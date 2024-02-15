UNIABUJA Postgraduate Courses 2023/2024

UNIABUJA Postgraduate Courses: The University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) is one of Nigeria’s leading federal universities with a wide range of postgraduate programs on offer for the 2023/2024 academic year. From diplomas and master’s degrees to doctorate degrees, UNIABUJA has over 90 postgraduate courses tailored to equip students and professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and skills for career and personal development.
This comprehensive article provides an overview of all the postgraduate diploma, master's and PhD programs available at UNIABUJA across diverse faculties and departments. It covers key details like duration, requirements, and career prospects to help prospective students make informed decisions. Read on to learn all about UNIABUJA's postgraduate courses for the incoming 2023/2024 session.
Overview of Postgraduate Programs at UNIABUJA
UNIABUJA has 15 faculties offering postgraduate diploma, masters and doctorate degree courses. Some of the popular faculties include:
- Faculty of Agriculture
- Faculty of Arts
- College of Health Sciences
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Engineering
- Faculty of Law
- Faculty of Management Science
- Faculty of Science
- Faculty of Social Science
- Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
- Centre for Gender Security Studies and Youth Advancement
- Sultan Machido Institute for Peace and Legislative Studies
- Institute of Education
- Institute for Peace Studies & Social Rehabilitation (APUDI)
- Institute for Legislative Studies
The postgraduate programs offered across these faculties include Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD), Masters degrees (M.Sc., M.A., M.Ed., etc.), and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees in various subject areas and specializations.
UNIABUJA Postgraduate Courses
UNIABUJA offers over 50 master’s degree courses spanning diverse fields in the sciences, arts, social sciences, medicine, engineering and humanities. The postgraduate programs include:
FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE
1. Department of Crop Protection
- Postgraduate Diploma in Crop Protection (PGD)
- Master of Science in Crop Protection (M.Sc.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Crop Protection (Ph.D.)
2. Department of Crop Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Agronomy (PGD)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Agro-Forestry (PGD)
- Master of Science in Agronomy (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Agro-Forestry (M.Sc.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Agronomy (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Agro-Forestry (Ph.D.)
3. Department of Agricultural Economics & Extension
- Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Economics and Farm Management (PGD)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Business Management (PGD)
- Master of Science in Agricultural Economics (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Development Economics (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Environmental Economics (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology (M.Sc.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Agricultural Economics (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology (Ph.D.)
4. Department of Soil Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Soil Science (PGD)
- Master of Science in Soil Science (M.Sc.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Soil Science (Ph.D.)
5. Department of Animal Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Animal Science (PGD)
- Master of Science in Animal Science (M.Sc.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Animal Science (Ph.D.)
FACULTY OF ARTS
1. Department of History & Diplomatic Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in Diplomatic Studies (PGD)
- Master of Arts in Diplomatic Studies (M.A.)
- Master of Arts in Nigerian and African History (M.A.)
- Master of Philosophy in Nigerian and African History (M.Phil.)
- Master of Philosophy in Diplomatic Studies (M.Phil.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Nigerian and African History (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Diplomatic Studies (Ph.D.)
2. Department of Theatre Arts
- Postgraduate Diploma in Media Arts (PGD)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Theatre Arts (PGD)
- Master of Arts in Media Arts (M.A.)
- Master of Arts in Theatre Arts (M.A.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Media Arts (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Theatre Arts (Ph.D.)
3. Department of English Language
- Master of Arts in English Language (M.A.)
- Master of Arts in Literature in English (M.A.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in English Language (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Literature in English (Ph.D.)
COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
FACULTY OF BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCES
1. Department of Anatomical Sciences
- Master of Science in Anatomical Sciences (MSc)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Anatomical Sciences (PhD)
2. Department of Human Physiology
- Master of Science in Human Physiology (MSc)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Human Physiology (PhD)
3. Department of Medical Biochemistry
- Master of Science in Medical Biochemistry (MSc)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Medical Biochemistry (PhD)
FACULTY OF CLINICAL SCIENCES
Department of Community Medicine
- Master of Public Health in Community Medicine (MPH)
- Master of Public Health in Sexual and Reproductive Health (MPH)
FACULTY OF EDUCATION
- Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGD) Department of Educational Management
- Master of Education in Educational Planning (M.Ed.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Planning (Ph.D.)
Department of Counseling and Educational Psychology
- Master of Education in Educational Psychology (M.Ed.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Psychology (Ph.D.)
Department of Guidance and Counseling Education
- Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling (M.Ed.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Guidance and Counseling (Ph.D.)
