Redeemer’s University Admission Requirements 2024/2025

Redeemer’s University Admission Requirements: As a top private university in Nigeria, Redeemer’s University attracts thousands of applicants each year. Competition is fierce, with the university accepting just a fraction of students that apply. If your goal is to join the Redeemer’s University academic community next year, you need to fully understand the admission requirements and prepare the strongest possible application.

This comprehensive guide breaks down everything you need to know about qualifying for admission at Redeemer’s University for the 2024/2025 academic session. I’ll cover the admission criteria for undergraduate and postgraduate programs, important dates and deadlines, tips for creating a standout application, and more. Whether you’re applying as a direct entry, JUPEB, diploma, or postgraduate student, you’ll find the key information to guide your candidacy here. Let’s get started!

Redeemer’s University Admission Requirements

Established in 2005 in Ede, Osun State, Redeemer’s University is a private Christian institution affiliated with the Redeemed Christian Church of God. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs across six colleges: College of Humanities, College of Law, College of Management Sciences, College of Natural Sciences, College of Environmental Sciences and College of Engineering.

With a mission to provide high quality education firmly rooted in sound biblical principles, Redeemer’s University has built a reputation for academic excellence and ethical leadership development. The university welcomes students from all faith backgrounds who wish to study in a Christian environment.

Redeemer’s University prides itself on small class sizes, passionate faculty, and outstanding facilities. Successful students graduate ready to pursue further education or careers in fields like healthcare, law, business, ministry and more.

Redeemer’s University Undergraduate Admission Requirements:

To qualify for undergraduate admission at Redeemer’s University, you must meet the following minimum requirements:

Five O’Level Credit passes at not more than two sittings, including English Language and Mathematics

Minimum cut-off marks in JAMB subjects relevant to your program of choice

Acceptable UTME score (180 and above)

Completed online or hard copy application form

Here is a more detailed overview of the undergraduate admission criteria by applicant type:

For UTME Applicants:

5 O’Level credits (with English and Math)

Acceptable UTME score per departmental requirements

Completed Redeemer’s University admission form

For Direct Entry Applicants:

5 O’Level credits including English Language and Math

Relevant diploma or NCE with a minimum of upper credit

Completed Redeemer’s University admission form

For JUPEB Applicants:

5 O’Level credits including English and Math

Completed JUPEB program with required subjects at stipulated grade

Completed Redeemer’s University admission form

Note that some departments may have additional admission requirements. For example, Mass Communication and Law applicants may need a higher UTME score or specific O’Level subjects. Check the latest guidelines for your program.

Specific Requirements for Each Faculty and Course

In addition to the general admission criteria, prospective students must also satisfy the specific admission requirements associated with the faculty and course of their choice at Redeemer’s University. The university comprises four distinct faculties: Humanities, Management Sciences, Natural Sciences, and Engineering. Each faculty encompasses various departments and courses, each with its unique set of prerequisites. Here is a concise overview of the specific admission requirements for each faculty and course:

1. Faculty of Humanities

The Faculty of Humanities offers a diverse range of courses, including English, History and International Studies, Religious Studies, Theatre Arts, Music, and French. To gain admission to any of these programs, applicants are required to meet the following criteria:

Possess a minimum of five O’Level credits, which must include English Language and Literature in English.

Attain a UTME score of at least 180, with English and three other relevant subjects.

For direct entry candidates, hold an NCE or ND qualification in a relevant discipline, with at least a lower credit grade.

2. Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences presents programs in Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Economics, Marketing, Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management, Insurance, and Actuarial Science. Admission to these courses necessitates the following prerequisites:

Have a minimum of five O’Level credits, including English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two other relevant subjects.

Achieve a UTME score of at least 180, with competence in English, Mathematics, Economics, and another relevant subject.

For direct entry candidates, hold an OND or HND qualification in a relevant discipline, with at least a lower credit grade.

3. Faculty of Natural Sciences

The Faculty of Natural Sciences offers programs in Biochemistry, Computer Science, Industrial Chemistry, Industrial Mathematics, Microbiology, and Physics with Electronics. To secure admission into any of these courses, applicants should fulfill the following criteria:

Possess a minimum of five O’Level credits, including English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Agricultural Science.

Attain a UTME score of at least 180, with proficiency in English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry or Biology.

For direct entry candidates, hold an ND or HND qualification in a relevant discipline, with at least a lower credit grade.

4. Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering provides courses in Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Computer Engineering. Admission into these programs necessitates meeting the following conditions:

Attain a minimum of five O’Level credits, including English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Further Mathematics.

Achieve a UTME score of at least 180, with competence in English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

For direct entry candidates, hold an ND or HND qualification in a relevant discipline, with at least an upper credit grade.

Prospective students are advised to carefully review and satisfy these specific admission requirements based on their chosen faculty and course of study at Redeemer’s University. See full list of Courses Offered in Redeemer’s University

Postgraduate Admission Requirements at Redeemer’s University:

To be eligible for Redeemer’s University’s graduate programs, applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university with a minimum 2nd class lower division

Completed postgraduate application form

Departmental Post UTME screening (where applicable)

Specific requirements vary by program:

Master’s Programs:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline, minimum 2.50 CGPA

Departmental Post UTME for select programs

MBA:

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline, minimum 2.50 CGPA

Relevant work experience

PhD:

Master’s degree in a relevant field, minimum 3.50 CGPA

Research proposal accepted by department

Law (PGD, Master’s):

Bachelor’s degree in Law, minimum 2.50 CGPA

Check departmental guidelines for full details on requirements for your program.

Admission Deadlines for 2024/2025:

To enroll at Redeemer’s University next academic year, make sure you apply before the deadlines below:

UTME admission: April 30, 2024

Direct Entry admission: July 31, 2024

JUPEB admission: July 31, 2024

Postgraduate admission: August 31, 2024

Returning students registration: September 1, 2024

Meeting the application deadline is essential, as Redeemer’s University operates on a first qualified, first admitted basis until all seats are filled. Apply early to boost your chances of admission.

How to Apply to Redeemer’s University:

Follow these key steps to submit your Redeemer’s University admission application:

Visit the Redeemer’s University admission portal at apply.run.edu.ng . Select your desired program level (undergraduate or postgraduate). Fill in the required biodata and qualification information. Upload scanned copies of your credentials including O’Levels, diploma, degree, NYSC discharge certificate, etc. Pay the non-refundable application fee of ₦7,500 through the online payment platform or bank deposit. Print out your application confirmation slip and payment receipt. Submit your application confirmation slip and payment receipt along with your O’Level results and UTME result slip or direct entry qualification to the Admissions Office at the university campus or any designated center. Wait for the invitation for the Post-UTME screening test via email or SMS. Attend the Post-UTME screening test at the scheduled date and venue with your original documents and writing materials. Check your admission status on the university website or portal after the screening test.

You can also obtain a physical copy of the admission form from the university and submit it directly along with supporting documents. Either way, be sure to provide accurate details and include all required items to avoid delays or disqualification. Double check that you meet the minimum admission requirements before applying.

For additional information and guidance, feel free to reach out to the Admissions Office through the following contact options:

Phone: +234 815 0465 869

Email: admissions@run.edu.ng“

Frequently Asked Questions about Redeemer’s University Admissions:

Here I’ll address some common questions applicants have about qualifying for and applying to Redeemer’s University:

What is the acceptance rate at Redeemer’s University?

The acceptance rate ranges from 40-60% depending on program competitiveness. Admission is more selective for courses like Medicine, Law and Accounting.

Does Redeemers University offer admission via awaiting O’Level result?

Yes, Redeemer’s University admits students before seeing the final O’Level results. Your provisional admission will be confirmed after submitting your complete O’Level results with the required number of credits.

What is the Post UTME subject combination for my program?

Check the university website or student handbook for the approved UTME subject combinations per department. For example, Medicine requires Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

What is the age limit for Redeemer’s University undergraduate programs?

Redeemer’s University sets an age limit of 28 years for admission into undergraduate programs. There are some exceptions, so confirm with the admissions office.

How can I pay the Redeemer’s University school fees?

Accepted students can pay tuition fees and other charges online via the school portal, bank transfer or deposit, mobile money, card payment and other available options.

Wrapping Up

Applying to a top university like Redeemer’s University takes advanced planning, diligent hard work, and meticulous attention to detail. By understanding the latest admission requirements outlined here and taking action early to build a competitive application, prospective Nigerian students can put themselves on the path to admission success in 2024/2025.

I hope this detailed overview gives you everything you need to confidently complete your Redeemer’s University application for 2024/2025 admission. Best of luck – with thorough preparation and a strong application, your goal of joining the outstanding Redeemer’s University academic community can soon become reality!

