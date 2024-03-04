Benson Idahosa University, BIU School Fees 2024/2025 | Everything You Need To Know

Benson Idahosa University, BIU School Fees: Choosing the right university to attend can be a daunting task for many students and parents in Nigeria. With so many options to consider, it is important to understand the school fees structure before making a final decision. One university that has built a strong reputation for academic excellence is Benson Idahosa University (BIU) in Benin City, Edo State.

In this comprehensive article, you’ll find a detailed overview of the BIU school fees structure and payment guide for the 2024/2025 academic session. Whether you’re a freshman applicant or returning student, this guide will equip you with the insights and planning tools to make informed decisions about funding your BIU education.

Overview of BIU School Fees

The management of BIU publishes an officially approved fee schedule at the start of every academic year indicating the tuition fees and other related charges for students in each faculty and level of study. The fees cover expenses such as:

Tuition fees

Registration and examination charges

Accommodation

Sports fees

Medical fees

Lab fees

Library charges

ICT fees

Utility charges

Security fees

and lots more

New and returning students are mandated to pay all applicable fees before registration process can commence. The fees also differ based on study level – 100 level, 200 level, 300 level and so on.

Benson Idahosa University, BIU School Fees Schedule 2024/2025

Benson Idahosa University school fees ranges from ₦436,000 – ₦4,006,000 for new and returning students, depending on the course and department.

Here is a breakdown of the BIU school fees schedule for freshly admitted 100 level students and returning undergraduate students for the 2024/2025 academic session:

Law Faculty School Fees

Sessional Fees: 100 Level and Direct Entry: ₦1,921,000 200 Level: ₦1,836,000 300 Level: ₦1,532,000 400 Level: ₦1,280,000 500 Level: ₦1,306,000



Faculty of Social Sciences

Accounting, Business Administration, Political Science, and Mass Communication

Sessional Fees: 100 Level and Direct Entry: ₦886,000 200 Level: ₦801,000 300 Level: ₦832,000 400 Level: ₦858,000



Economics, Banking and Finance

Sessional Fees: 100 Level and Direct Entry: ₦823,000 200 Level: ₦738,000 300 Level: ₦737,000 400 Level: ₦762,000



Sociology

Sessional Fees: 100 Level and Direct Entry: ₦652,000 200 Level: ₦567,000 300 Level: ₦566,000 400 Level: ₦591,000



International Studies and Diplomacy

Sessional Fees: 100 Level and Direct Entry: ₦785,000 200 Level: ₦698,000 300 Level: ₦673,000 400 Level: ₦674,000



Faculty of Humanities

English, English Education, Education, and Library & Information Science

Sessional Fees: 100 Level and Direct Entry: ₦545,000 200 Level: ₦460,000 300 Level: ₦459,000 400 Level: ₦484,000



Faculty of Agriculture

Sessional Fees: 100 Level and Direct Entry: ₦522,000 200 Level: ₦437,000 300 Level: ₦436,000 400 Level: ₦436,000 500 Level: ₦462,000



Faculty of Engineering

Mechanical, Electrical, and Civil Engineering

Sessional Fees: 100 Level and Direct Entry: ₦949,000 200 Level: ₦964,000 300 Level: ₦964,000 400 Level: ₦990,000 500 Level: ₦1,015,000



Faculty of Science

Computer Science

Sessional Fees: 100 Level and Direct Entry: ₦987,000 200 Level: ₦902,000 300 Level: ₦956,000 400 Level: ₦956,000



Chemistry, Physics, Geo-Physics, Mathematics

Sessional Fees: 100 Level and Direct Entry: ₦732,000 200 Level: ₦647,000 300 Level: ₦646,000 400 Level: ₦697,000



Microbiology, Biochemistry

Sessional Fees: 100 Level and Direct Entry: ₦828,000 200 Level: ₦743,000 300 Level: ₦769,000 400 Level: ₦768,000



Nursing

Sessional Fees: 100 Level and Direct Entry: ₦1,563,000 200 Level: ₦1,785,000 300 Level: ₦1,785,000 400 Level: ₦1,891,000 500 Level: ₦1,891,000



Medical Lab

Sessional Fees: 100 Level and Direct Entry: ₦933,800 200 Level: ₦1,310,300 300 Level: ₦1,335,600 400 Level: ₦1,436,600 500 Level: ₦1,436,600



