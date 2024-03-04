OAU Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025 Session | JAMB & Departmental Cut Off Marks

OAU Cut Off Marks: Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is one of Nigeria’s foremost federal universities located in Ile-Ife, Osun State. As a leading academic institution, OAU maintains high standards and admits students based on merit.

A key part of the admission process is the cutoff mark which refers to the minimum UTME score required for admission into the different faculties and departments at OAU. The cutoff mark varies across programs and affects candidates’ chances of securing admission.

In this comprehensive blog post, we provide all the information you need on OAU’s cutoff marks for different courses in the 2024/2025 admission exercise.

Why OAU Cutoff Marks are Important

OAU cutoff marks serve to set a benchmark for academic excellence and ensure that admitted students can cope with the rigors of the program. Here are some key reasons why the cutoff marks matter:

They determine if a candidate is eligible and qualified for their desired program. Candidates who score below the cutoff mark cannot gain admission.

Cutoff marks help manage competition for limited admission slots. Courses in high demand like Medicine have very high marks.

They ensure academic standards are maintained and quality of students admitted each year is not compromised.

Analyzing the cutoff marks trends over the years provides useful insight into competitiveness of different programs.

Factors that Determine OAU Cutoff Marks

OAU’s annual cutoff marks are influenced by different factors including:

Number of application received for a particular course compared to available slots.

Academic performance of applicants based on UTME/Post-UTME scores.

OAU’s admission quota as determined by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC).

Performance of candidates in relevant O’level subjects.

Increased competition for courses in certain faculties.

The higher the number of applicants that apply for a course compared to available slots, the higher the cutoff marks. The marks are adjusted upwards or downwards annually based on these key factors.

By considering these key elements, OAU is able to arrive at cut off marks tailored to each programme’s admission competitiveness for the specific academic year.

OAU Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025 Admissions

Here are the departmental cut off marks approved by OAU for admitting students into various undergraduate programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Faculty of Arts

English Language – 190

Linguistics – 180

Philosophy – 180

Religious Studies – 180

Fine Arts – 180

Faculty of Social Sciences

Economics – 200

Political Science – 190

International Relations – 190

Social Work – 180

Geography – 180

Demography and Social Statistics – 180

Faculty of Education

Arts Education – 190

Science Education – 200

Physical and Health Education – 190

Library Information Science Education – 180

Faculty of Law

Law – 230

Faculty of Administration

Public Administration – 180

Local Government Studies – 180

Faculty of Environmental Design & Management

Architecture – 200

Urban & Regional Planning – 190

Faculty of Pharmacy

Pharmacy – 220

Faculty of Technology

Food Science & Technology – 180

Industrial Chemistry – 190

Faculty of Agriculture

Agricultural Economics – 180

Animal Science – 180

Crop Production & Protection – 180

Soil Science – 180

Faculty of Science

Computer Science – 220

Microbiology – 200

Industrial Mathematics – 200

Physics with Electronics – 200

Geology – 180

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Dentistry – 230

Nursing Science – 210

Medical Rehabilitation – 210

College of Health Sciences

Medicine & Surgery – 250

Biomedical Engineering – 230

Physiotherapy – 210

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Anatomy – 220

Physiology – 210

Biochemistry – 210

OAU Direct Entry Cut Off Marks

In addition to UTME cut off marks, OAU equally outlines admission cut off marks for direct entry (DE) applicants who hold relevant Higher National Diploma (HND) and Ordinary National Diploma (OND) certificates.

The approved direct entry cut off marks for admission into year two or three for 2024/2025 session are:

HND (Upper Credit) – 30% of Overall Score

HND (Lower Credit) – 24% of Overall Score

OND (Upper Credit) – 20% of Overall Score

OND (Lower Credit) – 16% of Overall Score

However, cut off marks may vary across different programmes. Applicants are to confirm from their desired department.

OAU Postgraduate Cut Off Marks

For postgraduate programmes, the bulk of OAU’s programmes require a minimum of 50% average score in the relevant qualifying exam such as B.Sc. or B.A. for Master’s admission and M.Sc. or M.A. for PhD admission.

However, some graduate programmes like the MBA, MPA, MPH as well as research focused M.Sc. and Ph.D. programmes require higher scores usually 60% average or better.

Some departments also conduct entrance exams and interviews which equally affect cut off marks for postgraduate admission.

Wrapping Up

We hope this detailed overview provides you with adequate information about OAU’s approved admission cut off marks for various undergraduate and graduate programmes for the incoming 2024/2025 academic year.

Ensure you confirm the specific cut off mark for your chosen programme and work towards attaining it or bettering it to stand the best chance of admission into OAU for your preferred course.

