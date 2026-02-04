Complete List of Courses offered in Babcock University 2026/2027

Complete List of Courses Offered in Babcock University: Babcock University is one of the popular private universities in Nigeria, known for its quality education and conducive learning environment. As the new academic year approaches, many prospective students are searching for the complete list of courses offered in Babcock University for the 2026/2027 academic session. This article provides a comprehensive overview of all accredited programs available at Babcock University to help prospective students make informed decisions.
Also, Check Out the Babcock University Cut Off Marks
Overview of Babcock University
Babcock University is located in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria. It is a faith-based university owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria. The university has a reputation for discipline, quality education and moral upbringing. Some key facts about the university include:Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
- Established in 1959
- Runs over 70 accredited undergraduate and postgraduate programs
- Highly competitive admission process
- Beautiful campus environment conducive for learning
- Strong Christian foundation guiding academic and social activities
The university boasts of state-of-the-art facilities, laboratories, workshops, libraries and lecture halls to facilitate effective teaching and learning. With its vision to remain the top private university in Africa, Babcock University continues to invest in infrastructure, faculty recruitment and quality education delivery.
Also, Check Out the Babcock University School Fees for 2026/2027
Undergraduate Courses Offered in Babcock University
Babcock University offers a wide range of undergraduate programs across various colleges. Here are some of the undergraduate courses offered in Babcock University:
College of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology
- Agriculture
- Agricultural Economics and Extension
- Agricultural Engineering
- Animal Science
- Crop Science
- Food Science and Technology
- Forestry and Wildlife Management
College of Arts and Humanities
- English Language
- English Literature
- French
- History and International Studies
- Linguistics
- Music
- Philosophy
- Religious Studies
- Theatre Arts
College of Basic and Applied Sciences
- Biochemistry
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Mathematics
- MicroBiology
- Physics
- Statistics
College of Education
- Early Childhood Education
- Education and Biology
- Education and Chemistry
- Education and Mathematics
- Education and Physics
- Education and English Language
- Education and French
- Education and History
- Education and Political Science
College of Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Mechatronics Engineering
College of Law
- Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.)
College of Management Sciences
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Economics
- Entrepreneurship
- Marketing
College of Nursing Sciences
- Nursing/Basic Nursing
- Nursing/Post-Basic Nursing
College of Public Health
- Public Health
College of Theology
- Theology
Postgraduate Courses Offered in Babcock University
In addition to undergraduate programs, Babcock University also offers postgraduate programs across various fields of study. Here are some of the postgraduate courses offered in Babcock University:
- Master of Arts (M.A.) in English Language
- Master of Arts (M.A.) in English Literature
- Master of Arts (M.A.) in History and International Studies
- Master of Arts (M.A.) in Religious Studies
- Master of Business Administration (MBA)
- Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Curriculum and Instruction
- Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Educational Management
- Master of Engineering (M.Eng.) in Civil Engineering
- Master of Engineering (M.Eng.) in Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Master of Engineering (M.Eng.) in Mechanical Engineering
- Master of Public Health (MPH)
- Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Biochemistry
- Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Biotechnology
- Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Chemistry
- Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Computer Science
- Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Mathematics
- Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Microbiology
- Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Physics
Admission Requirements for Babcock University
To be eligible for admission into Babcock University, candidates must meet the following requirements:Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
- Candidates must have at least five (5) credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’ Level/NECO/NABTEB or its equivalent, including English Language, Mathematics, and three (3) other subjects relevant to the course of study.
- Candidates must have at least 180 marks in the 2026 UTME examination.
- Candidates must have a minimum of 2.50 CGPA in their O’ Level results. (See the Babcock University Admission Requirements)
Wrapping Up
Babcock University is a leading institution of higher education in Nigeria and West Africa, offering a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various fields of study. With its state-of-the-art facilities, experienced faculty, and commitment to academic excellence, Babcock University is the perfect choice for students seeking a world-class education. Whether you’re interested in arts, sciences, engineering, law, or any other field, Babcock University has got you covered. Apply now and take the first step towards achieving your academic and career goals.
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Complete List of Courses offered in Babcock University 2026/2027, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!