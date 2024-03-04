FULOKOJA Special Degree Programmes Admission Form 2024/2025

FULOKOJA Special Degree Programmes Admission Form: Are you a prospective student seeking admission into the prestigious Federal University Lokoja (FULOKOJA) for the 2024/2025 academic session? If yes, then this comprehensive guide is tailored just for you. FULOKOJA offers a unique opportunity through its Special Degree Programmes, designed to provide access to quality tertiary education for qualified candidates. In this blog post, we’ll unveil everything you need to know about the FULOKOJA Special Degree Programmes admission process, entry requirements, and step-by-step application procedures. Get ready to embark on an exciting academic journey!

Also, Check Out the Complete List of Courses Offered in FULOKOJA

Understanding FULOKOJA Special Degree Programmes

FULOKOJA Special Degree Programmes are designed for individuals who possess specific qualifications or work experience relevant to their desired field of study. These programmes offer a fast-track route to obtaining a bachelor’s degree, allowing students to complete their studies in a shorter timeframe compared to the conventional undergraduate programmes. The university recognizes the value of prior learning and experience, making these programmes an attractive option for working professionals, holders of Higher National Diplomas (HNDs), and other eligible candidates.

Also, Check Out the FULOKOJA Admission Requirements

Courses Offered Under FULOKOJA Special Degree Programmes

FULOKOJA offers a diverse range of Special Degree Programmes across various faculties, catering to a wide array of academic interests. Here are the programmes offered:

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Biology

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Geology

B.Sc. Banking and Finance

B.Sc. Physics

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Statistics

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Geography

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.A. English and Literary Studies

B.A. History and International Studies

B.Sc. Sociology

B.Sc. Library and Information Science

Admission Requirements

To be eligible for admission into FULOKOJA Special Degree Programmes, candidates must meet the following general requirements:

Possession of credit passes in at least five (5) relevant O’Level subjects, including English and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two (2) sittings. NYSC discharge, exemption, or exclusion certificates. Holders of Higher National Diploma (HND) or its equivalent from recognized institutions with a minimum of Lower Credit (2.4 CGPA). Holders of the National Diploma (ND) certificate with a minimum of Upper Credit (3.5 CGPA) and at least three years of relevant work experience. Holders of the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) with a minimum of Merit Pass and at least three years of relevant work experience. Holders of other professional qualifications recognized by the university as equivalent to HND or NCE.

Please note that specific programmes may have additional entry requirements, such as relevant subject combinations or professional certifications. It’s crucial to check the detailed admission requirements for your desired programme before applying.

Application Process for FULOKOJA Special Degree Programmes

Obtain the FULOKOJA Special Degree Programmes Admission Form: Visit the university’s website or designated application centres to purchase the admission form.

or designated application centres to purchase the admission form. Carefully read and follow the instructions provided on the form. Complete the Admission Form: Fill out the form accurately and legibly, providing all required personal and academic information.

Attach certified copies of relevant academic transcripts, certificates, and other supporting documents. Submit the Completed Application: Submit your completed application form, along with the required documents and non-refundable application fee, before the specified deadline.

Ensure you obtain a receipt or acknowledgement of your submission. Screening and Selection Process: FULOKOJA will review all applications and shortlist eligible candidates based on the entry requirements and available spaces.

Shortlisted candidates may be required to attend an interview or take an aptitude test, depending on the programme. Admission Notification: Successful candidates will receive an admission letter from the university, outlining the next steps and instructions for acceptance and registration.

Unsuccessful candidates will also be notified, and they may choose to explore alternative options or reapply in subsequent sessions.

Programme Duration and Fees

The Special Degree Programmes span a period of 24 calendar months, offering an accelerated path to a degree. School fees are payable in two instalments, making it financially manageable for students.

For Enquiries

For further information and assistance, feel free to reach out to:

Coordinator – Dr. S.E. Okosun (08066194421)

Assistant Coordinator – Mr. U. Joshua (08029626672)

Secretary – Umar Baba (08062856239)

Wrapping Up

FULOKOJA Special Degree Programmes offer a unique opportunity for individuals with relevant qualifications and work experience to pursue their academic aspirations. By following the comprehensive guide outlined in this blog post, you can navigate the admission process smoothly and increase your chances of securing a spot in your desired programme. Remember to carefully review the entry requirements, gather all necessary documents, and submit your application before the specified deadline. We wish you the best of luck in your pursuit of higher education at the prestigious Federal University Lokoja!

