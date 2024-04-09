School FeesPostgraduate

SLU Postgraduate School Fee Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

SLU Postgraduate School Fees Schedule

SLU Postgraduate School Fee Schedule: Are you considering pursuing postgraduate studies at Sule Lamido University? If so, understanding the fee structure is essential. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll break down the SLU postgraduate school fees for the 2023/2024 academic session, ensuring you have all the necessary information to plan your academic journey seamlessly.

Understanding SLU Postgraduate School Fees
Registration Fees
Other Charges
Wrapping Up 

Understanding SLU Postgraduate School Fees

Before going into the specifics, let’s grasp the overall framework of SLU’s postgraduate school fees. The fees cover various aspects of your academic journey, from application to graduation, ensuring a smooth and enriching experience for every student. Also, see How to Apply for SLU Postgraduate Admission Form

Application Fees

For both Nigerian and international students, the application fee stands at ₦20,000. This fee is a one-time payment and is non-refundable.

Admission Processing Fee

Upon successful application, students are required to pay an admission processing fee of ₦20,000, applicable to both Nigerian and international students.

Admission Acceptance Fee

Upon receiving an offer of admission, students must pay an acceptance fee of ₦20,000, regardless of nationality.

Registration Fees

The registration fees vary depending on the program of study:

For M.A. and M.Ed. Programs:

  • Jigawa State Indigene: ₦120,000
  • Other Nigerian Students: ₦150,000
  • International Students: USD 500

For M.Sc. Programs:

  • Jigawa State Indigene: ₦160,000
  • Other Nigerian Students: ₦200,000
  • International Students: USD 600

For Ph.D. Programs:

  • Jigawa State Indigene: ₦160,000 to ₦200,000
  • Other Nigerian Students: ₦200,000 to ₦250,000
  • International Students: USD 750 to USD 1000

For PGD Programs:

  • Jigawa State Indigene: ₦96,000 to ₦112,000
  • Other Nigerian Students: ₦120,000 to ₦140,000
  • International Students: USD 400 to USD 450

Other Charges

In addition to the aforementioned fees, students are required to cover various other charges, including:

  • Medical Fee: ₦5,000
  • ID Card Fee: ₦5,000
  • Change of Programme of Study: ₦20,000
  • Addition/Dropping of Course(s): ₦5,000
  • Deferment Fee (Semester): ₦10,000
  • Deferment Fee (Session): ₦20,000
  • Carry Over Fee (Per Course): ₦10,000
  • Late Registration: ₦10,000
  • Postgraduate Supervision: ₦15,000 to ₦25,000
  • Thesis Submission: ₦40,000 to ₦70,000
  • Progress Report: ₦5,000
  • Statement of Result: ₦10,000
  • ICT Charges: ₦20,000
  • Library Service Charges: ₦10,000

Wrapping Up 

Understanding the fee schedule is crucial for all postgraduate students at Sule Lamido University . By familiarizing yourself with these fees and charges, you can better plan your finances and ensure a smooth academic journey. If you have any further inquiries regarding the fee structure, don’t hesitate to reach out to the university’s administrative office for assistance.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about SLU Postgraduate School Fee Schedule 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

