Complete List of Courses Offered in OAU for 2024/2025 Session

Complete List of Courses Offered in OAU: The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife offers a wide variety of academic programmes across diverse fields and disciplines. As one of Nigeria’s first generation federal universities, OAU runs courses leading to the award of first degrees, postgraduate diplomas, master’s degrees as well as doctor of philosophy (PhD) degrees.

This comprehensive article provides the complete list of OAU courses available for the 2024/2025 academic session. Whether you are an aspiring undergraduate or postgraduate student, this guide covers all the programmes you can apply for at OAU . Additionally, make sure to check out the Admission Requirements, School Fees Schedule, and Cut-Off Marks for Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

Complete List of Courses Offered in OAU

OAU Faculties and Departments

OAU has 13 faculties and over 60 academic departments. The faculties include:

Telegram Channel Join Now

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Social Sciences

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Administration

Faculty of Environmental Design and Management

Faculty of Pharmacy

Faculty of Technology

Faculty of Agriculture

Faculty of Science

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

College of Health Sciences

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

We will highlight the major courses you can study under each OAU faculty/department below:

OAU Undergraduate Courses

Faculty of Arts

English Language

Linguistics

Philosophy

Religious Studies

Fine Arts

Music

Arabic Studies

Faculty of Social Sciences

Economics

Political Science

International Relations

History

Psychology

Sociology

Geography

Demography and Social Statistics

Anthropology

Social Work

Faculty of Education

Arts Education

Science Education

Physical and Health Education

Adult Education

Library Information Science Education

Special Education

Early Childhood Education

Faculty of Law

Law

Faculty of Administration

Public Administration

Local Government Studies

Faculty of Environmental Design and Management

Architecture

Building

Urban and Regional Planning

Estate Management

Faculty of Pharmacy

Pharmacy

Faculty of Technology

Food Science and Technology

Industrial Chemistry

Textile Science and Technology

Computer Engineering

Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Faculty of Agriculture

Agricultural Economics

Animal Science

Crop Production and Protection

Soil Science

Forestry and Wood Technology

Aquaculture and Fisheries Management

Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology

Faculty of Science

Computer Science

Statistics

Microbiology

Industrial Mathematics

Physics with Electronics

Geology

Chemistry

Botany

Zoology

Mathematics

Cell Biology and Genetics

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Dentistry

Nursing Science

Medical Rehabilitation

College of Health Sciences

Medicine and Surgery

Physiotherapy

Biomedical Engineering

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Anatomy

Physiology

Biochemistry

OAU Postgraduate Courses

OAU offers diverse postgraduate programmes including Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD), Masters degrees and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degrees across its faculties and departments.

Below are some of the major postgraduate courses available at OAU:

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD)

PGD in Education

PGD in International Relations

PGD in Public Administration

PGD in Economics

PGD in Computer Science

PGD in Mass Communication

PGD in Demography and Social Statistics

Masters Degrees

M.Sc Biochemistry

M.Sc Computer Science

M.Sc Microbiology

M.Sc Physics

M.Sc Geology

M.Sc Economics

M.Sc Political Science

M.Sc Public Health

Master in Business Administration (MBA)

M.Sc Accounting

M.Sc Finance

M.Sc Marketing

M.Sc Nursing

M.Sc Architecture

Master of Laws (LLM)

Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D)

Ph.D Biochemistry

Ph.D Computer Science

Ph.D Microbiology

Ph.D Mathematics

Ph.D Physics

Ph.D Economics

Ph.D Political Science

Ph.D Public Health

Ph.D Business Administration

Ph.D Nursing

Ph.D Architecture

Ph.D Law

OAU Diploma and Certificate Programmes

OAU also offers the following full-time diploma and certificate programmes:

Diploma in Computer Science

Diploma in International Relations

Diploma in Social Works

Diploma in Local Government Administration

ICTC Computer Appreciation & Website Design

ICTC Computer Tech Support, Hardware & Networking

ICTC Programming in Visual Basic

Certificate in Automobile Repair Works

Certificate in Welding and Fabrication Engineering

OAU Part-Time and Professional Programmes

Working professionals can enroll for these OAU part-time programmes:

Telegram Channel Join Now

PGD in Public Administration

PGD in Local Government Administration

Master in Public Administration (MPA)

MBA for various specializations

MPH in Health Education, Environmental Health, Epidemiology, and Bio-statistics

OAU also offers ICAN and ANAN certification programmes for Accounting professionals.

OAU Pre-Degree Science Programme

This offers a 1-year remedial science programme for candidates who do not meet OAU’s science subject requirements. On completion, students can progress into 200 level of desired science-based programme.

Conclusion

From humanities to sciences and professional courses, OAU offers a wide range of academic programmes for undergraduate and graduate students. We hope this detailed guide provides you with all the information about courses available at OAU for the incoming 2024/2025 admission session.

We hope this detailed overview of all OAU’s programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session helps prospective students identify their desired courses of study.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Complete List of Courses Offered in OAU for 2024/2025 Session, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!