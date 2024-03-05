FULOKOJA Diploma Admission Form 2024/2025: How to Apply, Requirements and Deadline

FULOKOJA Diploma Admission Form: The Federal University Lokoja (FULOKOJA), a prestigious Nigerian institution, is thrilled to announce the commencement of its comprehensive diploma programs for the 2024/2025 academic session. In collaboration with its subsidiary, FUL Consultancy Services and Ventures, FULOKOJA offers a wide array of courses across various disciplines, catering to the academic aspirations of prospective students. See the FULOKOJA School Fees Schedule for 2024/2025

Overview of FULOKOJA Diploma Programmes

FULOKOJA offers a variety of Diploma programmes designed to provide students with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in their chosen fields. These programmes serve as a bridge to undergraduate studies or as a standalone qualification to enhance employment prospects.

Available Diploma Programmes at FULOKOJA

The university has announced a wide range of Diploma programmes for the 2024/2025 session, including but not limited to:

Political Science Accounting Banking and Finance Business Administration Marketing Theatre Arts Tourism & Cultural Studies History & International Studies Planning & Environmental Management Statistics Chemistry Animal Production Transport & Logistics Geology Public Finance Economics Social Works & Development Studies Mass Communication Local Government Administration Biological Science Psychology and Forensic Studies Peace and Conflict Studies Computer Science Micro-biology Real Estate (Professional)

Admission Criteria for FULOKOJA Diploma Admission Form

To be eligible for admission into the Diploma programmes, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Possession of credits in at least four (4) relevant O’Level subjects, including English and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two (2) sittings.

Applicants who do not possess the required O’Level subjects may be considered for admission, provided they remedy their deficiencies and satisfy the entry requirements before completing the programme.

Applicants who initially do not meet the required O’ Level subject criteria may still be considered for admission. However, they must rectify any deficiencies and meet the entry requirements before completing the programme.

An exciting opportunity for students enrolled in the diploma programme is the chance for direct entry (DE) into relevant undergraduate programmes at the University. This opportunity is available for those who achieve an Upper Credit during their diploma studies.

How to Apply for Diploma Programmes at FULOKOJA

Applying for the diploma programmes at FULOKOJA is a simple process that can be completed online. To successfully complete your application, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of Federal University Lokoja at www.fulokoja.edu.ng . Navigate to the Diploma Programme Portal and create a personal account. Generate your Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) and proceed with the payment online or at a designated bank. Return to the Diploma Programme Portal and accurately fill out the application form. After submitting the form, be sure to print a copy of the completed application for your records.

Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of ₦10,000 is required for the purchase of the application form.

Tuition and Other Fees

Upon admission into the diploma programme, students are required to pay a tuition fee of ₦50,000. Additionally, a utility and administration expense fee of ₦15,000 will be charged.

Programme Duration

The diploma programme at FULOKOJA has a duration of two years (one year and four months) and is set to commence on Monday, 26th February 2024, while the admission process closes on Friday, February 28, 2024.

Enquiries

For further information about the diploma programmes and the application process, prospective students can contact any of the following officials:

Dr. Senator E Okosun (Programme Coordinator) – 08066194421

Dr. Helen Edogbanya (Assistant Coordinator) – 08035977988

Mr. Udi Joshua (Assistant Coordinator) – 08029626672

Umar Baba (Secretary) – 08062856239

Wrapping Up

FULOKOJA’s Diploma programmes offer a unique opportunity for personal and professional growth. With a range of courses tailored to meet the demands of various industries, the university is committed to providing quality education that equips students for success. If you meet the requirements and are ready to take the next step in your educational journey, don’t miss the deadline to apply for the 2024/2025 session.

