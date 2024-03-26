Wigwe University Admission Requirements 2024/2025

Wigwe University Admission Requirements: Are you dreaming of studying at Wigwe University, one of the most prestigious and innovative private universities in Nigeria? Do you want to know what it takes to gain admission into this visionary institution that offers world-class education and nurtures fearless, visionary leaders? If yes, then you are in the right place.

In this article, we will provide you with all the information you need to know about the admission requirements of Wigwe University for the 2024/2025 academic session. We will also give you some tips on how to prepare and apply for admission into this exceptional institution.

Overview of Wigwe University

Wigwe University is a premier private university located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. Founded in 2023 by renowned entrepreneur Herbert Wigwe, the University is dedicated to delivering a world-class education that empowers students with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the future. The university aims to nurture future leaders and change-makers in Africa through high-quality education.

Wigwe offers a range of degree programs across six colleges – Sciences, Engineering, Arts, Management and Social Sciences, Allied Health, and Agriculture and Natural Sciences. Students can pursue bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees designed to provide diverse learning opportunities and develop skills for success.

The university upholds rigorous academic standards, as evidenced by its accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC). Students experience modern facilities, cutting-edge technology and equipment to enhance learning outcomes.

With strong global partnerships, Wigwe provides a world-class education experience tailored for the African context. The university is committed to empowering graduates who can drive progress and make a positive impact across the continent.

Wigwe University Admission Options

Wigwe University offers two main admission options for prospective undergraduate students:

Direct Entry

The direct entry option is for students who have already completed some post-secondary studies, such as A Levels, an OND, HND, or equivalent. To qualify for direct entry admission, students must have:

A minimum of 5 credits at O’Levels, including English, Math, and three other relevant subjects

A minimum of Upper Credit in their A Levels, OND, HND, or equivalent qualification

Passed the Wigwe University entrance exam and interview

UTME Admission

The UTME admission option is for students applying directly from secondary school. To qualify for UTME admission, students must have:

A minimum of 5 credits at O’Levels, including English, Math, and three other relevant subjects

A minimum UTME score of 200

Passed the Wigwe University entrance exam and interview

Wigwe University Admission Requirements

In addition to the specific requirements for each course and college, detailed in the following section, Wigwe University enforces general admission requirements applicable to all prospective students. These include:

Application Form: All students must complete and submit the online application form available on the university’s website. The form collects personal information, academic qualifications, course preferences, and other relevant details. Submission also requires uploading scanned copies of O’Level results, birth certificate, passport photograph, and any other documents specified by the university. Application Fee: A non-refundable application fee of N10,000.00 must be paid using the available payment methods on the website. Upon successful payment, students will receive a confirmation email and an application number. Entrance Examination: Candidates are required to take and pass the university’s entrance examination, a computer-based test assessing proficiency in Mathematics, English Language, and General Knowledge. The examination lasts for one hour, and students will be notified via email regarding the date, time, and venue. Interview: Prospective students must participate in and successfully complete a face-to-face interview conducted by the university. The interview evaluates attributes such as personality, communication skills, motivation, and suitability for the chosen course and college. Students will receive email notifications specifying the date, time, and venue of the interview.

Meeting the specific entry requirements for direct entry or UTME does not guarantee admission. Admission is competitive and based on availability of spaces in the applicant’s desired program.

Wigwe University Specific Admission Requirements

As previously mentioned, Wigwe University sets forth specific admission criteria for each course and college, complementing the overarching general admission prerequisites.

College of Science and Computing

Here are the detailed requirements for the College of Science and Computing:

Data Science: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Computer Studies.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or related field. Information and Communications Technology: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Computer Studies.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field. Information and Communications Technology (Cybersecurity): O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Computer Studies.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field. Additionally, possession of a certificate or diploma in Cybersecurity, Ethical Hacking, or related field is required. Mathematics: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Computer Studies.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Mathematics, Statistics, or related field. Chemistry: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Chemistry, Biochemistry, or related field. Physics: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Physics, Electronics, or related field. Environmental Science: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Environmental Science, Geography, or related field. Computer Science: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Computer Studies.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field. Computer Science (Cybersecurity): O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Computer Studies.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field. Additionally, possession of a certificate or diploma in Cybersecurity, Ethical Hacking, or related field is required. Computer Science (Software Engineering): O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Computer Studies.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field. Additionally, possession of a certificate or diploma in Software Engineering, Programming, or related field is required. Computer Science (Robotics): O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Computer Studies.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field. Additionally, possession of a certificate or diploma in Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, or related field is required.

College of Engineering

The College of Engineering at Wigwe University offers courses aimed at fostering innovation and creativity in engineering and technology. These programs are designed to equip students for careers in various engineering fields. The specific admission requirements for each course within this college are outlined below:

Mechanical Engineering: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field. Electrical Engineering: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, or a related field. Civil Engineering: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering, or a related field. Chemical Engineering: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Chemical Engineering, Process Engineering, or a related field. Biomedical Engineering: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology, or a related field. Petroleum Engineering: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Petroleum Engineering, Geology, or a related field.

