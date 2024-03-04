Courses

Complete List of Courses Offered in OAU for 2024/2025 Session

Complete List of Courses Offered in OAU
Complete List of Courses Offered in OAU

Complete List of Courses Offered in OAU: The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife offers a wide variety of academic programmes across diverse fields and disciplines. As one of Nigeria’s first generation federal universities, OAU runs courses leading to the award of first degrees, postgraduate diplomas, master’s degrees as well as doctor of philosophy (PhD) degrees.

Complete List of Courses Offered in OAUOAU Faculties and DepartmentsOAU Undergraduate CoursesOAU Postgraduate CoursesOAU Diploma and Certificate ProgrammesOAU Part-Time and Professional ProgrammesOAU Pre-Degree Science ProgrammeConclusion

This comprehensive article provides the complete list of OAU courses available for the 2024/2025 academic session. Whether you are an aspiring undergraduate or postgraduate student, this guide covers all the programmes you can apply for at OAU . Additionally, make sure to check out the Admission Requirements, School Fees Schedule, and Cut-Off Marks for Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

OAU Faculties and Departments

OAU has 13 faculties and over 60 academic departments. The faculties include:

  • Faculty of Arts
  • Faculty of Social Sciences
  • Faculty of Education
  • Faculty of Law
  • Faculty of Administration
  • Faculty of Environmental Design and Management
  • Faculty of Pharmacy
  • Faculty of Technology
  • Faculty of Agriculture
  • Faculty of Science
  • Faculty of Clinical Sciences
  • College of Health Sciences
  • Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
We will highlight the major courses you can study under each OAU faculty/department below:

OAU Undergraduate Courses

Faculty of Arts

  • English Language
  • Linguistics
  • Philosophy
  • Religious Studies
  • Fine Arts
  • Music
  • Arabic Studies

Faculty of Social Sciences

Faculty of Education

  • Arts Education
  • Science Education
  • Physical and Health Education
  • Adult Education
  • Library Information Science Education
  • Special Education
  • Early Childhood Education

Faculty of Law

  • Law

Faculty of Administration

Faculty of Environmental Design and Management

  • Architecture
  • Building
  • Urban and Regional Planning
  • Estate Management

Faculty of Pharmacy

  • Pharmacy

Faculty of Technology

Faculty of Agriculture

  • Agricultural Economics
  • Animal Science
  • Crop Production and Protection
  • Soil Science
  • Forestry and Wood Technology
  • Aquaculture and Fisheries Management
  • Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology

Faculty of Science

  • Computer Science
  • Statistics
  • Microbiology
  • Industrial Mathematics
  • Physics with Electronics
  • Geology
  • Chemistry
  • Botany
  • Zoology
  • Mathematics
  • Cell Biology and Genetics

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

  • Dentistry
  • Nursing Science
  • Medical Rehabilitation

College of Health Sciences

  • Medicine and Surgery
  • Physiotherapy
  • Biomedical Engineering

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

OAU Postgraduate Courses

OAU offers diverse postgraduate programmes including Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD), Masters degrees and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degrees across its faculties and departments.

Below are some of the major postgraduate courses available at OAU:

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD)

  • PGD in Education
  • PGD in International Relations
  • PGD in Public Administration
  • PGD in Economics
  • PGD in Computer Science
  • PGD in Mass Communication
  • PGD in Demography and Social Statistics

Masters Degrees

  • M.Sc Biochemistry
  • M.Sc Computer Science
  • M.Sc Microbiology
  • M.Sc Physics
  • M.Sc Geology
  • M.Sc Economics
  • M.Sc Political Science
  • M.Sc Public Health
  • Master in Business Administration (MBA)
  • M.Sc Accounting
  • M.Sc Finance
  • M.Sc Marketing
  • M.Sc Nursing
  • M.Sc Architecture
  • Master of Laws (LLM)

Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D)

  • Ph.D Biochemistry
  • Ph.D Computer Science
  • Ph.D Microbiology
  • Ph.D Mathematics
  • Ph.D Physics
  • Ph.D Economics
  • Ph.D Political Science
  • Ph.D Public Health
  • Ph.D Business Administration
  • Ph.D Nursing
  • Ph.D Architecture
  • Ph.D Law

OAU Diploma and Certificate Programmes

OAU also offers the following full-time diploma and certificate programmes:

  • Diploma in Computer Science
  • Diploma in International Relations
  • Diploma in Social Works
  • Diploma in Local Government Administration
  • ICTC Computer Appreciation & Website Design
  • ICTC Computer Tech Support, Hardware & Networking
  • ICTC Programming in Visual Basic
  • Certificate in Automobile Repair Works
  • Certificate in Welding and Fabrication Engineering

OAU Part-Time and Professional Programmes

Working professionals can enroll for these OAU part-time programmes:

  • PGD in Public Administration
  • PGD in Local Government Administration
  • Master in Public Administration (MPA)
  • MBA for various specializations
  • MPH in Health Education, Environmental Health, Epidemiology, and Bio-statistics

OAU also offers ICAN and ANAN certification programmes for Accounting professionals.

OAU Pre-Degree Science Programme

This offers a 1-year remedial science programme for candidates who do not meet OAU’s science subject requirements. On completion, students can progress into 200 level of desired science-based programme.

Conclusion

From humanities to sciences and professional courses, OAU offers a wide range of academic programmes for undergraduate and graduate students. We hope this detailed guide provides you with all the information about courses available at OAU for the incoming 2024/2025 admission session.

We hope this detailed overview of all OAU’s programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session helps prospective students identify their desired courses of study.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Complete List of Courses Offered in OAU for 2024/2025 Session, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

