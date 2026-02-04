KolaDaisi University JUPEB Admission Form 2026/2027

KolaDaisi University JUPEB Admission Form: KolaDaisi University has commenced the sale of admission forms for its Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) programme for the 2023/2024 academic session. The JUPEB programme is a one-year direct entry programme that allows students to gain admission into the 200 level at KolaDaisi University and other universities in Nigeria.

Admission Requirements for JUPEB at KolaDaisi University

To be eligible for admission into the JUPEB programme at KolaDaisi University, Ibadan, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Possess a minimum of 5 O’ Level credits, obtained at not more than two sittings. Credits must include Mathematics, English Language, and three other subjects relevant to the candidate’s desired course of study. (See complete KolaDaisi University, KDU Admission Requirements) A valid email address and phone number for communication purposes. A passport photograph and a scanned copy of your O’Level results.

What are the Courses Available for JUPEB at KolaDaisi University?

KolaDaisi University offers JUPEB in the following faculties and subject combinations:

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

Faculty of Applied Sciences:

Biology, Chemistry, Physics (BCP)

Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry (MPC)

Mathematics, Physics, Geography (MPG)

Mathematics, Economics, Physics (MEP).

Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences:

Economics, Government, Literature-in-English (EGL)

Government, Literature-in-English, Christian Religious Studies (GLC)

Accounting, Business Studies, Economics (ABE); Accounting, Economics, Geography (AEG)

Business Studies, Economics, Government (BEG).

Faculty of Law:

Literature-in-English, Economics, Government (LEG)

Literature-in-English, Christian Religious Studies, Government (LCG).

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Biology, Chemistry, Physics (BCP).

Program Duration

The JUPEB program spans one academic session, divided into two semesters.

Lecture Venue and Accommodation

Lecture Venue: City Center, Challenge, Ibadan

City Center, Challenge, Ibadan Accommodation: The university will arrange for accommodation for admitted students in hostels around the JUPEB lecture venue at the city centre in Challenge, Ibadan.

All applicants are required to undergo the KolaDaisi University, Ibadan, Screening Exercise, taking place at KM 18, Ibadan-Oyo Expressway, Ibadan. Details of the screening including date and requirements will be communicated later.

How to Apply for KolaDaisi University JUPEB Admission

Follow these steps to submit your application:

Visit the official website of KolaDaisi University at koladaisiuniversity.edu.ng and click on “Admission”. Click on “JUPEB Programme” and read the information carefully. Click on “Start Application Now” and fill out the online application form with your personal and academic details. Pay the application fee of N10,000 with a bank charge of N350 through the online payment platform or at any branch of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) with the account name “KolaDaisi University School of Preliminary and Advanced Studies” and the account number “5304270040”. See the KolaDaisi University JUPEB School Fees & Other Fees (i) Download the admission application form from the university website or obtain a hard copy from the University Campus, Kilometer 18, Ibadan-Oyo Express Road, Ibadan.(ii) Submit scanned copies of the downloaded application forms with the appropriate bank teller to admissons@koladaisiuniversity.edu.ng. Email both O’ Level and UTME results to admissons@koladaisiuniversity.edu.ng. Successful candidates must bring the downloaded application form and original copies of their O’ Level results for clearance during registration.

What are the Benefits of JUPEB at KolaDaisi University?

Enrolling in the JUPEB program at KolaDaisi University, Ibadan, offers several advantages:

WhatsApp Group Join Now

Telegram Channel Join Now

Direct entry admission into 200 level at KolaDaisi University or any other Nigerian university without taking JAMB/UTME exams.

Opportunity to study your desired course, subject to meeting the cut-off mark and other requirements.

Access to quality education and excellent facilities at KolaDaisi University for a strong academic foundation.

Immersion in a vibrant, diverse student and staff community that exposes you to varied cultures and perspectives.

Mentorship and guidance from experienced, dedicated lecturers focused on helping you achieve academic and personal goals.

For further inquiries, visit the JUPEB Challenge Office at:

Location: Koladaisi University City Centre, Foundation Building, Challenge, Ibadan.

Koladaisi University City Centre, Foundation Building, Challenge, Ibadan. Address: Koladaisi Beside Globacom Office, Oyo State.

Koladaisi Beside Globacom Office, Oyo State. Email: jupeb@koladaisiuniversity.edu.ng

jupeb@koladaisiuniversity.edu.ng Phone: 08069845995 / 08121220011 / 07038010622

You can also reach the Admission Office at KolaDaisi University, Ibadan, through:

Email: admissions@koladaisiuniversity.edu.ng

admissions@koladaisiuniversity.edu.ng Phone (Whatsapp Enabled): 0808 430 1409

0808 430 1409 Phone: 0705 575 4888 / 0818 925 4314 / 0906 887 2144

Wrapping Up

The JUPEB programme at KolaDaisi University offers a fast-track opportunity for university admission. It’s open to all qualified candidates regardless of state or country.

If you want an easy pathway into your desired university, apply for the JUPEB programme at KolaDaisi. It provides a sure route to securing your academic future and entry into university studies. Don’t miss this chance to set yourself up for success.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about KolaDaisi University JUPEB Admission Form 2026/2027, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!