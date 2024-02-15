UNIABUJA Postgraduate Courses 2023/2024

UNIABUJA Postgraduate Courses: The University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) is one of Nigeria’s leading federal universities with a wide range of postgraduate programs on offer for the 2023/2024 academic year. From diplomas and master’s degrees to doctorate degrees, UNIABUJA has over 90 postgraduate courses tailored to equip students and professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and skills for career and personal development.

This comprehensive article provides an overview of all the postgraduate diploma, master’s and PhD programs available at UNIABUJA across diverse faculties and departments. It covers key details like duration, requirements, and career prospects to help prospective students make informed decisions. Read on to learn all about UNIABUJA’s postgraduate courses for the incoming 2023/2024 session. Apply for the UNIABUJA Postgraduate Admission Form Here

Overview of Postgraduate Programs at UNIABUJA

UNIABUJA has 15 faculties offering postgraduate diploma, masters and doctorate degree courses. Some of the popular faculties include:

Faculty of Agriculture Faculty of Arts College of Health Sciences Faculty of Education Faculty of Engineering Faculty of Law Faculty of Management Science Faculty of Science Faculty of Social Science Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Centre for Gender Security Studies and Youth Advancement Sultan Machido Institute for Peace and Legislative Studies Institute of Education Institute for Peace Studies & Social Rehabilitation (APUDI) Institute for Legislative Studies

The postgraduate programs offered across these faculties include Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD), Masters degrees (M.Sc., M.A., M.Ed., etc.), and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees in various subject areas and specializations.

UNIABUJA Postgraduate Courses

UNIABUJA offers over 50 master’s degree courses spanning diverse fields in the sciences, arts, social sciences, medicine, engineering and humanities. The postgraduate programs include:

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE

1. Department of Crop Protection

Postgraduate Diploma in Crop Protection (PGD)

Master of Science in Crop Protection (M.Sc.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Crop Protection (Ph.D.)

2. Department of Crop Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Agronomy (PGD)

Postgraduate Diploma in Agro-Forestry (PGD)

Master of Science in Agronomy (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Agro-Forestry (M.Sc.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Agronomy (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Agro-Forestry (Ph.D.)

3. Department of Agricultural Economics & Extension

Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Economics and Farm Management (PGD)

Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Business Management (PGD)

Master of Science in Agricultural Economics (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Development Economics (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Environmental Economics (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology (M.Sc.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Agricultural Economics (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology (Ph.D.)

4. Department of Soil Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Soil Science (PGD)

Master of Science in Soil Science (M.Sc.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Soil Science (Ph.D.)

5. Department of Animal Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Animal Science (PGD)

Master of Science in Animal Science (M.Sc.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Animal Science (Ph.D.)

FACULTY OF ARTS

1. Department of History & Diplomatic Studies

Postgraduate Diploma in Diplomatic Studies (PGD)

Master of Arts in Diplomatic Studies (M.A.)

Master of Arts in Nigerian and African History (M.A.)

Master of Philosophy in Nigerian and African History (M.Phil.)

Master of Philosophy in Diplomatic Studies (M.Phil.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Nigerian and African History (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Diplomatic Studies (Ph.D.)

2. Department of Theatre Arts

Postgraduate Diploma in Media Arts (PGD)

Postgraduate Diploma in Theatre Arts (PGD)

Master of Arts in Media Arts (M.A.)

Master of Arts in Theatre Arts (M.A.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Media Arts (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Theatre Arts (Ph.D.)

3. Department of English Language

Master of Arts in English Language (M.A.)

Master of Arts in Literature in English (M.A.)

Doctor of Philosophy in English Language (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Literature in English (Ph.D.)

COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES

FACULTY OF BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCES

1. Department of Anatomical Sciences

Master of Science in Anatomical Sciences (MSc)

Doctor of Philosophy in Anatomical Sciences (PhD)

2. Department of Human Physiology

Master of Science in Human Physiology (MSc)

Doctor of Philosophy in Human Physiology (PhD)

3. Department of Medical Biochemistry

Master of Science in Medical Biochemistry (MSc)

Doctor of Philosophy in Medical Biochemistry (PhD)

FACULTY OF CLINICAL SCIENCES

Department of Community Medicine

Master of Public Health in Community Medicine (MPH)

Master of Public Health in Sexual and Reproductive Health (MPH)

FACULTY OF EDUCATION

Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGD) Department of Educational Management

Master of Education in Educational Planning (M.Ed.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Planning (Ph.D.)

Department of Counseling and Educational Psychology

Master of Education in Educational Psychology (M.Ed.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Psychology (Ph.D.)

