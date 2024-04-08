Greenfield University School fees schedule 2024/2025

Greenfield University School fees schedule: Greenfield University, Kaduna is a private university located in Kaduna State, Nigeria. As one of the leading private tertiary institutions in the country, Greenfield University offers world-class education to equip students with the knowledge and skills to excel in their careers and contribute positively to society.

As an aspiring student of Greenfield University, it is important to have a clear understanding of the school fees and payment structure before enrolling into any academic program. This enables you to adequately plan your finances.

In this blog post, I provide a detailed overview of the newly approved Greenfield University school fees schedule and payment guidelines for the 2024/2025 academic session. Whether you are a prospective undergraduate or postgraduate student, you will find all the information you need to budget your education at Greenfield University, Kaduna.

Overview of Greenfield University Programs & Fees

Greenfield University offers undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs across diverse fields including Management Sciences, Natural & Applied Sciences, Arts & Social Sciences, Law and Health Sciences.

As a private institution, applicable tuition fees are payable per semester in line with the approved fee schedule. Undergraduate fees range from ₦650,000 to ₦1,500,000 per session. Postgraduate fees range between ₦350,000 to ₦1,280,000 depending on the course.

The university offers flexible payment options and installments to ease the financial obligations. Some scholarships are also available for deserving students based on merit and need.

Greenfield University Fees Schedule for Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

The school fees for the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences at Greenfield University is ₦1,280,000.

ITEM AMOUNT (₦) BACHELOR OF NURSING SCIENCE TUITION ₦1,080,000 DEVELOPMENT ₦50,000 HEALTH INSURANCE ₦10,000 ICT ₦25,000 LIBRARY ₦25,000 LABORATORY ₦25,000 EXAMINATION ₦10,000 PORTAL ₦10,000 INTERNET ₦15,000 PLAGIARISM SOFTWARE ₦15,000 SPORTS ₦15,000 TOTAL ₦1,280,000

Accommodation Fees

ACCOMMODATION TYPE AMOUNT (₦) BASIC ₦70,000 EXECUTIVE ₦150,000

One-time Fee (for New Students)

ITEM AMOUNT (₦) ACCEPTANCE ₦30,000 MATRICULATION ₦10,000 RESULT VERIFICATION ₦7,500 STUDENT HANDBOOK ₦5,000 DEPARTMENT HANDBOOK ₦2,000 ID CARD ₦5,000 SOUVENIR PACK ₦5,500 CAUTION FEE ₦20,000 TOTAL ₦85,000

Greenfield University School Fees for Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science and Doctor of Physiotherapy

The school fees for both the Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science and Doctor of Physiotherapy programs at Greenfield University are ₦1,080,000.

ITEM AMOUNT (₦) TUITION ₦880,000 DEVELOPMENT ₦50,000 HEALTH INSURANCE ₦10,000 ICT ₦25,000 LIBRARY ₦25,000 LABORATORY ₦25,000 EXAMINATION ₦10,000 PORTAL ₦10,000 INTERNET ₦15,000 PLAGIARISM SOFTWARE ₦15,000 SPORTS ₦15,000 TOTAL ₦1,080,000

Accommodation Fees

ACCOMMODATION TYPE AMOUNT (₦) BASIC ₦70,000 EXECUTIVE ₦150,000

One-time Fee (for New Students)

ITEM AMOUNT (₦) ACCEPTANCE ₦30,000 MATRICULATION ₦10,000 RESULT VERIFICATION ₦7,500 STUDENT HANDBOOK ₦5,000 DEPARTMENT HANDBOOK ₦2,000 ID CARD ₦5,000 SOUVENIR PACK ₦5,500 CAUTION FEE ₦20,000 TOTAL ₦85,000

Greenfield University School Fees Schedule for Faculty of Engineering

The school fees for the Faculty of Engineering at Greenfield University is ₦450,000.

ITEM AMOUNT (₦) TUITION ₦250,000 DEVELOPMENT ₦50,000 HEALTH INSURANCE ₦10,000 ICT ₦25,000 LIBRARY ₦25,000 LABORATORY ₦25,000 EXAMINATION ₦10,000 PORTAL ₦10,000 INTERNET ₦15,000 PLAGIARISM SOFTWARE ₦15,000 SPORTS ₦15,000 TOTAL ₦450,000

Accommodation Fees

ACCOMMODATION TYPE AMOUNT (₦) BASIC ₦70,000 EXECUTIVE ₦150,000

One-time Fee (for New Students)

ITEM AMOUNT (₦) ACCEPTANCE ₦30,000 MATRICULATION ₦10,000 RESULT VERIFICATION ₦7,500 STUDENT HANDBOOK ₦5,000 DEPARTMENT HANDBOOK ₦2,000 ID CARD ₦5,000 SOUVENIR PACK ₦5,500 CAUTION FEE ₦20,000 TOTAL ₦85,000

Greenfield University School Fees Schedule For Faculty of Science and Technology

The school fees for the Faculty of Science and Technology at Greenfield University is ₦400,000.