College of Arts

The College of Arts at Wigwe University offers courses dedicated to nurturing creativity and expression in arts and humanities. These programs are designed to prepare students for careers in various artistic and literary fields. The specific admission requirements for each course within this college are detailed below:

Music: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Music, Literature in English, Fine Arts, or any Nigerian Language.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Music, Music Education, or a related field. Additionally, possession of a certificate or diploma in Music Theory, Music Performance, or a related field is required. Drama: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Literature in English, Fine Arts, Music, or any Nigerian Language.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Drama, Theatre Arts, or a related field. Additionally, possession of a certificate or diploma in Drama, Acting, or a related field is required. Fine Arts: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Fine Arts, Literature in English, Music, or any Nigerian Language.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Fine Arts, Visual Arts, or a related field. Additionally, possession of a certificate or diploma in Fine Arts, Painting, Drawing, Sculpture, Photography, or a related field is required. Literature: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Literature in English, Fine Arts, Music, or any Nigerian Language.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Literature, English, or a related field. Additionally, possession of a certificate or diploma in Literature, Creative Writing, or a related field is required. Languages: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Literature in English, Fine Arts, Music, or any Nigerian Language.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Languages, Linguistics, or a related field. Additionally, possession of a certificate or diploma in Languages, Translation, or a related field is required. History: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of History, Government, Economics, Geography, or any Nigerian Language.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in History, International Relations, or a related field. Additionally, possession of a certificate or diploma in History, Research, or a related field is required.

College of Management and Social Sciences

The College of Management and Social Sciences at Wigwe University offers courses that aim to cultivate excellence and leadership in management and social sciences. These programs are designed to equip students for diverse careers in areas such as business, economics, accounting, finance, marketing, human resources, psychology, sociology, and political science. The specific admission requirements for each course within this college are outlined below:

Business Administration: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Economics, Commerce, Accounting, Government, or Geography.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Business Administration, Management, or any related field. Business Administration (Entrepreneurship): O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Economics, Commerce, Accounting, Government, or Geography.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Business Administration, Management, or any related field. Additionally, possession of a certificate or diploma in Entrepreneurship, Innovation, or any related field is required. Business Administration (Human Resources Management): O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Economics, Commerce, Accounting, Government, or Geography.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Business Administration, Management, or any related field. Additionally, possession of a certificate or diploma in Human Resources Management, Organizational Behavior, or any related field is required. Economics: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Economics, Commerce, Accounting, Government, or Geography.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Economics, Statistics, or any related field. Accounting: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Economics, Commerce, Accounting, Government, or Geography.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Accounting, Finance, or any related field. Finance: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Economics, Commerce, Accounting, Government, or Geography.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Finance, Banking, or any related field. Marketing: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Economics, Commerce, Accounting, Government, or Geography.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Marketing, Business, or any related field. Psychology: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Economics, or Government.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Psychology, Sociology, or any related field. Sociology: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Economics, or Government.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Sociology, Social Work, or any related field. Political Science: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, and any three of Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Economics, or Government.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Political Science, International Relations, or any related field.

College of Allied Health

The College of Allied Health at Wigwe University offers courses that promote excellence and leadership in allied health professions. These programs are designed to prepare students for careers in nursing, pharmacy, medical laboratory science, radiography, physiotherapy, and public health. The specific admission requirements for each course within this college are outlined below:

Nursing: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Nursing, Midwifery, or any related field. Pharmacy: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Pharmacy, Pharmacology, or any related field. Medical Laboratory Science: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Medical Laboratory Science, Biomedical Science, or any related field. Radiography: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Radiography, Radiology, or any related field. Physiotherapy: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Physiotherapy, Physical Therapy, or any related field. Public Health: O’Level: Minimum of five credits, including Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Direct Entry: Minimum of Upper Credit in A Level, OND, HND, or equivalent qualifications in Public Health, Health Education, or any related field.

How to Apply for Admission into Wigwe University

If you have met the admission requirements and prepared well for the entrance examination and interview, you are ready to apply for admission into Wigwe University. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Visit Wigwe University’s website (wigweuniversity.edu.ng ) and go to the Admissions page. Review the admission requirements, procedures, and deadlines. Complete the online application form with your personal details, academic history, course preferences, and required documents. Upload scanned copies of documents like your O’Level results and passport photo. Pay the non-refundable N10,000 application fee online using the payment method option on the website. You will receive an email confirmation and application number. Print out and keep your application form and payment receipt for your records. Check your email for notifications about the entrance exam date, time, and location as well as interview schedule. Attend and pass these to be considered for admission. After applications close, check the website or campus noticeboard for the admission list containing successful applicants. If offered admission, pay the acceptance fee and complete registration formalities within the timeframe stipulated.

Remember to prepare thoroughly for the entrance exam and interview. Admission is competitive so meeting all requirements does not guarantee admission.

Wrapping Up

We trust this article has provided a detailed look at Wigwe University admission requirements and application process for the 2024/2025 academic session. Meeting the competitive entry standards and thoroughly preparing for the entrance exam and interview are key to being considered for admission.

Wigwe University offers much more than just academic learning. It provides a holistic environment for students to grow intellectually, socially, and personally. Students can learn from top faculty, engage with talented peers, utilize modern facilities and resources, and partake in enriching co-curricular activities.

The university experience nurtures skills, character, leadership, and a mindset to positively impact communities and the world. We encourage prospective students to consider the immense opportunities Wigwe University offers. Follow the application steps closely and best of luck with your admission journey.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Wigwe University Admission Requirements 2024/2025, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!