Department of Guidance and Counseling Education

Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling (M.Ed.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Guidance and Counseling (Ph.D.)

Department of Arts and Social Science Education

Master of Education in Counseling Education (M.Ed.)

Master of Education in Curriculum Studies (M.Ed.)

Master of Education in Language Education (M.Ed.)

Master of Education in Social Studies Education (M.Ed.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Counseling Education (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Curriculum Studies (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Language Education (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Social Studies Education (Ph.D.)

Department of Science and Environmental Education

Master of Education in Science Education (M.Ed.)

Master of Education in Mathematics Education (M.Ed.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Science Education (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Mathematics Education (Ph.D.)

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING

Department of Civil Engineering

Master of Engineering in Civil Engineering (M.Eng.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Civil Engineering (Ph.D.)

Department of Chemical Engineering

Master of Engineering in Chemical Engineering (M.Eng.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Chemical Engineering (Ph.D.)

Department of Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Electrical Engineering (PGD)

Master of Engineering in Electrical Engineering (M.Eng.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Electrical Engineering (Ph.D.)

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Master of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering (M.Eng.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering (Ph.D.)

FACULTY OF LAW

Master of Laws (LL.M)

Doctor of Philosophy in Law (Ph.D.)

FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCE

Department of Accounting

Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting (PGD)

Master of Science in Accounting and Finance (MSc)

Department of Banking and Finance

Postgraduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGD)

Department of Business Administration

Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGD)

Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA)

Master of Science in Business Administration (M.Sc.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration (Ph.D.)

Department of Public Administration

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration (PGDBPA)

Master of Public Administration (MPA)

Master of Science in Public Administration (M.Sc.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration (Ph.D.)

FACULTY OF SCIENCE

Department of Biological Sciences

Master of Science in Biology (Environmental) (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Botany (Biodiversity) (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Zoology (Parasitology) (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Zoology (Fisheries) (M.Sc.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Biology (Environmental) (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Botany (Biodiversity) (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Zoology (Parasitology) (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Zoology (Fisheries) (Ph.D.)

Department of Microbiology

Master of Science in Food Microbiology (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Industrial Microbiology (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Environmental Microbiology (M.Sc.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Food Microbiology (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Industrial Microbiology (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Environmental Microbiology (Ph.D.)

Department of Chemistry – Physical Chemistry

Master of Science in Physical Chemistry (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Organic Chemistry (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Inorganic Chemistry (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Analytical Chemistry (M.Sc.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Physical Chemistry (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Organic Chemistry (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Inorganic Chemistry (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Analytical Chemistry (Ph.D.)

Department of Computer Science

Master of Science in Computer Science (Information Security) (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Computer Science (Software Engineering) (M.Sc.)

Postgraduate Diploma in Information System (PGDIS)

Master of Science in Computer Science (Intelligence System) (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Computer Science (Distributed Computing Systems) (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Computer Science (Networking Communication) (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Computer Science (Database Systems) (M.Sc.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science (Ph.D.)

Department of Physics

Master of Science in Solid State Physics (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Solar Energy Physics (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Applied Geophysics (M.Sc.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Solid State Physics (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Solar Energy Physics (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Applied Geophysics (Ph.D.)

Department of Mathematics

Master of Science in Pure Mathematics (M.Sc.)

Master of Science in Applied Mathematics (M.Sc.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Pure Mathematics (Ph.D.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Applied Mathematics (Ph.D.)

Department of Statistics

Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics (PGDS)

Master of Science in Statistics (M.Sc.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Statistics (Ph.D.)

FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCE

Department of Economics

Master in Financial Economics (MFE)

Master of Science in Economics (M.Sc.)

Doctor of Philosophy in Economics (Ph.D.)

Department of Political Science & International Relations

Postgraduate Diploma in Political Science

Master in International Relations and Diplomacy

Master of Science in Political Science (International Relations)

Master of Science in Political Science (Political Economy & Development Studies)

Master of Science in Political Science (Policy Analysis)

Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science (International Relations)

Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science (Political Economy & Development Studies)

Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science (Policy Analysis)

Department of Sociology

Postgraduate Diploma in Intercultural Conflict & Communication

Master of Science in Gender Studies

Master of Science in Development Sociology

Master of Science in Industrial Sociology

Master of Science in Criminology

Master of Science in Demography

Master of Science in Medical Sociology

Doctor of Philosophy in Sociology

Department of Geography & Environmental Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Planning & Protection

Master in Environmental Planning & Protection

Master of Science in Geography (Population & Manpower Planning)

Master of Science in Geography (Geomorphology)

Master of Science in Geography (Biogeography)

Master of Science in Geography (Climatology)

