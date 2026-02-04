Universities in the USA that accept HND for Masters and Graduate Studies: You have your sights set on pursuing postgraduate studies in the United States. But you only have a Higher National Diploma (HND) qualification. Does this mean your dream is over? Definitely not!

There are several universities in USA that accept HND holders for masters and other graduate programs.

Pursuing further studies abroad after your HND programme is an excellent path to boost your career opportunities and prospects. However, many Nigerian HND holders seeking higher degrees in the USA are often unsure which schools accept the HND qualification.

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

This comprehensive guide provides a detailed overview of accredited universities in USA that accept HND degrees from Nigeria for admission into masters, MBA and other graduate programmes.

Overview of HND in the Nigerian Education System

HND stands for Higher National Diploma. It is awarded by polytechnics and colleges of technology in Nigeria

2-year program taken after completing National Diploma (ND)

Combination of theoretical learning and hands-on practical training

Equivalent to NCE qualification from colleges of education

HND certifies students as technical professionals in applied fields

In many foreign countries like USA, HND is considered equivalent to an associate degree rather than a bachelor’s degree. This causes challenges for further studies abroad.

However, some universities understand and accept HND as a higher credential. Let’s explore those options.

Why Pursue Masters in USA with your HND Degree?

Furthering your education by acquiring a masters degree in United States with your HND qualification provides several advantages including:

1. Access to World-Class Learning

You will gain cutting-edge knowledge from top professors and researchers in state-of-the-art facilities.

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

2. International Career Exposure

Study alongside global peers and access abundant graduate schemes and internship opportunities in the US.

3. High Prospects to Stay Back in the US

Opportunities to stay back and launch your career in the US after graduating are higher compared to other countries.

4. Flexibility to Work While Studying

You can work part-time on campus while studying to support your finances.

5. Faster PR Prospects After Graduation

HND holders who acquire masters in the US have higher chances of securing employment, visa sponsorship and permanent residency.

Universities in USA that Accept HND for Masters Programs

Here are some of the top universities in USA renowned globally that accept Nigerian HND qualifications for admission into masters and other graduate programmes:

1. Howard University

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

Howard University is a private historically black university located in Washington DC. It offers over 120 masters programs across fields like business, arts, sciences, education etc.

Some masters programs that accept HND at Howard include:

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

MS in Computer Science

MA in Economics

Master of Public Administration

2. Texas Southern University

Texas Southern University is a public historically black college based in Houston, Texas. It has around 90 postgraduate programs leading to master’s degrees.

Some masters programs accepting HND holders are:

Master of Public Administration

MS in Transportation Planning & Management

Master of Education

MS in Pharmaceutical Sciences

3. Missouri State University

Missouri State University is a public institution located in Springfield, Missouri. It is known for strong master’s programs in business, computer science, and health sciences.

Select master’s degree options open for HND entry include:

Master of Business Administration

MS in Computer Science

MS in Cell & Molecular Biology

Master of Public Health

4. California State University

The California State University system has 23 campuses offering a wide range of masters programs suitable for HND holders like:

MS in Engineering Management (Cal Poly Pomona)

Master in Public Policy (San Diego State University)

Master of Social Work (CSU Northridge)

5. SUNY – Albany State University

The State University of New York has several campuses that accept HND for masters. SUNY Albany offers programs like:

MBA & MPA

MS in Forensic Science

Masters in Africana Studies

Masters in Public Health

6. New York University

Offers MS in Computer Science, MS in Electrical Engineering for HND holders in relevant fields.

7. University of Massachusetts

Accepts HND for MS in Business Analytics, MS in Engineering Management, MBA.

8. Pennsylvania State University

Admits HND holders for MS in Electrical Engineering, MBA, MS in Supply Chain Management.

Offers masters in technology, engineering management, MS in Technology for HND students.

10. University of Cincinnati

Accepts HND for Computer Science, Engineering, Business Administration masters programmes.

11. Texas A&M University

Admission to MS in Construction Management, MS in Telecommunications, MBA for HND holders.

12. University of Houston

MS in Accounting, MBA, MS in Information Systems open for HND students.

13. Virginia Tech

Admission into Engineering, Technology, Computer Science, Business masters for relevant HND qualification.

14. Arizona State University

Accepts HND for MS in Information Management, MBA, Masters in Mass Communications.

15. University of Miami

Admission to MS in Logistics & Supply Chain Management, MS in Telecoms Management for HND holders.

So in summary, many public universities and historically black colleges in USA accept HND for certain masters programs. Focus on their requirements while applying.

Application Requirements for Masters with HND in USA

To gain admission into graduate programmes in US universities with your HND, here are key requirements:

1. Relevant HND Certification

Minimum Upper Credit or Distinction grade with transcripts. Some schools require 2nd Class Lower for academically competitive programmes.

2. Undergraduate Degree Requirement

Some US schools may require you combine your HND with a recognised bachelor’s degree before applying for graduate school.

3. English Proficiency

You must pass English tests like TOEFL or IELTS with high scores required for admission.

4. Letters of Recommendation

Strong references from university professors vouching for your academic abilities and readiness for graduate school.

5. Personal Statements

Well-written essays explaining why you are qualified and prepared for advanced study in your field. Highlight professional experience.

6. Supplementary Admission Assessments

Some departments may require you take extra admission tests like GRE, GMAT etc depending on your programme.

How to Choose the Right School for your Profile

When selecting which universities in US to apply for masters with your HND qualification, consider factors like:

1. Programmes Offered

Apply to schools offering your desired graduate programme such as MBA, Masters in Engineering, MS in Construction Management etc.

2. Ranking and Reputation

Target well-ranked schools with strong reputations in your field of interest.

