School Fees

FULOKOJA School Fees for 2024/2025 Academic Session

PrepsNG
PrepsNG
FULOKOJA School Fees Schedule
FULOKOJA School Fees Schedule

FULOKOJA School Fees Schedule: Gaining admission into a leading federal university like the Federal University Lokoja (FULOKOJA) is an exciting milestone for any student. However, after securing that competitive admission spot, a key concern is how to pay the required school fees.

Table Of Contents
Overview of FULOKOJA School FeesFULOKOJA School Fees for Fresh StudentsFULOKOJA School Fees for Returning StudentsFULOKOJA Acceptance FeesPayment Deadline and ModalitiesFULOKOJA Payment Procedures

In this comprehensive article, you will find a detailed breakdown of the FULOKOJA school fees schedule and payment guidelines for the 2024/2025 academic session.

As an aspiring undergraduate, it is essential to know the current school fees structure to plan your finances accordingly. The schedule below provides information on the tuition, acceptance fee and other charges for different categories of students at FULOKOJA.

Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Telegram Channel Join Now

Also, Check Out the Complete List of Courses Offered in FULOKOJA

Overview of FULOKOJA School Fees

The school fees schedule at FULOKOJA comprises of the following components which add up to the total fee payable per session:

  • Acceptance fee (one-time)
  • Tuition fee
  • Accommodation fee
  • Medical registration fee
  • Sports fee
  • Exam fee
  • Registration fee
  • Library fee
  • Student union fee
  • Identity card fee
  • Course registration fee
  • Departmental charges (for sciences & engineering students)

The total school fees payable varies across different faculties and departments. In addition, the fees differ for indigenes of Kogi State, non-indigenes and international students.

Also, Check Out the FULOKOJA Admission Requirements

FULOKOJA School Fees for Fresh Students

As a fresh student of FULOKOJA, you are required to pay the school fees of ₦116, 840 for the 2024/2025 academic session before the commencement of the session. The school fees for fresh students vary depending on the course and the faculty. The school fees for fresh students for the 2024/2025 academic session are as follows:

See also  Redeemer's University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025
Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Telegram Channel Join Now
FacultyCourseSchool Fees
ArtsEnglish Language and Literary Studies₦116,840
ArtsHistory and International Studies₦116,840
ArtsTheatre Arts₦116,840
ArtsFrench₦116,840
ScienceBiochemistry₦116,840
ScienceBiology₦116,840
ScienceBotany₦116,840
ScienceChemistry₦116,840
ScienceComputer Science₦116,840
ScienceGeology₦116,840
ScienceMathematics₦116,840
ScienceMicrobiology₦116,840
SciencePhysics₦116,840
ScienceStatistics₦116,840
ScienceZoology₦116,840
Social SciencesEconomics₦116,840
Social SciencesGeography₦116,840
Social SciencesPolitical Science₦116,840
Social SciencesSociology₦116,840
Management SciencesAccounting₦116,840
Management SciencesBusiness Administration₦116,840
Management SciencesPublic Administration₦116,840

These are the school fees for fresh students of FULOKOJA for the 2024/2025 academic session. Please note that these are only estimates and not the official school fees. The official school fees will be released by the university before the commencement of the academic session. You are advised to check the university website for updates.

FULOKOJA School Fees for Returning Students

As a returning student of FULOKOJA, you are also required to pay the school fees for the 2024/2025 academic session before the commencement of the session. The school fees for returning students are the same for all courses and faculties. The school fees for returning students for the 2024/2025 academic session are as follows:

LevelSchool Fees
200 Level₦61,340
300 Level₦61,340
400 Level₦61,340
See also  OOU School Fees for for all Courses 2024/2025

These are the school fees for returning students of FULOKOJA for the 2024/2025 academic session. Please note that these are only estimates and not the official school fees. The official school fees will be released by the university before the commencement of the academic session. You are advised to check the university website for updates.

Also, Check Out the FULOKOJA Cut-Off Marks

FULOKOJA Acceptance Fees

As a newly admitted student of FULOKOJA, you are required to pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of ₦20,000 to confirm your admission and secure your place in the university. The acceptance fee is a compulsory payment for all fresh students and it must be paid before the registration process. The acceptance fee for the 2024/2025 academic session is as follows:

CategoryAcceptance Fee
Fresh Students₦20,000
Join any of our Social Media Pages to receive Latest Updates!
Telegram Channel Join Now

This is the acceptance fee for fresh students of FULOKOJA for the 2024/2025 academic session. Please note that this is the official acceptance fee and it is subject to change by the university. You are advised to check the university website for updates.

Payment Deadline and Modalities

Fresh students are expected to pay their full school fees for the session not later than 2 weeks after resumption.

Payments can be made directly into the University’s bank account or at designated banks on campus. Notify the Bursary department after payment by submitting the bank teller.

Students who fail to complete their school fees payment within the stipulated timeframe risk being expelled, barred from writing exams or denied accommodation.

See also  OAU School Fees Schedule for 2024/2025 Academic Session | All You Need To Know

FULOKOJA Payment Procedures

To pay your school fees and acceptance fee, you need to follow the payment procedures outlined by the university. The payment procedures are as follows:

  • Visit the university website here  and log in to your student portal with your username and password.
  • Generate your payment invoice for the school fees or acceptance fee and print it out.
  • Go to any bank that is affiliated with Remita and make your payment using the Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) number on your invoice.
  • Obtain a bank teller or receipt as evidence of payment.
  • Return to the university website and log in to your student portal again.
  • Confirm your payment by entering the RRR number and the amount paid.
  • Print out your payment confirmation slip and keep it for future reference.

These are the payment procedures for FULOKOJA school fees and acceptance fees for the 2024/2025 academic session. Please note that these are the official payment procedures and they are subject to change by the university. You are advised to check the university website for updates.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about FULOKOJA School Fees for 2024/2025 Academic Session, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

Related Posts:

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Yobe State University School Fees Schedule Yobe State University School Fees Schedule 2024/2025 | Undergraduate & Postgraduate Fees
Next Article List of Courses Offered in FULOKOJA List of Courses Offered in FULOKOJA for 2024/2025 Session
Leave a review

Leave a review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
FULOKOJA Admission Requirements
Admission Requirements

FULOKOJA Admission Requirements 2024/2025 Academic Session

PrepsNG PrepsNG
Tansian University School Fees 2024/2025 | All You Need To Know
JAMB Subject Combination for Marine Biology
FUNAAB Specialized Postgraduate Admission Form 2023/2024
UNILORIN Post UTME Past Questions and Answers | Free Download