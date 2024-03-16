KolaDaisi University School Fees 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

KolaDaisi University School Fees: As a prospective student seeking admission into Koladaisi University for the 2024/2025 academic calendar, one of the most important things you need to know is the school fees breakdown. With Nigeria’s economy battling inflation and the increasing cost of living, it is essential to adequately plan your finances.

In this blog post, you will get a detailed outlook of the KolaDaisi University school fee schedule per faculty and department. This covers everything from tuition, accommodation, acceptance fees to other misc. payments. The fees apply to UTME and Direct Entry Fresh Students, Remedial and JUPEB Students, as well as all Returning Students. We have painstakingly outlined all you need to know when budgeting for your education at the prestigious Koladaisi University.

Overview of Koladaisi University (KDU)

Koladaisi University is a private university located in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. It was established in 2015 by Chief Kola Daisi, CON, Bashorun of Ibadan, as a legacy for generations to come. The university is named after the founder’s father, Koladaisi, who was a renowned cocoa merchant and philanthropist in the colonial era.

The university is associated with the Kola Daisi Foundation (KDF), which was founded in 1993 to provide education and training for Nigerian youths. The foundation has made numerous impacts on the lives of many Nigerians through its various donations, scholarships, endowments, and vocational skills acquisition programmes.

The university was licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to operate as a private university in November 2016, after approval by the Federal Executive Council. The university offers various undergraduate and pre-degree programmes in the fields of applied sciences, management and social sciences, arts, and law.

Koladaisi comprises of 5 faculties which include:

Faculty of Applied Sciences

Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Faculty of Media and Information Studies

KolaDaisi University, KDU School Fees Schedule For New Students

New students at KolaDaisi University are required to pay tuition fees and other associated costs. The KolaDaisi University school fees for freshers ranges from ₦650,000 to ₦1,300,000, depending on the department and course of study. The following is a breakdown of the fees for each faculty. (See the KDU Admission Requirements)

Applied Sciences

New Students in Applied Sciences disciplines like Biology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics with Electronics, and Mass Communication are required to pay a total fee of ₦750,000.

The breakdown of the fees is as follows:

Fee Amount Tuition Fees ₦403,500 Accommodation ₦150,000 Development ₦20,000 Laboratory, Studio, Workshop Fees ₦60,000 Library Fees ₦10,000 ID Card ₦1,500 Medical Fees ₦20,000 Sports ₦10,000 Internet Fees ₦10,000 Entrepreneurship Fees ₦20,000 International IT Certification Training Fees ₦40,000 Matriculation Gown ₦5,000 Total ₦750,000

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

New students who are interested in Management and Social Sciences courses such as Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Economics, and Political Science are required to pay a total fee of ₦700,000.

The breakdown of the fees is as follows:

Fee Amount (₦) Tuition Fees ₦388,500 Accommodation ₦150,000 Development ₦20,000 Laboratory, Studio, Workshop Fees ₦25,000 Library Fees ₦10,000 ID Card ₦1,500 Medical Fees ₦20,000 Sports ₦10,000 Internet Fees ₦10,000 Entrepreneurship Fees ₦20,000 International IT Certification Training Fees ₦40,000 Matriculation Gown ₦5,000 Total ₦700,000

Faculty of Arts

New students who are interested in Arts courses such as English and Literary Studies, History and Diplomatic Studies are required to pay a total fee of ₦650,000.

The breakdown of the fees is as follows:

Fee Amount (₦) Tuition Fees ₦348,500 Accommodation ₦150,000 Development ₦20,000 Laboratory, Studio, Workshop Fees ₦15,000 Library Fees ₦10,000 ID Card ₦1,500 Medical Fees ₦20,000 Sports ₦10,000 Internet Fees ₦10,000 Entrepreneurship Fees ₦20,000 International IT Certification Training Fees ₦40,000 Matriculation Gown ₦5,000 Total ₦650,000

Faculty of Law

New students who are interested in Law courses are required to pay a total fee of ₦1,300,000.

The breakdown of the fees is as follows:

Fee Amount (₦) Tuition Fees ₦945,000 Accommodation ₦150,000 Development ₦30,000 Laboratory, Studio, Workshop Fees ₦50,000 Library Fees ₦23,500 ID Card ₦1,500 Medical Fees ₦20,000 Sports ₦5,000 Internet Fees ₦10,000 Entrepreneurship Fees ₦20,000 International IT Certification Training Fees ₦40,000 Matriculation Gown ₦5,000 Total ₦1,300,000

Additional Information

Acceptance Fee:

In addition to the Fees above, Fresh Students are expected to pay the underlisted upon acceptance of the admission letter:

Applied Sciences: ₦55,000

₦55,000 Management and Social Sciences: ₦55,000

₦55,000 Arts: ₦55,000

₦55,000 Law: ₦75,000

Note: The acceptance fee must be paid online through the university portal after generating and printing the payment invoice. The acceptance fee is non-refundable and must be paid within the stipulated period.