3. Costs and Financing

Opt for universities with good scholarship options and opportunities to work on campus.

4. Location Preferences

Consider study locations offering abundant internship and career opportunities within your sector.

5. Support for International Students

Choose schools with top services to help international students with paperwork, accommodation, transition and networking.

6. Admission Requirements

Assess if your grades, English test scores and other requirements make you competitive.

Application Process for Admission with HND

Applying to American universities with an HND is similar to the standard process but with extra steps:

Meet the core requirements – These include English fluency, relevant transcripts, letters of recommendation and statement of purpose reflecting your qualifications.

– These include English fluency, relevant transcripts, letters of recommendation and statement of purpose reflecting your qualifications. Provide evidence of equivalency – Supply documents that prove your HND is comparable to a 4-year US bachelor’s degree, credit-wise. The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) can provide this.

– Supply documents that prove your HND is comparable to a 4-year US bachelor’s degree, credit-wise. The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) can provide this. Apply for transcript evaluation – Use credential evaluation services like World Education Services (WES) to assess your HND transcripts and grades into US equivalents.

– Use credential evaluation services like World Education Services (WES) to assess your HND transcripts and grades into US equivalents. Highlight value-adding credentials – Supplement with additional certificates, work experience etc. that adds weight to your HND qualification.

– Supplement with additional certificates, work experience etc. that adds weight to your HND qualification. Communicate with admission officers – Reach out to the graduate program coordinator to discuss your background and fit for the university.

With the right preparations, you can submit a compelling application despite holding an HND.

Visa Application Process for Masters in USA with HND

Once accepted into your chosen university with HND qualification, you can proceed with the visa application:

DS-160 form: Fill out the US non-immigrant student visa application form online.

Fill out the US non-immigrant student visa application form online. F-1 visa interview: Schedule and attend your appointment at the US Embassy in Nigeria.

Schedule and attend your appointment at the US Embassy in Nigeria. Supporting documents: Admission letter, financial proofs, HND certificate etc.

Admission letter, financial proofs, HND certificate etc. SEVIS fee payment: Pay the $350 I-901 SEVIS fee for F-1 visa processing.

Pay the $350 I-901 SEVIS fee for F-1 visa processing. Travel plans: Make arrangements for accommodation and flights.

The F-1 study visa typically takes 15-30 days processing after interview. Maintain a positive attitude and answer consular questions honestly.

Costs to Factor In When Studying in USA with HND

Budget for the following expenses when planning masters in USA:

Tuition fees: $15,000 – $35,000 per annum depending on program.

$15,000 – $35,000 per annum depending on program. Living costs: $800 – $1500 per month for accommodation, food, transport etc.

$800 – $1500 per month for accommodation, food, transport etc. Health insurance: $1000 – $2000 per annum mandatory fee.

$1000 – $2000 per annum mandatory fee. Books & supplies: $800 – $1200 per semester average.

$800 – $1200 per semester average. Student visa application: $510 total fees on average.

$510 total fees on average. Air travel: $1500 – $2000 for round trip tickets.

Seek scholarships and graduate assistantships from your chosen university to help fund your education. Also apply for education loans to finance your degree.

Funding Opportunities for HND Holders

As an international student, you’ll need sufficient funds to cover high tuition and living expenses in America. Here are some options to consider:

Scholarships – Many US universities offer partial to full scholarships for international students based on merit. These help reduce the financial burden.

– Many US universities offer partial to full scholarships for international students based on merit. These help reduce the financial burden. Sponsorship – Government agencies and companies may sponsor your postgraduate studies especially if you have work experience.

– Government agencies and companies may sponsor your postgraduate studies especially if you have work experience. Grants – Global grant programs like Fulbright, Commonwealth etc. provide funding for masters/PhD degrees including cost of living.

– Global grant programs like Fulbright, Commonwealth etc. provide funding for masters/PhD degrees including cost of living. Loans – Your home country banks may offer student loans at low interest to fund studies overseas.

– Your home country banks may offer student loans at low interest to fund studies overseas. Part-time work – You can work part-time on campus as a TA or RA to earn extra income. But limit working hours to focus on academics.

With smart financial planning, lack of funds doesn’t have to stop you from realizing your American education dreams.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which ranking of HND do US universities require?

You need a minimum of Upper Credit or Distinction. Some schools demand lower second (2.2) class or better especially for very competitive programmes.

Can I get admission for Ph.D with my HND qualification?

It may be very difficult to gain direct Ph.D admission with just HND as you require a Masters degree. However, some schools may consider applicants with HND and extensive field experience on a case-by-case basis.

Do I need IELTS or TOEFL to study in the USA?

Yes, English proficiency tests like TOEFL or IELTS are an entry requirement at US universities. You need high scores – sometimes up to 100 in TOEFL.

Can I work part-time during my masters programme in USA?

Yes, you can work on campus up to 20 hours weekly during school session and full-time during holidays to support yourself.

How long does it take to complete masters in USA?

Most US masters programmes take 1 to 2 years to complete depending on your course of study, credit hours undertaken per semester and thesis/project work involved.

Wrapping Up

Pursuing postgraduate studies in reputable universities across the United States is achievable even if you only hold an HND.

There are several institutions open to accepting and evaluating qualified HND holders for their masters programs. With a strong application backed by value-adding credentials, you stand a good chance of admission.

Additionally, getting your student visa, funding and settling abroad also has solutions with the right guidance.

So take courage and actively start your application journey to actualize your dream of studying in America as an HND holder. The opportunity is waiting for you!

Let me know in the comments if this guide was useful! Don’t forget to share it with other HND graduates aspiring to study abroad.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Universities in the USA that accept HND for Masters and Graduate Studies, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!