OOU Admission Requirements 2024/2025

OOU Admission Requirements: Gaining admission into a reputable university like Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) requires meeting certain requirements. As an aspiring student, it is important to understand OOU admission requirements for both undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the 2024/2025 academic session. This will help you make an informed decision and enhance your chances of admission.

In this blog post, we discuss everything you need to know about OOU admission requirements for UTME and direct entry candidates. We also provide insight into postgraduate admission requirements at OOU.

An Overview of OOU

Located in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) is one of Nigeria’s first-generation federal universities. Since its establishment in 1982, OOU has grown into an acclaimed institution offering academic programs across diverse fields at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate levels.

With a student population of over 25,000, OOU maintains high academic standards and is consistently ranked among the top universities in Nigeria. The university has over 10 faculties and runs programs across fields like medicine, engineering, sciences, arts, social sciences, education and more.

General Admission Requirements for OOU

A minimum of 5 credit passes in O’level subjects, including English and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings (WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB). Minimum age of 16 years at the time of application. OOU accepts only first-choice applicants in UTME or DE; second-choice applications are not considered.

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB is the most common entry route for undergraduate programs at OOU. If you plan to gain admission through UTME, below are the key requirements to meet:

1. UTME Subjects Combination

You must pass UTME with the relevant O’level subject combinations for your program of choice. OOU requires at least 6 O’level credits at not more than two sittings. The credits must include English Language, Mathematics and other subjects related to your course of study. For instance, Mass Communication will require English, Literature-in-English, CRK/IRK and any other 3. Check Out the Complete List of Courses Offered in OOU

2. UTME Score

You need to score at least 160 in UTME for all programs at OOU. However, some competitive programs may require higher scores for you to stand a chance. Programs like Medicine, Law, Pharmacy, Engineering and others are highly competitive at OOU.

3. Age Limit

JAMB stipulates 16 years as the minimum age for UTME admission. OOU requires that you are at least 16 years old before commencing your program.

4. Sit for the OOU Post-UTME

After meeting the O’level and UTME score requirements, you will be invited for the OOU post-UTME screening. Here, your academic strengths are tested with written exams or computer-based tests. You must excel to proceed to the admission stage.

5. Minimum Cut-off Marks

Each academic department at OOU sets its own post-UTME and departmental cut-off marks. You must score up to the cut-off point or above to be eligible for admission into your desired program. (See the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU Cut Off Marks)

6. Admission Status

Upon accepting your admission, you can proceed to register your courses and pay your tuition fees. This seals your status as a bonafide student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU.

OOU Direct Entry Admission Requirements

If you already have certain qualifications like an OND, NCE, IJMB or A’level, you can apply for direct entry admission at OOU. Below are the key requirements:

1. O’level Credits

For direct entry, you need a minimum of 5 O’level credits including English and Mathematics. The results must be for only one sitting.

2. Age Limit

Just like UTME, you must be at least 16 years old before you can enrol at OOU.

3. Direct Entry Qualifications

To apply for direct entry, you must have any of the following:

OND upper credit

NCE with a minimum of merit pass

IJMB with minimum scores of A’level subjects

Cambridge A’level with passes

B.Sc. degree

HND upper credit

ICAN intermediate certificate

4. JAMB Registration

You will obtain and fill out the JAMB direct entry form before applying to OOU. Indicate your qualifications in the appropriate section.

5. Departmental Cut-off Marks

Meet or exceed the OOU departmental cut-off marks for your program to stand a chance of admission. The cut-off marks for direct entry candidates may differ from UTME. (See the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU Cut Off Marks)

OOU Admission Requirements by Faculty/Course

OOU has nine faculties, namely: Administration, Agriculture, Arts and Humanities, Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Education, Engineering and Technology, Law, and Science. Each faculty has several departments that offer various courses. Below are the OOU courses and their requirements for the 2024/2025 session:

Faculty of Administration Accounting: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject. Banking and Finance: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject. Business Administration: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject. Public Administration: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Government, and any two other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, Government, Economics, and any other Social Science subject. Secretarial Administration: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, and any three other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, Mathematics, and any two of Economics, Commerce, Government, and Literature in English.

Faculty of Agriculture Agriculture: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and any one of Physics, Geography, and Economics. UTME subjects are English Language, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and Mathematics/Physics. Agric-extension and Rural Sociology: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and any one of Physics, Geography, and Economics. UTME subjects are English Language, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and Mathematics/Physics. Agricultural Economics and Farm Management: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and any one of Physics, Geography, and Economics. UTME subjects are English Language, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and Mathematics/Physics. Agriculture Crop Production: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and any one of Physics, Geography, and Economics. UTME subjects are English Language, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and Mathematics/Physics. Fisheries, Forestry, and Wildlife: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and any one of Physics, Geography, and Economics. UTME subjects are English Language, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and Mathematics/Physics. Forestry and Wildlife: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and any one of Physics, Geography, and Economics. UTME subjects are English Language, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and Mathematics/Physics. Fisheries: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and any one of Physics, Geography, and Economics. UTME subjects are English Language, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and Mathematics/Physics. Home and Hotel Management: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science/Food and Nutrition, and any one of Physics, Geography, Economics, and Home Economics. UTME subjects are English Language, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science/Food and Nutrition, and Mathematics/Physics. Home Economics: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science/Food and Nutrition, and any one of Physics, Geography, Economics, and Home Economics. UTME subjects are English Language, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science/Food and Nutrition, and Mathematics/Physics.

