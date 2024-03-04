Admission Requirements

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements 2024/2025 Academic Session

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements
FULOKOJA Admission Requirements

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements: Gaining admission into the Federal University Lokoja (FULOKOJA) is a dream for many students. With its commitment to excellence and a conducive learning environment, FULOKOJA stands out as a beacon of knowledge in Nigeria. As the 2024/2025 academic session approaches, it’s crucial for prospective students to understand the admission requirements to prepare adequately.

Table Of Contents
Overview of FULOKOJAGeneral Admission RequirementsProgram-Specific Admission RequirementsApplication Process and DeadlinesWrapping Up

Overview of FULOKOJA

The Federal University of Lokoja (FULOKOJA) is one of Nigeria’s premier universities, known for its excellent academic programs and top-notch facilities. If you’re an aspiring student looking to gain admission into this prestigious institution for the 2024/2025 academic session, it’s crucial to understand the admission requirements and selection process. In this comprehensive blog post, we’ll delve into the details of FULOKOJA’s admission criteria, providing you with all the information you need to increase your chances of being accepted.

General Admission Requirements

FULOKOJA has set specific criteria that applicants must meet to be considered for admission. These requirements are designed to ensure that only qualified candidates are admitted to various programs offered by the university.

For UTME Candidates

  1. O’Level Requirements: Candidates must have obtained at least five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects at the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) or its equivalent, including English Language and Mathematics. The specific subject requirements may vary depending on the desired program of study.
  2. UTME Score: Prospective students must have taken the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and achieved the minimum cut-off score set by FULOKOJA for the specific program they are applying to. (See the FULOKOJA Cut-Off Marks for 2024/2025)
  3. Post-UTME Screening: All candidates who meet the UTME score requirement will be invited to participate in FULOKOJA’s Post-UTME screening exercise, which may include a written test, oral interview, or both.
  4. Age Requirement: Candidates must be at least 16 years old as of the year of admission.

It’s important to note that meeting the general admission requirements does not guarantee admission into FULOKOJA. The university considers various factors, including the number of available spaces, the competition for each program, and the applicant’s overall academic performance.

For Direct Entry (DE) Candidates

FULOKOJA also offers Direct Entry admission for candidates who have completed a relevant diploma program from an accredited institution. The general requirements for Direct Entry admission include:

  1. Diploma Qualification: Candidates must have obtained a minimum of a Lower Credit (or its equivalent) in a relevant diploma program from an accredited institution.
  2. UTME Score: Candidates must have taken the UTME and achieved the minimum cut-off score set by FULOKOJA for the specific program they are applying to.
  3. Post-UTME Screening: Candidates must pass FULOKOJA’s Post-UTME screening exercise, which may include a written test, oral interview, or both.
  4. Age Requirement: Candidates must be at least 18 years old as of the year of admission.

It’s worth noting that Direct Entry admission is subject to the availability of spaces and may have additional requirements specific to each program.

Program-Specific Admission Requirements

In addition to the general admission requirements, FULOKOJA has specific requirements for different programs of study. Here are some of the popular programs and their respective admission requirements:

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements for the College of Health Sciences

S/NPROGRAMMEO’LEVEL REQUIREMENTSUTME SUBJECTS REQUIREMENTSUTME SCORE
1.MB; BS Medicine & SurgeryFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and PhysicsBiology, Chemistry and Physics250
2.B.Sc. Nursing ScienceFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and PhysicsBiology, Chemistry and Physics220

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements for Faculty of Arts

S/NPROGRAMMEO’LEVEL REQUIREMENTSUTME SUBJECTS REQUIREMENTSUTME SCORE
1.B.A. Arabic StudiesFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, and Arabic and 2 (two) subjects from Arts and Social Sciences.Arabic and 2 (two) subjects from Arts and Social Sciences.170
2.B.A. ArchaeologyFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics and any 3 (three) from Arts, Social Sciences or ScienceAny three (3) from Arts, Social Sciences or Science170
3.B.A. Christian Religious StudiesFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, CRK and any other 2 (two) subjects from Arts and Social SciencesCRK and any other 2 (two) subjects from Arts and Social Sciences170
4.B.A. English and Literary StudiesFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language and Literature-in-English and any other 3 (three) of either Arts or Social Science subjectsLiterature in English and any other two Arts or Social Science subjects170
5.B.A. FrenchFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, French and any other 3 (three) Arts or Social Science subjectsFrench and any other two (2) subjects from Arts and Social Sciences170
6.B.A. History and Int’l StudiesFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, History/Government and any other 3 (three) from Arts or Social SciencesHistory/Government and any other 2 (two) subjects from Arts or Social Sciences170
7.B.A. Islamic StudiesFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language and IRK / Arabic and any 3 (three) subjects from Arts and Social Sciences.Islamic Studies/ Arabic plus 2 (two) other Arts and Social Science Subjects170
8.B.A. LinguisticsFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Literature in English and 3 (three) subjects from Arts and Social Sciences.Literature in English and any other 2 (two) from Arts and Social Science subjects170
9.B.A. MusicFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Literature in English and any other 3 (three) relevant subjects.Literature in English and any other relevant subjects.170
10.B.A. PhilosophyFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language and any other 4 (four) relevant subjects. A pass in Mathematics is required.Any three (3) subjects170
11.B.A. Theatre ArtsFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Literature in English and other subjects from Arts or Social SciencesLiterature in English and any 2 (two) subjects from Arts or Social Sciences170
FULOKOJA Admission Requirements for Faculty of Engineering

