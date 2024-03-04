OAU School Fees Schedule for 2024/2025 Academic Session | All You Need To Know

OAU School Fees Schedule: With over 30,000 students population, the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is one of Nigeria’s largest and most prestigious universities. OAU is located in the ancient city of Ile-Ife, Osun State.
OAU students pay prescribed school fees and charges based on their level of study and course of study. In this comprehensive article, we provide details of OAU’s approved school fees schedule for the 2024/2025 academic session.
In this comprehensive article, you will find a detailed breakdown of the fees payable by undergraduate and postgraduate students of OAU for the next academic year. Whether you are a prospective student or a current one, this guide will provide you with all the information you need to know concerning the school fees.
Overview of OAU School Fees Components
The total school fees payable by OAU students comprise the following elements:
- Acceptance fee: Paid once upon admission before registration.
- Tuition fee: Paid per session depending on faculty and level of study.
- Accommodation charges: For students living in school hostels.
- Departmental charges: Paid per session. Charges vary across departments.
- Identity card fee: Paid once for the printing of permanent OAU ID card.
- Medical fee: Paid per session for access to on-campus medical services.
- Exam charges: Paid per semester for course registration and exams.
- caution fee: Refundable fee paid once and returned when student graduates.
- Sports fee: Mandatory fee paid per session.
A Brief Overview of OAU
Obafemi Awolowo University, formerly known as the University of Ife, is a federal government-owned and operated Nigerian university. The school was established in 1961 and currently has over 35,000 students enrolled in various undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
OAU has a reputation for academic excellence and is highly ranked among universities in Nigeria and Africa. The university is segmented into two campuses – the Ile-Ife campus which is the main campus, and the Ede campus which is primarily for the College of Health Sciences.
Now let’s look at the exact charges for different student categories:
Breakdown of OAU School Fees for 2024/2025
Acceptance Fees for Fresh Students
All fresh students admitted into OAU are required to pay an acceptance fee before they can proceed to register and pay their school fees. The acceptance fees for fresh undergraduates and postgraduates are:
- Undergraduate acceptance fee – ₦35,000
- Postgraduate acceptance fee – ₦40,000
OAU Undergraduate School Fees
The school fees for undergraduate students at OAU for the 2024/2025 academic year are categorized below based on faculty:
Faculties of Arts, Law, and Humanities
- Freshers: ₦151,200
- Returning students: ₦89,200
Faculties of Technology and Science
- Freshers: ₦163,200
- Returning students: ₦101,200
Faculties in the College of Health Sciences and Faculty of Pharmacy
- Freshers: ₦190,200
- Returning students: ₦128,200
Reiteration on the Applicability of the Adjusted Fees
The executive management of Obafemi Awolowo University emphasises that these revised tuition fees are valid for the entire duration of the academic session. It is crucial for both prospective and current students to note these adjustments as they prepare for the forthcoming academic year.
The above fees are inclusive of tuition, examination, registration, library, and medical fees. In addition, all undergraduate students will be required to pay the following general fees:
- Hall maintenance fee – ₦5,000
- Utility fee – ₦3,000
- ICT fee – ₦3,000
- Caution fee – ₦5,000 (new students only)
So in summary, an undergraduate student in the Faculty of Arts will pay:
- Acceptance fee – ₦35,000 (for fresh students)
- School fees – ₦89,200
- General fees – ₦16,000
Amounting to a total of N201,200 for new students and N105,200 for returning students of the Arts faculty.
OAU Postgraduate School Fees
The approved school fees for OAU postgraduate students for the next academic session are as follows:
- Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) programs – ₦150,000
- Master’s programs – ₦200,000
- Doctorate (Ph.D) programs – ₦300,000
In addition to the fees above, all postgraduate students are required to pay:
- Accommodation fee – ₦40,000
- Caution fee – ₦10,000 (fresh students only)
So a student doing a Master’s program will pay:
- Acceptance fee – ₦40,000 (fresh students)
- Tuition – ₦200,000
- Accommodation – ₦40,000
- Total = ₦280,000 for fresh students or ₦240,000 for returning students
Other Fees
Aside from the main school fees, some other charges students may incur include:
- Student union dues – ₦1,500 (annual)
- Departmental dues – Varies by department
- Medical services fee – ₦5,000 (annual)
- ID card fee – ₦2,000 (fresh students only)
Students should also budget for books, materials, and living costs while on campus.
Payment Deadline
The deadline for payment of all fees is usually a few weeks before resumption for each semester. Students are advised to promptly pay their fees within the given period to avoid late registration penalties or being barred from using campus facilities.
Acceptable Payment Methods
OAU allows students to pay their fees via the following methods:
- Bank deposits or transfers – into the University’s accounts
- Payment through Remita online platform
- Direct payments at banks – using the school’s pay direct form
- Mobile money payments – through approved vendors
Payment Evidence
After completing any payment, students are required to upload evidence of payment on the school portal. This enables the financial department to reconcile and confirm all successful payments.
Wrapping Up
The management of OAU has tried to keep the fees fairly reasonable notwithstanding inflation and the rising cost of university education. With this comprehensive breakdown, prospective and returning students can adequately plan and prepare for the 2024/2025 academic year financially.
While the fees may seem steep, the quality education and serene learning environment at OAU makes it worthwhile. The fees cover virtually all aspects of student life on campus. We wish all new and returning students an enriched academic session ahead.
Is the medical students’ (MBBS students’) campus located at Ede?… because, I learnt, in the information provided above that the “Faculties in the College of Health Sciences” and the “Pharmacy Faculty’s Campus” is in Ede.
I’m asking because I’m a prospective student of OAU.
Thank you so much for the information.
The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) for medical students, including those studying for an MBBS, is located in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria1. The university’s main campus is situated in an urban area spanning over 2,020 hectares. There is no indication that the medical students’ campus is located at Ede. Instead, it is part of the larger university campus in Ile-Ife. Thank You