Faculty of Arts and Humanities Music: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Music, and any three other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, Music, and any two of Literature in English, History/Government, and any Nigerian Language. Linguistics: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Literature in English, and any three other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, Literature in English, and any two of History/Government, French, and any Nigerian Language. Christian Religious Studies: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Christian Religious Studies, and any three other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, Christian Religious Studies, and any two of Literature in English, History/Government, and any Nigerian Language. English Language: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Literature in English, and any three other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, Literature in English, and any two of History/Government, French, and any Nigerian Language. Fine/Applied Arts: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Fine Art, and any three other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, Fine Art, and any two of Literature in English, History/Government, and any Nigerian Language. French: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, French, and any three other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, French, and any two of Literature in English, History/Government, and any Nigerian Language. History and Diplomatic Studies: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, History/Government, and any three other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, History/Government, and any two of Literature in English, Economics, and any Nigerian Language. Islamic Studies: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Islamic Studies, and any three other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, Islamic Studies, and any two of Literature in English, History/Government, and any Nigerian Language. Performing Arts: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Literature in English, and any three other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, Literature in English, and any two of Music, Fine Art, and any Nigerian Language. Philosophy: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, and any four other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, and any three of Literature in English, History/Government, Economics, and any Nigerian Language. Yoruba: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Yoruba, and any three other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, Yoruba, and any two of Literature in English, History/Government, and any Nigerian Language.

Faculty of Education Business Education: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two of Accounting, Business Methods, Commerce, Government, Geography, and Statistics. UTME subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any one of Accounting, Business Methods, Commerce, Government, Geography, and Statistics. Education and Christian Religious Studies: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Christian Religious Studies, and any three other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, Christian Religious Studies, and any two of Literature in English, History/Government, and any Nigerian Language. Education and Computer Science: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, Economics, and Geography. UTME subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any one of Chemistry, Biology, Economics, and Geography. Education and Economics: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two of Accounting, Business Methods, Commerce, Government, Geography, and Statistics. UTME subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any one of Accounting, Business Methods, Commerce, Government, Geography, and Statistics. Education and Islamic Studies: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Islamic Studies, and any three other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, Islamic Studies,



Faculty of Engineering and Technology Agricultural Engineering: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Agricultural Science. UTME subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Computer Engineering: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any one of Biology, Geography, and Technical Drawing. UTME subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Electrical/Electronics Engineering: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any one of Biology, Geography, and Technical Drawing. UTME subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Mechanical Engineering: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any one of Biology, Geography, and Technical Drawing. UTME subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Civil Engineering: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any one of Biology, Geography, and Technical Drawing. UTME subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Faculty of Law Law: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Literature in English, and any three other subjects. UTME subjects are English Language, Literature in English, and any two of History/Government, Economics, and any Nigerian Language.

Faculty of Science Biochemistry: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. UTME subjects are English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Chemistry: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. UTME subjects are English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Mathematics. Computer Science: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, Economics, and Geography. UTME subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any one of Chemistry, Biology, Economics, and Geography. Geology: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Geography. UTME subjects are English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Geography. Industrial Chemistry: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. UTME subjects are English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Mathematics. Mathematics: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, Economics, and Geography. UTME subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any one of Chemistry, Biology, Economics, and Geography. Microbiology: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. UTME subjects are English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Physics: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. UTME subjects are English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology. Plant Science: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. UTME subjects are English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Statistics: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two of Chemistry, Biology, Economics, and Geography. UTME subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any one of Chemistry, Biology, Economics, and Geography. Zoology: Five O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. UTME subjects are English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.



OOU Postgraduate Admission Requirements

To further your education, OOU offers various postgraduate programs up to the Ph.D. level. Below are the key requirements for postgraduate applicants:

1. Bachelor’s Degree

Possessing a B.Sc/HND/B.A or its equivalent from an accredited university is mandatory. Your degree must be relevant to the program you are applying for.

2. CGPA

For postgraduate diplomas, you need a minimum CGPA of 1.5 on a 5-point scale. For Master’s, the required minimum CGPA is 3.0. Doctorate programs require at least 3.5.

3. Transcripts

Submit official copies of your academic transcripts from the university where you obtained your first degree. Transcripts show courses completed and grades earned.

4. GMAT/GRE

For some programs, especially MBA and Master’s in Management Sciences, GMAT or GRE scores are compulsory. Meet the required minimum.

5. Letters of Recommendation

When applying for postgraduate studies at OOU, get at least two reference letters from academics or professionals conversant with your qualifications and capabilities.

By meeting these requirements, you stand a good chance of joining OOU’s diverse postgraduate student population.

Wrapping Up

Meeting the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU admission requirements and the application process ensures you have the best chance of securing admission into your desired program. For undergraduate programs, excel in UTME and post UTME exams. Postgraduate applicants need excellent grades, recommendation letters and any entrance exams. Start your application early and follow up closely.

For further inquiries, visit the OOU website or contact the admission office at [info@oouagoiwoye.edu.ng]

