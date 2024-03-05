FULOKOJA Direct Entry Screening Form 2024/2025: How to Apply, Eligibility and Deadline

FULOKOJA Direct Entry Screening Form: The Federal University Lokoja (FULOKOJA), a renowned institution of higher learning, is pleased to announce the commencement of its Direct Entry screening 2024/2025 academic session is a crucial step for candidates seeking to join the university’s vibrant community through a non-UTME route. This blog post will provide a detailed guide on how to apply for FULOKOJA’s DE screening, the eligibility criteria, and the important deadlines to keep in mind.

Understanding Direct Entry at FULOKOJA

Direct Entry at FULOKOJA offers an alternative route for admission into various undergraduate programs. It is designed for candidates who already possess certain qualifications such as Diplomas, NCE, IJMB, or equivalent, bypassing the UTME. This pathway is ideal for students who wish to continue their education seamlessly into the second year of their preferred undergraduate courses.

Also, Check Out the Complete List of Courses Offered in FULOKOJA Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates! Telegram Channel Join Now

To be considered for FULOKOJA’s Direct Entry program, candidates must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Have chosen FULOKOJA as their first choice in the JAMB application. Possess five (5) O’ level credits in subjects relevant to their desired course of study, obtained in a maximum of two sittings. Demonstrate proficiency in English Language, as a credit in this subject is compulsory for admission into all courses at FULOKOJA.

Computer-Based Test (CBT) Screening

All candidates, including those applying through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) routes, will participate in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) screening exercise. This comprehensive assessment will evaluate their aptitude and preparedness for the rigorous academic programs offered at FULOKOJA.

Also, Check Out the FULOKOJA School Fees Schedule for 2024/2025

The CBT will be conducted at the Centre for ICT, located at FULOKOJA’s Permanent Site, Felele Campus in Lokoja, Kogi State. Candidates will be assigned to groups and provided with a specific date and time for their test. To ensure a smooth and organized process, it is important that applicants strictly adhere to the assigned date and time, arriving at the venue two hours before their scheduled time slot.

How to Apply for FULOKOJA Direct Entry Exercise

FULOKOJA has implemented a user-friendly online application process to simplify the registration for the Direct Entry screening exercise. Prospective candidates can follow these straightforward steps:

Telegram Channel Join Now

Ensure you have a valid personal email address before starting the application process. Visit the university’s official website at www.fulokoja.edu.ng . Click on “Admissions,” select “Undergraduate,” and then choose “Apply Online (2024/2025).” Log in with your valid JAMB Registration number to confirm eligibility. Update your personal details and previous academic records as requested. Generate your RRR (Remita Retrieval Reference) payment invoice of ₦2,000.00 (Screening Charges) using REMITA services (card or bank payment). For BANK PAYMENT: Proceed to any bank offering REMITA services with your printed invoice and make your payment with your generated RRR from the Admission Portal. For CARD PAYMENT: Visit www.remita.net , click on Bills & Purchases, then click on Pay RRR Invoice. Enter your RRR generated from the Admission portal and process your payment with your ATM card. Return to the Admissions Portal and confirm your payment.

Also, See how to Apply for the FULOKOJA Post-UTME Form

Important Deadlines and Additional Information

Key Dates and Deadlines

Application Opening Date : Friday, August 18, 2024.

: Friday, August 18, 2024. CBT Screening Details : Scheduled by the university and conducted strictly by the time/date on the screening slip.

: Scheduled by the university and conducted strictly by the time/date on the screening slip. Application Deadline: The online screening exercise/portal closes by midnight on Friday, October 20, 2024.

Please, also note the following crucial information:

Visit the university’s website (www.fulokoja.edu.ng ) for detailed information on O’level and DE requirements for courses offered at FULOKOJA.

) for detailed information on O’level and DE requirements for courses offered at FULOKOJA. Only candidates who have uploaded their O’level results on the JAMB e-Facility will be eligible for admission.

Only DE candidates who applied through the 2024 JAMB Registration Exercise and chose FULOKOJA as their first choice will be considered for the screening exercise.

Successful completion of the screening exercise does not guarantee admission into FULOKOJA. The Central Admissions Committee will apply additional admission modalities in considering applications.

FULOKOJA encourages all candidates to adhere strictly to the provided instructions to ensure a smooth and successful Direct Entry admission process.

Wrapping Up

The Federal University Lokoja presents an exceptional opportunity for aspiring students to embark on a transformative academic journey. By meeting the eligibility criteria and successfully navigating the Direct Entry screening exercise, candidates can unlock new doors to prestigious higher education and pave the way for a future filled with endless possibilities.

Don’t hesitate to share this valuable information with others who may benefit from the FULOKOJA Direct Entry admission program for the 2024/2025 academic session. Together, let’s inspire and empower the next generation of scholars to achieve their academic dreams.

Telegram Channel Join Now

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about FULOKOJA Direct Entry Screening Form 2024/2025: How to Apply, Eligibility and Deadline, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!