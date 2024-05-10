<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

OAU Post UTME Past Questions and Answers | Free Download: Gaining admission into the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is highly competitive, with the post-UTME exam being a major determining hurdle. Using past OAU post-UTME questions provides the best preparation for this crucial exam.

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) administers post-UTME screening as part of its admission process into undergraduate programs. Using past OAU post UTME questions and answers can greatly benefit prospective students in preparing for the test.

This blog provides a free download of authenticated OAU post-UTME past questions and solutions spanning over 10 years. We also explore expert tips to maximize your learnings from practicing these past questions. Additionally, make sure to check out the Admission Requirements, School Fees Schedule, and Cut-Off Marks for Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

Overview of OAU Post-UTME Screening

The post-UTME screening at OAU aims to assess if candidates possess the requisite aptitude for university education in their proposed programs. It evaluates competence across subjects including:

Use of English Language

Relevant O’level subjects

Mathematics

General Paper

Student’s chosen degree course subject

The exam comprises multiple choice questions covering key topics within a specified duration.

Excelling in the post-UTME along with a strong JAMB score is vital to secure admission into OAU’s highly competitive courses. Using past questions is the best prep method.

Overview of OAU Post-UTME Exam Format

After meeting the cut-off marks in JAMB UTME, eligible candidates proceed to sit for OAU’s post-UTME screening test, typically computer-based. The exam comprises 50 objective questions testing core subjects including:

Use of English

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Literature-in-English

Government

Economics

Commerce

Performance in the exam determines progression to the next stage of the admission process. Thorough preparation is therefore crucial.

Download Free OAU Post UTME Past Questions

To help you practice effectively, we have compiled a free download of authentic OAU post-UTME past questions and detailed solutions in PDF format spanning over 10 years:

Download OAU Post UTME Past Questions for Science below



Free Download



Download OAU Post UTME Past Questions for the Faculty of Social Sciences below



Free Download



This essential practice resource covers core sections like English, Mathematics, General Paper, Chemistry, Physics, Biology and more. We hope it helps you achieve your best possible post-UTME score.

Benefits of Practicing OAU Post-UTME Past Questions

Practicing with verified OAU post UTME past questions has the following advantages:

Get familiar with the exam format, structure, topics, marking scheme

Understand the styles and types of questions set

Improve speed and accuracy in answering questions within the time limit

Gauge your true exam readiness and areas needing more focus

Boost confidence by simulating the real test conditions

Achieve the competitive scores needed for admission

Allow better prep than just reading textbooks or notes alone

In summary, past questions provide the closest experience to your actual exam compared to any other study resources.

Expert Tips for Using Past Questions Effectively

Follow these tips from experts and past students to gain maximum value from practicing OAU past questions:

Use recent past questions from at least the last 5 years to get the latest exam patterns.

Take the questions timed and without cheating to properly evaluate your knowledge.

Review answers after practice to identify weak areas needing more focus.

Dedicate more time practicing questions you find difficult.

Consistently use past questions in your study schedule in the weeks leading up to your exam.

Track your mock scores to check your progress over time.

Combine past questions practice with studying notes, textbooks, and online materials.

Frequently Asked Questions on OAU Post-UTME Past Questions

Here are answers to common questions students have about obtaining and using OAU post-UTME past exam questions:

How similar are past questions to the real post-UTME exam?

Past questions accurately reflect the real exam format, structure, topics tested, level of difficulty and marking scheme. But expect some new questions too.

Can past questions guarantee the exact questions I’ll see on the exam?

You won’t know the exact repeat questions. However, past questions expose you to the types and styles of questions OAU sets to test concepts.

Where can I access recent years’ past exam questions?

Our download above covers 10+ years. You can also obtain recent questions from credible exam prep centers and online resources.

Is just practicing past questions enough to pass the post-UTME?

Past questions are crucial but you need to combine them with studying notes, textbooks, and online materials to learn the concepts being tested.

How many times should I attempt each past question paper?

Most students take each paper at least 2-3 times. Attempt past question mocks as many times as required until you achieve mastery.

Where can I access answers to cross-check my practice?

Our past questions download includes detailed answer solutions. Only review answers after sincerely attempting the questions yourself first.

Wrapping Up

Practicing with recent OAU post-UTME past questions is a proven effective prep strategy. This blog post provides you with free samples to kickstart your preparation. We also explored strategic approaches to solving the questions and highlighted commonly tested topics. For more tailored practice questions, obtain the Past Exam Questions and Answers booklet for your course from reputable sources. Stay committed to your preparation using past questions. Here’s wishing you the very best in your forthcoming OAU post-UTME exam!