Accommodation Fees

Category A – 1 person in a room 600,000

Category B – 2 persons in a room 300,000

Category C – 3 persons in a room 200,000

Category D – 4 persons in a room 150,00

KolaDaisi University School Fees for Faculty of Basic Medical Science (New Students)

New students who are interested in the Faculty of Basic Medical Science, and are interested in studying fields such as Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Public Health, Anatomy/Physiology, are required to pay a fee between ₦750,000 to ₦980,000, depending on the course of study.

The breakdown of the fees for each course is as follows:

S/N Fees Nursing Medical Lab. Science Public Health Anatomy/Physiology 1 Tuition Fees ₦628,500 ₦498,500 ₦448,500 ₦398,500 2 Clinical ₦50,000 ₦50,000 ₦50,000 ₦50,000 3 Accommodation (see below) ₦150,000 ₦150,000 ₦150,000 ₦150,000 4 Development ₦30,000 ₦30,000 ₦30,000 ₦30,000 5 Laboratory, Studio/ Workshop Fees ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ₦10,000 6 Library Fees ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ₦10,000 7 ID Card ₦1,500 ₦1,500 ₦1,500 ₦1,500 8 Medical Fees ₦20,000 ₦20,000 ₦20,000 ₦20,000 9 Sports ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ₦5,000 10 Internet Fees ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ₦10,000 ₦10,000 11 Entrepreneurship Fees ₦20,000 ₦20,000 ₦20,000 ₦20,000 12 International IT Certification Training Fees ₦40,000 ₦40,000 ₦40,000 ₦40,000 13 Matriculation Fees ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ₦5,000 ₦5,000 Total ₦980,000 ₦850,000 ₦800,000 ₦750,000

Additional Information

Acceptance Fee:

In addition to the Fees above, Fresh Students are expected to pay the underlisted upon acceptance of the admission letter:

Nursing: ₦75,000

₦75,000 Medical Laboratory Science: ₦75,000

₦75,000 Public Health: ₦75,000

₦75,000 Anatomy/Physiology: ₦55,000

Note: The acceptance fee must be paid online through the university portal after generating and printing the payment invoice. The acceptance fee is non-refundable and must be paid within the stipulated period.

Accommodation Fees

KolaDaisi University Returning Students Fee Structure (200 Level to 400 Level)

KolaDaisi University offers courses in Applied Sciences, Management and Social Sciences, Arts, and Law. The fee structure for returning students (200 level to 400 level) varies depending on the field of study.

Applied Sciences

The Applied Sciences faculty offers programmes in Biology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics with Electronics, and Mass Communication. The total fee for returning students in Applied Sciences is ₦700,000.

The breakdown of the fee is as follows:

Fees Amount Tuition Fees ₦403,500.00 Accommodation ₦150,000.00 Development ₦10,000.00 Laboratory, Studio/Workshop ₦25,000.00 Library Fees ₦10,000.00 ID Card ₦1,500.00 Medical Fees ₦20,000.00 Sports ₦10,000.00 Internet Fees ₦10,000.00 Entrepreneurship Fees ₦20,000.00 International IT Certification Training Fees ₦40,000.00 Total ₦700,000.00

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

The Management and Social Sciences faculty offers programmes in Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Economics, and Political Science. The total fee for returning students in Management and Social Sciences is ₦650,000.

The breakdown of the fee is as follows:

Fees Amount Tuition Fees ₦368,500.00 Accommodation ₦150,000.00 Development ₦10,000.00 Laboratory, Studio/Workshop ₦10,000.00 Library Fees ₦10,000.00 ID Card ₦1,500.00 Medical Fees ₦20,000.00 Sports ₦10,000.00 Internet Fees ₦10,000.00 Entrepreneurship Fees ₦20,000.00 International IT Certification Training Fees ₦40,000.00 Total ₦650,000.00

Faculty of Arts

The Arts faculty offers programmes in English and Literary Studies, and History and Diplomatic Studies. The total fee for returning students in Arts is ₦630,000.

