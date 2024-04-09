Complete List of Courses Offered in Kogi State Polytechnic 2024/2025

Complete List of Courses Offered in Kogi State Polytechnic: Are you an aspiring student looking to gain admission into Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), previously known as Kogi State Polytechnic (KSP) for the 2024/2025 academic session but confused about the courses offered at the institution? If yes, then this guide is for you!
Overview of Kogi State Polytechnic (KSP)
Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), previously known as Kogi State Polytechnic, located in Lokoja, is one of the leading polytechnics in Nigeria with a mission to provide qualitative technical and vocational education that meets international standards. The polytechnic has produced thousands of skilled graduates over the years who are making positive impacts in their various fields.
KSP offers a wide range of National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) courses in various fields of study, such as engineering, science, technology, management, and social sciences. The polytechnic is accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and recognized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The Polytechnic has four schools, each headed by a director. The schools are:Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
- School of Engineering
- School of Environmental Technology
- School of Management Studies
- School of Applied Sciences
In this comprehensive article, you will find a detailed list of all KSP approved courses, requirements for each programme, O’Level subject combinations, and other vital information to help you make the right choice. Let’s get started!
List of Courses Offered in Kogi State Polytechnic
Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), offers a variety of courses and programmes in different schools. The courses are designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their chosen fields of study and careers. The courses are also aligned with the national and global standards and demands of the 21st century.
Here is the complete list of courses offered in KSP for the 2024/2025 academic session:
School of Engineering
- Civil Engineering Technology
- Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology
- Foundry Engineering Technology
- Mechanical Engineering Technology
- Metallurgical Engineering Technology
- Mineral Resources Engineering Technology
School of Environmental Technology
- Architectural Technology
- Building Technology
- Estate Management
- Quantity Surveying
- Surveying and Geo-Informatics
- Urban and Regional Planning
School of Management Studies
- Accountancy
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration and Management
- Marketing
- Office Technology and Management
- Public Administration
School of Applied Sciences
- Computer Science
- Library and Information Science
- Science Laboratory Technology
- Statistics
Wrapping Up
The wide range of National Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses offered at Kogi State Polytechnic provides quality technical and practical education to equip students with skills for the workforce.
With this comprehensive guide, you can now make the right course choice based on your interests and O’Level qualifications. The admission process is quite straightforward if you meet the minimum entry requirements.Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
KSP offers an enabling environment for teaching and learning. The school has well-equipped workshops, studios, and laboratories to ensure students receive the best practical training. There are also opportunities for industrial attachments and internship programmes to gain hands-on industrial experience.
I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Complete List of Courses Offered in Kogi State Polytechnic 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!