AFIT Cut Off Marks for All Courses 2024/2025 | UTME, Direct Entry & Departmental Cut-Off Marks

AFIT Cut Off Marks for All Courses: The prestigious Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) is the premium higher education institution of the Nigerian Air Force. As admission for the 2024/2025 academic session commences, prospective AFIT students need to understand the cut-off marks for their desired courses. This comprehensive article outlines the AFIT cut-off marks per department and program to guide students during the admission process. Apply for the AFIT Post-UTME Form HERE.

An Introduction to AFIT

AFIT was established in 1964 to train officers and airmen/airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force in various fields of Science, Technology and Engineering. It is located in Kaduna State.

AFIT offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across Faculties and Centers including:

School of Air Engineering & Logistics

School of Air Safety & Security

School of Air Warfare & Doctrine

School of Nursing

Center for Space Technology

Center for Geospatial Technology

Center for Nuclear Technology

Center for Cybersecurity

The Institute is highly sought-after due to its strong military-civilian collaboration, updated curricula, state-of-the-art training equipment and professional instructors. Check Out the AFIT School Fees Schedule

Overview of AFIT Cut Off Marks

The AFIT cut off marks comprise the minimum UTME and departmental/screening cut off scores candidates need to be eligible for admission into any program. Key things to note:

Candidates must score up to the UTME and departmental cut off marks to qualify for admission.

Departmental cut off marks may vary for different programs.

Candidates who score above the cut off marks have a higher chance of admission.

Cut off marks give a fair standard for merit-based admission.

The cut off marks help determine the competitiveness of different programs.

AFIT UTME Cut Off Marks 2024/2025

Here are the official JAMB cut off marks for admission into AFIT’s various undergraduate programmes through the UTME admission route for 2024/2025 academic year:

School of Air Engineering

Aeronautical Engineering – 190

Avionics Engineering – 180

School of Air Safety Education

Air Safety & Disaster Management – 180

School of Air Traffic Services

Air Traffic Management – 190

School of Aerospace Studies

Aerospace Vehicle Development – 180

Airframe & Power plant Maintenance – 180

School of Air Force Logistics

Logistics Management – 180

School of Air Force Administration

Military Administration & Logistics – 180

School of Air Force Police

Crime Management & Investigation – 180

School of Air Force Comptroller Studies

Accounting & Budgeting – 190

School of Air Force Information & Computer Tech

Telecoms Engineering – 200

Computer Networks – 200

O’Level Subject Requirements

For most programs, candidates are required to have:

5 credit passes in SSCE/NECO/GCE including English and Mathematics

Passes in subjects relevant to the proposed course of study. For instance, Sciences and Engineering programs require credit passes in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Technical Drawing etc.

See the complete AFIT Admission Requirements Here

AFIT Direct Entry Cut Off Marks 2024/2025

For Direct Entry (DE) candidates, the Air Force Institute of Technology outlines these cut off marks for admission into 200 level courses:

National Diploma (ND/HND) – 160

NCE – 8 points

IJMB – 12 points

JUPEB – 10 points

Candidates seeking direct entry admission are to confirm the applicable direct entry cut off marks for their desired programmes.

AFIT Departmental Cut Off Marks

After attaining the minimum UTME cut off mark, candidates will proceed to the departmental post-UTME screening exercise. The cut off marks for the most popular AFIT courses are:

Mechanical Engineering – 60%

Computer Engineering – 60%

Electrical/Electronics Engineering – 60%

Mathematics – 60%

Physics – 60%

Chemistry – 60%

Accounting – 55%

Business Administration – 55%

Economics – 55%

Mass Communication – 55%

Candidates must score up to the departmental cut off marks after the screening to remain eligible for admission.

How to Score Above the AFIT Cut Off Marks

To comfortably surpass AFIT’s cut off marks, candidates should:

Identify the UTME and departmental cut off marks for your program.

Obtain recommended textbooks for adequate preparation.

Use quality study materials and coaching resources.

Start preparation early and avoid distractions.

Attend intensive coaching and tutorial classes.

Take mock exams for practice.

Get counsel from experienced seniors and teachers.

Study hard to build your proficiency beyond the minimum cut off marks.

Meeting the AFIT cut off marks requires diligence, determination and focus.

Wrapping Up

AFIT sets high cut off marks for its competitive science and technology programs. Aspiring students should target above the stipulated cut off marks for their chosen courses to gain admission. This guide provides an overview of expected cut-offs to help guide your preparations and expectations.

However, meeting AFIT cut off marks alone does not guarantee admission. Other criteria like interview performance are also considered. We advise candidates to not just focus on cut off marks but also prepare thoroughly to excel in all stages of the admission process.

I hope this post has answered all your queries. If you have any questions or comments about AFIT Cut Off Marks for All Courses 2024/2025 | UTME, Direct Entry & Departmental Cut-Off Marks, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below, I will be happy to answer them.