The breakdown of the fees is as follows:

Fees Amount Tuition Fees ₦348,500.00 Accommodation ₦150,000.00 Development ₦10,000.00 Laboratory, Studio/Workshop ₦10,000.00 Library Fees ₦10,000.00 ID Card ₦1,500.00 Medical Fees ₦20,000.00 Sports ₦10,000.00 Internet Fees ₦10,000.00 Entrepreneurship Fees ₦20,000.00 International IT Certification Training Fees ₦40,000.00 Total ₦630,000.00

Faculty of Law

The Law faculty offers programmes in Law. The total fee for returning students in Law is ₦1,200,000.

The breakdown of the fee is as follows:

Fees Amount Tuition Fees ₦850,000 Accommodation ₦150,000 Development ₦30,000 Laboratory, Studio/Workshop Fees ₦50,000 Library Fees ₦23,500 ID Card ₦1,500 Medical Fees ₦20,000 Sports ₦5,000 Internet Fees ₦10,000 Entrepreneurship Fees ₦20,000 International IT Certification Training Fees ₦40,000 Total ₦1,200,000

Additional Information for Returning Students

In addition to the fees listed above, returning students are also required to pay the following service charges:

Service Charges Amount Maintenance Fee ₦10,000 Parents’ Consultative Forum Levy ₦1,000 Results Verification (300 Level ONLY) ₦5,000 Practicals/Fieldworks/Projects (400 Level ONLY) ₦24,000 (FAMS) or ₦50,000 (FAPS) Convocation (400 Level ONLY) ₦25,000

KolaDaisi University JUPEB School Fees Structure

The fees for KolaDaisi University’s Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) program have been designed to accommodate the financial needs of students across various faculties. The following subsections outline the fees for science programmes and arts, management, and social sciences programmes.

Science Programmes

The fees for science programmes are as follows:

Particulars Amount Tuition Fees ₦200,000 Accommodation ₦150,000 Laboratory Fees ₦20,000 Medical Fees ₦5,000 Syllabus ₦2,500 Caution Fees ₦7,500 Sports ₦2,000 Library Fees ₦1,000 Examination Fees ₦40,000 ID Card ₦1,000 Total ₦430,000

Arts, Management, and Social Sciences Programmes

The fees for arts, management, and social sciences programmes are as follows:

Note that laboratory fees are not applicable for arts, management, and social sciences programmes.

Bank Details for Payment

To make a payment to KolaDaisi University School of Preliminary and Advanced Studies, please use the following bank details:

Account Name Account Number Bank KolaDaisi University School of Preliminary and Advanced Studies 5304270040 First City Monument Bank

Please ensure that you use the correct account name, account number, and bank when making your payment.

Payment Procedures

The payment procedures for the school fees are as follows:

Visit the university website at koladaisiuniversity.edu.ng and log in to the undergraduate student portal with your matriculation number and password.

and log in to the undergraduate student portal with your matriculation number and password. Click on the “ Pay Fees ” tab and select the appropriate session and semester.

” tab and select the appropriate session and semester. Generate and print your payment invoice which contains the amount and the reference number.

Pay the fees online using any of the available payment options (MasterCard, Verve, Visa, or Bank Transfer).

Print your payment receipt and keep it safe for future reference.

Other Relevant Information

The school fees are subject to review by the university management from time to time.

The fees are payable in two instalments: 60% in the first semester and 40% in the second semester.

Late payment of fees will attract a penalty of 5% per month.

Students who fail to pay their fees within the stipulated period will not be allowed to register for courses or participate in any academic activities.

Students who wish to apply for hostel accommodation must pay the full accommodation fee along with the first instalment of the tuition fee.

Students who wish to change their programme of study must pay a transfer fee of ₦50,000 and obtain the approval of the relevant authorities.

For further inquiries, please visit the University website www.koladaisiuniversity.edu.ng/admission or contact the Admission Office at KolaDaisi University, Ibadan through:

Email: admissions@koladaisiuniversity.edu.ng

Call Admission Office: 07037953524 0808 430 1409 (WhatsApp enabled) 0705 575 4888 08023001017



Wrapping Up

KolaDaisi University offers a world-class university education across various programs at affordable rates compared to private institutions. KolaDaisi University School fees for new students range from ₦650,000 – ₦1,300,000 (including other fees) while returning students School Fees range from ₦630,000 – ₦1,200,000 (including other fees) annually.

With this comprehensive overview of KolaDaisi University school fees per faculty and degree program, you can effectively plan your budget and funding for the 2024/2025 academic session. I wish you the very best!

