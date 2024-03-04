FULOKOJA Admission Requirements 2024/2025 Academic Session

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements: Gaining admission into the Federal University Lokoja (FULOKOJA) is a dream for many students. With its commitment to excellence and a conducive learning environment, FULOKOJA stands out as a beacon of knowledge in Nigeria. As the 2024/2025 academic session approaches, it’s crucial for prospective students to understand the admission requirements to prepare adequately.

Also, Check Out the Complete List of Courses Offered in FULOKOJA

Overview of FULOKOJA

The Federal University of Lokoja (FULOKOJA) is one of Nigeria’s premier universities, known for its excellent academic programs and top-notch facilities. If you’re an aspiring student looking to gain admission into this prestigious institution for the 2024/2025 academic session, it’s crucial to understand the admission requirements and selection process. In this comprehensive blog post, we’ll delve into the details of FULOKOJA’s admission criteria, providing you with all the information you need to increase your chances of being accepted.

Telegram Channel Join Now

Also, Check Out the FULOKOJA School Fees Schedule for 2024/2025

General Admission Requirements

FULOKOJA has set specific criteria that applicants must meet to be considered for admission. These requirements are designed to ensure that only qualified candidates are admitted to various programs offered by the university.

O’Level Requirements: Candidates must have obtained at least five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects at the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) or its equivalent, including English Language and Mathematics. The specific subject requirements may vary depending on the desired program of study. UTME Score: Prospective students must have taken the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and achieved the minimum cut-off score set by FULOKOJA for the specific program they are applying to. (See the FULOKOJA Cut-Off Marks for 2024/2025) Post-UTME Screening: All candidates who meet the UTME score requirement will be invited to participate in FULOKOJA’s Post-UTME screening exercise, which may include a written test, oral interview, or both. Age Requirement: Candidates must be at least 16 years old as of the year of admission.

It’s important to note that meeting the general admission requirements does not guarantee admission into FULOKOJA. The university considers various factors, including the number of available spaces, the competition for each program, and the applicant’s overall academic performance.

Also, Check Out the FULOKOJA Cut-Off Marks

FULOKOJA also offers Direct Entry admission for candidates who have completed a relevant diploma program from an accredited institution. The general requirements for Direct Entry admission include:

Telegram Channel Join Now

Diploma Qualification: Candidates must have obtained a minimum of a Lower Credit (or its equivalent) in a relevant diploma program from an accredited institution. UTME Score: Candidates must have taken the UTME and achieved the minimum cut-off score set by FULOKOJA for the specific program they are applying to. Post-UTME Screening: Candidates must pass FULOKOJA’s Post-UTME screening exercise, which may include a written test, oral interview, or both. Age Requirement: Candidates must be at least 18 years old as of the year of admission.

It’s worth noting that Direct Entry admission is subject to the availability of spaces and may have additional requirements specific to each program.

Program-Specific Admission Requirements

In addition to the general admission requirements, FULOKOJA has specific requirements for different programs of study. Here are some of the popular programs and their respective admission requirements:

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements for the College of Health Sciences

S/N PROGRAMME O’LEVEL REQUIREMENTS UTME SUBJECTS REQUIREMENTS UTME SCORE 1. MB; BS Medicine & Surgery Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics Biology, Chemistry and Physics 250 2. B.Sc. Nursing Science Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics Biology, Chemistry and Physics 220

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements for Faculty of Arts

S/N PROGRAMME O’LEVEL REQUIREMENTS UTME SUBJECTS REQUIREMENTS UTME SCORE 1. B.A. Arabic Studies Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, and Arabic and 2 (two) subjects from Arts and Social Sciences. Arabic and 2 (two) subjects from Arts and Social Sciences. 170 2. B.A. Archaeology Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics and any 3 (three) from Arts, Social Sciences or Science Any three (3) from Arts, Social Sciences or Science 170 3. B.A. Christian Religious Studies Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, CRK and any other 2 (two) subjects from Arts and Social Sciences CRK and any other 2 (two) subjects from Arts and Social Sciences 170 4. B.A. English and Literary Studies Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language and Literature-in-English and any other 3 (three) of either Arts or Social Science subjects Literature in English and any other two Arts or Social Science subjects 170 5. B.A. French Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, French and any other 3 (three) Arts or Social Science subjects French and any other two (2) subjects from Arts and Social Sciences 170 6. B.A. History and Int’l Studies Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, History/Government and any other 3 (three) from Arts or Social Sciences History/Government and any other 2 (two) subjects from Arts or Social Sciences 170 7. B.A. Islamic Studies Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language and IRK / Arabic and any 3 (three) subjects from Arts and Social Sciences. Islamic Studies/ Arabic plus 2 (two) other Arts and Social Science Subjects 170 8. B.A. Linguistics Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Literature in English and 3 (three) subjects from Arts and Social Sciences. Literature in English and any other 2 (two) from Arts and Social Science subjects 170 9. B.A. Music Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Literature in English and any other 3 (three) relevant subjects. Literature in English and any other relevant subjects. 170 10. B.A. Philosophy Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language and any other 4 (four) relevant subjects. A pass in Mathematics is required. Any three (3) subjects 170 11. B.A. Theatre Arts Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Literature in English and other subjects from Arts or Social Sciences Literature in English and any 2 (two) subjects from Arts or Social Sciences 170 See also Bowen University Admission Requirements 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements for Faculty of Engineering

