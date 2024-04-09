SLU Postgraduate School Fee Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

SLU Postgraduate School Fee Schedule: Are you considering pursuing postgraduate studies at Sule Lamido University? If so, understanding the fee structure is essential. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll break down the SLU postgraduate school fees for the 2023/2024 academic session, ensuring you have all the necessary information to plan your academic journey seamlessly.

Understanding SLU Postgraduate School Fees

Before going into the specifics, let’s grasp the overall framework of SLU’s postgraduate school fees. The fees cover various aspects of your academic journey, from application to graduation, ensuring a smooth and enriching experience for every student. Also, see How to Apply for SLU Postgraduate Admission Form

Application Fees

For both Nigerian and international students, the application fee stands at ₦20,000. This fee is a one-time payment and is non-refundable.

Admission Processing Fee

Upon successful application, students are required to pay an admission processing fee of ₦20,000, applicable to both Nigerian and international students.

Admission Acceptance Fee

Upon receiving an offer of admission, students must pay an acceptance fee of ₦20,000, regardless of nationality.

Registration Fees

The registration fees vary depending on the program of study:

For M.A. and M.Ed. Programs:

Jigawa State Indigene: ₦120,000

Other Nigerian Students: ₦150,000

International Students: USD 500

For M.Sc. Programs:

Jigawa State Indigene: ₦160,000

Other Nigerian Students: ₦200,000

International Students: USD 600

For Ph.D. Programs:

Jigawa State Indigene: ₦160,000 to ₦200,000

Other Nigerian Students: ₦200,000 to ₦250,000

International Students: USD 750 to USD 1000

For PGD Programs:

Jigawa State Indigene: ₦96,000 to ₦112,000

Other Nigerian Students: ₦120,000 to ₦140,000

International Students: USD 400 to USD 450

Other Charges

In addition to the aforementioned fees, students are required to cover various other charges, including:

Medical Fee: ₦5,000

ID Card Fee: ₦5,000

Change of Programme of Study: ₦20,000

Addition/Dropping of Course(s): ₦5,000

Deferment Fee (Semester): ₦10,000

Deferment Fee (Session): ₦20,000

Carry Over Fee (Per Course): ₦10,000

Late Registration: ₦10,000

Postgraduate Supervision: ₦15,000 to ₦25,000

Thesis Submission: ₦40,000 to ₦70,000

Progress Report: ₦5,000

Statement of Result: ₦10,000

ICT Charges: ₦20,000

Library Service Charges: ₦10,000

Wrapping Up

Understanding the fee schedule is crucial for all postgraduate students at Sule Lamido University . By familiarizing yourself with these fees and charges, you can better plan your finances and ensure a smooth academic journey. If you have any further inquiries regarding the fee structure, don’t hesitate to reach out to the university’s administrative office for assistance.

