UNIBEN Cut Off Marks 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know

UNIBEN Cut Off Marks: Getting admission into the University of Benin (UNIBEN) is highly competitive. As an aspiring candidate, you need to understand the UNIBEN departmental and JAMB cut-off marks to enhance your chances. These cut-off marks serve as a useful guide to gauge your readiness.

In this article, we provide a detailed overview of the UNIBEN cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session. You will find information on departmental cut-off marks, post-UTME cut-off, admission screening dates, and tips to sail through the process smoothly.

Whether you are applying to arts, sciences, law, medicine, pharmacy, education, or any other faculty, this guide will show you the expected cut-off marks to aim for. Let’s get right into it.

Telegram Channel Join Now

Overview of UNIBEN Cut-Off Marks

The University of Benin conducts admission screening for UTME and direct entry candidates every year. The admission processes are highly competitive with thousands vying for limited slots.

To select the most qualified candidates, UNIBEN management and departments set minimum cut-off marks for each program. The screening processes typically include:

UTME exam cut-off mark – Set by JAMB based on performance. Usually 200 and above

Departmental UTME cut-off – Set by each UNIBEN faculty e.g. 200, 210, and above

Post-UTME screening cut-off – Fixed cut-off marks for admission tests

Direct entry cut-off – Minimum entry grades into 200 level

Meeting just the basic UTME cut-off mark may not guarantee admission if you do not meet other screening requirements. Let us examine the UNIBEN cut off marks. See the full UNIBEN Admission Requirements

UNIBEN Cut Off Marks 2024/2025

While the information above provides a broad overview of cut off marks by category, there are usually slight variations across departments.

The UNIBEN cut off marks for different courses and faculties vary depending on the level of competition and demand for each course. The table below shows the UNIBEN cut off marks for some popular courses and faculties for the 2023/2024 academic session. Let’s look at the estimated cut off marks per department for all programs:

Telegram Channel Join Now

It is advisable to aim for 10-20 points above the estimated cut off mark for your course to stand a good chance of admission. Scoring the bare minimum may not guarantee placement.

UNIBEN Cut Off Marks for Direct Entry Applicants

For direct entry (DE) applicants who already hold an approved Diploma, NCE, or advanced level certificates like IJMB, the cut off marks are slightly different from UTME students.

Here are the estimated UNIBEN direct entry cut off marks for popular courses:

Medicine and Surgery: Upper Credit (60% and above)

Law: Lower Credit (55% and above)

Sciences: Lower Credit (55% and above)

Arts and Humanities: Pass (50% and above)

Engineering: Lower Credit (55% and above)

Environmental Studies: Pass (50% and above)

Management Sciences: Lower Credit (55% and above)

The exact cut off marks for direct entry candidates seeking admission into UNIBEN for 2024/2025 will be published online before the admission process commences.

Also, Check Out the UNIBEN School Fees Schedule

Telegram Channel Join Now

However, you stand higher chances if you obtained Upper Credit versus Lower Credit for competitive courses. This gives you an edge over other applicants. See the Complete List of Courses Offered in UNIBEN

How are UNIBEN Cut Off Marks Calculated?

To calculate your UNIBEN cut off mark, you need to know your UTME score and your Post-UTME score. The UTME score is out of 400, while the Post-UTME score is out of 100. The formula for calculating your UNIBEN cut off mark is:

UNIBEN cut off mark = (UTME score / 8) + (Post-UTME score / 2)

For example, if you scored 280 in UTME and 60 in Post-UTME, your UNIBEN cut off mark would be:

UNIBEN cut off mark = (280 / 8) + (60 / 2) UNIBEN cut off mark = 35 + 30 UNIBEN cut off mark = 65

Tips to Improve Your Chances of Meeting Cut Off Marks

Here are crucial tips to help you meet or exceed UNIBEN’s cut off marks for the 2024/2025 admission session:

1. Choose courses whose cut off marks align with your UTME score

Avoid very competitive courses with cut off marks way above your score. Being realistic will save you wasted efforts.

2. Take the UTME exam seriously

Prepare adequately through revision, mock exams and get familiar with the computer-based testing format. This will help you maximize your UTME score.

3. Improve your O’level grades

Sit for examinations like WAEC/NECO in subjects you didn’t do well to improve your grades. Excellent grades like A1 or B2 in relevant subjects help lower your UTME cut off mark.

4. Apply for less competitive UNIBEN courses

Opt for less competitive courses in your faculty where you stand higher chances of meeting the cut off mark instead of red hot courses.

5. Attend UNIBEN post-UTME screening

Maximizing your score in the post-UTME exam can help raise your overall chances of admission.

6. Submit your application early

Try to submit your application as early as possible once admission opens. This increases your chances before cut off marks start rising.

Wrapping Up

The UNIBEN departmental and JAMB cut-off marks highlighted in this article will guide you in setting a realistic target for your UTME/Direct Entry exams. To summarize:

Departmental cut-off marks range from 200 to 250+ depending on program.

Competitive courses like Law, Medicine, Pharmacy etc require higher cut-off marks.

Post-UTME and Direct Entry also have minimum cut-off requirements.

Revise intelligently and aim higher to surpass the cut-off mark.

We hope this detailed overview gives you greater insight into the UNIBEN admission screening process. Ensure you find out the specific requirements for your desired program and faculty. The higher you score above the cut-off mark, the higher your chances of admission. Best of luck!

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNIBEN Cut Off Marks 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!