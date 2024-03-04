Complete List of Courses Offered in OAU for 2024/2025 Session

Complete List of Courses Offered in OAU: The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife offers a wide variety of academic programmes across diverse fields and disciplines. As one of Nigeria’s first generation federal universities, OAU runs courses leading to the award of first degrees, postgraduate diplomas, master’s degrees as well as doctor of philosophy (PhD) degrees.
This comprehensive article provides the complete list of OAU courses available for the 2024/2025 academic session. Whether you are an aspiring undergraduate or postgraduate student, this guide covers all the programmes you can apply for at OAU. Additionally, make sure to check out the Admission Requirements, School Fees Schedule, and Cut-Off Marks for Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).
Complete List of Courses Offered in OAU
OAU Faculties and Departments
OAU has 13 faculties and over 60 academic departments. The faculties include:
- Faculty of Arts
- Faculty of Social Sciences
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Law
- Faculty of Administration
- Faculty of Environmental Design and Management
- Faculty of Pharmacy
- Faculty of Technology
- Faculty of Agriculture
- Faculty of Science
- Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- College of Health Sciences
- Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
We will highlight the major courses you can study under each OAU faculty/department below:
OAU Undergraduate Courses
Faculty of Arts
- English Language
- Linguistics
- Philosophy
- Religious Studies
- Fine Arts
- Music
- Arabic Studies
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Economics
- Political Science
- International Relations
- History
- Psychology
- Sociology
- Geography
- Demography and Social Statistics
- Anthropology
- Social Work
Faculty of Education
- Arts Education
- Science Education
- Physical and Health Education
- Adult Education
- Library Information Science Education
- Special Education
- Early Childhood Education
Faculty of Law
- Law
Faculty of Administration
- Public Administration
- Local Government Studies
Faculty of Environmental Design and Management
- Architecture
- Building
- Urban and Regional Planning
- Estate Management
Faculty of Pharmacy
- Pharmacy
Faculty of Technology
- Food Science and Technology
- Industrial Chemistry
- Textile Science and Technology
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical/Electronics Engineering
Faculty of Agriculture
- Agricultural Economics
- Animal Science
- Crop Production and Protection
- Soil Science
- Forestry and Wood Technology
- Aquaculture and Fisheries Management
- Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology
Faculty of Science
- Computer Science
- Statistics
- Microbiology
- Industrial Mathematics
- Physics with Electronics
- Geology
- Chemistry
- Botany
- Zoology
- Mathematics
- Cell Biology and Genetics
Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- Dentistry
- Nursing Science
- Medical Rehabilitation
College of Health Sciences
- Medicine and Surgery
- Physiotherapy
- Biomedical Engineering
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- Anatomy
- Physiology
- Biochemistry
OAU Postgraduate Courses
OAU offers diverse postgraduate programmes including Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD), Masters degrees and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degrees across its faculties and departments.
Below are some of the major postgraduate courses available at OAU:
Postgraduate Diploma (PGD)
- PGD in Education
- PGD in International Relations
- PGD in Public Administration
- PGD in Economics
- PGD in Computer Science
- PGD in Mass Communication
- PGD in Demography and Social Statistics
Masters Degrees
- M.Sc Biochemistry
- M.Sc Computer Science
- M.Sc Microbiology
- M.Sc Physics
- M.Sc Geology
- M.Sc Economics
- M.Sc Political Science
- M.Sc Public Health
- Master in Business Administration (MBA)
- M.Sc Accounting
- M.Sc Finance
- M.Sc Marketing
- M.Sc Nursing
- M.Sc Architecture
- Master of Laws (LLM)
Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D)
- Ph.D Biochemistry
- Ph.D Computer Science
- Ph.D Microbiology
- Ph.D Mathematics
- Ph.D Physics
- Ph.D Economics
- Ph.D Political Science
- Ph.D Public Health
- Ph.D Business Administration
- Ph.D Nursing
- Ph.D Architecture
- Ph.D Law
OAU Diploma and Certificate Programmes
OAU also offers the following full-time diploma and certificate programmes:
- Diploma in Computer Science
- Diploma in International Relations
- Diploma in Social Works
- Diploma in Local Government Administration
- ICTC Computer Appreciation & Website Design
- ICTC Computer Tech Support, Hardware & Networking
- ICTC Programming in Visual Basic
- Certificate in Automobile Repair Works
- Certificate in Welding and Fabrication Engineering
OAU Part-Time and Professional Programmes
Working professionals can enroll for these OAU part-time programmes:
- PGD in Public Administration
- PGD in Local Government Administration
- Master in Public Administration (MPA)
- MBA for various specializations
- MPH in Health Education, Environmental Health, Epidemiology, and Bio-statistics
OAU also offers ICAN and ANAN certification programmes for Accounting professionals.
OAU Pre-Degree Science Programme
This offers a 1-year remedial science programme for candidates who do not meet OAU’s science subject requirements. On completion, students can progress into 200 level of desired science-based programme.
Conclusion
From humanities to sciences and professional courses, OAU offers a wide range of academic programmes for undergraduate and graduate students. We hope this detailed guide provides you with all the information about courses available at OAU for the incoming 2024/2025 admission session.
