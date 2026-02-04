Complete List of Courses offered in Babcock University 2026/2027

Complete List of Courses Offered in Babcock University: Babcock University is one of the popular private universities in Nigeria, known for its quality education and conducive learning environment. As the new academic year approaches, many prospective students are searching for the complete list of courses offered in Babcock University for the 2026/2027 academic session. This article provides a comprehensive overview of all accredited programs available at Babcock University to help prospective students make informed decisions.

Overview of Babcock University

Babcock University is located in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria. It is a faith-based university owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria. The university has a reputation for discipline, quality education and moral upbringing. Some key facts about the university include:

Established in 1959

Runs over 70 accredited undergraduate and postgraduate programs

Highly competitive admission process

Beautiful campus environment conducive for learning

Strong Christian foundation guiding academic and social activities

The university boasts of state-of-the-art facilities, laboratories, workshops, libraries and lecture halls to facilitate effective teaching and learning. With its vision to remain the top private university in Africa, Babcock University continues to invest in infrastructure, faculty recruitment and quality education delivery.

Undergraduate Courses Offered in Babcock University

Babcock University offers a wide range of undergraduate programs across various colleges. Here are some of the undergraduate courses offered in Babcock University:

College of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology

Agriculture

Agricultural Economics and Extension

Agricultural Engineering

Animal Science

Crop Science

Food Science and Technology

Forestry and Wildlife Management

College of Arts and Humanities

English Language

English Literature

French

History and International Studies

Linguistics

Music

Philosophy

Religious Studies

Theatre Arts

College of Basic and Applied Sciences

Biochemistry

Biology

Chemistry

Computer Science

Mathematics

MicroBiology

Physics

Statistics

College of Education

Early Childhood Education

Education and Biology

Education and Chemistry

Education and Mathematics

Education and Physics

Education and English Language

Education and French

Education and History

Education and Political Science

College of Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

College of Law

Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.)

College of Management Sciences

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Economics

Entrepreneurship

Marketing

College of Nursing Sciences

Nursing/Basic Nursing

Nursing/Post-Basic Nursing

College of Public Health

Public Health

College of Theology

Theology

Postgraduate Courses Offered in Babcock University

In addition to undergraduate programs, Babcock University also offers postgraduate programs across various fields of study. Here are some of the postgraduate courses offered in Babcock University:

Master of Arts (M.A.) in English Language

Master of Arts (M.A.) in English Literature

Master of Arts (M.A.) in History and International Studies

Master of Arts (M.A.) in Religious Studies

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Curriculum and Instruction

Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Educational Management

Master of Engineering (M.Eng.) in Civil Engineering

Master of Engineering (M.Eng.) in Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Master of Engineering (M.Eng.) in Mechanical Engineering

Master of Public Health (MPH)

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Biochemistry

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Biotechnology

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Chemistry

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Computer Science

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Mathematics

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Microbiology

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Physics

Admission Requirements for Babcock University

To be eligible for admission into Babcock University, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Candidates must have at least five (5) credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’ Level/NECO/NABTEB or its equivalent, including English Language, Mathematics, and three (3) other subjects relevant to the course of study.

Candidates must have at least 180 marks in the 2026 UTME examination.

Candidates must have a minimum of 2.50 CGPA in their O’ Level results. (See the Babcock University Admission Requirements)

Wrapping Up

Babcock University is a leading institution of higher education in Nigeria and West Africa, offering a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various fields of study. With its state-of-the-art facilities, experienced faculty, and commitment to academic excellence, Babcock University is the perfect choice for students seeking a world-class education. Whether you’re interested in arts, sciences, engineering, law, or any other field, Babcock University has got you covered. Apply now and take the first step towards achieving your academic and career goals.

