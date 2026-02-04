Bayelsa Medical University, BMU School Fees Schedule 2026/2027

Bayelsa Medical University, BMU School Fees Schedule: Gaining admission into reputable Nigerian universities like Bayelsa Medical University requires meeting academic targets. However, another vital aspect is planning for the financial requirements through understanding the approved school fees.

This comprehensive guide examines the Bayelsa Medical University school fees structure for new and returning students in the 2026/2027 academic calendar.

An Overview of Bayelsa Medical University

First established in 2010, the Bayelsa Medical University (BMU) is a respected state government-owned medical sciences university located in the heart of Bayelsa state.

As a Nigerian student seeking quality medical education, it is important to adequately plan for the financial obligations of attending BMU . This includes paying the requisite school fees and other charges as detailed in this guide.

BMU offers extensive medical programs at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in fields like:

Medicine and Surgery

Medical Laboratory Sciences

Nursing

Basic Medical Sciences

Clinical Sciences

The university boasts modern facilities, renowned faculty, and prime affiliations with tertiary hospitals for practical training. This makes BMU highly attractive to aspiring doctors, nurses and other medical professionals in Nigeria. Also, Check out Bayelsa Medical University, BMU Admission Requirements.

But an important aspect potential students must consider are the school fees and other costs involved. Let’s break it down next.

Breakdown of BMU School Fees for Undergraduate Students 2026/2027

Here is an overview of the BMU school fees schedule for various undergraduate departments for the 2026/2027 academic session:

Medicine & Surgery, Dentistry Indigenes: ₦406,000.00

Non-Indigenes: ₦808,000.00 Nursing, Pharmacy Indigenes: ₦306,000.00

Non-Indigenes: ₦608,000.00 Medical Laboratory Science, Optometry, Physiotherapy, Radiography and Radiation Science Indigenes: ₦306,000.00

Non-Indigenes: ₦308,000.00 Community Health, Public Health, Health Information Management Indigenes: ₦261,000.00

Non-Indigenes: ₦263,000.00 Other Programmes (including but not limited to): Biology, Biochemistry, Computer Science, Chemistry, Dental Technology, Health Care Administration & Hospital Management, Human Nutrition & Dietetics, Human Anatomy, Human Physiology, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics with Electronics, Statistics Indigenes: ₦131,000.00 Non-Indigenes: ₦133,000.00



In addition to the aforementioned fee structure, there are some additional costs that students should be aware of:

Acceptance Fee : ₦50,000

: ₦50,000 Accommodation Fee (Optional): ₦100,000

Therefore, the total fees payable range between ₦131,000 – ₦406,000 for admitted Indigenes students and ₦133,000 – ₦808,000 for Non-Indiginal students, depending on the program of study.

How to Pay BMU School Fees

The accepted modes of payment for the BMU school fees include:

Direct bank deposits or transfers to designated BMU accounts

Online web payments via Interswitch or Remita platforms

POS payments on BMU payment portal

Evidence of payment is required for registration processes. Students can request installmental payment option if facing genuine difficulties.

Payment Details

For students preparing to make their payment, here are the official bank account details provided by the BMU management:

Account Name : BAYELSA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY

: BAYELSA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY Bank Name : FIRST BANK PLC

: FIRST BANK PLC Account Number: 2034006892

When is BMU School Fees Payment Deadline?

BMU management usually sets a defined deadline for payment of school fees each academic session.

Key deadlines are:

Fresh students: Within 2 weeks of admission offer letter

Returning students: At resumption or within 1 month of resumption

All students are advised to strictly meet the outlined deadline or risk penalties.

Consequences of Non-Payment at BMU

Failure to pay the stipulated BMU school fees before deadline results in the following:

Denial of access to lectures, lab, library, hostel and other facilities.

Barred from writing exams/assessments.

Withholding of results.

Suspension from the university.

Eventual dismissal if debt remains unpaid multiple sessions.

Therefore, students are strongly advised to prioritize meeting school fees obligations or avail the payment plan to avoid impediments.

Wrapping Up

The ability to pay all prescribed school fees is key to enjoying a fruitful student experience at Bayelsa Medical University. This guide outlined the 2026/2027 BMU school fees breakdown for fresh and returning students.

New students should adequately prepare for the acceptance fee, tuition, accommodation, and other charges. Similarly, returning students must plan for revised fees. All students should utilize the available payment options and plan to avoid penalties from late payment.

With its excellent medical programs, BMU provides quality learning opportunities that are worth the investment. We wish all incoming and current students great success!