ITEM AMOUNT (₦) TUITION ₦200,000 DEVELOPMENT ₦50,000 HEALTH INSURANCE ₦10,000 ICT ₦25,000 LIBRARY ₦25,000 LABORATORY ₦25,000 EXAMINATION ₦10,000 PORTAL ₦10,000 INTERNET 15,000 PLAGIARISM SOFTWARE ₦15,000 SPORTS ₦15,000 TOTAL ₦400,000

Accommodation Fees

ACCOMMODATION TYPE AMOUNT (₦) BASIC ₦70,000 EXECUTIVE ₦150,000

One-time Fee (for New Students)

ITEM AMOUNT (₦) ACCEPTANCE ₦30,000 MATRICULATION ₦10,000 RESULT VERIFICATION ₦7,500 STUDENT HANDBOOK ₦5,000 DEPARTMENT HANDBOOK ₦2,000 ID CARD ₦5,000 SOUVENIR PACK ₦5,500 CAUTION FEE ₦20,000 TOTAL ₦85,000

Greenfield University School Fees Schedule For Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

The school fees for the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences at Greenfield University is ₦345,000.

ITEM AMOUNT (₦) TUITION ₦170,000 DEVELOPMENT ₦50,000 HEALTH INSURANCE ₦10,000 ICT ₦25,000 LIBRARY ₦25,000 EXAMINATION ₦10,000 PORTAL ₦10,000 INTERNET ₦15,000 PLAGIARISM SOFTWARE ₦15,000 SPORTS ₦15,000 TOTAL 3₦45,000

Accommodation Fees

ACCOMMODATION TYPE AMOUNT (₦) BASIC ₦70,000 EXECUTIVE ₦150,000

One-time Fee (for New Students)

ITEM AMOUNT (₦) ACCEPTANCE ₦30,000 MATRICULATION ₦10,000 RESULT VERIFICATION ₦7,500 STUDENT HANDBOOK ₦5,000 DEPARTMENT HANDBOOK ₦2,000 ID CARD ₦5,000 SOUVENIR PACK ₦5,500 CAUTION FEE ₦20,000 TOTAL ₦85,000

In summary, the average estimated Greenfield University school fees for new undergraduates is ₦345,000 to ₦1,280,000 per session. Returning students in subsequent years generally pay slightly lower fees.

Payment Structure & Deadlines

Greenfield University allows students to pay their tuition and other fees in installments per semester. The payment deadline dates include:

At least 60% of fees before resumption

30% by the end of the first semester

10% by the end of second semester

Payments can be made directly at designated banks or online via the school portal in the following ways:

Debit/credit card

Bank transfers

Bank deposits

USSD payment

Mobile money transfers

Installmental payments make budgeting the fees over the academic year more convenient for students and guardians.

Payment Deadline for Greenfield University School Fees

The deadline for payment of school fees for new and returning students at Greenfield University, Kaduna is as follows:

Fresh students – Within 2 weeks of admission offer

Returning students – On resumption

All students are required to pay their tuition and other fees before the stipulated deadline per session or risk penalties.

Additional Fees to Factor In

When planning your Greenfield University Kaduna budget, keep in mind the following additional costs:

Late registration fees

Supplementary exam charges

Accommodation upgrades

Departmental levies for projects/dissertations

Graduation fees

Exam clearance fees

Certificate collection/replacement

SIWES program registration

Accommodation retention fee (for returning students)

Knowing these projected additional costs will enable you allocate budget wisely over the duration of your program at Greenfield.

Answers to Frequently Asked Questions

Here are quick answers to some common questions about Greenfield’s fees:

How much is Greenfield’s acceptance fee?

₦30,000 for undergraduates; ₦40,000 for postgraduates.

Are there tuition waivers for physically challenged students?

Yes, students with disabilities get up to 50% waiver subject to review and approval.

Can I get a refund if I withdraw from Greenfield mid-session?

No refunds are issued for voluntary withdrawal once enrolled.

When will the 2025/2026 fees schedule be released?

Normally around March-April every year before the next session.

Does Greenfield charge hostel fee for off-campus residence?

No, only students living in the campus hostels pay accommodation fees.

Wrapping Up

Greenfield University is dedicated to providing world-class private education to Nigerian students at affordable rates. By outlining the full school fees breakdown for new and returning undergraduate and postgraduate students in the 2024/2025 academic session, I hope this article provides the information you need to adequately plan your finances before enrolling at Greenfield University.

For returning undergraduates, expected fees reduce slightly from year two onwards. All students should utilize available payment options and clear outstanding payments before deadlines to avoid penalties.

Be sure to factor in all the costs and arrange for secure funding. If you have any other questions, don’t hesitate to contact the college’s admissions department for advice and guidance. I wish you the very best in your academic pursuits at Greenfield University!

