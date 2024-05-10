UNIPORT School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need To Know

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

UNIPORT School Fees Schedule: The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) is one of Nigeria’s first-generation federal universities highly sought after by students due to its world-class education.

As an aspiring UNIPORT student, you probably have questions about the school fees and other charges you need to pay to enjoy an amazing campus experience.

In this comprehensive article, we provide a detailed breakdown of UNIPORT fees to help you adequately plan your finances. Whether you are a fresh student or returning students, this guide will equip you with accurate fee information to make informed enrollment decisions.

An Overview of UNIPORT School Fees

With a student population of over 40,000, UNIPORT offers a wide range of academic programs across its 12 faculties. These include programs in humanities, management sciences, natural and applied sciences, environmental sciences, agriculture, law, engineering, medical sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, dentistry and more.

UNIPORT charges specific fees for different programs and student levels. Generally, the fees are divided into:

Tuition fees: Costs for lectures, course registration, and practicals.

Accommodation fees: Room and board charges for students living in hostels.

Departmental charges: Fees for examination, field trips, studio hours, locker rentals etc.

Medical fees: Charges for access to on-campus health services.

Miscellaneous fees: Things like library access, sports, ID card, university levy etc.

Acceptance fees: For fresh students after admission offer.

Overview of Current UNIPORT School Fees

Here is a broad overview of current school fees per session based on our investigations:

For new students: ₦61,000 – ₦80,000 (excluding acceptance fee)

For returning students: ₦40,000 – ₦60,000

For postgraduate students: ₦150,000 – ₦300,000

For Law students: ₦100,000 – ₦150,000

For Medical students: ₦100,000 – ₦200,000

For Engineering students: ₦70,000 – ₦100,000

For Management/Social Science students: ₦40,000 – ₦80,000

For Sciences: ₦50,000 – ₦80,000

For Arts: ₦45,000 – ₦60,000

For Pharmacy: ₦80,000 – ₦120,000

UNIPORT School Fees Schedule for 2024/2025 Session

Generally, school fees at UNIPORT ranges from ₦57,850 to ₦350,000 depending on the department, course, and level of study.

The total fees payable by students admitted into UNIPORT depends on several factors, including:

Student’s faculty

Year/level of study

If the student is an indigene or non-indigene of Rivers State

If the student is residing on or off campus

Miscellaneous charges

A more detailed fee breakdown for the next academic session per faculty is outlined below:

Faculty Level Indigenes Non-Indigenes Faculty of Humanities 100 level ₦73,000 ₦83,000 Faculty of Humanities 200-500 level ₦63,000 ₦78,000 Faculty of Humanities Postgraduate ₦150,000 ₦250,000 Faculty of Social Sciences 100 level ₦68,850 ₦78,850 Faculty of Social Sciences 200-500 level ₦58,850 ₦73,850 Faculty of Social Sciences Postgraduate ₦100,000 ₦200,000 Faculty of Science 100 level ₦73,000 ₦83,000 Faculty of Science 200-500 level ₦63,000 ₦78,000 Faculty of Science Postgraduate ₦150,000 ₦250,000 Faculty of Pharmacy 100 level ₦90,000 ₦100,000 Faculty of Pharmacy 200-500 level ₦80,000 ₦95,000 Faculty of Pharmacy Postgraduate ₦180,000 ₦300,000 Faculty of Management Sciences 100 level ₦75,000 ₦85,000 Faculty of Management Sciences 200-500 level ₦65,000 ₦80,000 Faculty of Management Sciences Postgraduate ₦150,000 ₦250,000 Faculty of Engineering 100 level ₦80,000 ₦90,000 Faculty of Engineering 200-500 level ₦70,000 ₦85,000 Faculty of Engineering Postgraduate ₦200,000 ₦300,000 Faculty of Agriculture 100 level ₦78,000 ₦88,000 Faculty of Agriculture 200-500 level ₦68,000 ₦83,000 Faculty of Agriculture Postgraduate ₦150,000 ₦280,000 Faculty of Education 100 level ₦67,850 ₦77,850 Faculty of Education 200-500 level ₦57,850 ₦72,850 Faculty of Education Postgraduate ₦120,000 ₦220,000 College of Health Sciences 100 level ₦120,000 ₦150,000 College of Health Sciences 200-500 level ₦100,000 ₦145,000 College of Health Sciences Postgraduate ₦200,000 ₦350,000

This table summarizes the school fees for each faculty at different levels and for postgraduate programs, both for indigenes and non-indigenes.

UNIPORT School Fees for New Students

The school fees for new students (freshers) at UNIPORT vary based on the student’s faculty and department. These fees include acceptance fees, school charges, faculty dues, departmental dues, and additional miscellaneous charges.

Newly admitted students are required to make a one-time payment of ₦30,000 as the acceptance fee. The school charges comprise the primary fees covering tuition, registration, examination, sports, health, and other essential services. Faculty dues and departmental dues represent the annual contributions made by students to their respective faculties and departments.

For a detailed breakdown of the UNIPORT school fees for new students for the 2024/2025 academic session, refer to the table below.

