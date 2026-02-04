Courses Offered in LAUTECH 2026/2027 | Undergraduate, Postgraduate & Pre-Degree Courses

Undergraduate, Postgraduate & Pre-Degree Courses Offered in LAUTECH: Are you looking to pursue an undergraduate or postgraduate degree at the prestigious Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)? With over 150 programs across various disciplines, LAUTECH offers a wide range of courses for students to choose from.

In this guide, prospective students can find detailed information on all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses available at LAUTECH for the 2026/2027 academic calendar. Read on to learn about the faculties, departments and programs open for applications.

Introduction to LAUTECH

Founded in 1990, LAUTECH is located in Ogbomoso, Oyo State with a mission to provide high quality technological education. The university has 9 faculties, 1 college and over 60 academic departments.

LAUTECH offers National Universities Commission (NUC) approved degrees which include Bachelor’s, PGD, Master’s and PhD programmes. The university also runs pre-degree and undergraduate diploma courses.

Full List of Undergraduate Courses Offered in LAUTECH

LAUTECH has 8 faculties offering bachelor’s degree programs. Let’s look at the undergraduate courses available in each faculty:

1. Faculty of Agriculture

B. Agric. in Agricultural Economics

B. Agric. in Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

B. Agric. in Animal Production

B. Agric. in Crop Production

B. Agric. in Soil Science

B. Agric. in Farm Management

2. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

B.Sc Anatomy

B.Sc Physiology

B.Sc Nursing Science

B. MLS (Medical Lab Science)

B. Pharm (Pharmacy)

3. Faculty of Clinical Sciences

B. Medicine & Surgery (MBBS)

B. Physiotherapy

B. Medical Rehabilitation

4. Faculty of Communication & Information Sciences

B.Sc Mass Communication

B.Sc Information & Media Technology

B.Sc Library & Information Science

5. Faculty of Engineering

B. Eng. Food Engineering

B. Eng. Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

B. Eng. Civil Engineering

B. Eng. Electrical/Electronics Engineering

B. Eng. Mechanical Engineering

B. Eng. Chemical Engineering

B. Eng. Computer Engineering

B. Eng. Agricultural and Environmental Engineering

B. Eng. Telecommunication Engineering

6. Faculty of Environmental Sciences

B. Tech. Architecture

B. Sc. Building Technology

B. Sc. Quantity Surveying

B. Sc. Urban and Regional Planning

7. Faculty of Management Sciences

B. Sc. Accounting

B. Sc. Banking & Finance

B. Sc. Business Administration

B. Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Insurance

B. Sc. Marketing

B. Sc. Cooperative and Rural Development

8. Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences

B. Sc. Biochemistry

B. Sc. Industrial Chemistry

B. Sc. Computer Science

B. Sc. Mathematics

B. Sc. Microbiology

B. Sc. Physics

B. Sc. Statistics

B.Sc. Geology

9. Faculty of Technology

B. Tech. Food Science and Engineering

B. Tech. Industrial Chemistry

B. Tech. Wood Products Engineering

B. Tech. Polymer & Textile Engineering

10. Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

Veterinary Medicine

So that covers the wide range of bachelor’s degree courses you can study at LAUTECH. Next, let’s explore the postgraduate options.

Full List of Postgraduate Diploma & Degree Courses offered in LAUTECH

LAUTECH offers several postgraduate programs across faculties leading to PGDip, MSc, MPhil, and PhD degrees. Here is a breakdown:

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Programmes

PGD Accounting

PGD Business Administration

PGD Economics

PGD Computer Science

PGD Microbiology

PGD Urban & Regional Planning

PGD Chemical Engineering

PGD Civil Engineering

Masters Degree Programs

MSc Accounting

MSc Banking & Finance

MSc Economics

MSc Business Administration

MSc Computer Science

MSc Microbiology

MSc Physiology

MSc Anatomy

MSc Pharmacology

MSc Human Nutrition

MSc Telecommunication Engineering

MSc Civil Engineering

MSc Mechanical Engineering

MSc Agricultural Economics

MSc Agronomy

MSc Animal Production

MSc Crop Production

Doctor of Philosophy Programs (PhD)

PhD Accounting

PhD Business Administration

PhD Computer Science

PhD Microbiology

PhD Pharmacology

PhD Anatomy

PhD Physiology

PhD Agricultural Economics

PhD Civil Engineering

PhD Mechanical Engineering

PhD Telecommunication Engineering

This covers many of the postgraduate offerings at LAUTECH. Relevant master’s and PhD programs are available across all faculties and departments.

Pre-Degree and Diploma Courses offered in LAUTECH

LAUTECH also offers the following pre-degree and diploma programmes:

Basic Science Programme (1-year)

Diploma in Social Works

Diploma in Local Government Studies

Diploma in Law

Entry Requirements for LAUTECH Courses

To gain admission into LAUTECH, prospective undergraduate and postgraduate students must meet basic requirements such as: (See full LAUTECH Admission Requirements)

5 credit passes in SSCE/GCE O’Levels/NECO for bachelor’s courses

Relevant bachelor’s degree for postgraduate courses

Meet LAUTECH departmental cut-off marks for UTME/Direct Entry

Satisfy age, fitness and academic qualifications requirements

Now that you know the courses available, let’s look at the benefits of studying your program at LAUTECH.

Benefits of Studying at LAUTECH

Pursuing your preferred degree program at LAUTECH provides significant advantages including:

Obtaining a highly respected degree: LAUTECH is one of Nigeria’s most prestigious universities, so graduates are regarded favorably.

Gaining cutting-edge skills: LAUTECH’s teaching and facilities equip students with relevant knowledge and competencies.

Networking opportunities: You can connect with bright students and renowned faculty within your field.

Hands-on experience: Programs like engineering, medicine, agriculture etc. offer practical sessions and internships.

holistic development: Extracurricular activities, clubs, sports etc. allow you to grow personally.

Affordable education: LAUTECH charges relatively low tuition compared to other reputable universities.

By choosing LAUTECH, you can be confident of getting a holistic education that prepares you for career success within your discipline.

How to Apply for LAUTECH Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programs

Applications for LAUTECH undergraduate programs is via UTME. Candidates must meet set cut-off marks for their desired course. Direct applications apply for postgraduate programs.

Visit LAUTECH’s admission portal online for application forms, requirements, and admission news.

Meeting the stipulated admission criteria and following the application process is key. Undergraduate admission is also subject to availability of quota per degree program.

Wrapping Up

LAUTECH provides one of the widest range of academic programs among Nigerian universities – with over 150 undergraduate and postgraduate courses across technology, sciences, medicine, management and agriculture faculties.

This guide has provided you with a comprehensive overview of all the courses available at LAUTECH to help you find your best fit. Studying your preferred degree at highly regarded LAUTECH will equip you with knowledge, competencies and experiences that distinguish you in your career.

So leverage the information provided as you make your vital decision on which program and institution to pursue your higher education goals!

