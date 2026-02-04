Are you an aspirant of Zamfara State University, Talata-Mafara (ZAMSUT)? Do you want to know the cut off marks for admission into the various programmes offered by the university? If yes, then you are in the right place. In this article, we will provide you with the latest information on Zamfara State University, ZAMSUT cut off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session.

An Overview of Zamfara State University, ZAMSUT

Zamfara State University (ZAMSUT) is located in Talata Mafara, Zamfara State, Northwestern Nigeria. It was established in 2018 by the former governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Alhaji Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari. The establishment of the university was aimed at providing increased access to university education for indigenes of Zamfara State and neighboring states.

The university offers courses and programmes leading to officially recognized higher education degrees in several areas of study.

Today, Zamfara State University operates seven faculties including:

Faculty of Humanities, Management and Social Sciences

Faculty of Science

Faculty of Agricultural Science

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Earth and Environmental Studies

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

Faculty of Medical Sciences

The university also has a School of Postgraduate Studies and Entrepreneurial Center.

ZAMSUT Cut Off Marks for 2026/2027 Session

The management of ZAMSUT has announced the cut off marks for admission into the undergraduate programmes of the university for the 2026/2027 academic session. The cut off marks are categorized into three groups: catchment, ELDS, and merit.

Catchment areas comprise states located in close proximity to the university and receive a special preference in the admission process. These states encompass Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna, and Niger.

ELDS (Educationally Less Developed States) encompass regions with lower educational development and consequently have a lower cut off score for admission. These areas consist of FCT, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Akwa-Ibom, Plateau, and Nasarawa.

Merit states are those with the highest cutoff scores for admission and are typically the most competitive. These states include Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Lagos, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Edo, Delta, and Rivers.

The table below shows the cut off marks for each programme and category for the 2026/2027 session.

S/N Programme Catchment ELDS Merit 1 Accounting 140 160 180 2 Arabic Studies 140 140 160 3 Biochemistry 150 160 180 4 Biology 140 160 170 5 Chemistry 140 160 170 6 Computer Science 150 160 180 7 Early Childhood Edu 140 160 180 8 Economics 140 160 160 9 EDU Arabic 140 160 160 10 EDU Biology 140 160 160 11 EDU Chemistry 140 160 160 12 EDU Economics 140 160 160 13 EDU English Language 140 160 160 14 EDU Integrated Sci. 140 160 160 15 EDU History 140 160 160 16 EDU Islamic Studies 140 160 160 17 EDU Mathematics 140 160 180 18 EDU Physics 140 160 170 19 Electronics 140 160 180 20 English Language 140 160 170 21 Geology 140 160 180 22 History & Inter Studies 140 160 170 23 Human Nutrition & Die 160 180 200 24 Islamic Studies 140 160 170 25 Mass Communication 140 160 170 26 Mathematics 140 160 170 27 Nursing Science 160 180 200 28 Physics 140 160 170 29 Physiotherapy 160 180 200 30 Primary Education 140 160 170 31 Public Health 160 180 120 32 Statistics 140 160 170

Note that the cut off marks are subject to change and may vary depending on the performance of candidates in the UTME and the availability of spaces in the university. Candidates are advised to check the official website of ZAMSUT for the latest updates on the cut off marks.

How to Apply for ZAMSUT Admission

Candidates who meet the cut off marks and have chosen ZAMSUT as their first choice of institution in the UTME are eligible to apply for admission into the university. The application process is as follows:

Visit the university’s website at www.zamsut.edu.ng and click on the admission portal link.

and click on the admission portal link. Create an account with your email address and phone number and verify your account.

Log in to your account and fill in the online application form with your personal and academic details.

Upload your passport photograph, O’level results, and other relevant documents.

Pay the application fee of N2,000 using the online payment platform.

Print out your application slip and acknowledgement receipt.

Wait for the screening exercise and admission list to be released by the university.

Candidates are advised to check the university’s website regularly for updates on the screening exercise and admission list. Candidates who are offered admission will be required to accept or reject the offer on the JAMB CAPS portal and pay the acceptance fee.

Wrapping Up

ZAMSUT is a relatively new university that offers quality education in various fields of study. The cut off marks for admission into the university are based on the performance of candidates in the UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) and the availability of spaces in the university. Candidates who meet the cut off marks and have chosen ZAMSUT as their first choice of institution can apply for admission through the university’s website. We hope this article has provided you with useful information on ZAMSUT cut off marks for the 2026/2027 session. Should you have any inquiries or observations, please do not hesitate to share them in the comments section below.