Faculty Department School Charges Faculty Dues Departmental Dues Total Agriculture Crop and Soil Science ₦92,150 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦95,150 Agriculture Animal Science ₦92,150 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦95,150 Agriculture Agricultural Economics and Extension ₦92,150 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦95,150 Agriculture Forestry and Wildlife Management ₦92,150 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦95,150 Agriculture Fisheries ₦92,150 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦95,150 Education Human Kinetics and Health Education ₦62,950 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦65,950 Education Adult and Non-Formal Education ₦62,950 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦65,950 Education Educational Foundations ₦62,950 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦65,950 Education Educational Psychology ₦62,950 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦65,950 Education Educational Management and Planning ₦62,950 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦65,950 Education Curriculum Studies and Educational Technology ₦62,950 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦65,950 Education Library and Information Science ₦62,950 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦65,950 Humanities Theatre Arts ₦76,450 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦79,450 Humanities English Studies ₦76,950 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦79,950 Humanities Foreign Languages and Literature ₦76,950 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦79,950 Humanities History and Diplomatic Studies ₦86,450 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦89,450 Humanities Linguistics and Communication Studies ₦76,950 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦79,950 Humanities Philosophy ₦76,450 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦79,450 Humanities Religious and Cultural Studies ₦76,950 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦79,950 Humanities Fine Art and Design ₦76,450 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦79,450 Humanities Music ₦78,450 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦81,450 Science Physics ₦90,500 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦93,500 Science Biochemistry ₦81,500 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦84,500 Science Plant Science and Biotechnology ₦81,500 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦84,500 See also Azman University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025

UNIPORT School Fees for Returning Students

The UNIPORT school fees for returning students (old students) are the same for all faculties and departments. The fees include the school charges, the faculty dues, the departmental dues, and other miscellaneous charges.

School charges constitute the primary fees covering tuition, registration, examination, sports, health, and various other services. Additionally, faculty dues and departmental dues represent the annual contributions made by students to their respective faculties and departments.

The table below shows the detailed breakdown of the UNIPORT school fees for returning students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Level School Charges Faculty Dues Departmental Dues Total 200 Level ₦45,000 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦48,000 300 Level ₦45,000 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦48,000 400 Level ₦45,000 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦48,000 500 Level ₦45,000 ₦2,000 ₦1,000 ₦48,000

UNIPORT Acceptance Fees for Fresh Students

Upon admission, all fresh UNIPORT students are to pay a non-refundable acceptance fee as follows:

Undergraduate: ₦30,000

Postgraduate (PGD & Masters): ₦35,000

Postgraduate (PhD): ₦40,000

This payment confirms your acceptance of the admission offer.

UNIPORT Accommodation Fees for 2024/2025

UNIPORT hostels provide quality accommodation for students at affordable rates. The hostel fees for the next session are estimated as follows:

Single room (self-contain) – ₦40,000 per session

2 persons shared room – ₦30,000 per occupant per session

4 persons shared room – ₦25,000 per occupant per session

6 persons shared room – ₦22,000 per occupant per session

8 persons shared room – ₦20,000 per occupant per session

Accommodation fees vary slightly for different hostels. New hostels and en-suite options also attract slightly higher charges.

UNIPORT School Fees Payment Procedure

The payment procedure for UNIPORT school fees is conducted online through the school portal. The process is outlined as follows:

Visit the school website and access the eCampus link . Log in using your username and password. Navigate to the Fee Payment menu and choose the relevant fee type (acceptance fee, school charges, faculty dues, departmental dues, etc.). Generate a payment invoice containing a Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) number. Print the invoice and proceed to any commercial bank to complete the payment. Alternatively, you can make an online payment using your debit card or internet banking. After the payment, return to the portal to verify and confirm your payment status. Print your payment receipt for future reference.

UNIPORT school fees can be paid directly at any of the following banks:

First Bank of Nigeria

United Bank for Africa (UBA)

Union Bank of Nigeria

Sterling Bank

Access Bank

Tips for Paying UNIPORT School Fees

Here are useful tips to guide you in paying your UNIPORT school fees:

Get your individual fee schedule from the portal during online registration. This shows your specific charges.

You can pay fees in instalments. Just ensure full payment before the deadline.

Pay on time to avoid late registration penalties or forfeiture of admission.

Use the right payment channels like remita, bank branch, e-transact, mobile money etc.

Print payment invoices and confirm receipt of all payments on the school portal.

Apply for scholarships, education loans or sponsorships if unable to afford fees.

Contact your faculty, department or the bursary for any payment-related enquiries.

With adequate planning, you should be able to comfortably cover your UNIPORT school fees.

Wrapping Up

In summary, UNIPORT offers affordable school fees that differ based on the student’s faculty and department. For new students, the school fees range from ₦70,000 to ₦100,000, while the fees for returning students are pegged at ₦48,000. Additionally, the school fees include a mandatory acceptance fee of ₦30,000 for all new students.

The comprehensive fee information provided in this article equips you with the knowledge required to make smart financial decisions about pursuing your education at UNIPORT .

We wish you the very best in your academic pursuit. And we hope you found this guide helpful for planning your UNIPORT education. Wishing you success as you work hard to achieve your career goals.

