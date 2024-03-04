OAU Admission Requirements for 2024/2025 Academic Session

OAU Admission Requirements: The Obafemi Awolowo University, commonly referred to as OAU, is a federal government-owned and operated Nigerian university. OAU is one of Nigeria’s first-generation universities and is located in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

OAU Admission Requirements

With a student population of over 30,000, OAU is one of the most sought-after universities in Nigeria. Competition for admission into OAU is quite intense, as the university maintains high academic standards.

In this blog post, we provide a comprehensive overview of OAU’s admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic session. Whether you are a secondary school leaver seeking undergraduate admission or a working professional interested in OAU’s postgraduate programs, this guide covers essential information on eligibility criteria, available degree programs, admission processes and more.

OAU General Admission Requirements

To be eligible for admission into any degree program at OAU, all applicants must satisfy the following general requirements:

Five O’level credit passes at a maximum of two sittings in subjects relevant to your proposed course of study. The passes must include English Language, Mathematics, and other prescribed subjects for your chosen course.

UTME/Direct Entry qualifications: This includes a valid Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score or Direct Entry requirements. Cut-off marks vary across different programs. Download the FREE OAU Post UTME Past Questions to aid your admission chances.

Age limit: Applicants must not be above the age of 30 for undergraduate programs and 35 for postgraduate programs, as at the proposed year of admission.

NYSC discharge certificate (for PG applicants only): Applicants for postgraduate programs must submit evidence of completion of the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

In addition to these general requirements, applicants must also meet specific admission criteria for their desired program/faculty as outlined in subsequent sections.

OAU Undergraduate Admission Requirements

Undergraduate applicants into OAU must meet both the general admission criteria above as well as any special requirements for their chosen course of study. Let’s take a look at admission requirements for popular undergraduate degree programs at OAU:

Medicine and Surgery

Five O’level credit passes at one sitting in English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology with a minimum UTME score of 250.

Applicants may also apply via the Direct Entry pathway after obtaining an approved Health Science-related Higher National Diploma (HND) with a minimum of Upper Credit.

Law

Five O’level credit passes to include English Language, Literature in English and any other three subjects with a minimum UTME score of 200.

Candidates with a minimum of Lower Credit in Law-related Higher National Diploma (HND) can apply through Direct Entry.

Engineering Courses

Five O’level credit passes in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English Language and any other science subject with a minimum UTME score of 200.

Direct Entry candidates must obtain a cognate Higher National Diploma (HND) or approved Ordinary National Diploma (OND) with at least a Lower Credit.

Management and Social Sciences

Five O’level credit passes to include English, Mathematics, Economics and any other two social science subjects with a minimum UTME score of 200.

Applicants with an approved HND or OND certificate (minimum Lower Credit) in relevant courses like Business Admin, Accounting, etc can apply for Direct Entry.

Sciences

Five O’level credit passes in relevant science subjects including English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Minimum UTME score of 200.

HND holders can apply for Direct Entry into programs like Microbiology, Biochemistry, Physics, Geology etc.

Arts & Humanities

Five O’level credit passes in relevant arts/social science subjects including English and Literature in English. Minimum UTME score of 180.

A good HND or OND certificate in related discipline will qualify candidates for Direct Entry.

OAU Postgraduate Admission Requirements

The postgraduate school at OAU offers a wide variety of programs including PGDs, Masters degrees and Doctor of Philosophy Ph.D. across diverse fields and disciplines.

To qualify for postgraduate studies at OAU, candidates are first expected to meet the aforementioned general requirements. Additional eligibility criteria for the different postgraduate levels are highlighted below:

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Programs

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited university with at least a 3rd-class grade.

HND holders with a minimum of Upper Credit grade may also apply for relevant PGD programs.

Masters Programs

A bachelor’s degree with a minimum of second-class lower division (2.2)

HND holders with Upper Credit or OND holders with Lower Credit plus PGD certificate (at least an Upper Credit grade) may also apply.

Candidates with professional qualifications like ACCA, ICAN etc with requisite experience can apply for suitable programs.

Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Programs

A master’s degree from an accredited university with a minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.5 on a 5-point scale or 60% on a percentage scale.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree and at least a Second Class Upper Division (minimum of 3.0 CGPA) plus considerable research or professional experience may also apply in some cases.

Written entrance exams and oral interviews conducted to assess research aptitude.

OAU Admission Processes & Requirements

OAU conducts admissions through different processes including UTME, direct entry, inter-university transfers, part-time/sandwich programs and remedial admissions.

Here is an overview of key information on each admission process:

UTME Admissions

This is open to secondary school leavers seeking full-time admission into 200 level of their preferred degree program. It involves:

Online application via OAU’s portal .

. Sitting for the compulsory UTME exam and obtaining a valid score.

Participating in the post-UTME screening exercise if successful in UTME.

Direct Entry Admissions

This allows HND, OND, NCE, IJMB and JUPEB A’level holders to gain Direct Entry into year two or three of their chosen course. Process includes:

Online application with scanned copies of OND/HND certificates.

Departmental screening tests in some cases.

Inter-University Transfers

For students who have done at least one year in another university. Requires:

Online form from OAU website .

. Original transcript from current institution.

Letter of transfer from current school.

Part-Time/Sandwich Admissions

Designed for working-class individuals who want to study while working. Requires:

Online application form.

Relevant work experience and employer’s letter.

OND, HND, First degree or other professional certificate.

Remedial Science Program

This offers a 1-year remedial course for candidates with deficiencies in science subjects before full degree admission.

Involves teaching of key science subjects and passing remedial exams.

Wrapping Up

Gaining admission into OAU requires early preparation, meeting minimum requirements and participating in screening processes. We hope this detailed guide provides useful information to help prospective students adequately prepare for OAU’s competitive admission process for the 2024/2025 academic year.