S/N PROGRAMME O’LEVEL REQUIREMENTS UTME SUBJECTS UTME SCORE 1. B. Eng. Computer Engineering Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other Science subject Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry 200 2. B. Eng. Electrical Electronics Engineering Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other Science subject Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry 200 3. B. Eng. Mechanical Engineering Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other Science subject Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry 200

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements for Faculty of Social Sciences

S/N PROGRAMME O’LEVEL REQUIREMENTS UTME SUBJECTS UTME SCORE 1. B.Sc. Economics Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics and any 2 (two) of Arts or Social Science subjects Economics, Mathematics and any of Government, History, Geography and Financial Accounting 170 2. B.Sc. Geography Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Geography, Mathematics and any two (2) Arts, Social Sciences, or Science Subjects. Any three (3) Subjects in Arts, Social Sciences, or Science Subjects. 170 3. B.Sc. Mass Communication Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Literature-in-English and any other 2 (two) from Arts or Social Sciences Literature in English and any other 2 (two) Arts or Social Science subjects 170 4. B.Sc. Political Science Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Government or History plus 2 (two) social sciences subjects History/Government plus 1 (one) Social Science Subject and any other Arts or Social Sciences Subject 170 5. B.Sc. Sociology Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, History/Government, and any other 2 (two) from Arts or Social Sciences History/Government and any other 2 (two) subjects from the Arts and Social Sciences 170

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements for Faculty of Management Science

S/N PROGRAMME O’LEVEL REQUIREMENTS UTME SUBJECTS UTME SCORE 1. B.Sc. Accounting Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics and any 2 (two) of Accounting, Commerce, Government, Geography, and Marketing Mathematics, Economics and any other Social Science Subject 170 2. B.Sc. Banking & Finance Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics and any 2 (two) of Accounting, Commerce, Civic Education, Government, Geography, and Marketing Mathematics, Economics and any other Social Science Subject 170 3. B.Sc. Business Administration Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics and any 2 (two) of Accounting, Marketing, Commerce, Government & Geography Mathematics, Economics and any other Social Science Subject 170 4. B.Sc. Public Administration Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Economics and Government/History and any other 2 (two) from Arts or Social Science Subject Government, Economics and any other Arts or Social Science Subject 170 See also KolaDaisi University, KDU Admission Requirements 2024/2025: A Complete Guide for Prospective Students

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements for Faculty of Science

S/N PROGRAMME O’LEVEL REQUIREMENTS UTME SUBJECTS UTME SCORE 1. B.Sc. Biochemistry Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology Biology, Chemistry, and Physics/Mathematics 170 2. B.Sc. Biology Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Physics 170 3. B.Sc. Biotechnology Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology Biology, Chemistry, and Physics/Mathematics 170 4. B.Sc. Botany Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology Biology, Chemistry, and Physics/Mathematics 170 5. B.Sc. Microbiology Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology Biology, Chemistry, and Physics/Mathematics 170 6. B.Sc. Zoology Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology Biology, Chemistry, and Physics/Mathematics 170 7. B.Sc. Chemistry Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology Biology, Chemistry, and Physics/Mathematics 170 8. B.Sc. Geology Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other relevant science subject Any three of Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Biology 170 9. B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry 5 (five) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology Chemistry and 2 (two) of Physics, Biology and Mathematics 170 10. B.Sc. Computer Science Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics and any other 2 (two) Science Subjects Mathematics, Physics and any one of Chemistry, Agricultural Science/Biology or Computer Studies 170 11. B.Sc. Mathematics Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics and any 2 (two) of Chemistry, F. Maths, Geography Biology/Agric. Sci. or Computer Studies Mathematics, Physics and any of Chemistry/Biology/Agricultural Science or Computer Studies 170 12. B.Sc. Physics Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any 1 (one) of the following subjects: Biology, Agricultural Science or Computer Studies Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry 170 13. B.Sc. Statistics Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any 2 (two) of Chemistry, Biology/Agric. Sci., Economics/Geography, Data Processing or Computer Studies Mathematics and any two of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics/Geography or Computer Studies 170