Department of Arts and Social Science Education
- Master of Education in Counseling Education (M.Ed.)
- Master of Education in Curriculum Studies (M.Ed.)
- Master of Education in Language Education (M.Ed.)
- Master of Education in Social Studies Education (M.Ed.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Counseling Education (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Curriculum Studies (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Language Education (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Social Studies Education (Ph.D.)
Department of Science and Environmental Education
- Master of Education in Science Education (M.Ed.)
- Master of Education in Mathematics Education (M.Ed.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Science Education (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Mathematics Education (Ph.D.)
FACULTY OF ENGINEERING
Department of Civil Engineering
- Master of Engineering in Civil Engineering (M.Eng.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Civil Engineering (Ph.D.)
Department of Chemical Engineering
- Master of Engineering in Chemical Engineering (M.Eng.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Chemical Engineering (Ph.D.)
Department of Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Electrical Engineering (PGD)
- Master of Engineering in Electrical Engineering (M.Eng.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Electrical Engineering (Ph.D.)
Department of Mechanical Engineering
- Master of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering (M.Eng.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering (Ph.D.)
FACULTY OF LAW
- Master of Laws (LL.M)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Law (Ph.D.)
FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCE
Department of Accounting
- Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting (PGD)
- Master of Science in Accounting and Finance (MSc)
Department of Banking and Finance
- Postgraduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGD)
Department of Business Administration
- Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGD)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA)
- Master of Science in Business Administration (M.Sc.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration (Ph.D.)
Department of Public Administration
- Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration (PGDBPA)
- Master of Public Administration (MPA)
- Master of Science in Public Administration (M.Sc.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration (Ph.D.)
FACULTY OF SCIENCE
Department of Biological Sciences
- Master of Science in Biology (Environmental) (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Botany (Biodiversity) (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Zoology (Parasitology) (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Zoology (Fisheries) (M.Sc.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Biology (Environmental) (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Botany (Biodiversity) (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Zoology (Parasitology) (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Zoology (Fisheries) (Ph.D.)
Department of Microbiology
- Master of Science in Food Microbiology (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Industrial Microbiology (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Environmental Microbiology (M.Sc.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Food Microbiology (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Industrial Microbiology (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Environmental Microbiology (Ph.D.)
Department of Chemistry – Physical Chemistry
- Master of Science in Physical Chemistry (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Organic Chemistry (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Inorganic Chemistry (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Analytical Chemistry (M.Sc.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Physical Chemistry (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Organic Chemistry (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Inorganic Chemistry (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Analytical Chemistry (Ph.D.)
Department of Computer Science
- Master of Science in Computer Science (Information Security) (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Computer Science (Software Engineering) (M.Sc.)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Information System (PGDIS)
- Master of Science in Computer Science (Intelligence System) (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Computer Science (Distributed Computing Systems) (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Computer Science (Networking Communication) (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Computer Science (Database Systems) (M.Sc.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science (Ph.D.)
Department of Physics
- Master of Science in Solid State Physics (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Solar Energy Physics (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Applied Geophysics (M.Sc.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Solid State Physics (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Solar Energy Physics (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Applied Geophysics (Ph.D.)
Department of Mathematics
- Master of Science in Pure Mathematics (M.Sc.)
- Master of Science in Applied Mathematics (M.Sc.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Pure Mathematics (Ph.D.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Applied Mathematics (Ph.D.)
Department of Statistics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics (PGDS)
- Master of Science in Statistics (M.Sc.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Statistics (Ph.D.)
FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCE
Department of Economics
- Master in Financial Economics (MFE)
- Master of Science in Economics (M.Sc.)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Economics (Ph.D.)
