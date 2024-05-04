UNIOSUN Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

UNIOSUN Cut Off Marks: Are you an aspirant of UNIOSUN (Osun State University) and you want to know the cut off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session? If yes, then you are in the right place. In this article, you will find out everything you need to know about the UNIOSUN cut off marks, such as what they are, how they are calculated, and what they mean for your admission chances.
UNIOSUN cut off marks are the minimum scores that you need to obtain in the UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) and the post-UTME screening test to be eligible for admission into the university. The cut off marks vary depending on the course, faculty, and campus of your choice. They also depend on the number of applicants, the available spaces, and the general performance of the candidates.
Overview of Osun State University (UNIOSUN)
UNIOSUN first opened its doors to students in 2007 under the leadership of the then Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola. The school was established to expand access to university education within the state and provide programs tailored to drive economic growth.
The university has multiple campuses across the state located in Osogbo, Okuku, Ikire, Ifetedo, Ipetu Ijesha and Ejigbo. It offers academic programs across six faculties – Health Sciences, Humanities and Culture, Law, Management and Social Sciences, Science, Engineering and Technology.
UNIOSUN prides itself as a centre of academic excellence, raising highly skilled graduates that contribute to socio-economic progress. It continues to evolve into a reputable institution, evident by its impressive performance in national and global university rankings over the years.
UNIOSUN Cut Off Marks
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) minimum UTME cut off mark for UNIOSUN is 160. This means any student who scores above 160 points in the UTME is eligible to apply.
UNIOSUN Departmental Cut Off Marks
UNIOSUN cut off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session has been officially released by the university, as the admission process is still ongoing.
Here are the UNIOSUN cut off marks for all courses for the 2024/2025 academic session:
College of Agriculture
- Agricultural Economics: 160
- Agricultural Extension and Rural Development: 160
- Agronomy: 160
- Animal Science: 160
- Fisheries and Aquaculture: 160
- Fisheries and Wildlife Management: 160
- Food Science and Technology: 170
- Nutrition and Dietetics: 170
- Wildlife Management: 160
College of Humanities and Culture
- Arabic Language and Literature: 160
- Christian Religious Studies: 160
- English and International Studies: 180
- English Language: 180
- Fine and Applied Arts: 160
- French: 160
- French and International Studies: 160
- History and International Studies: 180
- Islamic Studies: 160
- Linguistics: 160
- Linguistics and Communication Studies: 170
- Literature in English: 170
- Philosophy: 160
- Theatre Arts: 170
- Yoruba: 160
College of Law
- Common and Islamic Law: 200
- Law: 200
College of Management and Social Sciences
- Accounting: 190
- Banking and Finance: 160
- Business Administration: 180
- Economics: 180
- Political Science: 180
- Sociology: 160
College of Education
- Adult Education: 160
- Education and Biology: 160
- Education and Chemistry: 160
- Education and Economics: 160
- Education and English Language: 160
- Education and History: 160
- Education and Physics: 160
- Education and Political Science: 160
- Educational Management: 160
- Educational Technology: 160
- Environmental Education: 160
- Guidance and Counseling: 160
- Home Economics: 160
- Library and Information Science: 160
- Teacher Education Science: 160
- Vocational and Technical Education: 160
College of Science, Engineering and Technology
- Biochemistry: 180
- Biotechnology: 170
- Chemistry: 160
- Computer Science: 180
- Cyber Security: 180
- Demography and Social Statistics: 160
- Geology: 180
- Industrial Chemistry: 170
- Information Science: 160
- Information Technology: 180
- Mathematics: 160
- Mathematics and Education Technology: 160
- Microbiology: 180
- Physics with Electronics: 160
- Plant Biology: 160
- Science Laboratory Technology: 170
- Software Engineering: 180
- Statistics: 160
- Zoology: 160
College of Basic Medical Sciences
- Anatomy: 180
- Physiology: 180
College of Clinical Sciences
- Medicine and Surgery: 220
- Nursing/Nursing Science: 210
- Public Health Technology: 180
You can check the UNIOSUN website or the UNIOSUN brochure for more details on the cut off marks for each course and campus.
As evident, cut off marks differ per course and also slightly fluctuate year-on-year based on the aforementioned determining factors. Regularly checking your chosen program’s historical cut off range helps better predict the current admission competition level so you can adequately prepare.
How UNIOSUN Cut Off Marks are Calculated
UNIOSUN cut off marks are calculated based on a combination of your UTME score and your post-UTME score. The UTME score is the result of the exam that you took with JAMB (Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board), while the post-UTME score is the result of the screening test that you took with UNIOSUN.
The UTME score carries 60% of the total weight, while the post-UTME score carries 40%. This means that your UTME score is more important than your post-UTME score, but you still need to do well in both exams to have a high aggregate score.
The aggregate score is the sum of your UTME score and your post-UTME score, divided by two. For example, if you scored 200 in UTME and 50 in post-UTME, your aggregate score will be (200 + 50) / 2 = 125.
The aggregate score is then compared with the cut off mark for your chosen course and campus. If your aggregate score is equal to or higher than the cut off mark, you will be eligible for admission consideration. If your aggregate score is lower than the cut off mark, you will not be considered for admission.
However, meeting or exceeding the cut off mark does not guarantee your admission, as there are other factors that may affect your admission status, such as the availability of spaces, the competitiveness of the course, and the special requirements of the faculty or department. Therefore, you need to also meet the specific requirements for your chosen course and campus, such as the O’level subjects, the UTME subject combination, and the faculty or departmental cut off mark.
Tips to Improve Your Chances of Meeting UNIOSUN Cut Off Marks
For UNIOSUN aspirants, qualifying for admission should be the key target. So beyond just checking the cut off marks, here are great tips to help you meet or even exceed the set admission score threshold for your desired program:
➡️ Choose Your Program Wisely: Opt for courses you have strong passion, flair and academic competence in. Avoid selections based on what’s popular or prestigious. Being in your element will motivate higher performance.
➡️ Use Approved UTME Subject Combinations: Combinations like English Language, Mathematics, plus two other relevant subjects boost chances, especially for competitive courses with higher cut off ranges.
➡️ Master Your UTME Basics: Understand key details like subject distinctions, exam technique, time management to maximize your UTME score – the first crucial step. Aim for 300+ scores to keep options open.
➡️ Prepare Adequately for Post-UTME: Upon meeting basic 200/250 UTME cut off points for chosen faculty, ensure you also prepare very well for UNIOSUN’s post-UTME screening. This determines final admission.
➡️ Make UNIOSUN Your First Choice: This gives you an edge in securing admission upon scaling the cut off mark compared to being a lower choice institution. Sometimes UTME registrations get closed for oversubscribed courses.
➡️ Apply Early: Early submissions even increase the chances of getting screened or interviewed first once UTME results are released containing basic qualifying scores.
Wrapping Up
UNIOSUN is a reputable and prestigious university that offers quality education and training to its students. The university has a variety of courses and programmes that cater to the needs and interests of different students. The university also has a conducive and serene environment for learning and research.
If you want to study at UNIOSUN, you need to know the cut off marks for your preferred course and campus, and strive to meet or exceed them. This will increase your chances of getting admitted into UNIOSUN and fulfilling your academic dreams.
I hope this post has answered all your queries.