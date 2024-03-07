UNIABUJA Postgraduate Admission Form 2023/2024: How to Apply and Requirements

UNIABUJA Postgraduate Admission Form: Are you ready to take the next step in your academic journey? The University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) is pleased to announce the commencement of the sale of its postgraduate programmes admission form for the 2023/2024 academic session. Whether you’re aiming for a Postgraduate Diploma, Master’s, or Doctorate degree, UNIABUJA offers a wide range of programmes to suit your aspirations. Let’s delve into the details of these programmes, admission requirements, and the application process to kickstart your journey towards academic excellence.

UNIABUJA Postgraduate Programmes

The University of Abuja offers various postgraduate programmes leading to the award of Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), Master’s Degree (MSc, MA, MEd, MEng, MPA, MPhil, LLM, etc.) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees. Here’s a glimpse of the programmes available:

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD):

Education (PGDE)

Business Administration (PGDBA)

Public Administration (PGDPA)

Political Science

Banking and Finance (PGDBF)

Diplomatic Studies

Statistics

Engineering

Food Hygiene Veterinary

Epidemiology

Crop Protection

Agronomy

Agro-Forestry

Agricultural Economics and Farm Management

Agric. Business Management

Soil Science

Animal Science

Environmental Planning and Protection (PGDEPP)

Gender Studies

Master’s Degree Programmes

Arts (M.A)

Education (M.Ed)

Science (M.Sc)

Law (LL.M)

Public Administration (MPA)

Philosophy (M.Phil)

Environmental Planning and Protection (MEPP)

Public Health

Engineering

Veterinary Public Health

Veterinary Preventive Medicine

Veterinary Microbiology

Bacteriology

Immunology

Virology

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD):

Various areas of specialization across different faculties and departments.

For a comprehensive list of postgraduate courses, refer to the UNIABUJA Postgraduate Courses 2023/2024.

Telegram Channel Join Now

General Entry Requirements for UNIABUJA Postgraduate Admission

Before initiating the application process, candidates must meet the following general entry requirements:

Obtain at least five credits, including English and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings in WASC NECO GCE (Ordinary Level) or equivalent.

Hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least second class lower division in the relevant discipline for M.A., M.Ed., M.Eng., MVPH, MVPM, and M.Sc. degrees.

Attain a minimum weighted average score of 60% (4 points) or letter grade “B” in the Master’s Degree for PhD programmes at UNIABUJA.

Possess a university degree with a minimum grade of third class or HND with a minimum of Lower Credit for Postgraduate Diploma Programmes.

Basic Requirements for Some Programmes in the College of Health Sciences

For some programmes in the College of Health Sciences, you need to meet the following additional requirements:

For PhD (Clinical Sciences), you need to have five (5) credit passes in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English Language, and Mathematics at O Level WASC/NECO/GCE or equivalent, and a Part I membership of (NPMCN or WACP/WACS) or MSc with an overall grade of 60% and above in relevant subject courses.

For PGD Complementary and Alternative Medicine, you need to have five (5) credit passes in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English Language, and Mathematics at O Level WASC/NECO/GCE or equivalent, and an MBBS, BDS, or BSc in a relevant field (Pharmacy, Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy, etc.)

Additionally, specific programmes may have additional requirements such as MBBS, BDS for MPH Community Medicine, or a health-related degree for MPH Sexual and Reproductive Health. PhD applicants are required to submit a maximum of 500 words research proposal.

Also, Check Out the UNIABUJA Postgraduate Courses

How to Apply for UNIABUJA Postgraduate Form

If you meet the stipulated requirements, follow these steps to apply for UNIABUJA Postgraduate Admission for the 2023/2024 academic session:

Telegram Channel Join Now

Visit the University of Abuja portal via https://portal.uniabuja.edu.ng . Click on “Click here to apply .” Select “Postgraduate ” on the left pane. Enter your details (surname, first name, other names, email, and phone number) and proceed. Generate RRR for payment and complete the payment process on the Remita platform. After successful payment, log in with your application number and surname to continue the application process. Print your payment receipt and your application form. Process a Transcript Request (Form A2) which can be found on the application portal. Evidence of processing Form A2 must be forwarded along with your application form. Ensure that Form A2 is attached to your Transcript of Academic Records from your previous schools. Send your Transcript of Academic Records by email to SPGS@uniabuja.edu.ng and by hard copy to: The Secretary, School of Postgraduate Studies, University of Abuja COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES

For support, contact ips.helpdesk@uniabuja.edu.ng or ojo.samuel@uniabuja.edu.ng.

Duration of Programmes

The duration of study for the various postgraduate programmes ranges from 1-3 years depending on the programme type and study mode (full-time or part-time).

Here is a quick overview of the programme durations:

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) – 1 year

Master’s Degree (MA, MSc, MEd, etc.) – 1-2 years

MPhil – 1-2 years

PhD – 3 years

Application Fee and Deadline

A non-refundable application fee of ₦20,500 should be paid to the University of Abuja Account through REMITA via the University of Abuja Portal. Applicants are advised to access REMITA through the University of Abuja Portal for record purposes.

Candidates should note the following:

Any mix-up in the application may attract additional charges.

Multiple applications require separate payment and form filling.

Errors in the completion and submission of forms may result in loss of application processing for the academic session.

Application fees are non-refundable.

Telegram Channel Join Now

The deadline for UNIABUJA Postgraduate Admission Application is March 30, 2024. Ensure timely submission to avoid missing out on this exceptional opportunity.

Wrapping Up

The University of Abuja stands as a beacon of academic excellence, offering a wide range of postgraduate programmes across various disciplines. With a straightforward application process and clearly defined entry requirements, aspiring candidates can seize this opportunity to pursue their academic dreams. Don’t let this chance slip away – apply for UNIABUJA postgraduate programmes for the 2023/2024 academic session and unlock a world of possibilities.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNIABUJA Postgraduate Admission Form 2023/2024: How to Apply and Requirements, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!