Courses Offered at Wigwe University 2024/2025

Complete List of Courses Offered at Wigwe University
Complete List of Courses Offered at Wigwe University

Courses Offered at Wigwe University: Are you an aspiring Nigerian student looking to enroll at Wigwe University next academic year? As one of the top private universities in the country, Wigwe offers a wide variety of programs across diverse fields of study. This blog provides a comprehensive overview of all the courses available at Wigwe University for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Overview of Wigwe University
Courses Offered at Wigwe University
How to Apply to Wigwe University
FAQs About Wigwe University
Wrapping Up

Whether you are interested in the sciences, engineering, arts, or business, Wigwe has something for you. Read on to discover all the academic programs on offer and determine which one aligns best with your passions, talents, and career goals.

Overview of Wigwe University

Established in 2023, Wigwe University is a world-class private institution located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The university aims to empower future leaders and change-makers in Africa through education.

Wigwe offers bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs across six colleges: Sciences, Engineering, Arts, Management and Social Sciences, Allied Health, and Agriculture and Natural Sciences. With strong partnerships with leading universities globally, the school provides diverse learning opportunities designed to prepare students for success.

Also, Check Out the Wigwe University School Fees For All Courses

The university maintains exceptionally high academic standards, evidenced by its accreditation status with the National Universities Commission (NUC). The campus provides state-of-the-art facilities, equipment, and technology to enhance learning outcomes.

Courses Offered at Wigwe University

Wigwe University offers a wide variety of programs across six colleges tailored to equip students with the knowledge and competencies required for success in the 21st century job market. The colleges includes:

  • College of Science and Computing
  • College of Engineering
  • College of Arts
  • College of Management and Social Sciences
  • College of Allied Health
  • College of Natural, Applied Sciences and Agriculture
Below is a comprehensive outline of the courses available for the 2024/2025 academic session:

College of Science and Computing

The College of Science and Computing equips students with technical abilities in data science, computer programming, cybersecurity, chemistry, physics, and environmental sustainability. Courses offered include:

  • BSc Data Science
  • BSc Mathematics
  • BSc Information and Communications Technology (ICT)
  • BSc Information and Communications Technology (Cybersecurity)
  • BSc Chemistry
  • BSc Physics
  • BSc Environmental Science
  • BSc Computer Science
  • BSc Computer Science (Cybersecurity)
  • BSc Computer Science (Robotics)
  • BSc Software Engineering
  • BSc Software Engineering (Cybersecurity)

This college exposes students to research, internship, and global exchange opportunities to gain practical skills. Graduates can work in diverse sectors like telecommunications, oil and gas, manufacturing, education and so on.

College of Engineering

For those interested in utilizing science to provide practical solutions, the College of Engineering offers the following exciting programs:

Students learn engineering concepts, design principles, data analysis, and project management techniques relevant to industries like construction, energy, and medicine. There are also opportunities for collaborative projects that mimic real working environments.

College of Arts

To unleash creative talents, the College of Arts offers dynamic courses in visual arts, performing arts, media arts, fashion, and creative writing. Programs available include:

  • BA Theatre Arts
  • BA Music
  • BA Fine Arts
  • BA Graphics Design
  • BA Film & Media Studies
  • BA Fashion Design
  • BA English Language & Literature
  • MA Media Arts
  • MA Creative Writing
With access to state-of-the art studios and performance spaces, students obtain practical experience related to their specializations. Graduates can work in Nigeria’s booming entertainment industry as actors, producers, directors, and so on.

College of Management and Social Sciences

This college provides analytical, leadership, communication, critical thinking, and social skills necessary for private and public sector roles. Following programs are offered:

  • BSc Economics
  • BSc Business Administration
  • BSc Accounting
  • BSc Mass Communication
  • BSc Psychology
  • BSc Sociology
  • BSc Political Science
  • MBA Business Administration
  • MSc Economics

There are also opportunities for internship placements at Fortune 500 companies in Nigeria. Graduates are equipped for diverse managerial, financial, and administrative jobs.

College of Allied Health

Wigwe produces work-ready graduates for Nigeria’s rapidly evolving healthcare industry through the following programs:

  • BSc Nursing
  • BMLS Medical Laboratory Science
  • BSc Physiotherapy
  • BSc Public Health
  • MSc Nursing

Students gain clinical experience via placements at partnered healthcare organizations. They develop professional values and ethics required for delivering patient-centered, quality care after graduation.

College of Natural, Applied Sciences and Agriculture

With agriculture being a mainstay of Nigeria’s economy, the following programs prepare students for meeting complex challenges in this sector:

  • BSc Biology
  • BSc Crop Production & Science
  • BSc Animal Production & Science
  • BSc Fisheries
  • BSc Forestry
  • BSc Agricultural Economics
  • BSc Biochemistry
  • BSc Microbiology
  • BSc Biotechnology
  • BSc Botany
  • BSc Zoology
  • BSc Agriculture
  • BSc Food Science

There are opportunities for collaborative research and access to well-equipped laboratories and greenhouses. Graduates can work as food scientists, biochemists, food safety inspectors, and more.

How to Apply to Wigwe University

To apply for your desired program, follow this procedure:

  • Visit Wigwe University Admissions Portal
  • Create a profile
  • Select your college and program
  • Fill out the application form correctly
  • Upload documents like transcripts, test scores, recommendations
  • Pay a non-refundable fee of N10,000
  • Submit the completed form

The application portal closes on January 31, 2024. Prospective students are advised to apply early.

FAQs About Wigwe University

Here are quick answers to some common queries from Wigwe aspirants:

What is the acceptance rate at Wigwe?

Wigwe University has a 20% acceptance rate for the 2023/2024 academic year, making admission highly competitive.

Does Wigwe offer distance learning programs?

No, all academic programs have compulsory requirements for full-time on-campus interactions.

When is the next admissions cycle?

The next admissions cycle for 2023/2024 opens on September 1, 2024.

Wrapping Up

Wigwe University offers world-class programs tailored to the unique needs and aspirations of Nigerian students. With state-of-the-art facilities, globally competitive curricula, world-renowned faculty, vibrant student societies, internship and research opportunities, you are sure to have a top-notch learning experience designed to transform you into an empowered graduate and future leader.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Courses Offered at Wigwe University 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

