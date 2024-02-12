School Fees

Edo State University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

Edo State University School Fees Schedule
Edo State University School Fees Schedule

Edo State University School Fees Schedule: Edo State University Uzairue, also known as EDSU, is a state-owned university with its main campus situated in Iyamho, Edo state. As a prospective student, it is important to be aware of the approved Edo State University school fees per academic session.

In this post, we will provide details on the Edo State University school fees schedule and payment guidelines for new and returning undergraduate students in the 2024/2025 academic session.

Overview of Edo State University Uzairue

Edo State University (EDSU) is located in Uzairue, Edo state, Nigeria. It aims to provide high-quality tertiary education across various disciplines. EDSU has the following faculties:

  • Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences
  • Faculty of Engineering
  • Faculty of Law
  • Faculty of Sciences
  • Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
  • Faculty of Clinical Sciences

The university offers full-time and part-time programs leading to the award of first degrees and postgraduate degrees. As a state university, EDSU school fees are subsidized for students from Edo state.

Edo State University School Fees 2024/2025

School fees at Edo State University Uzairue vary depending on your course of study and level. Here’s a breakdown of the additional clinical fees for specific programs:

EDSU School Fees for Faculty of Applied Health Sciences

CoursesDegree AwardedFresh Students School Fees (₦)School Fees for International Students ($)
Medical Lab. Science (BMLS)BMLS980,5002,638
Nursing (BNSc)BNSc1,475,5004,250

EDSU School Fees for Faculty of Arts, Management & Social Sciences

CoursesDegree AwardedFresh Students School Fees (₦)School Fees for International Students ($)
Accounting (B.Sc)B.Sc378,5001,419
Business Administration (B.Sc)B.Sc328,5001,232
Banking and Finance (B.Sc)B.Sc228,5001,000
Economics (B.Sc)B.Sc328,5001,232
English Language (B.A)B.A228,5001,000
Entrepreneurship (B.Sc)B.Sc228,5001,000
History & International Studies (B.A)B.A328,5001,232
Mass Communication (B.Sc)B.Sc428,5001,419
Peace and Conflict Studies (B.Sc)B.Sc228,5001,000
Political Science (B.Sc)B.Sc328,5001,232
Public Administration (B.Sc)B.Sc228,5001,000
Sociology (B.Sc)B.Sc228,5001,000

EDSU School Fees for Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

CoursesDegree AwardedFresh Students School Fees (₦)School Fees for International Students ($)
Biochemistry (B.Sc)B.Sc328,5001,232
Anatomy (B.Sc)B.Sc328,5001,232
Physiology (B.Sc)B.Sc228,5001,000

EDSU School Fees for Faculty of Clinical Science

CoursesDegree AwardedFresh Students School Fees (₦)School Fees for International Students ($)
Medicine & Surgery (MB;BS)MB;BS3,250,5007,532

EDSU School Fees for Faculty of Engineering

CoursesDegree AwardedFresh Students School Fees (₦)School Fees for International Students ($)
Chemical Engineering (B.Eng)B.Eng503,5001,888
Civil Engineering (B.Eng)B.Eng503,5001,888
Computer Engineering (B.Eng)B.Eng503,5001,888
Electrical & Electronic Engineering (B.Eng)B.Eng503,5001,888
Mechanical Engineering (B.Eng)B.Eng503,5001,888

EDSU School Fees for Faculty of Law

CoursesDegree AwardedFresh Students School Fees (₦)School Fees for International Students ($)
Law (LL.B)LL.B1,475,5003,569

EDSU School Fees for Faculty of Science

CoursesDegree AwardedFresh Students School Fees (₦)School Fees for International Students ($)
Animal and Environmental Biology (B.Sc)B.Sc228,5001,000
Computer Science (B.Sc)B.Sc428,5001,419
Industrial Chemistry (B.Sc)B.Sc228,5001,000
Microbiology (B.Sc)B.Sc328,5001,232
Physics with Electronics (B.Sc)B.Sc228,5001,000
Plant Biology and Biotechnology (B.Sc)B.Sc228,5001,000

Additional Fees for Clinical Programs:

  • For MBBS students, an additional sum of ₦1,000,000 is required for clinicals starting from the 300 Level. International students are expected to pay $2,083.
  • Nursing and Medical Laboratory Science students need to budget an extra ₦700,000 for clinicals from the 300 Level. International students in these programs are required to pay $1,250.

EDSU School Fees Payment Breakdown

To facilitate a smooth payment process, it’s important to understand how fees are structured and when they should be settled.

EDSU Acceptance Fee

  • All undergraduate students are required to pay an acceptance fee of ₦70,000. Additionally, there’s a ₦25,000 fee for the Edo Health Insurance Scheme (Edo HIS) per session.

Instalment Payment

  • For all courses, a minimum first instalment of 60% must be paid before clearance, with the remaining balance due in the first week of the second semester.

