FUTO Supplementary Admission Form 2026/2027 | How to Apply, Eligibility and Deadline

FUTO Supplementary Admission Form: The Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) announces the commencement of the sale of supplementary admission forms for the 2026/2027 academic session. This supplementary admission offers a chance to applicants who were not shortlisted in the merit admission list to secure admission. Below, find essential information about available courses, requirements, and application guidelines.
Eligibility Criteria for FUTO Supplementary Admission Form
Candidates eligible for supplementary admission into FUTO fall into several categories:
- Post-UTME Screening Participants: Candidates who registered for the 2026 FUTO Post-UTME screening exercise and obtained a minimum Aggregate score of 40.
- Post-UTME Participants Without Uploaded O’Level Results: Candidates who registered for the 2026/2027 FUTO Post-UTME screening exercise but did not upload their O’Level results.
- Non-participants in Earlier Advertised Screening: Candidates who did not apply for the previously advertised screening exercise, regardless of whether they applied to FUTO initially or not. Those who did not select FUTO as their university of first choice must modify their choice to FUTO on JAMB CAPS to be considered for admission.
Steps to Apply for Supplementary Admission at FUTO
Follow these steps to complete the supplementary admission application:
- Visit the official FUTO website at futo.edu.ng.
- Navigate to “Prospective Students.”
- Select “Undergraduate.”
- Click on “2026/2027 Supplementary Application.”
- Click on “Apply Here.”
- Enter your JAMB Registration Number.
- Print the invoice and proceed to any bank to pay the non-refundable application fee using the Remittal Retrieval Reference (RRR) code on the invoice. The application fee stands at ₦15,000.00 for prior Post-UTME applicants and ₦17,000.00 for fresh applications.
- Alternatively, pay using your RRR code and ATM card through the provided link at futo.edu.ng.
- Upon successful payment, return to the portal.
- Repeat Steps 1-4.
- Fill and submit the online Supplementary Application Form.
- Print your “Acknowledgement Slip” for reference.
List of Departments for Supplementary Admission
Here’s a breakdown of departments and their respective requirements for Supplementary Admission at FUTO:
School of Agriculture & Agricultural Technology (SAAT)
- Agricultural Economics
- Agricultural Extension
- Animal Science & Technology
- Crop Science & Technology
- Soil Science & Technology
- Fisheries & Aquaculture Technology
- Forestry & Wildlife Technology
- Agribusiness
School of Biological Sciences (SOBS)
- Biology
- Biotechnology
- MicroBiology
- Biochemistry
- Forensic Science
School of Electrical Systems and Engineering Technology (SESET)
- Telecommunications Engineering
- Electronic Engineering
School of Engineering & Engineering Technology (SEET)
- Agricultural Engineering
- Food Science & Technology
- Metallurgical & Materials Engineering
- Polymer & Textile Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Biomedical Engineering
School of Information and Communication Technology (SICT)
- Information Technology
- Cybersecurity
School of Environmental Sciences (SOES)
- Environmental Management
- Quantity Surveying
- Building Technology
- Urban & Regional Planning
- Surveying & Geoinformatics
- Estate Management & Valuation
School of Health Technology (SOHT)
- Dental Technology
- Environmental Health Sciences
- Prosthesis & Orthotics
School of Logistics & Innovation Technology (SLIT)
- Logistics & Transport Technology
- Project Management and Technology
- Supply Chain Management
- Entrepreneurship & Innovation
School of Physical Sciences (SOPS)
School Basic Medical Sciences
- Human Anatomy
- Human Physiology
Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standard (CE-sPESS)
- Procurement
- Environment Standards
- Social Standards
Important Notes for Applicants
- Merit cut-off is applicable to all candidates, while the catchment cut-off is for candidates from specific states (ABIA, ANAMBRA, EBONYI, ENUGU & IMO).
- The deadline for online registration for supplementary application is Wednesday, January 31, 2024.
- All candidates must upload their O’Level results on JAMB CAPS ON OR BEFORE Wednesday, January 31, 2024, for assessment.
- Comply with UTME subject combinations and SSCE requirements as outlined in the JAMB brochure.
- Ensure consistency of details between FUTO portal and JAMB CAPS.
- Only candidates with complete details on JAMB CAPS by Wednesday, January 31, 2024, will be considered for admission.
For assistance, contact:
- E-Mail: ict@futo.edu.ng
- Hotline: 08139833300
This supplementary admission period offers a chance to secure your spot at the Federal University of Technology Owerri. Seize the opportunity before the deadline and embark on your academic journey at FUTO.
