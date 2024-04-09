Complete List of Courses Offered in Kogi State Polytechnic 2024/2025

Complete List of Courses Offered in Kogi State Polytechnic: Are you an aspiring student looking to gain admission into Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), previously known as Kogi State Polytechnic (KSP) for the 2024/2025 academic session but confused about the courses offered at the institution? If yes, then this guide is for you!

Overview of Kogi State Polytechnic (KSP)

Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), previously known as Kogi State Polytechnic, located in Lokoja, is one of the leading polytechnics in Nigeria with a mission to provide qualitative technical and vocational education that meets international standards. The polytechnic has produced thousands of skilled graduates over the years who are making positive impacts in their various fields.

KSP offers a wide range of National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) courses in various fields of study, such as engineering, science, technology, management, and social sciences. The polytechnic is accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and recognized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The Polytechnic has four schools, each headed by a director. The schools are:

School of Engineering

School of Environmental Technology

School of Management Studies

School of Applied Sciences

In this comprehensive article, you will find a detailed list of all KSP approved courses, requirements for each programme, O’Level subject combinations, and other vital information to help you make the right choice. Let’s get started!

List of Courses Offered in Kogi State Polytechnic

Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), offers a variety of courses and programmes in different schools. The courses are designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their chosen fields of study and careers. The courses are also aligned with the national and global standards and demands of the 21st century.

Here is the complete list of courses offered in KSP for the 2024/2025 academic session:

School of Engineering

Civil Engineering Technology

Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology

Foundry Engineering Technology

Mechanical Engineering Technology

Metallurgical Engineering Technology

Mineral Resources Engineering Technology

School of Environmental Technology

Architectural Technology

Building Technology

Estate Management

Quantity Surveying

Surveying and Geo-Informatics

Urban and Regional Planning

School of Management Studies

Accountancy

Banking and Finance

Business Administration and Management

Marketing

Office Technology and Management

Public Administration

School of Applied Sciences

Computer Science

Library and Information Science

Science Laboratory Technology

Statistics

Wrapping Up

The wide range of National Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses offered at Kogi State Polytechnic provides quality technical and practical education to equip students with skills for the workforce.

With this comprehensive guide, you can now make the right course choice based on your interests and O’Level qualifications. The admission process is quite straightforward if you meet the minimum entry requirements.

KSP offers an enabling environment for teaching and learning. The school has well-equipped workshops, studios, and laboratories to ensure students receive the best practical training. There are also opportunities for industrial attachments and internship programmes to gain hands-on industrial experience.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Complete List of Courses Offered in Kogi State Polytechnic 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don't hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!