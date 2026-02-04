Courses Offered in LAUTECH 2026/2027 | Undergraduate, Postgraduate & Pre-Degree Courses

Undergraduate, Postgraduate & Pre-Degree Courses Offered in LAUTECH: Are you looking to pursue an undergraduate or postgraduate degree at the prestigious Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)? With over 150 programs across various disciplines, LAUTECH offers a wide range of courses for students to choose from.
- Introduction to LAUTECH
- Full List of Undergraduate Courses Offered in LAUTECH
- Full List of Postgraduate Diploma & Degree Courses offered in LAUTECH
- Pre-Degree and Diploma Courses offered in LAUTECH
- Entry Requirements for LAUTECH Courses
- Benefits of Studying at LAUTECH
- How to Apply for LAUTECH Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programs
- Wrapping Up
In this guide, prospective students can find detailed information on all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses available at LAUTECH for the 2026/2027 academic calendar. Read on to learn about the faculties, departments and programs open for applications.
Introduction to LAUTECH
Founded in 1990, LAUTECH is located in Ogbomoso, Oyo State with a mission to provide high quality technological education. The university has 9 faculties, 1 college and over 60 academic departments.
LAUTECH offers National Universities Commission (NUC) approved degrees which include Bachelor’s, PGD, Master’s and PhD programmes. The university also runs pre-degree and undergraduate diploma courses.
Full List of Undergraduate Courses Offered in LAUTECH
LAUTECH has 8 faculties offering bachelor’s degree programs. Let’s look at the undergraduate courses available in each faculty:
1. Faculty of Agriculture
- B. Agric. in Agricultural Economics
- B. Agric. in Agricultural Extension and Rural Development
- B. Agric. in Animal Production
- B. Agric. in Crop Production
- B. Agric. in Soil Science
- B. Agric. in Farm Management
2. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- B.Sc Anatomy
- B.Sc Physiology
- B.Sc Nursing Science
- B. MLS (Medical Lab Science)
- B. Pharm (Pharmacy)
3. Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- B. Medicine & Surgery (MBBS)
- B. Physiotherapy
- B. Medical Rehabilitation
4. Faculty of Communication & Information Sciences
- B.Sc Mass Communication
- B.Sc Information & Media Technology
- B.Sc Library & Information Science
5. Faculty of Engineering
- B. Eng. Food Engineering
- B. Eng. Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
- B. Eng. Civil Engineering
- B. Eng. Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- B. Eng. Mechanical Engineering
- B. Eng. Chemical Engineering
- B. Eng. Computer Engineering
- B. Eng. Agricultural and Environmental Engineering
- B. Eng. Telecommunication Engineering
6. Faculty of Environmental Sciences
- B. Tech. Architecture
- B. Sc. Building Technology
- B. Sc. Quantity Surveying
- B. Sc. Urban and Regional Planning
7. Faculty of Management Sciences
- B. Sc. Accounting
- B. Sc. Banking & Finance
- B. Sc. Business Administration
- B. Sc. Economics
- B.Sc. Insurance
- B. Sc. Marketing
- B. Sc. Cooperative and Rural Development
8. Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences
- B. Sc. Biochemistry
- B. Sc. Industrial Chemistry
- B. Sc. Computer Science
- B. Sc. Mathematics
- B. Sc. Microbiology
- B. Sc. Physics
- B. Sc. Statistics
- B.Sc. Geology
9. Faculty of Technology
- B. Tech. Food Science and Engineering
- B. Tech. Industrial Chemistry
- B. Tech. Wood Products Engineering
- B. Tech. Polymer & Textile Engineering
10. Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
- Veterinary Medicine
So that covers the wide range of bachelor’s degree courses you can study at LAUTECH. Next, let’s explore the postgraduate options.
Full List of Postgraduate Diploma & Degree Courses offered in LAUTECH
LAUTECH offers several postgraduate programs across faculties leading to PGDip, MSc, MPhil, and PhD degrees. Here is a breakdown:
Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Programmes
- PGD Accounting
- PGD Business Administration
- PGD Economics
- PGD Computer Science
- PGD Microbiology
- PGD Urban & Regional Planning
- PGD Chemical Engineering
- PGD Civil Engineering
Masters Degree Programs
- MSc Accounting
- MSc Banking & Finance
- MSc Economics
- MSc Business Administration
- MSc Computer Science
- MSc Microbiology
- MSc Physiology
- MSc Anatomy
- MSc Pharmacology
- MSc Human Nutrition
- MSc Telecommunication Engineering
- MSc Civil Engineering
- MSc Mechanical Engineering
- MSc Agricultural Economics
- MSc Agronomy
- MSc Animal Production
- MSc Crop Production
Doctor of Philosophy Programs (PhD)
- PhD Accounting
- PhD Business Administration
- PhD Computer Science
- PhD Microbiology
- PhD Pharmacology
- PhD Anatomy
- PhD Physiology
- PhD Agricultural Economics
- PhD Civil Engineering
- PhD Mechanical Engineering
- PhD Telecommunication Engineering
This covers many of the postgraduate offerings at LAUTECH. Relevant master’s and PhD programs are available across all faculties and departments.
Pre-Degree and Diploma Courses offered in LAUTECH
LAUTECH also offers the following pre-degree and diploma programmes:
- Basic Science Programme (1-year)
- Diploma in Social Works
- Diploma in Local Government Studies
- Diploma in Law
Entry Requirements for LAUTECH Courses
To gain admission into LAUTECH, prospective undergraduate and postgraduate students must meet basic requirements such as: (See full LAUTECH Admission Requirements)
- 5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’Levels/NECO for bachelor’s courses
- Relevant bachelor’s degree for postgraduate courses
- Meet LAUTECH departmental cut-off marks for UTME/Direct Entry
- Satisfy age, fitness and academic qualifications requirements
Now that you know the courses available, let’s look at the benefits of studying your program at LAUTECH.
Benefits of Studying at LAUTECH
Pursuing your preferred degree program at LAUTECH provides significant advantages including:
- Obtaining a highly respected degree: LAUTECH is one of Nigeria’s most prestigious universities, so graduates are regarded favorably.
- Gaining cutting-edge skills: LAUTECH’s teaching and facilities equip students with relevant knowledge and competencies.
- Networking opportunities: You can connect with bright students and renowned faculty within your field.
- Hands-on experience: Programs like engineering, medicine, agriculture etc. offer practical sessions and internships.
- holistic development: Extracurricular activities, clubs, sports etc. allow you to grow personally.
- Affordable education: LAUTECH charges relatively low tuition compared to other reputable universities.
By choosing LAUTECH, you can be confident of getting a holistic education that prepares you for career success within your discipline.
How to Apply for LAUTECH Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programs
Applications for LAUTECH undergraduate programs is via UTME. Candidates must meet set cut-off marks for their desired course. Direct applications apply for postgraduate programs.
Visit LAUTECH’s admission portal online for application forms, requirements, and admission news.
Meeting the stipulated admission criteria and following the application process is key. Undergraduate admission is also subject to availability of quota per degree program.
Wrapping Up
LAUTECH provides one of the widest range of academic programs among Nigerian universities – with over 150 undergraduate and postgraduate courses across technology, sciences, medicine, management and agriculture faculties.
This guide has provided you with a comprehensive overview of all the courses available at LAUTECH to help you find your best fit. Studying your preferred degree at highly regarded LAUTECH will equip you with knowledge, competencies and experiences that distinguish you in your career.
So leverage the information provided as you make your vital decision on which program and institution to pursue your higher education goals!
