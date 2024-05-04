UNIOSUN Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

UNIOSUN Cut Off Marks: Are you an aspirant of UNIOSUN (Osun State University) and you want to know the cut off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session? If yes, then you are in the right place. In this article, you will find out everything you need to know about the UNIOSUN cut off marks, such as what they are, how they are calculated, and what they mean for your admission chances.

UNIOSUN cut off marks are the minimum scores that you need to obtain in the UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) and the post-UTME screening test to be eligible for admission into the university. The cut off marks vary depending on the course, faculty, and campus of your choice. They also depend on the number of applicants, the available spaces, and the general performance of the candidates.

Overview of Osun State University (UNIOSUN)

UNIOSUN first opened its doors to students in 2007 under the leadership of the then Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola. The school was established to expand access to university education within the state and provide programs tailored to drive economic growth.

The university has multiple campuses across the state located in Osogbo, Okuku, Ikire, Ifetedo, Ipetu Ijesha and Ejigbo. It offers academic programs across six faculties – Health Sciences, Humanities and Culture, Law, Management and Social Sciences, Science, Engineering and Technology.

UNIOSUN prides itself as a centre of academic excellence, raising highly skilled graduates that contribute to socio-economic progress. It continues to evolve into a reputable institution, evident by its impressive performance in national and global university rankings over the years.

UNIOSUN Cut Off Marks

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) minimum UTME cut off mark for UNIOSUN is 160. This means any student who scores above 160 points in the UTME is eligible to apply.

UNIOSUN Departmental Cut Off Marks

UNIOSUN cut off marks for the 2024/2025 academic session has been officially released by the university, as the admission process is still ongoing.

Here are the UNIOSUN cut off marks for all courses for the 2024/2025 academic session:

College of Agriculture

Agricultural Economics: 160

Agricultural Extension and Rural Development: 160

Agronomy: 160

Animal Science: 160

Fisheries and Aquaculture: 160

Fisheries and Wildlife Management: 160

Food Science and Technology: 170

Nutrition and Dietetics: 170

Wildlife Management: 160

College of Humanities and Culture

Arabic Language and Literature: 160

Christian Religious Studies: 160

English and International Studies: 180

English Language: 180

Fine and Applied Arts: 160

French: 160

French and International Studies: 160

History and International Studies: 180

Islamic Studies: 160

Linguistics: 160

Linguistics and Communication Studies: 170

Literature in English: 170

Philosophy: 160

Theatre Arts: 170

Yoruba: 160

College of Law

Common and Islamic Law: 200

Law: 200

College of Management and Social Sciences

Accounting: 190

Banking and Finance: 160

Business Administration: 180

Economics: 180

Political Science: 180

Sociology: 160

College of Education

Adult Education: 160

Education and Biology: 160

Education and Chemistry: 160

Education and Economics: 160

Education and English Language: 160

Education and History: 160

Education and Physics: 160

Education and Political Science: 160

Educational Management: 160

Educational Technology: 160

Environmental Education: 160

Guidance and Counseling: 160

Home Economics: 160

Library and Information Science: 160

Teacher Education Science: 160

Vocational and Technical Education: 160

College of Science, Engineering and Technology

Biochemistry: 180

Biotechnology: 170

Chemistry: 160

Computer Science: 180

Cyber Security: 180

Demography and Social Statistics: 160

Geology: 180

Industrial Chemistry: 170

Information Science: 160

Information Technology: 180

Mathematics: 160

Mathematics and Education Technology: 160

Microbiology: 180

Physics with Electronics: 160

Plant Biology: 160

Science Laboratory Technology: 170

Software Engineering: 180

Statistics: 160

Zoology: 160

College of Basic Medical Sciences

Anatomy: 180

Physiology: 180

College of Clinical Sciences

Medicine and Surgery: 220

Nursing/Nursing Science: 210

Public Health Technology: 180

You can check the UNIOSUN website or the UNIOSUN brochure for more details on the cut off marks for each course and campus.

As evident, cut off marks differ per course and also slightly fluctuate year-on-year based on the aforementioned determining factors. Regularly checking your chosen program’s historical cut off range helps better predict the current admission competition level so you can adequately prepare.

How UNIOSUN Cut Off Marks are Calculated

UNIOSUN cut off marks are calculated based on a combination of your UTME score and your post-UTME score. The UTME score is the result of the exam that you took with JAMB (Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board), while the post-UTME score is the result of the screening test that you took with UNIOSUN.

The UTME score carries 60% of the total weight, while the post-UTME score carries 40%. This means that your UTME score is more important than your post-UTME score, but you still need to do well in both exams to have a high aggregate score.

The aggregate score is the sum of your UTME score and your post-UTME score, divided by two. For example, if you scored 200 in UTME and 50 in post-UTME, your aggregate score will be (200 + 50) / 2 = 125.

The aggregate score is then compared with the cut off mark for your chosen course and campus. If your aggregate score is equal to or higher than the cut off mark, you will be eligible for admission consideration. If your aggregate score is lower than the cut off mark, you will not be considered for admission.

However, meeting or exceeding the cut off mark does not guarantee your admission, as there are other factors that may affect your admission status, such as the availability of spaces, the competitiveness of the course, and the special requirements of the faculty or department. Therefore, you need to also meet the specific requirements for your chosen course and campus, such as the O’level subjects, the UTME subject combination, and the faculty or departmental cut off mark.

Tips to Improve Your Chances of Meeting UNIOSUN Cut Off Marks

For UNIOSUN aspirants, qualifying for admission should be the key target. So beyond just checking the cut off marks, here are great tips to help you meet or even exceed the set admission score threshold for your desired program:

➡️ Choose Your Program Wisely: Opt for courses you have strong passion, flair and academic competence in. Avoid selections based on what’s popular or prestigious. Being in your element will motivate higher performance.

➡️ Use Approved UTME Subject Combinations: Combinations like English Language, Mathematics, plus two other relevant subjects boost chances, especially for competitive courses with higher cut off ranges.

➡️ Master Your UTME Basics: Understand key details like subject distinctions, exam technique, time management to maximize your UTME score – the first crucial step. Aim for 300+ scores to keep options open.

➡️ Prepare Adequately for Post-UTME: Upon meeting basic 200/250 UTME cut off points for chosen faculty, ensure you also prepare very well for UNIOSUN’s post-UTME screening. This determines final admission.

➡️ Make UNIOSUN Your First Choice: This gives you an edge in securing admission upon scaling the cut off mark compared to being a lower choice institution. Sometimes UTME registrations get closed for oversubscribed courses.

➡️ Apply Early: Early submissions even increase the chances of getting screened or interviewed first once UTME results are released containing basic qualifying scores.

Wrapping Up

UNIOSUN is a reputable and prestigious university that offers quality education and training to its students. The university has a variety of courses and programmes that cater to the needs and interests of different students. The university also has a conducive and serene environment for learning and research.

If you want to study at UNIOSUN, you need to know the cut off marks for your preferred course and campus, and strive to meet or exceed them. This will increase your chances of getting admitted into UNIOSUN and fulfilling your academic dreams.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about UNIOSUN Cut Off Marks for 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!