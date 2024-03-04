OAU Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025 Session | JAMB & Departmental Cut Off Marks

OAU Cut Off Marks: Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is one of Nigeria’s foremost federal universities located in Ile-Ife, Osun State. As a leading academic institution, OAU maintains high standards and admits students based on merit.
A key part of the admission process is the cutoff mark which refers to the minimum UTME score required for admission into the different faculties and departments at OAU. The cutoff mark varies across programs and affects candidates’ chances of securing admission.
In this comprehensive blog post, we provide all the information you need on OAU's cutoff marks for different courses in the 2024/2025 admission exercise.
Why OAU Cutoff Marks are Important
OAU cutoff marks serve to set a benchmark for academic excellence and ensure that admitted students can cope with the rigors of the program. Here are some key reasons why the cutoff marks matter:
- They determine if a candidate is eligible and qualified for their desired program. Candidates who score below the cutoff mark cannot gain admission.
- Cutoff marks help manage competition for limited admission slots. Courses in high demand like Medicine have very high marks.
- They ensure academic standards are maintained and quality of students admitted each year is not compromised.
- Analyzing the cutoff marks trends over the years provides useful insight into competitiveness of different programs.
Factors that Determine OAU Cutoff Marks
OAU’s annual cutoff marks are influenced by different factors including:
- Number of application received for a particular course compared to available slots.
- Academic performance of applicants based on UTME/Post-UTME scores.
- OAU’s admission quota as determined by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC).
- Performance of candidates in relevant O’level subjects.
- Increased competition for courses in certain faculties.
The higher the number of applicants that apply for a course compared to available slots, the higher the cutoff marks. The marks are adjusted upwards or downwards annually based on these key factors.
By considering these key elements, OAU is able to arrive at cut off marks tailored to each programme’s admission competitiveness for the specific academic year.
OAU Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025 Admissions
Here are the departmental cut off marks approved by OAU for admitting students into various undergraduate programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session:
Faculty of Arts
- English Language – 190
- Linguistics – 180
- Philosophy – 180
- Religious Studies – 180
- Fine Arts – 180
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Economics – 200
- Political Science – 190
- International Relations – 190
- Social Work – 180
- Geography – 180
- Demography and Social Statistics – 180
Faculty of Education
- Arts Education – 190
- Science Education – 200
- Physical and Health Education – 190
- Library Information Science Education – 180
Faculty of Law
- Law – 230
Faculty of Administration
- Public Administration – 180
- Local Government Studies – 180
Faculty of Environmental Design & Management
- Architecture – 200
- Urban & Regional Planning – 190
Faculty of Pharmacy
- Pharmacy – 220
Faculty of Technology
- Food Science & Technology – 180
- Industrial Chemistry – 190
Faculty of Agriculture
- Agricultural Economics – 180
- Animal Science – 180
- Crop Production & Protection – 180
- Soil Science – 180
Faculty of Science
- Computer Science – 220
- Microbiology – 200
- Industrial Mathematics – 200
- Physics with Electronics – 200
- Geology – 180
Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- Dentistry – 230
- Nursing Science – 210
- Medical Rehabilitation – 210
College of Health Sciences
- Medicine & Surgery – 250
- Biomedical Engineering – 230
- Physiotherapy – 210
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- Anatomy – 220
- Physiology – 210
- Biochemistry – 210
OAU Direct Entry Cut Off Marks
In addition to UTME cut off marks, OAU equally outlines admission cut off marks for direct entry (DE) applicants who hold relevant Higher National Diploma (HND) and Ordinary National Diploma (OND) certificates.
The approved direct entry cut off marks for admission into year two or three for 2024/2025 session are:
- HND (Upper Credit) – 30% of Overall Score
- HND (Lower Credit) – 24% of Overall Score
- OND (Upper Credit) – 20% of Overall Score
- OND (Lower Credit) – 16% of Overall Score
However, cut off marks may vary across different programmes. Applicants are to confirm from their desired department.
OAU Postgraduate Cut Off Marks
For postgraduate programmes, the bulk of OAU’s programmes require a minimum of 50% average score in the relevant qualifying exam such as B.Sc. or B.A. for Master’s admission and M.Sc. or M.A. for PhD admission.
However, some graduate programmes like the MBA, MPA, MPH as well as research focused M.Sc. and Ph.D. programmes require higher scores usually 60% average or better.
Some departments also conduct entrance exams and interviews which equally affect cut off marks for postgraduate admission.
Wrapping Up
We hope this detailed overview provides you with adequate information about OAU’s approved admission cut off marks for various undergraduate and graduate programmes for the incoming 2024/2025 academic year.
Ensure you confirm the specific cut off mark for your chosen programme and work towards attaining it or bettering it to stand the best chance of admission into OAU for your preferred course.