Medicine

Sessional Fees: 100 Level and Direct Entry: ₦3,613,800 200 Level: ₦3,653,000 300 Level: ₦4,006,000



Anatomy, Physiology

Sessional Fees: 100 Level and Direct Entry: ₦733,000 200 Level: ₦764,000 300 Level: ₦758,000



Other Fees

Acceptance Fee: ₦200,000

ICT Fee: ₦45,000

Accommodation Fee: ₦350,000 (optional)

Payment Deadlines

Meeting the payment deadlines is very important at Benson Idahosa University. Here are some key dates to note:

April 30 – Deadline for payment of tuition fees by returning students

– Deadline for payment of tuition fees by returning students August 31 – Deadline for payment of acceptance fees and other charges by newly admitted students

– Deadline for payment of acceptance fees and other charges by newly admitted students December 15 – Deadline for payment of 2nd-semester school fees

Students who fail to pay their fees before the deadline will not be allowed to sit for examinations. You may also be asked to defer your admission to the next session. Avoid such outcomes by paying your fees timely.

How to Pay BIU School Fees

BIU school fees can be paid through online or bank payment methods. The payment procedures are as follows:

Online Payment

Visit the BIU website at www.biu.edu.ng and click on the “ Student Portal ” link.

and click on the “ ” link. Log in with your matriculation number and password.

Click on the “ Pay Fees ” tab and select the fee type and amount you want to pay.

” tab and select the fee type and amount you want to pay. Choose your preferred payment option (card or bank transfer) and follow the instructions to complete the payment.

Print out your payment receipt and keep it for future reference.

Bank Payment

Visit any branch of Zenith Bank or Access Bank and request for a BIU school fees payment teller.

Fill in your details (name, matriculation number, programme, level, faculty, fee type, and amount) on the teller and pay the amount at the cashier.

Collect your stamped teller and bank printout as evidence of payment.

Submit your teller and bank printout to the BIU Bursary Department for verification and clearance.

Instalment Payment

BIU allows students to pay their school fees in instalments. However, this option is subject to approval by the university management and is only available for tuition fees. The instalment payment plan is as follows:

First instalment: 60% of tuition fee payable before resumption of first semester.

Second instalment: 40% of tuition fee payable before resumption of second semester.

Students who opt for instalment payment must apply for it through the BIU Bursary Department and sign an undertaking to abide by the terms and conditions.

BIU Scholarship Opportunities

BIU offers various scholarship opportunities for students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential, or financial need. Some of the scholarships available for BIU students are:

Archbishop Benson Idahosa Scholarship: This is a full scholarship awarded to outstanding students who score above 300 in UTME or above 4.0 CGPA in their previous level of study. The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, and other fees for the duration of the programme.

This is a full scholarship awarded to outstanding students who score above 300 in UTME or above 4.0 CGPA in their previous level of study. The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, and other fees for the duration of the programme. Church of God Mission Scholarship: This is a partial scholarship awarded to active members of Church of God Mission International who score above 250 in UTME or above 3.5 CGPA in their previous level of study. The scholarship covers 50% of tuition fee for the duration of the programme.

This is a partial scholarship awarded to active members of Church of God Mission International who score above 250 in UTME or above 3.5 CGPA in their previous level of study. The scholarship covers 50% of tuition fee for the duration of the programme. Edo State Government Scholarship: This is a partial scholarship awarded to indigenes of Edo State who score above 200 in UTME or above 3.0 CGPA in their previous level of study. The scholarship covers 25% of tuition fee for the duration of the programme.

This is a partial scholarship awarded to indigenes of Edo State who score above 200 in UTME or above 3.0 CGPA in their previous level of study. The scholarship covers 25% of tuition fee for the duration of the programme. Other Scholarships: There are also other scholarships offered by individuals, organizations, or foundations to BIU students based on merit or need. These scholarships vary in terms of criteria, amount, and duration.

Students who wish to apply for any of these scholarships must meet the eligibility requirements and submit their applications to the BIU Scholarship Committee before the deadline.

Wrapping Up

Benson Idahosa University (BIU) is a great choice for Nigerian students and aspirants who want to pursue quality education in a Christian environment. BIU school fees are affordable and competitive compared to other private universities in Nigeria. BIU also offers various payment methods and scholarship opportunities for students who need financial assistance.

We hope this blog post has provided you with useful information on the BIU school fees schedule for 2024/2025 academic session. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to contact us or leave a comment below. We wish you all the best in your academic journey at BIU!

