A Linguistics

B.A Igbo

B.A Philosophy

B.A Religion

B.A History & International Relations

B.A Fine & Applied Arts

B.A Music

B.A Theatre & Film Studies

Faculty of Biological Sciences Courses

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Botany

B.Sc. Zoology

B.Sc. Genetics

Faculty of Business Administration Courses

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Banking & Finance

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Cooperative Economics & Management

B.Sc. Insurance

B.Sc. Marketing

Faculty of Education Courses

B.A English

B.A Igbo

B.A History

B.A Christian Religious Studies

B.A Islamic Religious Studies

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Geography

B.Sc. Biology

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Physics

B.Sc. Integrated Science

B.Sc. Home Economics

B.Ed Early Childhood Education

B.Ed Primary Education

B.Ed Education Economics

Faculty of Engineering Courses

B.Eng Civil Engineering

B.Eng Electrical Engineering

B.Eng Electronic Engineering

B.Eng Mechanical Engineering

B.Eng Metallurgical & Materials Engineering

B.Eng Polymer & Textile Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences Courses

B.Sc. Architecture

B.Sc. Building

B.Sc. Quantity Surveying

B.Sc. Urban & Regional Planning

B.Sc. Estate Management

Faculty of Health Sciences & Technology Courses

MBBS Surgery

BMLS Medical Lab Science

B.Sc. Human Anatomy

B.Sc. Physiology

B.Sc. Nursing Science

B.Sc. Medical Rehabilitation

Faculty of Law Courses

LL.B Law

Faculty of Management Sciences Courses

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Banking & Finance

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. Cooperative Economics & Management

B.Sc. Marketing

B.Sc. Insurance

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences Courses

B.Pharm Pharmacy

Faculty of Physical Sciences Courses

B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry

B.Sc. Pure & Industrial Mathematics

B.Sc. Geology

B.Sc. Geophysics

B.Sc. Physics/Electronics

B.Sc. Statistics

B.Sc. Computer Science

Faculty of Social Sciences Courses

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. Sociology & Anthropology

B.Sc. Psychology

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Social Work

B.Sc. Industrial Relations & Personnel Management

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc Library & Information Science

This covers the complete list of all undergraduate programs available at UNIZIK. From humanities to sciences to arts to engineering courses, UNIZIK offers a wide range of options for undergraduates to choose from. See UNIZIK Cut Off Marks | JAMB and Departmental.

Complete List of Postgraduate Courses Offered at UNIZIK

UNIZIK also offers a variety of postgraduate programs through its School of Postgraduate Studies. Here is a comprehensive list of all the postgraduate courses available at UNIZIK for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Faculty of Arts

M.A English

M.A Linguistics

M.A Igbo

M.A Philosophy

M.A Religion

M.A History & International Relations

M.A Theatre & Film Studies

M.A Music

Faculty of Biological Sciences

M.Sc. Microbiology

M.Sc. Botany

M.Sc. Biochemistry

M.Sc. Zoology

Faculty of Business Administration

M.Sc. Accounting

M.Sc. Banking & Finance

M.Sc. Business Administration

M.Sc. Cooperative Economics & Management

M.Sc. Marketing

Faculty of Education

M.Ed Education Management

M.Ed Business Education

M.Ed Early Childhood Education

M.Ed Primary Education

M.Ed Educational Psychology

M.Ed Curriculum & Teaching

M.Ed Science Education

M.Ed Arts Education

M.Ed Educational Measurement & Evaluation

M.Ed Social Studies Education

M.Ed Guidance & Counseling

M.Ed Special Education

M.Ed Adult & Community Education

M.Ed Library Science Education

M.Ed Computer Science Education

M.Ed Igbo

M.Ed English

Faculty of Engineering

M.Eng Civil Engineering

M.Eng Electrical Engineering

M.Eng Electronic Engineering

M.Eng Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

M.Sc. Architecture

M.Sc. Building Technology

M.Sc. Quantity Surveying

M.Sc. Urban & Regional Planning

M.Sc. Estate Management

Faculty of Health Sciences & Technology

M.Sc. Nursing Science

M.Sc. Medical Lab Sciences

M.Sc. Human Anatomy

M.Sc. Human Physiology

Faculty of Law

LLM Law

Faculty of Management Sciences

M.Sc. Accounting

M.Sc. Banking & Finance

M.Sc. Business Administration

M.Sc. Cooperative Economics & Management

M.Sc. Insurance

M.Sc. Marketing

M.Sc. Public Administration

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

M.Pharm Pharmacy

Faculty of Physical Sciences

M.Sc. Industrial Chemistry

M.Sc. Industrial Mathematics

M.Sc. Geology

M.Sc. Geophysics

M.Sc. Statistics

M.Sc. Computer Science

M.Sc. Physics Electronics

Faculty of Social Sciences

M.Sc. Economics

M.Sc. Mass Communication

M.Sc. Political Science

M.Sc. Psychology

M.Sc. Sociology

M.Sc. Social Work

M.Sc. Public Administration

M.Sc. Library & Information Science

Institute of Education

M.Ed Guidance & Counseling

M.Ed Educational Management

M.Ed Curriculum & Teaching

M.Ed Science Education

M.Ed Measurement & Evaluation

M.Ed Social Studies

M.Ed Educational Psychology

M.Ed Early Childhood Education

M.Ed Primary Education

M.Ed Igbo

M.Ed English

This completes the exhaustive list of all postgraduate programs available at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University. From PG Diplomas to Masters to Doctorate degrees, UNIZIK offers a wide range of options for postgraduates to advance academically.

Wrapping Up

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka offers a comprehensive range of courses across diverse fields and disciplines. From humanities to sciences and professional programs, UNIZIK provides quality undergraduate and postgraduate education.

Prospective students now have a detailed overview of all the programs available for the 2024/2025 academic session. With reputable faculties and departments, UNIZIK promises to equip students with the knowledge and skills to excel in their chosen careers.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Courses Offered at UNIZIK 2024/2025 | Undergraduate and Postgraduate, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!