S/NPROGRAMMEO’LEVEL REQUIREMENTSUTME SUBJECTSUTME SCORE
1.B. Eng. Computer EngineeringFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other Science subjectPhysics, Mathematics and Chemistry200
2.B. Eng. Electrical Electronics EngineeringFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other Science subjectPhysics, Mathematics and Chemistry200
3.B. Eng. Mechanical EngineeringFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other Science subjectPhysics, Mathematics and Chemistry200

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements for Faculty of Social Sciences

S/NPROGRAMMEO’LEVEL REQUIREMENTSUTME SUBJECTSUTME SCORE
1.B.Sc. EconomicsFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics and any 2 (two) of Arts or Social Science subjectsEconomics, Mathematics and any of Government, History, Geography and Financial Accounting170
2.B.Sc. GeographyFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Geography, Mathematics and any two (2) Arts, Social Sciences, or Science Subjects.Any three (3) Subjects in Arts, Social Sciences, or Science Subjects.170
3.B.Sc. Mass CommunicationFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Literature-in-English and any other 2 (two) from Arts or Social SciencesLiterature in English and any other 2 (two) Arts or Social Science subjects170
4.B.Sc. Political ScienceFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Government or History plus 2 (two) social sciences subjectsHistory/Government plus 1 (one) Social Science Subject and any other Arts or Social Sciences Subject170
5.B.Sc. SociologyFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, History/Government, and any other 2 (two) from Arts or Social SciencesHistory/Government and any other 2 (two) subjects from the Arts and Social Sciences170

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements for Faculty of Management Science

S/NPROGRAMMEO’LEVEL REQUIREMENTSUTME SUBJECTSUTME SCORE
1.B.Sc. AccountingFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics and any 2 (two) of Accounting, Commerce, Government, Geography, and MarketingMathematics, Economics and any other Social Science Subject170
2.B.Sc. Banking & FinanceFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics and any 2 (two) of Accounting, Commerce, Civic Education, Government, Geography, and MarketingMathematics, Economics and any other Social Science Subject170
3.B.Sc. Business AdministrationFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics and any 2 (two) of Accounting, Marketing, Commerce, Government & GeographyMathematics, Economics and any other Social Science Subject170
4.B.Sc. Public AdministrationFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Economics and Government/History and any other 2 (two) from Arts or Social Science SubjectGovernment, Economics and any other Arts or Social Science Subject170
FULOKOJA Admission Requirements for Faculty of Science

S/NPROGRAMMEO’LEVEL REQUIREMENTSUTME SUBJECTSUTME SCORE
1.B.Sc. BiochemistryFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and BiologyBiology, Chemistry, and Physics/Mathematics170
2.B.Sc. BiologyFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and BiologyBiology, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Physics170
3.B.Sc. BiotechnologyFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and BiologyBiology, Chemistry, and Physics/Mathematics170
4.B.Sc. BotanyFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and BiologyBiology, Chemistry, and Physics/Mathematics170
5.B.Sc. MicrobiologyFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and BiologyBiology, Chemistry, and Physics/Mathematics170
6.B.Sc. ZoologyFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and BiologyBiology, Chemistry, and Physics/Mathematics170
7.B.Sc. ChemistryFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and BiologyBiology, Chemistry, and Physics/Mathematics170
8.B.Sc. GeologyFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other relevant science subjectAny three of Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Biology170
9.B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry5 (five) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and BiologyChemistry and 2 (two) of Physics, Biology and Mathematics170
10.B.Sc. Computer ScienceFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics and any other 2 (two) Science SubjectsMathematics, Physics and any one of Chemistry, Agricultural Science/Biology or Computer Studies170
11.B.Sc. MathematicsFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics and any 2 (two) of Chemistry, F. Maths, Geography Biology/Agric. Sci. or Computer StudiesMathematics, Physics and any of Chemistry/Biology/Agricultural Science or Computer Studies170
12.B.Sc. PhysicsFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any 1 (one) of the following subjects: Biology, Agricultural Science or Computer StudiesPhysics, Mathematics and Chemistry170
13.B.Sc. StatisticsFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any 2 (two) of Chemistry, Biology/Agric. Sci., Economics/Geography, Data Processing or Computer StudiesMathematics and any two of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics/Geography or Computer Studies170

