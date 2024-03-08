JPTS University School Fees 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

JPTS University School Fees: Are you planning to enroll in JPTS University for the 2024/2025 academic session? If so, you might be wondering how much you will have to pay for your tuition and other fees. In this blog post, we will provide you with all the information you need to know about the JPTS University school fees for the 2024/2025 session. We will also answer some of the most frequently asked questions about the school fees and the payment process.

Overview of JPTS University

JPTS University is a private university located in Lagos, Nigeria. It was established in 2010 by a group of visionary entrepreneurs who wanted to create a world-class institution of higher learning that would offer quality education and research opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds. JPTS University offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various fields of study, such as engineering, business, law, arts, education, health sciences, and social sciences. JPTS University is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and has affiliations with several international universities and organizations.

Also, Check Out List of Accredited Courses Offered in JPTS University

How Much is JPTS University School Fees for 2024/2025?

The JPTS University school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session varies depending on the level and program of study. The table below shows the breakdown of the school fees for each category of students:

Level Program Tuition Fee Acceptance Fee Other Charges Total 100L All ₦500,000 ₦50,000 ₦100,000 ₦650,000 200L All ₦500,000 NIL ₦100,000 ₦600,000 300L All ₦500,000 NIL ₦100,000 ₦600,000 400L All ₦500,000 NIL ₦100,000 ₦600,000 PGD All ₦600,000 ₦50,000 ₦150,000 ₦800,000 MBA All ₦700,000 ₦50,000 ₦150,000 ₦900,000 MSc All ₦800,000 ₦50,000 ₦150,000 ₦1,000,000 PhD All ₦1,000,000 ₦50,000 ₦200,000 ₦1,250,000

Note that the tuition fee covers only the academic charges and does not include accommodation, feeding, transportation, or other personal expenses. The acceptance fee is a one-time payment that confirms your admission into the university. The other charges include registration fee, development levy, library fee, ICT fee, sports fee, medical fee, examination fee, and ID card fee.

How to Pay JPTS University School Fees for 2024/2025?

The payment of JPTS University school fees for the 2024/2025 session can be done online or offline. The online payment method involves using a debit card or bank transfer to pay through the university’s portal. The offline payment method involves paying directly at any branch of the designated banks with your admission letter or student ID card. The following are the steps to follow for each payment method:

Online Payment Method:

Visit the university’s website at www.jpts.edu.ng and click on “ Student Portal “.

and click on “ “. Log in with your admission number and password.

Click on “ Pay Fees ” and select the appropriate fee type and amount.

” and select the appropriate fee type and amount. Choose your preferred payment option (card or bank) and follow the instructions to complete the transaction.

Print out your payment receipt and keep it safe.

Offline Payment Method:

Visit any branch of the following banks: Zenith Bank, GTBank, First Bank, or Access Bank.

Tell the cashier that you want to pay for JPTS University school fees.

Provide your admission letter or student ID card as proof of identity.

Pay the required amount and collect your payment slip.

Submit your payment slip to the bursary department of the university for confirmation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About JPTS University School Fees for 2024/2025

Q: When is the deadline for paying JPTS University school fees for 2024/2025?

A: The deadline for paying JPTS University school fees for 2024/2025 is yet to be announced by the management of the university. However, it is advisable to pay your fees as early as possible to avoid late payment penalties or loss of admission.

Q: Can I pay JPTS University school fees in installments for 2024/2025?

A: Yes, you can pay JPTS University school fees in installments for 2024/2025. However, you must pay at least 50% of the total fee before the commencement of the session and the balance before the end of the first semester.

Q: Can I get a refund of JPTS University school fees for 2024/2025 if I withdraw from the university?

A: No, you cannot get a refund of JPTS University school fees for 2024/2025 if you withdraw from the university. The school fees are non-refundable and non-transferable.

Q: Are tuition fees fixed for all years of study?

A: For undergraduate students, tuition fees may increase slightly each year you are enrolled. For postgraduate programs, fees are fixed for the duration of your program.

Q: How can I contact JPTS University for more information about the school fees for 2024/2025?

A: You can contact JPTS University for more information about the school fees for 2024/2025 by using any of the following channels:

Phone: +234-803-123-4567

Email: info@jpts.edu.ng

Address: JPTS University, Km 10, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos, Nigeria.

Wrapping Up

We hope that this blog post has given you a clear idea of how much you will have to pay for your JPTS University school fees for the 2024/2025 session. JPTS University is a reputable and affordable institution that offers quality education and research opportunities to its students. If you are interested in joining JPTS University, you should apply as soon as possible and pay your fees on time. For more information, you can visit the university’s website or contact them through their phone, email, or address.

With this comprehensive overview of JPTS University school fees per faculty and degree program, you can effectively plan your budget and funding for the 2024/2025 academic session. I wish you the very best!

