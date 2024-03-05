FULOKOJA Registration, Clearance & Medical Guidelines for Newly Admitted Students 2024/2025

FULOKOJA Registration, Clearance & Medical Guidelines for Newly Admitted Students: As a newly admitted student to the prestigious Federal University Lokoja (FULOKOJA), you are embarking on an exciting academic journey. However, before you can begin your studies, it is crucial to complete the registration process smoothly. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the necessary steps, ensuring a hassle-free transition into your university life.

Step-by-Step Guide to FULOKOJA Registration and Clearance

The University administration has activated the portal for the 2024/2025 ONLINE Registration Exercise. To commence your registration, follow the steps outlined below.

STEP 1: Acceptance Of Admission Offer

The first step in the registration process is to officially accept your admission offer from FULOKOJA. Here’s how you can do it:

Visit the FULOKOJA website at www.fulokoja.edu.ng and navigate to Admissions – Undergraduate – Post-UTME. Log in using your JAMB Registration Number to confirm your admission status. Once confirmed, click “Pay Now” to process the acceptance fee of ₦20,000.00 (Twenty Thousand Naira only) via REMITA services, which accepts card or bank payments. After successful payment, return to the university website and click on Admissions – Undergraduate – Post-UTME Portal to confirm your payment. You will be provided with an official university email address, which will serve as the primary means of communication during your academic journey. Print your Admission Letter and Letter of Undertaking for your records.

STEP 2: O’Level Result Verification

The next crucial step is to verify your O-Level examination results. Follow these steps:

Return to the university website and click on Admissions – Undergraduate – Post-UTME Portal – Submit O’level. Provide your O-Level examination details and a valid scratch card. Failure to upload the correct O-Level examination details and a usable examination scratch card will lead to automatic disqualification of your admission. If you have previously submitted your O-Level scratch card details, proceed to the next step. Check your university email or the Post-UTME Portal for confirmation to proceed with your registration.

STEP 3: Payment Of School Charges

Once your O-Level results are verified, it’s time to pay your school charges:

Go to the FULOKOJA website and click on Student – Undergraduate – Student Portal, logging in with your JAMB Registration Number. Click “Pay Now” to process the payment for school charges using REMITA services (card or bank payment). Return to the Student Portal to confirm your payment. After confirmation, print out your school charges receipt. Print out the completed online STUDENT BIO-DATA FORM (Form 01).

Note: Keep all printed documents safe, as you will be required to submit them upon resumption.

Also Note: Steps 4 & 5 will be carried out on resumption. The resumption date will be announced soon on the University website.

STEP 4: Medical Certificate And Course Registration

Medical Certificate of Fitness: Visit the University Health Services Centre to conduct your medical fitness test. Course Registration: Log in to the Student Portal and navigate to the Course Registration section to complete your course registration online. Seek advice from your Department Level Coordinator before finalizing your course selection.

STEP 5: Physical Clearance

FULOKOJA operates two campuses: the College of Health Sciences (COHS) Campus in Adankolo and the Felele Campus (Permanent Site), which houses the Faculties of Arts, Education, Engineering, Management, Science, and Social Sciences.

A. Visit your department and submit the following documents to your Departmental Administrative Officer:

Acceptance Fee E-Payment Receipt Online School Charges Receipt Federal University Lokoja Admission Letter Form 01 (STUDENT BIO-DATA FORM) online print-out JAMB Result Slip (online printout) – for UTME Candidates JAMB Admission Letter (Duplicate for Institution use only) Record from previous Institution (Statement of Result/Certificate) – for DE Candidates O-Level Result(s) (Online Print-out) Signed Letter of Undertaking (original copy) Certificate of Local Government of Origin (If Non-Nigerian, Residence Permit) Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age Ten (10) recent passport photographs with a red background Medical Certificate of Fitness from the University Health Services Centre only Completed Course Registration Forms printed from the University portal

Note: Failure to present the above documents may lead to the withdrawal of your admission offer.

B. Submit a copy of your STUDENT BIO-DATA FORM (Form 01) and the online School Charges Receipt to each of the following units:

Students Affairs Division University Library Sports Unit University Health Services Centre University Counseling Centre Security Unit

Caution

FULOKOJA maintains the highest ethical standards in handling student matters. However, it is crucial to remain vigilant against fraudsters who may attempt to exploit you. Here are some important reminders:

Ensure you diligently monitor the payment of any charges (acceptance fee, school charges) to its successful completion, as there might be fraudsters who will collect money from you and present you with a fake payment receipt.

Beware of impostors who interact or send you SMS messages promising assistance with admissions, registration, result processing, accommodation, etc.

Beware of fraudsters lurking around cafes or on and off campus who may attempt to access your ATM card and bank details.

Report any fraudulent acts or suspicious activities to the security unit at Federal University Lokoja.

Inquiries:

If you have any doubts or inquiries, contact admissions@fulokoja.edu.ng or visit the Admissions Office, Faculty of Education Building, Felele Campus, Lokoja.

Wrapping Up

The registration, clearance, and medical guidelines for newly admitted students at FULOKOJA are designed to ensure that you start your academic journey on the right foot. By following these guidelines diligently, you will be well-prepared to embark on a fulfilling and successful university experience.

For any queries or further assistance, newly admitted students are encouraged to reach out to the university’s admission office or visit the official FULOKOJA website.

