FUTO Supplementary Admission Form 2026/2027 | How to Apply, Eligibility and Deadline

FUTO Supplementary Admission Form: The Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) announces the commencement of the sale of supplementary admission forms for the 2026/2027 academic session. This supplementary admission offers a chance to applicants who were not shortlisted in the merit admission list to secure admission. Below, find essential information about available courses, requirements, and application guidelines.

Eligibility Criteria for FUTO Supplementary Admission Form

Candidates eligible for supplementary admission into FUTO fall into several categories:

Post-UTME Screening Participants: Candidates who registered for the 2026 FUTO Post-UTME screening exercise and obtained a minimum Aggregate score of 40. Post-UTME Participants Without Uploaded O’Level Results: Candidates who registered for the 2026/2027 FUTO Post-UTME screening exercise but did not upload their O’Level results. Non-participants in Earlier Advertised Screening: Candidates who did not apply for the previously advertised screening exercise, regardless of whether they applied to FUTO initially or not. Those who did not select FUTO as their university of first choice must modify their choice to FUTO on JAMB CAPS to be considered for admission.

Steps to Apply for Supplementary Admission at FUTO

Follow these steps to complete the supplementary admission application:

Visit the official FUTO website at futo.edu.ng . Navigate to “Prospective Students.” Select “Undergraduate.” Click on “2026/2027 Supplementary Application.” Click on “Apply Here.” Enter your JAMB Registration Number. Print the invoice and proceed to any bank to pay the non-refundable application fee using the Remittal Retrieval Reference (RRR) code on the invoice. The application fee stands at ₦15,000.00 for prior Post-UTME applicants and ₦17,000.00 for fresh applications. Alternatively, pay using your RRR code and ATM card through the provided link at futo.edu.ng . Upon successful payment, return to the portal. Repeat Steps 1-4. Fill and submit the online Supplementary Application Form. Print your “Acknowledgement Slip” for reference.

List of Departments for Supplementary Admission

Here’s a breakdown of departments and their respective requirements for Supplementary Admission at FUTO:

School of Agriculture & Agricultural Technology (SAAT)

Agricultural Economics

Agricultural Extension

Animal Science & Technology

Crop Science & Technology

Soil Science & Technology

Fisheries & Aquaculture Technology

Forestry & Wildlife Technology

Agribusiness

School of Biological Sciences (SOBS)

Biology

Biotechnology

MicroBiology

Biochemistry

Forensic Science

School of Electrical Systems and Engineering Technology (SESET)

Telecommunications Engineering

Electronic Engineering

School of Engineering & Engineering Technology (SEET)

Agricultural Engineering

Food Science & Technology

Metallurgical & Materials Engineering

Polymer & Textile Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Biomedical Engineering

School of Information and Communication Technology (SICT)

Information Technology

Cybersecurity

School of Environmental Sciences (SOES)

Environmental Management

Quantity Surveying

Building Technology

Urban & Regional Planning

Surveying & Geoinformatics

Estate Management & Valuation

School of Health Technology (SOHT)

Dental Technology

Environmental Health Sciences

Prosthesis & Orthotics

School of Logistics & Innovation Technology (SLIT)

Logistics & Transport Technology

Project Management and Technology

Supply Chain Management

Entrepreneurship & Innovation

School of Physical Sciences (SOPS)

Chemistry

Geology

Mathematics

Physics

Statistics

School Basic Medical Sciences

Human Anatomy

Human Physiology

Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standard (CE-sPESS)

Procurement

Environment Standards

Social Standards

Important Notes for Applicants

Merit cut-off is applicable to all candidates, while the catchment cut-off is for candidates from specific states (ABIA, ANAMBRA, EBONYI, ENUGU & IMO).

The deadline for online registration for supplementary application is Wednesday, January 31, 2024 .

. All candidates must upload their O’Level results on JAMB CAPS ON OR BEFORE Wednesday, January 31, 2024 , for assessment.

, for assessment. Comply with UTME subject combinations and SSCE requirements as outlined in the JAMB brochure.

Ensure consistency of details between FUTO portal and JAMB CAPS.

Only candidates with complete details on JAMB CAPS by Wednesday, January 31, 2024, will be considered for admission.

For assistance, contact:

This supplementary admission period offers a chance to secure your spot at the Federal University of Technology Owerri. Seize the opportunity before the deadline and embark on your academic journey at FUTO.