Doctor of Philosophy in Environmental Resources Planning

Doctor of Philosophy in Population & Manpower Planning

Doctor of Philosophy in Geomorphology

Doctor of Philosophy in Biogeography

Doctor of Philosophy in Climatology

FACULTY OF VETERINARY MEDICINE

Department of Veterinary Public Health & Preventive Medicine

Postgraduate Diploma in Food Hygiene

Postgraduate Diploma in Epidemiology

Master of Science in Epidemiology

Master of Veterinary Public Health (MVPH)

Master of Veterinary Preventive Medicine (MVPH)

Doctor of Philosophy in Epidemiology

Doctor of Philosophy in Veterinary Public Health

Doctor of Philosophy in Veterinary Preventive Medicine

Department of Veterinary Microbiology

Master of Science in Veterinary Microbiology

Master of Science in Bacteriology

Master of Science in Immunology

Master of Science in Virology

Doctor of Philosophy in Veterinary Microbiology

Doctor of Philosophy in Bacteriology

Doctor of Philosophy in Immunology

Doctor of Philosophy in Virology

Department of Veterinary Pharmacology & Toxicology

Master of Science in Pharmacology

Master of Science in Toxicology

Doctor of Philosophy in Pharmacology

Doctor of Philosophy in Toxicology

Department of Parasitology & Entomology

Postgraduate Diploma in Veterinary Parasitology

Master of Science in Veterinary Hematology Protozoa & Entomology

Doctor of Philosophy in Veterinary Helm Proto & Entomology

CENTRE FOR GENDER SECURITY STUDIES AND YOUTH ADVANCEMENT

Postgraduate Diploma in Gender Studies (Part-Time)

Master of Arts in Gender Studies (Part-Time)

SULTAN MACHIDO INSTITUTE FOR PEACE AND LEGISLATIVE STUDIES

Postgraduate Diploma in Peace and Security (Professional)

Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Discipline (Professional)

Postgraduate Diploma in Society and Development (Professional)

Master of Peace and Security (Professional)

Master of Leadership & Discipline (Professional)

Master of Society & Development (Professional)

INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION

Postgraduate Diploma in Education (Part-Time)

INSTITUTE FOR PEACE STUDIES & SOCIAL REHABILITATION (APUDI)

Postgraduate Diploma in Anti-Corruption Studies

Postgraduate Diploma in Criminology & Security Studies

Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Discipline Studies

Postgraduate Diploma in NGO and Management Studies

Postgraduate Diploma in Society and Development Studies

Postgraduate Diploma in Social Rehabilitation Studies

Postgraduate Diploma in Peace & Security Studies

Master of Anti-Corruption Studies

Master of Criminology & Security Studies

Master of Leadership and Discipline Studies

Master of NGO and Management Studies

Master of Society & Development Studies

Master of Social Rehabilitation Studies

Master of Peace & Security Studies

INSTITUTE FOR LEGISLATIVE STUDIES

Postgraduate Diploma in Legislative Studies (PGDLA)

Master of Legislative Studies (MLS)

Important Note

The PGD programs run for 1-2 semesters and provide advanced knowledge in specific domains to boost employability and career growth. They open doors to further postgraduate studies.

The master’s programs run for about 3-5 semesters, providing advanced knowledge and research skills. Graduates can pursue careers in teaching, research, consulting, management and more.

The PhD programs take 3-5 years and involve intensive research culminating in a dissertation. Graduates emerge as subject experts qualified for academic and research careers.

Why Study for a Postgraduate Degree at UNIABUJA

Pursuing further studies at UNIABUJA comes with many advantages:

Well-structured programs with flexible learning options – full-time, part-time, online etc.

Access to well-equipped labs and libraries with digital resources.

Opportunity to learn from highly qualified academics and researchers.

Vibrant student life and networks.

Pathway to enhanced career opportunities, professional practice, or advanced research.

Affordable tuition fees compared to private universities.

For Nigerian students and professionals looking to further their education, UNIABUJA provides the perfect opportunity with its extensive postgraduate programs tailored to diverse interests and career goals.

Wrapping Up

UNIABUJA offers a vast array of postgraduate diploma, master’s degree and PhD programs that empower students with cutting-edge expertise in their domains of interest. Spanning fields like agriculture, medicine, arts, social sciences, engineering, computer science, education and more, UNIABUJA has over 90 postgraduate courses on offer for 2023/2024 suited for upgrading qualifications, acquiring new skills, changing careers or pursuing research interests. We encourage prospective students to apply on time and take advantage of the quality education provided at this leading Nigerian federal university.

I hope this post has answered all your queries.