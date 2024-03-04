FULOKOJA School Fees for 2024/2025 Academic Session

FULOKOJA School Fees Schedule: Gaining admission into a leading federal university like the Federal University Lokoja (FULOKOJA) is an exciting milestone for any student. However, after securing that competitive admission spot, a key concern is how to pay the required school fees.

In this comprehensive article, you will find a detailed breakdown of the FULOKOJA school fees schedule and payment guidelines for the 2024/2025 academic session.

As an aspiring undergraduate, it is essential to know the current school fees structure to plan your finances accordingly. The schedule below provides information on the tuition, acceptance fee and other charges for different categories of students at FULOKOJA.

Overview of FULOKOJA School Fees

The school fees schedule at FULOKOJA comprises of the following components which add up to the total fee payable per session:

Acceptance fee (one-time)

Tuition fee

Accommodation fee

Medical registration fee

Sports fee

Exam fee

Registration fee

Library fee

Student union fee

Identity card fee

Course registration fee

Departmental charges (for sciences & engineering students)

The total school fees payable varies across different faculties and departments. In addition, the fees differ for indigenes of Kogi State, non-indigenes and international students.

FULOKOJA School Fees for Fresh Students

As a fresh student of FULOKOJA, you are required to pay the school fees of ₦116, 840 for the 2024/2025 academic session before the commencement of the session. The school fees for fresh students vary depending on the course and the faculty. The school fees for fresh students for the 2024/2025 academic session are as follows:

Faculty Course School Fees Arts English Language and Literary Studies ₦116,840 Arts History and International Studies ₦116,840 Arts Theatre Arts ₦116,840 Arts French ₦116,840 Science Biochemistry ₦116,840 Science Biology ₦116,840 Science Botany ₦116,840 Science Chemistry ₦116,840 Science Computer Science ₦116,840 Science Geology ₦116,840 Science Mathematics ₦116,840 Science Microbiology ₦116,840 Science Physics ₦116,840 Science Statistics ₦116,840 Science Zoology ₦116,840 Social Sciences Economics ₦116,840 Social Sciences Geography ₦116,840 Social Sciences Political Science ₦116,840 Social Sciences Sociology ₦116,840 Management Sciences Accounting ₦116,840 Management Sciences Business Administration ₦116,840 Management Sciences Public Administration ₦116,840

These are the school fees for fresh students of FULOKOJA for the 2024/2025 academic session. Please note that these are only estimates and not the official school fees. The official school fees will be released by the university before the commencement of the academic session. You are advised to check the university website for updates.

FULOKOJA School Fees for Returning Students

As a returning student of FULOKOJA, you are also required to pay the school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session before the commencement of the session. The school fees for returning students are the same for all courses and faculties. The school fees for returning students for the 2024/2025 academic session are as follows:

These are the school fees for returning students of FULOKOJA for the 2024/2025 academic session. Please note that these are only estimates and not the official school fees. The official school fees will be released by the university before the commencement of the academic session. You are advised to check the university website for updates.

FULOKOJA Acceptance Fees

As a newly admitted student of FULOKOJA, you are required to pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of ₦20,000 to confirm your admission and secure your place in the university. The acceptance fee is a compulsory payment for all fresh students and it must be paid before the registration process. The acceptance fee for the 2024/2025 academic session is as follows:

Category Acceptance Fee Fresh Students ₦20,000

This is the acceptance fee for fresh students of FULOKOJA for the 2024/2025 academic session. Please note that this is the official acceptance fee and it is subject to change by the university. You are advised to check the university website for updates.

Payment Deadline and Modalities

Fresh students are expected to pay their full school fees for the session not later than 2 weeks after resumption.

Payments can be made directly into the University’s bank account or at designated banks on campus. Notify the Bursary department after payment by submitting the bank teller.

Students who fail to complete their school fees payment within the stipulated timeframe risk being expelled, barred from writing exams or denied accommodation.

FULOKOJA Payment Procedures

To pay your school fees and acceptance fee, you need to follow the payment procedures outlined by the university. The payment procedures are as follows:

Visit the university website here and log in to your student portal with your username and password.

and log in to your student portal with your username and password. Generate your payment invoice for the school fees or acceptance fee and print it out.

Go to any bank that is affiliated with Remita and make your payment using the Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) number on your invoice.

Obtain a bank teller or receipt as evidence of payment.

Return to the university website and log in to your student portal again.

Confirm your payment by entering the RRR number and the amount paid.

Print out your payment confirmation slip and keep it for future reference.

These are the payment procedures for FULOKOJA school fees and acceptance fees for the 2024/2025 academic session. Please note that these are the official payment procedures and they are subject to change by the university. You are advised to check the university website for updates.

