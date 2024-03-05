FULOKOJA Postgraduate Admission Form 2024/2025

FULOKOJA Postgraduate Admission Form: Are you aspiring to take your academic pursuits to the next level by enrolling in a postgraduate programme at the prestigious Federal University Lokoja (FULOKOJA)? If so, this comprehensive guide will provide you with invaluable insights into the admission process for the 2024/2025 academic session. FULOKOJA is renowned for its academic excellence and offers a wide range of postgraduate programmes across various disciplines. In this blog post, we’ll cover everything from programme options, entry requirements, application procedures, and valuable tips to increase your chances of securing admission. Get ready to embark on an enriching postgraduate journey at FULOKOJA!

Postgraduate Programmes Offered at FULOKOJA

FULOKOJA boasts a diverse range of postgraduate programmes spanning various faculties, enabling students to pursue their academic interests and career aspirations. Here are some of the most sought-after postgraduate programmes offered:

Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences: M.A. Linguistics and Nigerian Languages

M.A. History and International Studies

M.A. Philosophy

M.A. Sociology Faculty of Management Sciences: M.Sc. Accounting

M.Sc. Banking and Finance

M.Sc. Business Administration

M.Sc. Economics Faculty of Sciences: M.Sc. Computer Science

M.Sc. Mathematics

M.Sc. Physics

M.Sc. Chemistry

M.Sc. Biology Faculty of Agriculture: M.Sc. Crop Production

M.Sc. Animal Science

M.Sc. Agribusiness and Management

M.Sc. Fisheries and Aquaculture Faculty of Engineering: M.Eng. Civil Engineering

M.Eng. Electrical and Electronics Engineering

M.Eng. Mechanical Engineering

Entry Requirements for FULOKOJA Postgraduate Programmes

Let’s now go into the various requirements and eligibility criteria for FULOKOJA’s Postgraduate programmes:

A. Postgraduate Diploma (PGD)

For candidates aspiring for a Postgraduate Diploma, the programme duration ranges from two (2) to four (4) semesters. Eligible candidates must possess:

A first degree with at least a third class or an HND with at least a lower credit in related disciplines from a recognised institution.

O’Level credits in English Language and Mathematics and three (3) other relevant subjects.

B. Master’s Degree (Academic and Professional)

FULOKOJA offers Master’s degree programmes spanning four to six semesters for full-time candidates and six to eight semesters for part-time candidates. Eligible candidates include:

Graduates with at least a second-class division or its equivalent from Federal University Lokoja or other recognised institutions.

Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in the Third Class division and a relevant Postgraduate Diploma.

Holders of unclassified degrees with an average of “C” or 50% or higher, subject to qualifying tests.

Five (5) relevant O’Level credits, including English and Mathematics, are required.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

C. Master of Philosophy (M.Phil.)

Reserved for full-time students, the Master of Philosophy degree programme spans two (2) to four (4) semesters. Candidates eligible for Ph.D. conversion must maintain a CGPA of at least 4.00 at the end of the first session. Eligible candidates include:

Graduates with a CGPA of less than 3.0 on a 4-point scale or less than 4.0 on a 5-point scale.

Holders of a Master’s degree (Academic) in a cognate discipline with a CGPA of 4 and above.

Five (5) relevant O’Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

D. Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.)

The Ph.D. programme spans a minimum of six (6) semesters and a maximum of ten (10) semesters. Eligible candidates include:

Graduates with a good Master’s degree (Academic) with a CGPA of not less than 4.0 on a 5-point scale or 3.0 on a 4-point scale.

Graduates with a Master of Philosophy degree appropriate to the proposed area of study.

Candidates must possess at least a Bachelor’s Degree in Second Class lower division.

Five (5) relevant O’Level credits, including English and Mathematics.

NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

How to Apply for FULOKOJA Postgraduate Admission Form

Follow these steps to apply for FULOKOJA Postgraduate programmes:

Visit the University website: fulokoja.edu.ng Click on “PG Portal” and create your Postgraduate account. Fill in the required fields and create your account. Log in to the PG Portal with your created account email address. Generate and print out your payment invoice containing your payment RRR. Pay the application fee of ₦10,000.00 using REMITA services (card or bank payment). For Card Payment: Visit remita.net , Enter your generated RRR, and process your payment with relevant card details.

, Enter your generated RRR, and process your payment with relevant card details. For Bank Payment: Visit any bank offering REMITA services and pay using your generated RRR on your payment invoice. Return to the University’s PG Portal to confirm your payment. Complete your application form online and print out your Bio-data Slip.

Application Links:

Submission Details

Forward a copy of your Bio-data Slip and Uploaded Credentials to:

The Postgraduate Office,

Federal University Lokoja,

Kogi State.

Registration Deadline: 20th January 2024.

For further information, visit the University’s website at www.fulokoja.edu.ng or call 08035062989/08036267983.

Wrapping Up

Securing admission into a postgraduate programme at FULOKOJA is a significant milestone in your academic journey. By following the comprehensive guide outlined in this blog post, you can navigate the admission process smoothly and increase your chances of being accepted into your desired programme. Remember to carefully review the entry requirements, gather all necessary documents, and submit your application before the specified deadline. With dedication, thorough preparation, and perseverance, you can take the first step towards achieving your postgraduate goals at the prestigious Federal University Lokoja.

