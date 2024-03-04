Bowen University Admission Requirements 2024/2025: Everything You Need to Know

Bowen University Admission Requirements: Bowen University is a top-notch private university located in Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria. Established in 2001 by the Nigerian Baptist Convention, the university has grown to become one of the leading institutions of higher learning in the country. With a student population of over 5,000, Bowen University offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across several colleges, including Agriculture, Humanities, Law, Health Sciences, Social and Management Sciences, Arts, Computing and Communications, Engineering, and Environmental Sciences.

To gain admission into Bowen University, applicants are required to meet certain requirements depending on the program they intend to study. This blog post will provide detailed information on the Bowen University Admission Requirements, the application process, and tips to increase your chances of getting admitted. The post will cover the Bowen University General Admission Requirements, Undergraduate Admission Requirements, Postgraduate Admissions Requirements, Direct Entry Admission Requirements, Specific Admission Requirements, and the Bowen University Application Process.

Bowen University General Admission Requirements

To be considered for admission into Bowen University, candidates must meet certain general requirements. These requirements include:

Candidates must have reached the age of 16.

Candidates must have at least 6 (six) Credits grades in their O’level result. This must include English Language, Mathematics, and three other subjects related to their course of study. The O’level result can be WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB.

Candidates must score at least 190 in the JAMB UTME examination. However, some programs may require higher scores depending on the level of competition.

Candidates must take the Bowen University post-UTME screening examination and perform very well (depending on the course of study). The post-UTME examination is conducted online from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday to Friday, every week. Candidates will receive a link to the past questions and the examination after submitting their application form.

Candidates must have a recent passport-sized photograph of themselves.

These general admission requirements apply to all undergraduate programs offered by Bowen University. Candidates who meet these requirements are eligible to apply for admission into the university. It is important to note that some programs may have additional requirements, which are specific to the program. Candidates are advised to check the specific requirements of their chosen program before applying.

Bowen University Admission Requirements (Undergraduates)

Bowen University offers a diverse range of undergraduate programs across several faculties, including Agriculture, Humanities, Law, Health Sciences, Social and Management Sciences, Arts, Computing and Communications, Engineering, and Environmental Sciences. To apply for an undergraduate program, candidates can visit the Bowen Admissions website and follow the instructions on the application portal. Alternatively, they can purchase the application form from any of the designated sales outlets. The cost of the undergraduate admission form is Fifteen thousand naira (₦15,000.00) only, and payment can be made online.

The general requirements for admission into an undergraduate program at Bowen University are as follows:

Candidates must have five credits in relevant subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, in their Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) or its equivalent.

Candidates must also score the minimum cut-off mark in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and meet other criteria for each program specified by the university.

The online post-UTME examination is conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, every week. Candidates will receive an email with the details after submitting their application form.

It is important to note that the five credits should be obtained in not more than two sittings. Candidates are required to have credits at SSCE, GCE, NECO, NABTEB or approved equivalent in at least five (5) subjects, which must include English Language and four other subjects as may be specified by each Faculty.

Bowen University Postgraduate Admissions Requirements

Bowen University offers a diverse range of postgraduate programs across various colleges, including Agriculture, Humanities, Law, Health Sciences, Social and Management Sciences, Arts, Computing and Communications, Engineering, and Environmental Sciences. To apply for a postgraduate program, candidates can visit the university’s website at Bowen Admissions and follow the instructions on the application portal. Alternatively, they can purchase the application form from any of the designated sales outlets.

Candidates are required to meet the following general requirements for admission into a postgraduate program:

A candidate with a first degree from Bowen University or its equivalent from a recognized university with a minimum of a second-class lower division may be admitted.

A candidate with a good Postgraduate Diploma in addition to a first degree or HND from a recognized institution may also be admitted.

The specific requirements and duration for each postgraduate program vary depending on the college and the course of study. Candidates can find the list of postgraduate courses, duration, and entry requirements at Bowen University Postgraduate Courses.

The cost of the postgraduate admission form is Fifteen thousand naira (₦15,000.00) only, and payment can be made online. Candidates will receive an email with details for the online post-UTME examination, which is conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, every week, after submitting their application form.

Bowen University Direct Entry Admission Requirements

To be eligible for direct entry admission into Bowen University, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Possess a minimum of five (5) Credits in their O’level result, including Mathematics and English Language, in one sitting. Two-sitting results are not allowed.

Be at least 16 years of age.

Obtain a JAMB Direct Entry form from JAMB to apply.

Have any of the following certificates: OND, ND, NCE, IJMB, Cambridge A level, BSc, HND, ICAN.

Note that meeting these requirements does not guarantee admission into Bowen University. Candidates are advised to apply early and ensure that they meet all the necessary admission requirements.

Bowen University Specific Admission Requirements

In addition to the general admission requirements, Bowen University has specific admission requirements for each program. These requirements are designed to assess the candidates’ suitability for the specific program. For example:

Candidates for Law program are required to take a Law Aptitude Test.

Candidates for Medicine and Surgery, Nursing and Physiotherapy programs must have five O’ Level credits (including Mathematics and English) in one sitting.

Candidates for Agriculture programs must have a credit in Agricultural Science or Biology at O’ Level.

Candidates for Engineering programs must have a credit in Physics at O’ Level.

For more information on the specific admission requirements for each program, candidates are advised to visit the Bowen University Courses and Admission Requirements page. It is important to note that meeting the general admission requirements does not guarantee admission into a specific program. Candidates must also meet the specific admission requirements for their chosen program.

Bowen University Application Process

To apply for admission into Bowen University, candidates need to follow a simple process that involves filling out an online application form, paying an application fee, uploading scanned copies of their O’ Level result(s), JAMB result slip, birth certificate, and passport photograph, and taking an online post-UTME examination at the scheduled time and date. Here is a step-by-step guide to the application process:

Visit the Bowen University website and fill out the online application form. Pay the application fee of ₦10,000 (Ten thousand Naira only) through any of the following methods: Online payment using an ATM card

Direct bank deposit or transfer to Bowen Microfinance Bank

Payment at any branch of First Bank PLC or Sterling Bank PLC Upload scanned copies of your O’ Level result(s), JAMB result slip, birth certificate, and passport photograph. Submit your application form and print out your acknowledgement slip. Check your email for details on how to access the past questions and the post-UTME examination link. Take the online post-UTME examination at the scheduled time and date. Check your admission status on the Bowen University website or application portal after the release of the admission list.

To increase their chances of getting admitted to Bowen University, candidates should choose a program that matches their academic strengths and interests, prepare well for the JAMB UTME examination and aim for a high score, study hard for the post-UTME examination using the past questions provided by the university, be punctual and confident during the online examination or interview, and pray and trust God for favour.

Wrapping Up

In conclusion, Bowen University provides a great opportunity for students to achieve their academic dreams and aspirations. With its excellent academic programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and supportive community, Bowen is a great choice for students looking to further their education. If you are interested in applying to Bowen University, be sure to visit their website for more information on the application process.

