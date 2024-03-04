UNILORIN Post UTME Form 2024/2025: How to Apply, Eligibility & Exam Dates

UNILORIN Post UTME Form: The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has commenced the sale of Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry application forms for admission into various undergraduate programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session. This article provides comprehensive information on the UNILORIN post UTME application process.

Application Details for UNILORIN Post UTME and Direct Entry

Suitably qualified candidates are invited to apply for admission into various undergraduate programs offered by the University of Ilorin for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Eligibility Criteria for UNILORIN Post-UTME

Only candidates who:

Applied through JAMB for the 2024/2025 UTME Admission

Chose the University of Ilorin as First Choice

Scored 180 and above in UTME (See UNILORIN Cut Off Marks)

are eligible for the UNILORIN post UTME screening exercise. See the complete UNILORIN Admission Requirements

Admission Evaluation Criteria

Admission will be based on:

UTME/DE score – 50% weightage

Post UTME screening score – 30% weightage

Relevant O/A level grades – 20% weightage

The key dates for UNILORIN post UTME 2024/2025 are:

Registration Starts: November 23rd, 2024

Registration Deadline: December 3rd, 2024

Screening Exams: December 19th, 2024

Mark these important UNILORIN post UTME dates to avoid missing deadlines.

Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for UNILORIN Post UTME Form

Registration Instructions:

Document Upload: Candidates must upload their O’Level and/or A’Level results to the JAMB CAPS. Applicants awaiting results should indicate this by using the letter ‘AR.’ Change of Course: If necessary, ensure to effect changes on both the Unilorin and JAMB PORTALS. Valid Contact Information: Use a personal, valid, and active email address and phone number (not from a Cybercafé) before starting the registration. Payment: Pay the ₦2,000.00 registration fee before commencing the registration process. Review Entries: Double-check all entries for accuracy before submission. Error Correction: Candidates can rectify errors in their entries during the registration process. Document Verification: After registration, verify that all information on the screening document is accurate. Re-enter information if necessary to avoid disqualification due to misinformation.

Registration Procedure in Steps:

Log in: Visit https://uilugportal.unilorin.edu.ng or unilorin.edu.ng and select the undergraduate portal. Admission Menu: Click on Pre-Admission Screening Registration. Fill Details: Enter required information like JAMB Registration Number and click ‘Get Details’ for UTME/DE information. Payment: Use the Remita platform to make payment via ATM card. Submit Information: Fill all necessary details accurately and click ‘submit.’

Note: Candidates transitioning from UTME to Direct Entry should utilize the ‘upgrade UTME to DE’ link on the Unilorin website Pre-Admission screening page after the closure of Post-UTME screening registration.

Direct Entry (DE) Candidates:

DE candidates must follow the same Registration Procedure (1-9) as UTME candidates. Select the highest academic qualification from the drop-down menu and click ‘Save.’ Verify entered results for accuracy to avoid disqualification. For further inquiries, contact pre-admission@unilorin.edu.ng.

Important Information for Applicants

Other vital information that applicants should note:

The Post UTME screening form costs ₦2,000 while the registration fee is ₦1,000.

UNILORIN will conduct the Post UTME screening examination.

Understand and follow the provided instructions before initiating the registration process.

Prepare all documents beforehand to ensure accurate information during registration.

Thoroughly review each section of the form to minimize errors.

Seek guidance from UNILORIN officials or reliable sources for any clarifications.

For more information, contact pre-admission@unilorin.edu.ng. Double-check all your information and seek clarification from UNILORIN officials to avoid mistakes. Good luck!