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements for Faculty of Education

S/N PROGRAMME O’LEVEL REQUIREMENTS UTME SUBJECTS REQUIREMENTS UTME SCORE 1. B.A. (Ed.) Economics Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics and any 2 (two) of Arts or Social Science subjects Economics, Mathematics and 1 (one) of Arts or Social Science subjects 170 2. B.A. (Ed.) English Language Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language and Literature in English plus 3 (three) other Arts or Social Science subjects Literature in English, and any other 2 (two) subjects chosen from Arts/Social Sciences 170 3. B.A. (Ed.) Geography Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Geography, Mathematics and any other 2 (two) from Arts, Science or Social Sciences Geography plus 2 (two) other Social Sciences/Arts/Science subjects 170 4. B.A. (Ed.) History Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, History/Government and 3 (three) relevant Arts or Social Science subjects History/Government and any other 2 (two) subjects chosen from Arts or Social Sciences 170 5. B.A. (Ed.) Political Science Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, History/Government and 3 (three) relevant Arts or Social Science subjects Government or History plus 2 (two) other Arts or Social Sciences subjects 170 6. B.Ed. Business Education Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics and 2 (two) other subjects in the Social Sciences or Arts Mathematics, Economics plus 1 (one) Arts or Social Science subject 170 7. B.Ed. Social Studies Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Government/History and any other 2 (two) subjects chosen from Arts or Social Sciences Government/History, and any other 2 (two) subjects chosen from Arts or Social Sciences 170 8. B.Ed. Integrated Science Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry/Physics and any other Science subject Any 3 (three) of Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Biology and Agricultural Science 170 9. B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and 1 (one) science subject Biology and 2 (two) other subjects from Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics 170 10. B.Sc. (Ed.) Chemistry Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and 1 (one) science subject Chemistry and 2 (two) other subjects from Biology, Mathematics and Physics 170 11. B.Sc. (Ed.) Computer Science Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language and Mathematics and 3 (three) other Science subjects Mathematics, Physics and one of Biology, Chemistry, Geography or Computer Studies 170 12. B.Sc. (Ed.) Mathematics Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics and any 3 (three) of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Further Mathematics Mathematics, Physics and one of Chemistry, Biology or Computer Studies 170 13. B.Sc. (Ed.) Physics Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Physics, Mathematics and 2 (two) other Science subjects Physics, Mathematics and one of Chemistry, Biology or Computer Studies 170 14. BLIS Library & Information Science Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics and 3 (three) other relevant Arts/Sciences/Social Sciences subjects Any 3 (three) subjects from Arts/Sciences/Social Sciences subjects 170 15. B.Ed. Guidance & Counseling Five (5) SSC credit passes in English Language, Mathematics plus any 3 (three) Arts, Social Sciences or Science subjects The subject of specialization and 1 (one) each from (Arts and Social Sciences) or (Arts and Sciences) or (Social Sciences and Sciences) 170 See also FULOKOJA Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025 Academic Session

It’s important to note that these are general guidelines, and the specific subject requirements and UTME cut-off scores may change from year to year. It’s advisable to check FULOKOJA’s official website or contact the university’s admission office for the most up-to-date information before applying.

Application Process and Deadlines

To apply for admission to FULOKOJA, prospective students must follow these steps:

Register for UTME: Candidates must register for the UTME conducted by JAMB and choose FULOKOJA as one of their institution choices. Apply for FULOKOJA Admission: After taking the UTME, candidates must apply for admission to FULOKOJA through the university’s online application portal or by submitting a physical application form. Upload Required Documents: Candidates must upload or submit all required documents, such as O’Level certificates, UTME result slip, and any other relevant documents requested by FULOKOJA. Pay Application Fee: Candidates must pay the prescribed application fee as per FULOKOJA’s instructions. Attend Post-UTME Screening: Candidates who meet the UTME score requirement will be invited to participate in FULOKOJA’s Post-UTME screening exercise.

It’s crucial to adhere to the application deadlines set by FULOKOJA, as late applications may not be considered. The deadlines for each admission cycle are typically announced on the university’s website and through other official channels.

Wrapping Up

Telegram Channel Join Now

Getting admitted to the Federal University of Lokoja (FULOKOJA ) is a highly competitive process, but with the right preparation and adherence to the admission requirements, your chances of success can be significantly increased. By understanding the general and program-specific admission criteria, following the application process diligently, and employing effective strategies, you can increase your chances of gaining admission to this prestigious institution for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Remember, the admission process at FULOKOJA is subject to change, so it’s essential to stay updated by regularly checking the university’s official website and following their announcements. With determination, hard work, and a commitment to academic excellence, you can make your dream of studying at FULOKOJA a reality.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about FULOKOJA Admission Requirements 2024/2025 Academic Session, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!