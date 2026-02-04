Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses Offered in UNILORIN 2026/2027

Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses Offered in UNILORIN: The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) is one of Nigeria’s leading federal universities located in Ilorin, Kwara State. UNILORIN offers a wide range of academic programs across various faculties and colleges leading to the award of certificates, diplomas, and degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

As a prospective student seeking admission into UNILORIN for the 2026/2027 academic session, it is important to know the list of all available courses offered in this prestigious institution and the requirements for each program. This comprehensive article provides a detailed overview of all accredited undergraduate and postgraduate courses you can study at UNILORIN.

A Brief History of the University of Ilorin

The University of Ilorin was established by a decree of the Federal Military Government in August 1975. The institution became a full-fledged autonomous degree-awarding university in 1976. UNILORIN began academic activities on the mini-campus at the temporary site located at the then-Ilorin Teachers College (now Wahab Folawiyo College of Education). In October 1977, the university relocated to the present site of over 15,000 hectares of land along the Ilorin-Zaria highway. See how to Apply for the UNILORIN Post UTME Form.

Since its establishment, UNILORIN has undergone tremendous growth and development into an internationally recognized university. It has earned a reputation as the best-specialized university in Nigeria and one of the best 10 universities in the country. The university currently has 15 well-equipped faculties, 102 academic departments, a College of Health Sciences with 6 faculties, over 60 accredited academic programs, and a student population of over 40,000.

Complete List of Undergraduate Courses Offered in UNILORIN

The University of Ilorin offers a variety of academic programs across diverse disciplines leading to the award of Bachelor’s degrees and Higher National Diplomas (HNDs). Here is a comprehensive list of all accredited undergraduate courses you can study at UNILORIN and the available departments/faculties for each program:

Faculty of Agriculture

B. Agric. Agricultural Economics and Farm Management

B. Agric. Animal Production

B. Agric. Crop Production

B. Agric. Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

Faculty of Arts

B.A. English

B.A. Nigerian Languages (Hausa, Yoruba)

B.A. Philosophy

B.A. Arabic

B.A. Islamic Studies

B.A. History and International Studies

B.A. Linguistics and Nigerian Languages

B.A. European Studies

B.A. Fine Arts

B.A. Performing Arts

B.A. Religious Studies

B.A. Arabic and Islamic Studies

Faculty of Business and Social Sciences

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Finance

B.Sc. Insurance

B.Sc. Actuarial Science

B.Sc. Marketing

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. Sociology

B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. Social Work

Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences

B.Sc. Information and Communication Science

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Library and Information Science

Faculty of Education

B.Ed. Arts Education (English, Hausa, Yoruba, Arabic)

B.Ed. Science Education (Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics)

B.Ed. Physical and Health Education

B.Ed. Early Childhood Education

B.Ed. Primary Education Studies

B.Ed. Educational Management

B.Ed. Counsellor Education

B.Ed. Special Education

B.Ed. Adult and Community Education

B.Ed. Library and Information Science Education

B.Ed. Vocational and Technology Education

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

B.Sc. Architectural Technology

B.Sc. Building Technology

B.Sc. Estate Management

B.Sc. Quantity Surveying

B.Sc. Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Law

LL.B. Law

Faculty of Life Sciences

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Botany

B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Physiology

B.Sc. Pharmacology

B.Sc. Zoology

Faculty of Management Sciences

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Economics

Faculty of Physical Sciences

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Physics

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Geology

B.Sc. Statistics

Faculty of Social Sciences

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Psychology

B.Sc. Sociology

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

B. Veterinary Medicine

B.Sc. Animal Science Technology

College of Health Sciences

B.Sc. Human Anatomy

B.Sc. Physiology

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.MLS Medical Laboratory Science

B.Sc. Nursing

B.Pharm Pharmacy

B.PT Physiotherapy

Complete List of Postgraduate Diploma and Masters Courses Offered in UNILORIN

Here is a comprehensive list of all accredited postgraduate diploma and Masters degree programs available at the University of Ilorin and the offering faculties/departments:

Postgraduate Diploma Courses

PGD Arab and Islamic Studies

PGD Education

PGD English Studies

PGD Guidance and Counseling

PGD History

PGD Law

PGD Linguistics and Communication Studies

PGD Performing Arts

PGD Religious Studies

PGD Translation Studies

PGD Criminology and Security Studies

Faculty of Agriculture

M.Sc. Agricultural Economics

M.Sc. Animal Production

M.Sc. Crop Production

M.Sc. Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology

Faculty of Arts

M.A. Arabic

M.A. English

M.A. Linguistics

M.A. Literary Studies

M.A. Philosophy

M.A. Religious Studies

M.A. Fine Arts

M.A. History and International Studies

M.A. European Studies

M.A. Theatre Arts

Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences

M.Sc. Computer Science

M.Sc. Information Sciences

M.Sc. Library and Information Science

Faculty of Education

M.Ed. Guidance and Counseling

M.Ed. Special Education

M.Ed. Educational Management

M.Ed. Curriculum Studies

M.Ed. Language Arts

M.Ed. Social Science Education

M.Ed. Science Education

M.Ed. Adult Education

M.Ed. Library and Information Science Education

Faculty of Engineering & Technology

M.Eng. Civil Engineering

M.Eng. Mechanical Engineering

M.Eng. Electrical Engineering

M.Eng. Chemical Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

M.Sc. Architecture

M.Sc. Building Technology

M.Sc. Quantity Surveying

M.Sc. Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Law

LL.M Law

Faculty of Life Sciences

M.Sc. Anatomy

M.Sc. Biochemistry

M.Sc. Botany

M.Sc. Microbiology

M.Sc. Industrial Chemistry

M.Sc. Pharmacology

M.Sc. Physiology

M.Sc. Zoology

Faculty of Management Sciences

M.Sc. Economics

M.Sc. Accounting

M.Sc. Business Administration

Faculty of Physical Sciences

M.Sc. Mathematics

M.Sc. Physics

M.Sc. Chemistry

M.Sc. Computer Science

M.Sc. Statistics

Faculty of Social Sciences

M.Sc. Economics

M.Sc. Sociology

M.Sc. Political Science

M.Sc. International Relations

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

M.Sc. Animal Science

College of Health Sciences

M.Sc. Human Physiology

M.Sc. Human Anatomy

M.Sc. Biochemistry

M.Sc. Pharmacology and Toxicology

M.Sc. Medical Microbiology

M.Sc. Nursing

Complete List of PhD Courses Offered in UNILORIN

The University of Ilorin offers various Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) programs across all faculties. Here is a comprehensive list of all accredited Ph.D courses available at UNILORIN:

Ph.D Agricultural Economics

Ph.D Animal Science

Ph.D Crop Science

Ph.D Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology

Ph.D English

Ph.D Linguistics

Ph.D History

Ph.D Arabic

Ph.D Islamic Studies

Ph.D Philosophy

Ph.D Performing Arts

Ph.D Religious Studies

Ph.D Computer Science

Ph.D Information Science

Ph.D Library and Information Science

Ph.D Guidance and Counselling

Ph.D Business Education

Ph.D Educational Management

Ph.D Curriculum Studies and Instruction

Ph.D Education Technology

Ph.D Adult and Community Education

Ph.D Teacher Education

Ph.D Civil Engineering

Ph.D Electrical Engineering

Ph.D Mechanical Engineering

Ph.D Chemical Engineering

Ph.D Architecture

Ph.D Building Technology

Ph.D Quantity Surveying

Ph.D Urban and Regional Planning

Ph.D Law

Ph.D International Law

Ph.D Anatomy

Ph.D Physiology

Ph.D Biochemistry

Ph.D Botany

Ph.D Microbiology

Ph.D Zoology

Ph.D Industrial Chemistry

Ph.D Pharmacology

Ph.D Accounting

Ph.D Business Administration

Ph.D Economics

Ph.D Finance

Ph.D Mathematics

Ph.D Physics

Ph.D Chemistry

Ph.D Computer Science

Ph.D Statistics

Ph.D Economics

Ph.D Sociology

Ph.D Political Science

Ph.D Animal Science

Ph.D Biochemistry

Ph.D Pharmacology and Therapeutics

Ph.D Medical Microbiology

Ph.D Human Anatomy

Ph.D Human Physiology

Admission Requirements for Undergraduate Courses in UNILORIN

To gain admission into any undergraduate program at UNILORIN, you are required to meet the following general entry requirements:

Five credits passes including English Language and Mathematics at not more than two sittings in WASSCE/SSCE/GCE O’ Level or equivalent.

A minimum UTME score of 180 for all courses except Veterinary Medicine which requires a minimum score of 200.

Meet the prescribed cut-off mark for each course as determined by JAMB and the University.

Good performance in the post UTME screening exercise conducted by the University. See the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN Cut Off Marks

In addition to the general requirements, some courses may require credit passes in specific subject areas relevant to the proposed program of study. See the complete University of Ilorin, UNILORIN Admission Requirements.

Admission Requirements for Postgraduate Diploma Programs in UNILORIN

The entry requirements into the postgraduate diploma programs are:

A bachelor’s degree with at least a 3rd class division from a recognized university.

A Higher National Diploma (Upper Credit) from recognized polytechnics.

Any other qualification equivalent to an honors degree.

Admission Requirements for Masters Degree Programs at UNILORIN

To qualify for admission into any of the Masters degree programs at UNILORIN, you must have:

A Bachelors degree with a minimum of 2nd class lower division from a recognized university.

A Postgraduate diploma with an upper credit from a recognized university.

Any other qualification equivalent to the above subject to approval by the University Senate.

Admission Requirements for PhD Programs at UNILORIN

To be eligible for the Doctor of Philosophy programs at UNILORIN, you must have:

A Masters degree in relevant areas from a recognized university with a research thesis and an average weighted score of 60%.

Candidates with an average weighted score of 55-59% may be admitted on probation for the first year.

Wrapping Up

The University of Ilorin is committed to providing quality undergraduate and postgraduate academic programs across diverse fields of study. This article has provided a comprehensive list of all accredited university courses and programs available at UNILORIN for the 2026/2027 admission session.

With a clear understanding of the offerings at UNILORIN, prospective students can make informed decisions when choosing their preferred programs of study. The knowledge of the admission requirements will also guide candidates when applying to their desired courses.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses Offered in UNILORIN 2026/2027, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!