Online Payment

Learning Management System (LMS) Fee

  • Students are also required to pay a Learning Management System (LMS) fee, which amounts to ₦40,000. Parents have the option to pay ₦30,000 for access to the LMS.

Edo State University Accommodation Fees 2024/2025

Accommodation at Edo State University Uzairue is compulsory for all students.  Let’s take a look at the different aspects of the accommodation process.

Accommodation Fees

  • Accommodation fees vary based on the type of room and its amenities. They range from ₦110,000 to ₦250,000 for Nigerian students and $500 to $1000 for international students.

Halls of Residence Information

  • The university offers a variety of rooms and living options within its halls of residence. These accommodations are available for both fresh and returning students each academic session. The halls of residence are equipped with security services and offer a range of facilities to cater to students’ lifestyle choices.

Accommodation Categories and bed type options

Rooms in the halls of residence are categorized as follows:

S/NName of HostelCategoryGenderBed SpacesPrice Range (₦)
1Hajia Aishetu Oshiomhole HallPremiumFemale OnlySingle Bed200,000
2Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola HallPremiumMale OnlySingle Bed200,000
RegularMale OnlyDouble Bunk Beds110,000 (Up bunk), 150,000 (Down bunk)
3Professor T.O.K Audu HallPremiumMale OnlySingle Beds200,000
Premium VillaMale OnlySingle Beds250,000
4Senator Franca Afegbua HallRegularFemale OnlyDouble Bunk Beds110,000 (Up bunk), 150,000 (Down bunk)
PremiumFemale OnlySingle Beds200,000
Premium VillaFemale OnlySingle Beds250,000

Regular Lodge

  • This category offers double bunk beds and accommodates either four, six, eight, or ten students, depending on the room’s size. It has no kitchen facilities. The rooms are en-suite with bathroom and toilet spaces, as well as wardrobes. Students paying ₦150,000 are allocated down bunk bed spaces, while those paying ₦110,000 are allocated up bunk bed spaces.

Premium Lodge

  • Premium lodge rooms have single beds and accommodate five or six students. Similar to the regular lodge, they have no cooking space. These rooms are en-suite with bathroom and toilet space, as well as wardrobes. The fee for premium lodge accommodations is ₦200,000 per session.

Premium Villa Lodge

  • Premium Villa lodge rooms also have single beds for five or six students, but they come with a kitchen, allowing students to prepare their meals. These rooms are en-suite with bathroom and toilet space, as well as wardrobes. The cost for premium villa lodge accommodations is ₦250,000 per session.

Use of Electrical Appliances in Halls of Residence

Students residing in premium or premium villa lodge accommodations can use certain electrical appliances, subject to additional monthly fees. They are required to pay the additional corresponding fees per month as indicated below

S/NElectrical GadgetAmount (₦)
1Refrigerator (Small size)2,000 (Premium villa only)
2Microwave1,500 (Premium villa only)
3Hand-dryer1,000 (Premium villa only)
4Sandwich maker500 (Premium villa only)
5Coffee maker500 (Premium villa only)
6Electric kettle2,000 (Premium and Premium villa)

Important Notes:

  1. Electric irons are permitted in all hostels but must be used carefully.
  2. Student rooms will be inspected regularly, and any damaged university property will be the student’s responsibility to replace.
  3. Stipulated penalties for misconduct in the halls of residence, as well as penalties for the replacement of damaged properties, and other relevant information, can be found in the Student Handbook of information.

Payment Deadline for EDSU School Fees

The deadline for payment of school fees for Edo State University students is as follows:

  • Fresh students – Within 2 weeks of admission offer
  • Returning students – Within the resumption week
All students should ensure their school fees are settled before the deadline given to avoid any issues.

Modes of Payment of EDSU School Fees

Students can pay their EDSU school fees via the following means:

  • Direct bank deposit or transfer to EDSU accounts
  • Online payment using debit/credit cards
  • Mobile money transfer or USSD payment through approved platforms
  • Point of sale (POS) terminals on campus

Students should upload evidence of payment to their portals once done. The university also allows installment payment option for students with financial difficulties.

How to Pay EDSU School Fees

The process of payment of EDSU school fees is outlined below:

  • The Bursary generates payment invoice for each student at the start of the session.
  • Students are to log in to the student portal to download invoice.
  • School fees are paid in full into the University’s bank accounts.
  • Payments can be made directly at the bank using the invoice.
  • Students submit the bank teller at Bursary to complete registration.
  • Bursary verifies evidence of payment before students can register courses.

Wrapping Up

We hope this guide provides helpful information regarding Edo State University school fees schedule and payment guidelines for the 2024/2025 academic session. Prospective students can use this information to plan their budget effectively.

With its excellent reputation and competitive programs across disciplines, EDSU provides huge value for money. We wish all students a great academic experience at this prestigious Nigerian institution.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Edo State University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

