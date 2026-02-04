Cut-Off Marks

ZAMSUT Cut Off Marks for 2026/2027 Session

Zamfara State University, ZAMSUT Cut Off Marks

Are you an aspirant of Zamfara State University, Talata-Mafara (ZAMSUT)? Do you want to know the cut off marks for admission into the various programmes offered by the university? If yes, then you are in the right place. In this article, we will provide you with the latest information on Zamfara State University, ZAMSUT cut off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Table Of Contents

An Overview of Zamfara State University, ZAMSUT

Zamfara State University (ZAMSUT) is located in Talata Mafara, Zamfara State, Northwestern Nigeria. It was established in 2018 by the former governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Alhaji Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari. The establishment of the university was aimed at providing increased access to university education for indigenes of Zamfara State and neighboring states.

The university offers courses and programmes leading to officially recognized higher education degrees in several areas of study.

Today, Zamfara State University operates seven faculties including:

  • Faculty of Humanities, Management and Social Sciences
  • Faculty of Science
  • Faculty of Agricultural Science
  • Faculty of Education
  • Faculty of Earth and Environmental Studies
  • Faculty of Engineering and Technology
  • Faculty of Medical Sciences

The university also has a School of Postgraduate Studies and Entrepreneurial Center.

ZAMSUT Cut Off Marks for 2026/2027 Session

The management of ZAMSUT has announced the cut off marks for admission into the undergraduate programmes of the university for the 2026/2027 academic session. The cut off marks are categorized into three groups: catchment, ELDS, and merit.

Catchment areas comprise states located in close proximity to the university and receive a special preference in the admission process. These states encompass Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna, and Niger.

ELDS (Educationally Less Developed States) encompass regions with lower educational development and consequently have a lower cut off score for admission. These areas consist of FCT, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Akwa-Ibom, Plateau, and Nasarawa.

Merit states are those with the highest cutoff scores for admission and are typically the most competitive. These states include Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Lagos, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Edo, Delta, and Rivers.

The table below shows the cut off marks for each programme and category for the 2026/2027 session.

S/NProgrammeCatchmentELDSMerit
1Accounting140160180
2Arabic Studies140140160
3Biochemistry150160180
4Biology140160170
5Chemistry140160170
6Computer Science150160180
7Early Childhood Edu140160180
8Economics140160160
9EDU Arabic140160160
10EDU Biology140160160
11EDU Chemistry140160160
12EDU Economics140160160
13EDU English Language140160160
14EDU Integrated Sci.140160160
15EDU History140160160
16EDU Islamic Studies140160160
17EDU Mathematics140160180
18EDU Physics140160170
19Electronics140160180
20English Language140160170
21Geology140160180
22History & Inter Studies140160170
23Human Nutrition & Die160180200
24Islamic Studies140160170
25Mass Communication140160170
26Mathematics140160170
27Nursing Science160180200
28Physics140160170
29Physiotherapy160180200
30Primary Education140160170
31Public Health160180120
32Statistics140160170

Note that the cut off marks are subject to change and may vary depending on the performance of candidates in the UTME and the availability of spaces in the university. Candidates are advised to check the official website of ZAMSUT for the latest updates on the cut off marks.

How to Apply for ZAMSUT Admission

Candidates who meet the cut off marks and have chosen ZAMSUT as their first choice of institution in the UTME are eligible to apply for admission into the university. The application process is as follows:

  • Visit the university’s website at www.zamsut.edu.ng  and click on the admission portal link.
  • Create an account with your email address and phone number and verify your account.
  • Log in to your account and fill in the online application form with your personal and academic details.
  • Upload your passport photograph, O’level results, and other relevant documents.
  • Pay the application fee of N2,000 using the online payment platform.
  • Print out your application slip and acknowledgement receipt.
  • Wait for the screening exercise and admission list to be released by the university.
Candidates are advised to check the university’s website regularly for updates on the screening exercise and admission list. Candidates who are offered admission will be required to accept or reject the offer on the JAMB CAPS portal and pay the acceptance fee.

Wrapping Up

ZAMSUT is a relatively new university that offers quality education in various fields of study. The cut off marks for admission into the university are based on the performance of candidates in the UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) and the availability of spaces in the university. Candidates who meet the cut off marks and have chosen ZAMSUT as their first choice of institution can apply for admission through the university’s website. We hope this article has provided you with useful information on ZAMSUT cut off marks for the 2026/2027 session. Should you have any inquiries or observations, please do not hesitate to share them in the comments section below.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about ZAMSUT Cut Off Marks for 2026/2027 Session, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them. And don’t hesitate to share it with others who might find it helpful too!!