Department of Political Science & International Relations
- Postgraduate Diploma in Political Science
- Master in International Relations and Diplomacy
- Master of Science in Political Science (International Relations)
- Master of Science in Political Science (Political Economy & Development Studies)
- Master of Science in Political Science (Policy Analysis)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science (International Relations)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science (Political Economy & Development Studies)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science (Policy Analysis)
Department of Sociology
- Postgraduate Diploma in Intercultural Conflict & Communication
- Master of Science in Gender Studies
- Master of Science in Development Sociology
- Master of Science in Industrial Sociology
- Master of Science in Criminology
- Master of Science in Demography
- Master of Science in Medical Sociology
- Doctor of Philosophy in Sociology
Department of Geography & Environmental Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Planning & Protection
- Master in Environmental Planning & Protection
- Master of Science in Geography (Population & Manpower Planning)
- Master of Science in Geography (Geomorphology)
- Master of Science in Geography (Biogeography)
- Master of Science in Geography (Climatology)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Environmental Resources Planning
- Doctor of Philosophy in Population & Manpower Planning
- Doctor of Philosophy in Geomorphology
- Doctor of Philosophy in Biogeography
- Doctor of Philosophy in Climatology
FACULTY OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Department of Veterinary Public Health & Preventive Medicine
- Postgraduate Diploma in Food Hygiene
- Postgraduate Diploma in Epidemiology
- Master of Science in Epidemiology
- Master of Veterinary Public Health (MVPH)
- Master of Veterinary Preventive Medicine (MVPH)
- Doctor of Philosophy in Epidemiology
- Doctor of Philosophy in Veterinary Public Health
- Doctor of Philosophy in Veterinary Preventive Medicine
Department of Veterinary Microbiology
- Master of Science in Veterinary Microbiology
- Master of Science in Bacteriology
- Master of Science in Immunology
- Master of Science in Virology
- Doctor of Philosophy in Veterinary Microbiology
- Doctor of Philosophy in Bacteriology
- Doctor of Philosophy in Immunology
- Doctor of Philosophy in Virology
Department of Veterinary Pharmacology & Toxicology
- Master of Science in Pharmacology
- Master of Science in Toxicology
- Doctor of Philosophy in Pharmacology
- Doctor of Philosophy in Toxicology
Department of Parasitology & Entomology
- Postgraduate Diploma in Veterinary Parasitology
- Master of Science in Veterinary Hematology Protozoa & Entomology
- Doctor of Philosophy in Veterinary Helm Proto & Entomology
CENTRE FOR GENDER SECURITY STUDIES AND YOUTH ADVANCEMENT
- Postgraduate Diploma in Gender Studies (Part-Time)
- Master of Arts in Gender Studies (Part-Time)
SULTAN MACHIDO INSTITUTE FOR PEACE AND LEGISLATIVE STUDIES
- Postgraduate Diploma in Peace and Security (Professional)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Discipline (Professional)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Society and Development (Professional)
- Master of Peace and Security (Professional)
- Master of Leadership & Discipline (Professional)
- Master of Society & Development (Professional)
INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION
- Postgraduate Diploma in Education (Part-Time)
INSTITUTE FOR PEACE STUDIES & SOCIAL REHABILITATION (APUDI)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Anti-Corruption Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in Criminology & Security Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Discipline Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in NGO and Management Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in Society and Development Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in Social Rehabilitation Studies
- Postgraduate Diploma in Peace & Security Studies
- Master of Anti-Corruption Studies
- Master of Criminology & Security Studies
- Master of Leadership and Discipline Studies
- Master of NGO and Management Studies
- Master of Society & Development Studies
- Master of Social Rehabilitation Studies
- Master of Peace & Security Studies
INSTITUTE FOR LEGISLATIVE STUDIES
- Postgraduate Diploma in Legislative Studies (PGDLA)
- Master of Legislative Studies (MLS)
Important Note
- The PGD programs run for 1-2 semesters and provide advanced knowledge in specific domains to boost employability and career growth. They open doors to further postgraduate studies.
- The master’s programs run for about 3-5 semesters, providing advanced knowledge and research skills. Graduates can pursue careers in teaching, research, consulting, management and more.
- The PhD programs take 3-5 years and involve intensive research culminating in a dissertation. Graduates emerge as subject experts qualified for academic and research careers.
Why Study for a Postgraduate Degree at UNIABUJA
Pursuing further studies at UNIABUJA comes with many advantages:
- Well-structured programs with flexible learning options – full-time, part-time, online etc.
- Access to well-equipped labs and libraries with digital resources.
- Opportunity to learn from highly qualified academics and researchers.
- Vibrant student life and networks.
- Pathway to enhanced career opportunities, professional practice, or advanced research.
- Affordable tuition fees compared to private universities.
For Nigerian students and professionals looking to further their education, UNIABUJA provides the perfect opportunity with its extensive postgraduate programs tailored to diverse interests and career goals.
Wrapping Up
UNIABUJA offers a vast array of postgraduate diploma, master’s degree and PhD programs that empower students with cutting-edge expertise in their domains of interest. Spanning fields like agriculture, medicine, arts, social sciences, engineering, computer science, education and more, UNIABUJA has over 90 postgraduate courses on offer for 2023/2024 suited for upgrading qualifications, acquiring new skills, changing careers or pursuing research interests. We encourage prospective students to apply on time and take advantage of the quality education provided at this leading Nigerian federal university.
