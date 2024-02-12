Edo State University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

Edo State University School Fees Schedule: Edo State University Uzairue, also known as EDSU, is a state-owned university with its main campus situated in Iyamho, Edo state. As a prospective student, it is important to be aware of the approved Edo State University school fees per academic session.

In this post, we will provide details on the Edo State University school fees schedule and payment guidelines for new and returning undergraduate students in the 2024/2025 academic session.

Also Check Out Edo State University Uzairue, EDSU Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025 Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates! Telegram Channel Join Now

Overview of Edo State University Uzairue

Edo State University (EDSU) is located in Uzairue, Edo state, Nigeria. It aims to provide high-quality tertiary education across various disciplines. EDSU has the following faculties:

Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences

Faculty of Engineering

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Sciences

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

The university offers full-time and part-time programs leading to the award of first degrees and postgraduate degrees. As a state university, EDSU school fees are subsidized for students from Edo state.

Also, Check Out the Edo State University Admission Requirements for 2024/2025 Academic Session

Edo State University School Fees 2024/2025

School fees at Edo State University Uzairue vary depending on your course of study and level. Here’s a breakdown of the additional clinical fees for specific programs:

EDSU School Fees for Faculty of Applied Health Sciences

Courses Degree Awarded Fresh Students School Fees (₦) School Fees for International Students ($) Medical Lab. Science (BMLS) BMLS 980,500 2,638 Nursing (BNSc) BNSc 1,475,500 4,250

EDSU School Fees for Faculty of Arts, Management & Social Sciences

Courses Degree Awarded Fresh Students School Fees (₦) School Fees for International Students ($) Accounting (B.Sc) B.Sc 378,500 1,419 Business Administration (B.Sc) B.Sc 328,500 1,232 Banking and Finance (B.Sc) B.Sc 228,500 1,000 Economics (B.Sc) B.Sc 328,500 1,232 English Language (B.A) B.A 228,500 1,000 Entrepreneurship (B.Sc) B.Sc 228,500 1,000 History & International Studies (B.A) B.A 328,500 1,232 Mass Communication (B.Sc) B.Sc 428,500 1,419 Peace and Conflict Studies (B.Sc) B.Sc 228,500 1,000 Political Science (B.Sc) B.Sc 328,500 1,232 Public Administration (B.Sc) B.Sc 228,500 1,000 Sociology (B.Sc) B.Sc 228,500 1,000

EDSU School Fees for Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

EDSU School Fees for Faculty of Clinical Science

Courses Degree Awarded Fresh Students School Fees (₦) School Fees for International Students ($) Medicine & Surgery (MB;BS) MB;BS 3,250,500 7,532

EDSU School Fees for Faculty of Engineering

Courses Degree Awarded Fresh Students School Fees (₦) School Fees for International Students ($) Chemical Engineering (B.Eng) B.Eng 503,500 1,888 Civil Engineering (B.Eng) B.Eng 503,500 1,888 Computer Engineering (B.Eng) B.Eng 503,500 1,888 Electrical & Electronic Engineering (B.Eng) B.Eng 503,500 1,888 Mechanical Engineering (B.Eng) B.Eng 503,500 1,888

EDSU School Fees for Faculty of Law

Courses Degree Awarded Fresh Students School Fees (₦) School Fees for International Students ($) Law (LL.B) LL.B 1,475,500 3,569

EDSU School Fees for Faculty of Science

Courses Degree Awarded Fresh Students School Fees (₦) School Fees for International Students ($) Animal and Environmental Biology (B.Sc) B.Sc 228,500 1,000 Computer Science (B.Sc) B.Sc 428,500 1,419 Industrial Chemistry (B.Sc) B.Sc 228,500 1,000 Microbiology (B.Sc) B.Sc 328,500 1,232 Physics with Electronics (B.Sc) B.Sc 228,500 1,000 Plant Biology and Biotechnology (B.Sc) B.Sc 228,500 1,000

Additional Fees for Clinical Programs:

For MBBS students, an additional sum of ₦1,000,000 is required for clinicals starting from the 300 Level. International students are expected to pay $2,083.

Nursing and Medical Laboratory Science students need to budget an extra ₦700,000 for clinicals from the 300 Level. International students in these programs are required to pay $1,250.

EDSU School Fees Payment Breakdown

To facilitate a smooth payment process, it’s important to understand how fees are structured and when they should be settled.

Telegram Channel Join Now

EDSU Acceptance Fee

All undergraduate students are required to pay an acceptance fee of ₦70,000. Additionally, there’s a ₦25,000 fee for the Edo Health Insurance Scheme (Edo HIS) per session.

Instalment Payment

For all courses, a minimum first instalment of 60% must be paid before clearance, with the remaining balance due in the first week of the second semester.

Online Payment

The university strictly enforces online payment for school fees. You can make your payments conveniently at https://www.edouniversity.edu.ng .

