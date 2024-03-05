Admission Form

FULOKOJA Diploma Admission Form 2024/2025: How to Apply, Requirements and Deadline

PrepsNG
PrepsNG
FULOKOJA Diploma Admission Form
FULOKOJA Diploma Admission Form

FULOKOJA Diploma Admission Form: The Federal University Lokoja (FULOKOJA), a prestigious Nigerian institution, is thrilled to announce the commencement of its comprehensive diploma programs for the 2024/2025 academic session. In collaboration with its subsidiary, FUL Consultancy Services and Ventures, FULOKOJA offers a wide array of courses across various disciplines, catering to the academic aspirations of prospective students. See the FULOKOJA School Fees Schedule for 2024/2025

Table Of Contents
Overview of FULOKOJA Diploma ProgrammesAvailable Diploma Programmes at FULOKOJAAdmission Criteria for FULOKOJA Diploma Admission FormHow to Apply for Diploma Programmes at FULOKOJAApplication FeeTuition and Other FeesProgramme DurationEnquiriesWrapping Up

Overview of FULOKOJA Diploma Programmes

FULOKOJA offers a variety of Diploma programmes designed to provide students with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in their chosen fields. These programmes serve as a bridge to undergraduate studies or as a standalone qualification to enhance employment prospects.

Available Diploma Programmes at FULOKOJA

The university has announced a wide range of Diploma programmes for the 2024/2025 session, including but not limited to:

Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Telegram Channel Join Now
  1. Political Science
  2. Accounting
  3. Banking and Finance
  4. Business Administration
  5. Marketing
  6. Theatre Arts
  7. Tourism & Cultural Studies
  8. History & International Studies
  9. Planning & Environmental Management
  10. Statistics
  11. Chemistry
  12. Animal Production
  13. Transport & Logistics
  14. Geology
  15. Public Finance
  16. Economics
  17. Social Works & Development Studies
  18. Mass Communication
  19. Local Government Administration
  20. Biological Science
  21. Psychology and Forensic Studies
  22. Peace and Conflict Studies
  23. Computer Science
  24. Micro-biology
  25. Real Estate (Professional)
See also  FULOKOJA Postgraduate Admission Form 2024/2025

Admission Criteria for FULOKOJA Diploma Admission Form

To be eligible for admission into the Diploma programmes, applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • Possession of credits in at least four (4) relevant O’Level subjects, including English and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two (2) sittings.
  • Applicants who do not possess the required O’Level subjects may be considered for admission, provided they remedy their deficiencies and satisfy the entry requirements before completing the programme.
  • Applicants who initially do not meet the required O’ Level subject criteria may still be considered for admission. However, they must rectify any deficiencies and meet the entry requirements before completing the programme.
  • An exciting opportunity for students enrolled in the diploma programme is the chance for direct entry (DE) into relevant undergraduate programmes at the University. This opportunity is available for those who achieve an Upper Credit during their diploma studies.

How to Apply for Diploma Programmes at FULOKOJA

Applying for the diploma programmes at FULOKOJA is a simple process that can be completed online. To successfully complete your application, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of Federal University Lokoja at www.fulokoja.edu.ng .
  2. Navigate to the Diploma Programme Portal and create a personal account.
  3. Generate your Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) and proceed with the payment online or at a designated bank.
  4. Return to the Diploma Programme Portal and accurately fill out the application form.
  5. After submitting the form, be sure to print a copy of the completed application for your records.
See also  FULOKOJA Admission Requirements 2024/2025 Academic Session

Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of ₦10,000 is required for the purchase of the application form.

Tuition and Other Fees

Upon admission into the diploma programme, students are required to pay a tuition fee of ₦50,000. Additionally, a utility and administration expense fee of ₦15,000 will be charged.

Programme Duration

The diploma programme at FULOKOJA has a duration of two years (one year and four months) and is set to commence on Monday, 26th February 2024, while the admission process closes on Friday, February 28, 2024.

Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Telegram Channel Join Now

Enquiries

For further information about the diploma programmes and the application process, prospective students can contact any of the following officials:

  • Dr. Senator E Okosun (Programme Coordinator) – 08066194421
  • Dr. Helen Edogbanya (Assistant Coordinator) – 08035977988
  • Mr. Udi Joshua (Assistant Coordinator) – 08029626672
  • Umar Baba (Secretary) – 08062856239

Wrapping Up

FULOKOJA’s Diploma programmes offer a unique opportunity for personal and professional growth. With a range of courses tailored to meet the demands of various industries, the university is committed to providing quality education that equips students for success. If you meet the requirements and are ready to take the next step in your educational journey, don’t miss the deadline to apply for the 2024/2025 session.

See also  UNIABUJA Postgraduate Admission Form 2023/2024: How to Apply and Requirements

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about FULOKOJA Diploma Admission Form 2024/2025: How to Apply, Requirements and Deadline, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

Related Posts:

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article FULOKOJA Registration, Clearance & Medical Guidelines for Newly Admitted Students FULOKOJA Registration, Clearance & Medical Guidelines for Newly Admitted Students 2024/2025
Next Article FULOKOJA Direct Entry Screening Form FULOKOJA Direct Entry Screening Form 2024/2025: How to Apply, Eligibility and Deadline
Leave a review

Leave a review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
UNIOSUN Cut Off Marks
Cut-Off Marks

UNIOSUN Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

PrepsNG PrepsNG
Download FREE ABU Zaria Post UTME Past Questions and Answers
UNILORIN Postgraduate Courses 2024/2025
Jamb Subject Combination for Business Administration
JAMB Subject Combination for History