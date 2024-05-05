Christopher University, UNICHRIS Admission Requirements 2024/2025

Christopher University, UNICHRIS Admission Requirements: Christopher University (UNICHRIS) is one of the licensed private universities in Nigeria offering accredited programs in sciences, technology, social sciences and management. Gaining admission into UNICHRIS requires prospective students to meet stipulated admission criteria.

This article provides comprehensive information on the key Christopher University admission requirements for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, JUPEB and pre-degree programs for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Christopher University, UNICHRIS Admission Requirements

Christopher University (UNICHRIS) was established in 2015 with the goal of providing quality education through teaching, research and community service. The university has full-time and part-time degree programs organized under the following faculties and department:

Faculty of Humanities

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

Faculty of Sciences

Faculty of Law

Department of Architecture

UNICHRIS offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs across diverse fields. The admission process is competitive, so prospective applicants need to understand the requirements.

UNICHRIS Undergraduate Admission Requirements

To be eligible for undergraduate admission at UNICHRIS, you must have:

UTME Applicants:

5 credit passes (minimum of C6) in SSCE/GCE O’Levels including English and Mathematics

Relevant O’Level subjects as per program requirements

Have a minimum JAMB score of 180 in the UTME exam. Some competitive programs require higher scores.

Be between 16-35 years for clinical programs, and 16-30 years for others.

Complete Christopher University admission form online/offline along with supporting documents.

Direct Entry Applicants:

ND (Upper Credit) or NCE (Merit) plus SSCE/GCE credits in 5 subjects incl. English and Maths

Minimum UTME score of 180

Age: Not above 35 years

Complete Christopher University admission form online/offline along with supporting documents.

Requirements for JUPEB & Pre-Degree Programs

To undertake Christopher University’s JUPEB or pre-degree programs, candidates need:

1. SSCE/GCE O’level Results:

5 credit passes including English, Maths and at least 2 science subjects for JUPEB. For pre-degree, credits in 5 subjects.

2. Completed Online Application:

Fill and submit the required JUPEB or pre-degree application forms.

3. Qualifying Exam:

Meet cut-off scores for the pre-admission screening test.

JUPEB and pre-degree programs enable students to undertake preparatory courses before degree admission.

UNICHRIS Postgraduate Admission Requirements

To be eligible for postgraduate studies at Christopher University, applicants require:

1. Relevant Bachelor’s Degree:

First degree with a minimum of Second Class Lower grade.

2. NYSC Discharge Certificate:

Except for certain Master’s programs.

3. Required Years of Work Experience:

Minimum of 2-3 years relevant work experience.

4. Completed Application Forms:

Fill and submit graduate admission forms online or offline.

5. Supporting Documents:

Attach academic credentials, CV, project report etc.

Postgraduate admission at UNICHRIS aims to enroll students who demonstrate academic excellence, knowledge and work experience.

Specific Admission Requirements for Each Course

In addition to the general admission criteria, it is essential to meet the specific prerequisites for the program you wish to pursue at Christopher University. Here are some illustrative examples: For admission to the Law program, you must possess credit passes in English Language, Literature-in-English, and three other Arts or Social Science subjects.

To enroll in the Accounting program, you must possess credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and two other pertinent subjects.

If you aspire to join the Computer Science program, you should have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and another Science subject.

For admission into the Civil Engineering program, you need to have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and either Further Mathematics or Technical Drawing. Also, Check Out the List of Courses Offered in Christopher University, UNICHRIS for 2024/2025 Academic Session

How to Apply for Admission to Christopher University

If you meet the admission requirements for your chosen course of study, you can proceed to apply for admission at Christopher University by following these steps:

Visit the university’s website at www.christopheruniversity.edu.ng and click on “ Admission “.

and click on “ “. Fill out the online application form with your personal and academic details.

Upload your passport photograph and scanned copies of your O’Level results and UTME result slip.

Pay a non-refundable application fee of ₦10,000 through any of the payment options available on the website.

through any of the payment options available on the website. Print out your application form and payment receipt and keep them for future reference.

Wait for the announcement of the Post-UTME screening date and venue on the website or through SMS or email.

Attend the Post-UTME screening exercise with your original documents and photocopies.

Check your admission status on the website or through SMS or email.

Accept your admission offer and pay the acceptance fee and other fees as instructed by the university.

Register for your courses and commence your academic activities.

Carefully going through the application process maximizes your chances of admission.

Wrapping Up

Christopher University represents an excellent choice for Nigerian students seeking a high-quality education within a private university setting. The institution boasts an array of advantages, including impressive facilities, a distinguished faculty, diverse course offerings, and a vibrant student life. If you’re considering enrollment at Christopher University for the 2024/2025 academic session, it’s crucial to familiarize yourself with the admission prerequisites and application process. This post aims to provide you with comprehensive information to help you realize your educational aspirations. Should you have any inquiries or feedback, please don’t hesitate to share them below.

