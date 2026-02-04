UNILORIN School Fees Schedule for 2026/2027 Academic Session

UNILORIN School Fees Schedule: The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) is one of the most sought-after universities in Nigeria. With its reputation for academic excellence and affordable tuition fees, UNILORIN receives applications from thousands of students every year.

As the 2026/2027 academic session approaches, prospective students are eager to find out the school fees schedule to aid their planning and preparations. This blog post provides a detailed breakdown of the various UNILORIN school fees for new and returning students in the 2026/2027 session.

Overview of UNILORIN

The University of Ilorin is a federal government-owned university established in 1975. Located in Ilorin, Kwara State, UNILORIN has grown to become one of the largest universities in Nigeria with over 50,000 students. The university prides itself on academic excellence, moral rectitude, and affordable education.

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

UNILORIN operates a multi-campus system with three campuses – the Main Campus, Kwara State College of Education (Technical) Campus and the College of Health Sciences Campus. Various faculties and departments are spread across these campuses.

UNILORIN offers academic programs across various disciplines from the Arts, Sciences, Engineering, Law, Education, Agriculture, Social Sciences, and Management Sciences to Communication and Information Sciences. The university runs over 150 accredited academic programs awarding certificates, diplomas, first degrees, and postgraduate degrees. See the Full List of Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses Offered in UNILORIN.

Breakdown of UNILORIN School Fees

The school fees schedule at UNILORIN varies depending on the faculty, department, degree program as well as the level of study. Here is a detailed breakdown of the UNILORIN school fees structure:

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

Summary of UNILORIN School Fees

Faculty/Department 100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level 500 Level Faculty of Arts ₦105,020 ₦47,400 ₦45,800 ₦45,800 — Faculty of Agriculture ₦106,540 ₦49,980 ₦48,380 ₦48,380 ₦48,380 Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences ₦106,540 ₦49,980 ₦48,380 ₦48,380 — Faculty of Education ₦106,540 ₦49,980 ₦48,380 ₦48,380 ₦48,380 Faculty of Engineering ₦106,540 ₦49,980 ₦48,380 ₦48,380 ₦48,380 Faculty of Environmental Sciences ₦106,540 ₦49,980 ₦48,380 ₦48,380 ₦48,380 Faculty of Law ₦105,020 ₦47,400 ₦45,800 ₦45,800 ₦45,800 Faculty of Life Sciences ₦106,540 ₦49,980 ₦48,380 ₦48,380 — Faculty of Management Sciences ₦105,020 ₦47,400 ₦45,800 ₦45,800 — Faculty of Physical Sciences ₦106,540 ₦49,980 ₦48,380 ₦48,380 — Faculty of Social Sciences ₦105,020 ₦47,400 ₦45,800 ₦45,800 — College of Health Sciences ₦105,120 ₦54,330 ₦52,730 ₦52,730 ₦52,730 Institute of Education – NCE ₦10,000 per session Institute of Education – Degree ₦27,800 – ₦39,800 per session School of Preliminary Studies – Pre-degree ₦200,000 per session Postgraduate School – PGD ₦75,000 per session Postgraduate School – Masters ₦150,000 per session Postgraduate School – MBA ₦200,000 per session Postgraduate School – MPA ₦150,000 per session Postgraduate School – MPH ₦150,000 per session Postgraduate School – M.Eng ₦200,000 per session Postgraduate School – Ph.D ₦200,000 per session

Additional Fees

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

In addition to the base tuition fees, students are expected to pay some additional mandatory fees during registration. These include:

Medical registration fee – ₦3,500

Exam registration fee – ₦7,500

Sports fee – ₦3,500

ICT fee – ₦5,000

Library fee – ₦3,500

Student ID card fee – ₦2,000

Certificate verification fee (new students only) – ₦5,000

JAMB verification fee (new students only) – ₦2,500

Acceptance fee (new students only) – ₦25,000

There are also departmental fees that students pay directly to their respective departments. The amount varies across departments.

Also, see how to Apply for the UNILORIN Post UTME Form

Students staying in the school hostels also pay accommodation fees per session as follows:

Shared room – ₦14,000

Two-person room – ₦28,000

Four-person room – ₦56,000

Six-person room – ₦84,000

In summary, the average base tuition fees that students in various faculties pay at UNILORIN ranges from ₦45,000 to ₦106,540. With the additional fees, new students can expect to pay between ₦114,000 to ₦217,000 per session. Returning students will pay slightly less.

UNILORIN School Fees Payment Procedure

The process adopted by UNILORIN for payment of school fees is as outlined below:

The school fees schedule for new and returning students is released by management before resumption for a new academic year.

Students are expected to access the portal at unilorin.edu.ng at the start of registration to generate their individual school fees invoice.

Payment can be made directly online via the school portal using ATM cards or web payment platforms.

Payments can also be made at designated banks which will then reflect on the portal.

Proof of payment printed out will be presented at the registration venue.

Registration officers will crosscheck that fees on invoice has been paid before completing registration formalities.

Evidence of payment is also a requirement for writing exams as students will not be allowed into the exam hall if they have outstanding fees.

Also, Check Out See the complete the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN Admission Requirements.

UNILORIN School Fees Payment Deadline

Fresh students are expected to pay their fees in full at least one week before the commencement of registration formalities.

Returning students also have to pay their school fees fully before the registration deadline as given by the academic calendar.

Late registration is usually permitted for another one week after the official deadline with an additional late registration fee imposed.

Wrapping Up

The UNILORIN school fees schedule provided above covers the 2025/2026 academic session. Minor increments may occur for the 2026/2027 session which will be duly communicated before registration commences.

We hope this detailed breakdown provides intending and returning students with a comprehensive guide to the various school fees payable for different programs at UNILORIN. With this, students can adequately plan their finances ahead of the next academic session.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNILORIN School Fees Schedule for 2026/2027 Academic Session, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!