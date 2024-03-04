UNILORIN Postgraduate Courses 2024/2025

UNILORIN Postgraduate Courses: The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) is a well-respected institution, known for its exceptional academic standards and research initiatives. For those considering postgraduate studies, UNILORIN offers a wide range of accredited programmes through its Postgraduate School (PGS).

This blog post aims to provide an overview of the diverse selection of postgraduate courses available at UNILORIN. Whether you are interested in pursuing a Ph.D., M.Phil/Ph.D., Master’s, or Postgraduate Diploma programme, the PGS at UNILORIN has something to suit your academic and professional goals. Apply for the Unilorin Postgraduate Admission Form

UNILORIN Postgraduate Courses

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Postgraduate School offers a wide range of postgraduate programs, including Ph.D. Degrees, M.Phil/Ph.D. Degrees, Master’s Degrees, and Postgraduate Diploma programs. These programs cover a multitude of disciplines, ensuring that there are options available to accommodate a broad spectrum of academic interests and career aspirations.

Faculty of Agriculture

Department of Agronomy: M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Agronomy and Soil Science Department of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Agricultural Extension Department of Agricultural Economics and Farm Management: M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics Department of Crop Protection: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Crop Protection Department of Animal Production: PGD in Animal Production, Master in Animal Production (MAP), M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Animal Production Department of Home Economics and Food Science: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Food Science; M.Sc. in Home Economics

Faculty of Arts

Department of Arabic: M.A., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Arabic Language and Literature-in-Arabic Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies: M.A., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Peace and Development Studies, Peace and Security Studies (Available for EIMC), Peace and Strategic Studies (Available for EMC) Department of Linguistics and Nigerian Languages: M.A., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Linguistics, Applied Linguistics, Yoruba Language, Yoruba Literature Department of The Performing Arts: M.A., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Performing Arts Department of Religions: M.A., M.Phil./Ph.D. in Christian Studies, Comparative Religious Studies, Islamic Studies Department of French: M.A., Ph.D. in French Language, Literature-in-French Institute of Translation Art: M.A. in Translation Art Department of The Performing Arts: M.A. , M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Performing Arts

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Department of Anatomy: M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Anatomy Department of Physiology: M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Physiology

Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences

Department of Chemical Pathology and Immunology: M.Sc., Ph.D., MD in Chemical Pathology Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Therapeutics

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Department of Epidemiology and Community Health: Master of Public Health (MPH) Department of Nursing Sciences: M.Sc. in Nursing Sciences Department of Paediatrics and Child Health: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Tropical Paediatrics

Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences

Department of Computer Science: PGD, M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Computer Science Department of Information and Communication Science: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Information and Communication Science Department of Mass Communication: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Mass Communication

Faculty of Education

Department of Arts Education: M.Ed., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in English Language Education, Arabic Education, Comparative Education, Religious Studies Education, Curriculum Development (Arts Education), Mother Tongue Education, Philosophy of Education, and History and Policy of Education Department of Counsellor Education: M.Ed., Ph.D. in Educational Guidance and Counselling Department of Educational Technology: PGD in Educational Technology (PGDET), M.Ed., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Technology Department of Health Promotion and Environmental Health Education: M.Sc. (Ed), M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Health Education; Master of Public Health Education Department of Science Education: M.Ed. in Science Education (Biology); M.Ed., Ph.D. in Mathematics Education Department of Social Sciences Education: M.Ed., Ph.D. in Sociology of Education, Curriculum Development in Social Sciences Education, Social Studies Education Department of Adult and Primary Education: M.Ed., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Adult Education, Childhood Education Department of Human Kinetics Education: M.Sc. (Ed), M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Exercise and Sport Science, Administration and Management of Human Kinetics and Sport, Curriculum and Teacher Education, Adapted Physical Education, Recreation and Tourism Education Department of Educational Management: M.Ed., Ph.D. in Educational Management

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering: M.Eng., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. Department of Chemical Engineering: M.Eng., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering: M.Eng. in Materials and Metallurgical Engineering Department of Mechanical Engineering: M.Eng., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Department of Architecture: M.Sc. in Architecture Department of Estate Management: PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. in Estate Management Department of Surveying and Geoinformatics: PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. in Surveying and Geoinformatics Department of Quantity Surveying: PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. in Quantity Surveying Department of Urban and Regional Planning: PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. in Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Law

Department of Common Law: LL.M, M.Phil., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Common Law Department of Islamic Law: LL.M, M.Phil., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Islamic Law

Faculty of Life Sciences

Department of Biochemistry: PGD, M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Biochemistry Department of Microbiology: M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Microbiology Department of Plant Biology: PGD, M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Plant Biology Department of Zoology: M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Zoology

Faculty of Management Sciences

Department of Accounting: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Accounting Department of Finance: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Finance Department of Marketing: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Marketing

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

M.Sc., Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry

Faculty of Physical Sciences

Department of Chemistry: PGD, M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Chemistry Department of Industrial Chemistry: M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Industrial Chemistry Department of Mathematics: M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Mathematics Department of Physics: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Physics Department of Statistics: M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Statistics Department of Geophysics: M.Sc. in Geophysics Department of Geology and Mineral Sciences: PGD in Geology, M.Sc. in Applied Geology, M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Geology

Faculty of Social Sciences

Department of Economics: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Economics Department of Geography and Environmental Management: M.Sc., M.Phil./Ph.D., Ph.D. in Geography and Environmental Management Department of Sociology: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Sociology

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

Department of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Veterinary Pharmacology and Veterinary Toxicology Department of Veterinary Anatomy: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Veterinary Anatomy Department of Veterinary Medicine: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Veterinary Medicine Department of Veterinary Microbiology: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Veterinary Microbiology Department of Veterinary Parasitology & Entomology: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Veterinary Parasitology Department of Veterinary Pathology: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Veterinary Pathology Department of Veterinary Physiology and Biochemistry: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Veterinary Physiology and Veterinary Biochemistry Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department of Theriogenology and Production: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Animal Health in Production and Theriogenology Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology: M.Sc., Ph.D. in Large Animal Surgery, Small Animal Surgery, Veterinary Anaesthesiology, and Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging