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements for Faculty of Education

S/NPROGRAMMEO’LEVEL REQUIREMENTSUTME SUBJECTS REQUIREMENTSUTME SCORE
1.B.A. (Ed.) EconomicsFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics and any 2 (two) of Arts or Social Science subjectsEconomics, Mathematics and 1 (one) of Arts or Social Science subjects170
2.B.A. (Ed.) English LanguageFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language and Literature in English plus 3 (three) other Arts or Social Science subjectsLiterature in English, and any other 2 (two) subjects chosen from Arts/Social Sciences170
3.B.A. (Ed.) GeographyFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Geography, Mathematics and any other 2 (two) from Arts, Science or Social SciencesGeography plus 2 (two) other Social Sciences/Arts/Science subjects170
4.B.A. (Ed.) HistoryFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, History/Government and 3 (three) relevant Arts or Social Science subjectsHistory/Government and any other 2 (two) subjects chosen from Arts or Social Sciences170
5.B.A. (Ed.) Political ScienceFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, History/Government and 3 (three) relevant Arts or Social Science subjectsGovernment or History plus 2 (two) other Arts or Social Sciences subjects170
6.B.Ed. Business EducationFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics and 2 (two) other subjects in the Social Sciences or ArtsMathematics, Economics plus 1 (one) Arts or Social Science subject170
7.B.Ed. Social StudiesFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Government/History and any other 2 (two) subjects chosen from Arts or Social SciencesGovernment/History, and any other 2 (two) subjects chosen from Arts or Social Sciences170
8.B.Ed. Integrated ScienceFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry/Physics and any other Science subjectAny 3 (three) of Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Biology and Agricultural Science170
9.B.Sc. (Ed.) BiologyFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and 1 (one) science subjectBiology and 2 (two) other subjects from Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics170
10.B.Sc. (Ed.) ChemistryFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and 1 (one) science subjectChemistry and 2 (two) other subjects from Biology, Mathematics and Physics170
11.B.Sc. (Ed.) Computer ScienceFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language and Mathematics and 3 (three) other Science subjectsMathematics, Physics and one of Biology, Chemistry, Geography or Computer Studies170
12.B.Sc. (Ed.) MathematicsFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics and any 3 (three) of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Further MathematicsMathematics, Physics and one of Chemistry, Biology or Computer Studies170
13.B.Sc. (Ed.) PhysicsFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Physics, Mathematics and 2 (two) other Science subjectsPhysics, Mathematics and one of Chemistry, Biology or Computer Studies170
14.BLIS Library & Information ScienceFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics and 3 (three) other relevant Arts/Sciences/Social Sciences subjectsAny 3 (three) subjects from Arts/Sciences/Social Sciences subjects170
15.B.Ed. Guidance & CounselingFive (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics plus any 3 (three) Arts, Social Sciences or Science subjectsThe subject of specialization and 1 (one) each from (Arts and Social Sciences) or (Arts and Sciences) or (Social Sciences and Sciences)170
It’s important to note that these are general guidelines, and the specific subject requirements and UTME cut-off scores may change from year to year. It’s advisable to check FULOKOJA’s official website or contact the university’s admission office for the most up-to-date information before applying.

Application Process and Deadlines

To apply for admission to FULOKOJA, prospective students must follow these steps:

  1. Register for UTME: Candidates must register for the UTME conducted by JAMB and choose FULOKOJA as one of their institution choices.
  2. Apply for FULOKOJA Admission: After taking the UTME, candidates must apply for admission to FULOKOJA through the university’s online application portal or by submitting a physical application form.
  3. Upload Required Documents: Candidates must upload or submit all required documents, such as O’Level certificates, UTME result slip, and any other relevant documents requested by FULOKOJA.
  4. Pay Application Fee: Candidates must pay the prescribed application fee as per FULOKOJA’s instructions.
  5. Attend Post-UTME Screening: Candidates who meet the UTME score requirement will be invited to participate in FULOKOJA’s Post-UTME screening exercise.

It’s crucial to adhere to the application deadlines set by FULOKOJA, as late applications may not be considered. The deadlines for each admission cycle are typically announced on the university’s website and through other official channels.

Wrapping Up

Getting admitted to the Federal University of Lokoja (FULOKOJA ) is a highly competitive process, but with the right preparation and adherence to the admission requirements, your chances of success can be significantly increased. By understanding the general and program-specific admission criteria, following the application process diligently, and employing effective strategies, you can increase your chances of gaining admission to this prestigious institution for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Remember, the admission process at FULOKOJA is subject to change, so it’s essential to stay updated by regularly checking the university’s official website and following their announcements. With determination, hard work, and a commitment to academic excellence, you can make your dream of studying at FULOKOJA a reality.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about FULOKOJA Admission Requirements 2024/2025 Academic Session, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