Learning Management System (LMS) Fee

Students are also required to pay a Learning Management System (LMS) fee, which amounts to ₦40,000. Parents have the option to pay ₦30,000 for access to the LMS.

Edo State University Accommodation Fees 2024/2025

Accommodation at Edo State University Uzairue is compulsory for all students. Let’s take a look at the different aspects of the accommodation process.

Accommodation Fees

Accommodation fees vary based on the type of room and its amenities. They range from ₦110,000 to ₦250,000 for Nigerian students and $500 to $1000 for international students.

Halls of Residence Information

The university offers a variety of rooms and living options within its halls of residence. These accommodations are available for both fresh and returning students each academic session. The halls of residence are equipped with security services and offer a range of facilities to cater to students’ lifestyle choices.

Accommodation Categories and bed type options

Rooms in the halls of residence are categorized as follows:

S/N Name of Hostel Category Gender Bed Spaces Price Range (₦) 1 Hajia Aishetu Oshiomhole Hall Premium Female Only Single Bed 200,000 2 Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola Hall Premium Male Only Single Bed 200,000 Regular Male Only Double Bunk Beds 110,000 (Up bunk), 150,000 (Down bunk) 3 Professor T.O.K Audu Hall Premium Male Only Single Beds 200,000 Premium Villa Male Only Single Beds 250,000 4 Senator Franca Afegbua Hall Regular Female Only Double Bunk Beds 110,000 (Up bunk), 150,000 (Down bunk) Premium Female Only Single Beds 200,000 Premium Villa Female Only Single Beds 250,000

Regular Lodge

This category offers double bunk beds and accommodates either four, six, eight, or ten students, depending on the room’s size. It has no kitchen facilities. The rooms are en-suite with bathroom and toilet spaces, as well as wardrobes. Students paying ₦150,000 are allocated down bunk bed spaces, while those paying ₦110,000 are allocated up bunk bed spaces.

Premium Lodge

Premium lodge rooms have single beds and accommodate five or six students. Similar to the regular lodge, they have no cooking space. These rooms are en-suite with bathroom and toilet space, as well as wardrobes. The fee for premium lodge accommodations is ₦200,000 per session.

Premium Villa Lodge

Premium Villa lodge rooms also have single beds for five or six students, but they come with a kitchen, allowing students to prepare their meals. These rooms are en-suite with bathroom and toilet space, as well as wardrobes. The cost for premium villa lodge accommodations is ₦250,000 per session.

Use of Electrical Appliances in Halls of Residence

Students residing in premium or premium villa lodge accommodations can use certain electrical appliances, subject to additional monthly fees. They are required to pay the additional corresponding fees per month as indicated below

S/N Electrical Gadget Amount (₦) 1 Refrigerator (Small size) 2,000 (Premium villa only) 2 Microwave 1,500 (Premium villa only) 3 Hand-dryer 1,000 (Premium villa only) 4 Sandwich maker 500 (Premium villa only) 5 Coffee maker 500 (Premium villa only) 6 Electric kettle 2,000 (Premium and Premium villa)

Important Notes:

Electric irons are permitted in all hostels but must be used carefully. Student rooms will be inspected regularly, and any damaged university property will be the student’s responsibility to replace. Stipulated penalties for misconduct in the halls of residence, as well as penalties for the replacement of damaged properties, and other relevant information, can be found in the Student Handbook of information.

Payment Deadline for EDSU School Fees

The deadline for payment of school fees for Edo State University students is as follows:

Fresh students – Within 2 weeks of admission offer

Returning students – Within the resumption week

Telegram Channel Join Now

All students should ensure their school fees are settled before the deadline given to avoid any issues.

Modes of Payment of EDSU School Fees

Students can pay their EDSU school fees via the following means:

Direct bank deposit or transfer to EDSU accounts

Online payment using debit/credit cards

Mobile money transfer or USSD payment through approved platforms

Point of sale (POS) terminals on campus

Students should upload evidence of payment to their portals once done. The university also allows installment payment option for students with financial difficulties.

How to Pay EDSU School Fees

The process of payment of EDSU school fees is outlined below:

The Bursary generates payment invoice for each student at the start of the session.

Students are to log in to the student portal to download invoice.

School fees are paid in full into the University’s bank accounts.

Payments can be made directly at the bank using the invoice.

Students submit the bank teller at Bursary to complete registration.

Bursary verifies evidence of payment before students can register courses.

Wrapping Up

We hope this guide provides helpful information regarding Edo State University school fees schedule and payment guidelines for the 2024/2025 academic session. Prospective students can use this information to plan their budget effectively.

With its excellent reputation and competitive programs across disciplines, EDSU provides huge value for money. We wish all students a great academic experience at this prestigious Nigerian institution.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about Edo State University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!